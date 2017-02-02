Apple's Earnings Is A Blow To Bears

Just nine months ago (when shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) sold for $90), I remember the bearish articles and sentiment surrounding Apple. Many investors thought that Apple had turned into a value stock. In one way, it made sense. Last May, you had a tech stock with a pristine balance sheet, an earnings multiple of under 10 and a recently instigated dividend. The reasoning was that, if Apple could just shore up its iPhone sales, the stock should experience a meaningful bounce. Well that it has done and it has done it in spades. After announcing its first fiscal quarter earnings beat of this year, Apple stock jumped to almost $129 a share, up almost 40% since its lows in May of last year.

At that time, I remember writing that the stock would rebound significantly. Its 10-year fundamentals were excellent and it had a very low valuation, but many investors prematurely decided to throw in the towel. I believe that one has to look at the fundamentals of a company this large over a longer time frame. In fact, I believe this tech stock has a good chance of matching fiscal 2015 earnings this year. The company earned $9.22 per share in 2015 and is predicted to earn around $9 this year. In fiscal 2018, the firm is expected to generate more than $10 in EPS and over $244 billion in revenue. So how did Apple turn this giant ship around so quickly?

Well iPhone sales are crucial as they form the lion's share of the top line for Apple. What was encouraging from earnings is that the company never before had a quarter with higher iPhone unit sales and iPhone average selling prices. So much for the death of iPhone growth, which was the rave with many analysts in 2016. Average selling prices ticked up marginally to $695 and iPhone sales growth came in at 5%. I think bears must take into account that, with every model that Apple is bringing onto the market, its iOS ecosystem is being strengthened.

Last year, bears argued that since switching costs in the smartphone industry were practically non-existent, competition especially from companies in the east such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) & Huawei can seriously eat into Apple's profits. I wonder if they are saying the same now?

There is plenty of room at the top and it appears that Apple does not need to compete in the lower end of the smartphone market (which incidentally will probably grow much quicker than premium phones but with lower margins). In fact, if you look at its numbers back in the great recession, Apple grew its earnings significantly and its share price recovered very quickly after the down-move in 2008. Furthermore, today it has its "services" division, which is growing by leaps and bounds (18% growth rate on a rolling quarter basis).

Services which came in at $7.17 billion is much more stable than iPhone sales due to the recurring revenues. This income stream, which Apple wants to double by 2020, is high margin and intricately linked to Apple's ecosystem. Therefore, it is foolish to believe that services will continue to grow meaningfully but that iPhone growth will be left behind.

The Apple rally yesterday may help the S&P (500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) but the Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) was the real winner yesterday. Apple is a closely monitored stock for investors who attempt to extrapolate market movement. Apple may have added fuel to market bulls. Mutual fund managers continue to invest cash instead of hoarding it despite the recent rise in short-term interest rates. This rally could have a good ways to go yet.

In sum, the Apple rally is far from over.

