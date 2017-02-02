At Home Group Is Absurdly Cheap Here

Image credit

At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME) is a relatively recent addition to the market as its IPO was about half a year ago. The company's shares have already seen enormous declines and rallies and at present, the stock is slightly off of its highs. The home retailing space has been difficult of late but HOME is producing very strong results and with its growth potential and cheap valuation, I think it is a strong buy for 2017 and beyond.

The excitement here is around HOME's growth potential in relation to its rather pedestrian valuation. The company's growth track record is astonishing and with management saying it can open 600 or more stores in the US over time, representing roughly 5X its current store base, that growth looks set to continue for years to come.

This slide from management's presentation at the ICR conference illustrates the potential of this chain.

The fact that management could open another 400% of the current store base is exciting and if you look at the map, HOME is still missing from most major markets in the US. The potential here is absolutely enormous and management says its current distribution infrastructure can handle over 200 stores. That means more investments will be needed in the future - which is expected - but at its current rate of store growth, it would be about 3 years before additional infrastructure would be needed. That will help boost margins over time as HOME leverages up on some of those costs it has already incurred. And when it does need to make those incremental investments, it will have a much larger store base from which to draw cash, reducing the potential need to borrow.

Speaking of margins, HOME is extremely profitable, something that is rather unusual for a chain its size. This slide shows an example of three different market sizes and the fact that its operating metrics are very similar for all three.

Look at the EBITDA margin numbers; all three are 28% or higher, absurd levels of profitability for a retailer. Roughly 70% of HOME's product assortment is private label, unbranded or co-developed with vendors which means margins are higher than they otherwise would be and that cost to the consumer can be lower. That's a big part of the value proposition for HOME and it is executing on that vision very well, as evidenced by its outstanding EBITDA numbers. And the fact that its small market stores are just as profitable as it larger market ones is tremendously bullish; there are simply more of those opportunities available in the US so this is certainly quite positive as well.

HOME's operating metrics have been outstanding so far and continue to get better, including repaying a sizable amount of its debt with IPO proceeds. That will help improve net margins via lower interest expense and given that HOME gets its money back from a new store in about two years, its leverage should continue to fall from a debt perspective, allowing for greater flexibility in the future to make supply chain investments, open new stores and eventually, return capital to shareholders. Companies like HOME with extremely high profitability are ripe for capital returns when they reach maturity and that's certainly in the cards down the road. For now, however, focus is rightly on growing quickly and sustaining what it's already got.

From a valuation perspective, even after the huge rally we've seen, HOME is cheap. With EPS growth rates in the 30%+ range going forward, HOME's valuation of 18.9 times this year's earnings is very reasonable. Consider that HOME can have 5X as many stores as it does today and rising margins over time as it leverages its supply chain investments as well as its back office costs; the growth potential here is enormous. At ~$7M in annual sales per store and EBITDA margin of 30% - which doesn't even represent an increase over current levels - HOME's eventual 600 stores would produce something like $4.2B in revenue and $1.3B in EBITDA. With a current market cap of $900M, obviously growth potential from here is sizable as even a multiple of 5 on that EBITDA number is north of $6B in market cap. It will take many years to get to $1.3B in EBITDA but the path is clear and the model works; it is just a matter of execution.

Buying HOME here takes some faith but given the cheap valuation against very high growth as well as the success the company has already seen, the risk here is lower than it would be for a lesser chain. HOME's management team has proven very adept at managing their stores' potential in terms of sales and profitability and the outlook is very bright indeed. I'm long HOME for the long term as I think the potential here is enormous.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.