AMD: Rally On Borrowed Time

As long time readers know, my main bullish theme on Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) had little to do with the product mix and a lot more with the balance sheet.

In a nutshell:

AMD's stock was trading at very depressed levels, mainly because of high debt levels. Falling revenue was a also reason, but it was secondary.

If and when the market was persuaded that debt was not a problem - in conjunction with a minor up-tick in revenue - the company's valuation would be upgraded by the market several times over.

As a point of reference, I used Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to try to guess how high AMD might go.

The way I see it, the only reason AMD has rallied over the past year is because of a balance sheet adjustment. Yes revenue growth and profitability also play a role, however at the current time I consider these factors secondary. And if you are not convinced, please look at the chart below.

AMD data by YCharts

As you can see, AMD is the highest it has been in five years, however its revenue is lower than it has been in the past. So the increase in AMD shares is a result of the balance sheet strengthening and not the result of revenue growth (for the time being at least).

So let's talk balance sheet

If we look at total liabilities on the balance sheet, on Dec. 31, 2014, they were $3.58 billion. Today total liabilities of AMD are $2.9 billion. Cash levels this quarter were $1.26 billion vs $1 billion back in 2014. Yes things are getting better, but in terms of total liabilities they are not that much better.

Also note something else, the lower liabilities are not the product of internal generated profits. They were the result of an increase in the total share count.

AMD Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

So while total liabilities have come down, they come down at a cost.

Also note that, while the stock increased fivefold, market cap increased even more.

AMD Market Cap data by YCharts

AMD is still not profitable

For the quarter AMD posted $0.01 EPS and beat by $0.01. My question is why is the market so happy with this result? While I did not have an estimate myself, I was expecting a whole lot more in EPS than one penny folks.

AMD has a lower debt load, a lower interest expense, and it's also receiving licensing income from their server JV. Despite all this, AMD still can't make money.

Either AMD still does not have pricing power, or it's spending too much money in the day-to-day operations of the company, or both.

Either way, in my mind, even if AMD's revenue increases at a healthy double-digit pace for 2017 and 2018, unless we also see increased profitability, thee are not many reasons for the stock to rise from this point.

Also, I was disappointed that the company is not able to provide EPS guidance for the next quarter. I understand it's very difficult for the entire year, however I do not understand why it's that difficult for the next quarter.

Comparing valuations

Like I said, in the past I used INTC and NVDA as a comparison to try to guess how high AMD might go. Please note that I was not basing AMD's rise on profitability, but the simple fact that the market would realize the company is not going out of business.

I will not use NVDA as a comparison anymore because NVDA in my mind is the biggest hardware bubble there is (please consider: Nvidia: Take The Money And Run (Yesterday).

However, INTC is a very good stock to use as a comparison.

AMD PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

One of my thesis for an AMD rise was the above chart. AMD was trading a such a huge discount to revenue compared to INTC that I forecasted it would be a multi-bagger stock when the market finally realized the company is not going out of business.

Well that has happened so far, however please also note that under no circumstances does AMD have the right to trade as high as INTC on a revenue basis.

First of all, INTC is highly profitable and has a P/E. AMD is barely profitable, and is not expected to be anywhere near as profitable as INTC anytime soon. Also, INTC pays a dividend, whereas in AMD's case, a dividend is nowhere on the horizon. Finally, INTC is buying back shares, AMD has been selling shares.

So in my mind, on a price to revenue basis, AMD does not deserve to trade anywhere near INTC. Yes the current run in the stock is warranted because of the balance sheet adjustment (for the most part), however in order for AMD to trade much higher, we also have to see actual profitability. And I am not talking several pennies, but at least something north of $0.50 per share.

Bottom line

While the rise in AMD shares over the past year is warranted, I am cautious as to the reasons for a continued rise.

AMD is still not profitable, and I think it needs further balance sheet adjustments. Until profitability returns, that will be difficult to achieve.

AMD is approaching INTC on a price/sales metric. I do not think this is justified. INTC is much more profitable, pays a dividend and has a stronger balance sheet.

My sense is that AMD shares are continuing to rise on a market sugar high. However please note that both sugar-highs and rally overshoots end at some point.

Consider selling AMD when you see a bearish technical chart.