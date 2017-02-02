The Tension Climbs As Pengrowth Energy's Drama Unfolds

The lack of sales despite the attempts by management leads the market to wonder if some of the properties are over-valued on the books of the company.

Some managements make shareholders sweat unintentionally. It is almost natural for some managements to take the harder road even as the market beats down the stock price. Seymour Schulich owns more than 19% of the outstanding common shares of Pengrowth Energy (NYSE:PGH). However, he has a great deal more experience in these situations than many of the common shareholders do. While it is good to have a sophisticated major shareholder like him on the side of the smaller common shareholders, the process the company is going through to solve its problems is just plain nerve wracking even with him as an ally.

Source: Pengrowth Energy January 2017 Corporate Presentation

The company has nearly enough money to pay all of the debt that is coming due in 2017. Besides the fact that there is still more debt coming due next year and in 2019, there is the cash flow issue. Much of the cash flow came from the hedging operations. Banks want to see operating cash flow. Plus the company has an EBITDA covenant shown above that is getting dangerously close to the limit. Then there is another covenant of senior loans to total book capitalization that is also getting much too close to non-compliance for comfort. Management has already had to publicly warn that in could be out of compliance by the second half of 2017. This is not the kind of uncertainty that the market likes, so the stock has been pounded.

Source: Pengrowth Energy January 2017 Corporate Presentation

Management complains that the prices offered were not sufficient but this has been a buyers market for some time. That atmosphere is not likely to change anytime soon. So the real question is if management paid too much for the properties that are owned by the company. As a result, the debt may be too high and management may be a little more boxed in than it wants to admit. If management thinks that the prices were not good before, then those offers will probably become lower still as the company approaches financial deadlines and covenant violations. Management may have been trying to drive too hard a bargain for those property sales. One way or another, shareholders may end up paying for that strategy.

Source: Pengrowth Energy January 2017 Corporate Presentation

Management has presented a capital budget that emphasizes the development of a thermal oil project. On the first look, that choice seems a bit odd. While a few more wells with a reasonable IRR may be worthwhile, the future expansion looks very risky. Management presents the breakeven price for the project as WTI $46 oil pricing. That is a bit high compared with some of the premier projects in the Permian, Scoop, and Stack. The company would need a much better hedging program to justify such an investment. Plus the expansion that management is discussing would require about C$600 million for the second phase. The project would fix a tremendous amount of costs for years to come. Not only does the company not have the money for this expansion, it does not have the cash flow to even contemplate having the money for this expansion in the future. Plus the amount of operational improvements reported throughout the industry weigh against a sustained oil price rally.

Source: Pengrowth Energy January 2017 Corporate Presentation

Several of the company holdings in other areas could provide a cheaper and more flexible way to grow production. Shown above is a small sample, but the data on the slides appears to be fairly old. Plus the competition has been feverishly working to reduce costs in several of these lease areas and has succeeded dramatically. So either the company acreage in these areas is not that great, and the acreage should be disposed as soon as possible, or management needs to update its operations to reflect the latest methods. Then those improvements need to be incorporated into the latest shareholder presentations.

From the presentation, it looks as though management has no easy way out. The company does have a sizable unused bank line that (in theory) should be able to handle the maturing debt. But other covenants may preclude that from happening. So the company's liquidity may not be as large as it currently appears to be. Management is in negotiation with its lenders and has been for several months. But the longer these talks drag on, the more pessimistic the market will become. Right now, the second half deadline of potential covenant non-compliance is becoming uncomfortably close for the market. This should have been resolved a few years back. That would have been long before it ever became a problem.

So right now the stock price is very low. But the closer the potential non-compliance covenant deadlines get, the more likely the stock will become an excellent short candidate. The only way this stock will recover is if the financial lending issues are resolved to the market's satisfaction, and cash flow grows.

But even with the cash flow issue, management was a little late to the cost cutting party. Plus the emphasis on thermal oil is an emphasis on a relatively high cost product that gets discounted when compared to light oil. That emphasis may not be in the best long term interest of shareholders. For the results to be satisfactory, the company may have to acquire product upgrade assets for the thermal oil products produced. That would be quite an undertaking for a company this size. So for the time being, all but the most hardy speculators probably need to watch this drama play out from the sidelines. Their wallet will probably thank them profusely.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.