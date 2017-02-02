TRC Companies' (TRR) CEO Chris Vincze on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TRC Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRR)

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Martin Dodd, General Counsel for TRC. Please go ahead, sir.

Martin Dodd

Thanks Mitchell, and welcome, everybody. We’re you could join us today. With me here in Lowell, Massachusetts are Chris Vincze, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Tom Bennet, our Chief Financial Officer. The primary purpose of today’s call is to review our second quarter fiscal 2017 financial performance, but also in the course of today’s presentation, we will be giving you some of our thoughts on where we think our Company and our markets are going. As such, to the extent we talk about future events, those remarks constitute what are called forward-looking statements as defined under federal securities laws.

We believe it is important to be able to talk about where we see things headed. Nevertheless, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and there may be events in the future over which we have no control, which can cause actual results to differ materially from what we think today.

For a more complete consideration of factors to keep in mind with respect to forward-looking statements, please refer to our public SEC filings, including the 10-Q we filed this morning, our press release, and the presentation slides we’re using for today’s call, which are posted on the Investor Center of our Web site. With respect to those slides, they are intended as a visual supplement to our discussion today. We hope you find them helpful, but please consider them in the full context of our 10-Q, the press release and our commentary today on the call.

And with that, I’d like to turn the call over to Chris.

Chris Vincze

Thank you, Martin. Good morning. Welcome to TRC’s second quarter fiscal ’17 results. Typical to inform, I’ll provide both a financial and operational overview of the second quarter and some brief comments on the outlook of the markets that we serve. Tom is going to provide a thorough review of our financial results for the both the quarter and year-to-date and then we will open up the call to any questions you might have.

Shifting over to slide three, our overview slide, a generally nice quarter; all arrows pointing in the right direction. The business continues to progress favorably and our strategies with regard to diversification and investments continue to be validated. Additionally, in general, the markets we serve continue to provide positive momentum in the near and long-term. The highlight of few of the bullet-points on the slide; in particular, our first bullet point, our top line, had a very nice increase of 14% year-over-year growth as a total business. This was primarily due to the oil and gas segment of our business, which was acquired last November. And the incremental value of this quarter included that total revenue stream of $21.3 million. I’ll speak to the other components as we go through the segment reviews in a moment.

Second highlighted point is our EBITDA, actual EBITDA, increased 20% year-over-year to $11.4 million; again, very strong growth on the bottom-line from actual perspective, even comparative to the adjusted EBITDA of last year; again, based on the acquisition transaction costs that were noted last year, we had a comparable growth of 6%. Importantly, as we continue to focus heavily on our operating cash flow, we had a very nice position of $21.4 million of cash flow for the quarter. Our DSO continues to be amongst to the industry leadership based on the focus that we make here at the Company to turn our revenues into cash.

The importance of this also allows us, based on our ability to reduce our leverage and continue to create flexible structures, which Tom is going to speak about in a moment, based on the announcement we made two days ago about our new capital structure. Finally, on our backlog, and I’ll address this in the slide later; again, consistently holding strong and certainly there is some story lines in between. But probably the most important highlight of all is that our oil and gas backlog continues to grow quarter-over-quarter, showing that that market is starting to rebound.

Let's move onto the segment reviews. If you turn to the next page, our environmental segment, which is approximately 40% of our revenue streams. This is our largest segment, but before, it continues to feel the pain of the oil and gas market classes of past years. 20% of our environmental revenue comes from the oil and gas market. And while we have worked to reduce our cost over the past few quarters, we are constantly working on catching up to those revenue streams. A second factor that impacted our growth, which was negative 2%, was the completion of couple of very successful large projects. And while we have redeployed most of our staff related to those projects, we still felt some weakness in the quarter, resulting in some additional cost reductions.

Other than the oil and gas market, it really is a TRC timing issue and not a market force problem. We are seeing strong opportunities across the construction, the power markets, the real-estate markets, as well. So, certainly, we feel that we will work our way through; again, the slight downturn of our environmental business. Overall, segment profit was slightly down year-over-year. Importantly, with all that said, we’re still seeing strong margins as a business at over 18% as a total business.

Moving onto our power segment, which is the second largest segment at approximately 32% of our revenue streams, had a very solid quarter. Some timing issues impacted the results from a growth perspective. But at the end of the day, we feel pretty good news as here in this business. In particular, our backlog growth of 16% year-over-year, in particular, with program management work, is certainly pertains to a strong future performance of this particular business. Secondly, we continue to see great demand across the multitude of the disciplines we provide there, in particular, in transmission and distribution work, testing and commissioning. And thirdly, our energy efficiency markets remained hot, and we actually acquired the small business, which I’ll speak to in a minute in that particular area of our business; overall, very strong margins of this business 23% to 24% for the quarter and year-to-date, very similar.

Moving on to our third segment, infrastructure, our smallest segment, had a great quarter, which has been the case for several quarters now; very nice growth in the business at 7% year-over-year and in particular, great growth on the bottom-line with 37% year-over-year growth on our segment profit. This was largely driven by our PPP work and design build projects that we have in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and also our strong growth in the California transportation markets. We continue to see a large volume of opportunities moving forward. I'll speak to the outlook of this particular market in a moment in terms of where policy and other opportunities might lie for us. At the margin level, certainly, one of the strongest margins we've seen in this particular area of business at 25% on a year-to-date basis, certainly, outdoing some of the historical performances of this business.

Moving on to our fourth segment, our newest segment, which is now one year old within the world of TRC. Again, a good turnaround story here; progress has been made. The restructuring activities last year are paying-off. Revenues have stabilized over the last three quarters and our improved cost structures are the primary story in terms of the nice turnaround from a profitability perspective. As you can see on the chart below, we've shown you the track of revenue streams. So we're fairly confident that we're at that basis now, and the opportunity to grow will clearly be dictated by; one, the backlog growth that we have; and two, the markets that continue to stabilize.

And certainly, as we've heard even as of this week, the price of oil is holding in the 55 range. And certainly, OPEC and some of the other producers have all agreed to continue to try to manage that level. So, we are optimistic that, certainly from an overall marketplace, it should be holding our ability to penetrate cross-sell within TRC worlds and the importance of our pipeline integrity work will continue to show successes and hopeful growth here in the next few quarters coming up. Overall, margins continued to improve; again, especially when you look at it from an EBITDA perspective for the six months year-to-date.

Moving on to the next slide, page eight, our backlog and project wins story. Overall, backlog remains consistent, solid, some timing impacts; the potential growth of our backlog, especially with regard to our infrastructure segment, many of the awards that occurred in that particular market did not hit our timing of reporting. We're certainly feeling confident that going forward in the next quarter, we should see some nice growth from a backlog perspective in most of our segments.

All the recent awards on the right aren't necessarily included in the backlog number, especially in regards to the West Virginia infrastructure one that I highlighted earlier in my comment. And I thought I would go through at least one of these and each one, kind of indicating the trending that we’re seeing in each one of these particular markets. In our environmental business, we recently were awarded, and this is a 20 year client, a three year with option to extend two more years, $6 million environmental licensing and permitting MSA. We’ll continue to be providing this kind of service in all three of National Grid Service territories, which is an expansion of historical work; we only did approximately one of those territories. So, we were the only vendor selected to be able to provide all three; again, an indication of TRC's ability to continue to expand its reach even with some of our largest clients, like National Grid.

Moving on to the power award. This, again, speaks to where we see the energy efficiency markets going, and secondly, TRC’s technical leadership position in these markets. We were just recently awarded through the California Energy Commission, the emerging energy efficient technology demonstration project for value of about $2.5 million. Here we’re working in collaboration with Lawrence Berkeley National Labs and the new building institute. TRC is going to be supporting the demonstration of marked deployment of innovation, pre-commercial energy efficiency technologies, including light and plug loads in existing buildings and in facilities.

Again, we have many accounts and the customers down there, which will be at the leveraging to Los Angeles Basin, including the LA Metro and the City of St. Anne as demonstration sites. The projects are expected to last for three years. We’ll leverage number of resources throughout our California operations, and we’ll include collaboration further relationship building with the total utility clients in Southern California; again, a marquee project for us and certainly the technical solutions that we’re going to be providing; we’ll have applications across the country in our energy efficiency businesses.

Moving onto West Virginia Division of Highways project in our infrastructure segment; this is a sweet-spot kind of win for us, 64 quality assurance managers, $8 million to $10 million project. TRC is going to serve as the quality assurance manager for this project, which is the kind of work we do across our portfolio. This is a four miles and interstate widening from four lanes to eight lanes. It also includes two interchange modifications, eight bridges, and across over of the Kanawha River. TRC was the design of record for this project as well, and the project is expected to be completed in approximately four years.

And then the final project award that I will review is in our oil and gas business. And again, indicating certainly the movement back towards capital projects moving forward in this particular market. Here, with the confidential client, TRC is going to be providing engineering civil, survey, environmental, land services, FERC filing support for approximately 200 mile regulated pipeline project in Oklahoma to transport natural gas to supply customers in the Texas Gulf Coast areas and other delivery points across the pipeline.

There is a potential for incremental work beyond the original scope, which is $7 million, by adding additional compressors, meter stations, and associated facilities for the total estimated cost, and an additional $13 million. So, our estimated opportunity here is between $20 million and $20 million plus as this project completes; again, a good indication that the capital market supporting oil and gas and needed projects are starting to move forward. And I’ll speak to more of the overall market in a moment.

With that, if you go to the next slide, we have gone back into the acquisition program. We acquired Willbros Professional Services, a year ago November, fully integrated it. It is now part of the basis of our business. And we felt comfortable certainly with the activity that we had to do to correct forward from a cost perspective, is all complete. It's moving forward and as you see in the results are in good stead, which has now freed us up to continue moving forward with some strategic acquisitions.

We launched that -- announced one a couple of weeks ago and it was Applied Energy Group, New Jersey office. It’s a fairly small tuck-in acquisition that supports our energy efficiency business, in particular, in the Northeast. It's situated in New Jersey where we have a fairly strong presence already, working for the New Jersey Clean Energy program. AEG of New Jersey was the prime administrator of the program, and we were partner servicing, working with them on that particular contract. Together, now, we will be controlling two-thirds of that total activity related to that particular program.

Revenues estimated about $7 million gross revenues, $6 million net revenues and about 25 people giving us a staff about people of energy efficiency in New Jersey alone now. Additionally, it provides us with the skill-set we're bringing in there additional leadership to support further programs across the country, and ability to execute fairly innovative technologies throughout the North East utility markets with this added capability in New Jersey. We're very excited about the transaction and certainly feel that it would be immediately accretive to TRC's earnings.

My last slide, in closing, is to remind our investors and other of a few of TRC's key strategies, and to provide you few comments on a few of our largest markets. As we've stated over the years, we continue to invest, in both, organic opportunities as well acquisitive opportunities. We're actually in the process of formulating our new five year strategy, which has a significant component of our organic growth strategies. And our desire to continue to integrate all of TRC services into our key clients, in particular, in the energy spaces.

We have done a number of strategic hires most recently, in both at the senior levels but also in geographical territories like the Pacific Northwest to support some of these activities in our expansions into the different parts of everything from permitting to our power delivery businesses. More to come on that front, but we are certainly believing the strategy of our investments on the organic side are definitely working, and especially as our markets are improving, in particular, in the oil and gas side we should see the results of that quickly.

As far as our three primary areas of markets where we are investing, both organically and through our acquisition strategy, the power utility market continues to show tremendous amount of spend in the transmission distribution systems across the country. So we are certainly, as we are expanding geographically, in particular to the West Coast over the course of the last few years, we're certainly seeing the improvement of our opportunities, as well as gaining some footholds in some of the largest utilities in the country out there. Additionally, we're seeing other strategies such as micro-grids, things that TRC focuses on with innovative solutions and being forefronts of activity moving forward, as we complete those projects, more to come on that.

And then finally on the energy efficiency side of power, we continue to see the investments grow within all the utilities across the country, including in the mid-continent these days. And we're looking favorably at launching into those geographies in the near future as well. We believe there is certainly double-digit growth in the energy efficiency market for the foreseeable future.

On the infrastructure side, as TRC has shown in its own business, the opportunities and market itself are growing. And certainly, we're stabilized with the FAST Act that was signed about a year and half ago, which provided a continued level of funding for all of the states across the country at a slightly higher level than it was in the recent years. Additionally, we've seen a number of state initiatives over the last three to four years, probably half of the states in the country have increased either sales tax or gas tax revenues to support infrastructure, in particular, transportation activity. And then where we're most bullish about is what might be happening here in the very near future from a federal initiative perspective.

We've already seen the democratic senate put forward to a $1 trillion plan of additional government, primarily government revenues, to support transportation funding. And as we've heard, the administration is similarly contemplating a $1 trillion infrastructure build coming forward. So we're certainly optimistic. We think that will happen sometime in the next -- this calendar year and certainly should bode well for the opportunities across the country, in particular, with the 150 to 200 projects they listed as critical capital projects to participate in. So, we continue to believe there's good opportunity there for us and we're continually looking at investments and strategies to build out our portfolio in infrastructure.

Finally, on oil and gas; again, good news that we believe it is stabilizing as an overall market; number of criterias would indicate that. From a TRC perspective, we've seen the turnaround of the business and certainly feel comfortable that with the backlog growth and market improving that we should continue to see favorable results there going forward. We've also seen, from a administration level, two pipeline projects that have been adjusted to push forward. Both of those projects have ramifications for our Company. So we are certainly favorably awaiting how those things play-out. We continue to see the dynamics changing from coal to natural gas and the power situation, all of that requires lots of capital spend. And again, TRC participates on both sides of that equation from a technical solution perspective. So, we're excited about that.

And then, finally, as it relates to the PHMSA rulesl; again, we have three different types of the rules that are moving forward; the natural gas underground storage rule, which was finalized just recently. We have no reason to believe that that shouldn't go forward, that certainly supports a number of our activities in our integrity and our oil and gas, engineering consulting businesses. We have the hazardous liquids pipeline rule that is slowly moving forward. Certainly, there'll be some review of that with the new administration as our new secretary takes hold and additional appointments are made.

We continue to believe that much of that will continue to move forward, and we suspect a ruling and a final promulgation sometime this year. And then finally, the natural gas transmission and gathering rule, referred to as the Mega Rule many times, will also have a series of reviews going forward, especially with the new leadership that's coming in. And again, we continue to believe that will go forward, perhaps in a slightly different way than originally contemplated. But all three of these rules have congressional mandates, all are bipartisan oriented and certainly are necessary to manage the assets of the pipes and related structures in our country.

So, we feel very bullish that there will be significant activity related to this, and TRC is already seeing a number of opportunities, because many of the oil and gas companies that participate in this space are already moving forward with these rules in mind and certainly believe from a risk mitigation perspective that they will do so, regardless of the final definitions of how these rules work. So, that's a quick update on where we see those things happening, but certainly feel comfortable that they will continue to push forward. And ultimately, help TRC's integrity and technical solutions on that side of the business really move to a new place. And again, we're already seeing it as part of the current portfolio.

From an acquisition perspective; again, as I mentioned earlier, we just completed a small one. We are continually looking at a number of other transactions that are in the queue, as we are fully integrated and feel we've normalized our organization; again, with the Willbros deal. And at this point, we have finalized our new capital structure. So, we're certainly poised in many ways to move forward with new transactions that support our geographical and technical expansion of services. And we are especially looking for technology oriented businesses or once that tie into disruptive technology that support a lot of the services we do, since we are heavily involved in that already. And we have a number of transactions that we’re contemplating there; more to come on that in the near future.

Finally, the other side of the equation. We continue to work on improving margin and operating cash flow, as you’ve seen. We have a very strong balance sheet, which obviously allows us to do a lot of these things that I just mentioned; the strong interest of our cash flow; and ultimately the reduction of the debt that we have transcribed-for for the last 12 months; and our desire to get our margins of EBITDA back over the 10% level; and ultimately moving perhaps even beyond that over the course of the next few years.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Tom.

Thomas Bennet

Thanks, Chris and good morning, everyone. Let's move now to slide 11 in the investor presentation. And I’ll review the financial results and related metrics for our second quarter fiscal 2017, which ended back on December 30. As Chris highlighted, our net service of $127.4 million for the quarter was up $16 million or 14.3% compared with the same quarter last year. Organic NSR was up $2.6 million, while acquisition related growth, primarily from the oil and gas segment, accounted for $30.4 million of the overall increase.

I’ll also note that gross revenue, which grew $40.9 million or 26% year-over-year, continues to expand as a result of the continued organic growth of our program management services in our power segment, as well as the acquisition related impact from the oil and gas segment.

The two charts on the lower half of slide 11 show the EBITDA results for the quarter compared with EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA for the same quarter of the prior year. EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, was $11.4 million for the quarter, up $1.9 million or 20.4% compared to the second quarter of the prior year. The bottom right chart shows the comparison to the prior year adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the acquisition integration expenses that were ongoing in the prior year period.

Notably, our oil and gas segment achieved an EBITDA margin of 17.7% for the quarter, and contributed $3.8 million of EBITDA compared to $3.8 million and $1.6 million of adjusted EBITDA in the previous two quarters, continuing the positive trend in that segment’s results.

While our EBITDA was up more than 20%, it was negatively impacted in the quarter by the timing of certain legal expense items. However, our medical benefit expenses in the quarter returned to normalized levels from spike we had experienced in the sequential first quarter. Also note that in addition to Chris's earlier comments on the segment the detailed discussion of the financial results, including our four segments, can be found in the MD&A section of the 10-Q on pages 28 to 41 along with supplemental segment data in note 12 on pages 21 to 24.

Let's move to slide 12. Cost-to-services was $105.6 million for the quarter, up $11.9 million or 12.7% compared with the prior year period. Most of the cost trends $10.8 million, is associated with acquisition related activities as organic costs increased by $1.1 million. Recall that our oil and gas segment, which we had acquired at the end of the November 2015, had operated only one month in the comparative quarter of the prior year. The ratio of cost-to-service to NSR was 82.9%, shown in the bottom right table, a decrease of 1.2% from the 84.1% in the prior year period, reflecting overall favorable operating performance, including the benefit of prior cost reductions.

Moving down to the G&A expense line, which increased $3 million compared to the same quarter of prior year. As depicted in the chart on the right side of that slide, our G&A expense to NSR ratio was 8.7% for the quarter, up 1.5% compared to the cost ratio in the prior period. The $1.4 million of increased legal expenses in the quarter accounts for much of the increase in the cost ratio.

Around the middle of the table, on slide 12, the EBITDA to NSR margin ratio was 9%, about 0.5% from the EBITDA margin of 8.5% in the prior year period, but down 0.6% from the prior year period adjusted EBITDA margin. As Chris mentioned, our overall 9% EBITDA margin for the second quarter benefited from the strong performance of our infrastructure sector, and continued consistency in the oil and gas segment, indicated continued progress back towards our 10% EBITDA margin goal. The 9% margin in the quarter was reduced a full 1% due to the $1.4 million of incremental legal expenses, included in our G&A costs. As I stated in our last webcast, the additional legal costs are a function of timing of several items rather than any individual material issues. And we don't believe they’ll create similar impact during the remainder of the fiscal year.

As we grow, we also continue to work to align the costs at the current level of revenue to improve EBITDA margins in our segments, in overall. We implemented cost reduction measures in our environmental segment and reduced cost by an annualized amount of $1.8 million. These measures are intended to help the environment segment's margins in light of recent tapering of the revenue.

The net income line for the quarter was $4 million, up $0.1 million or 2% from the prior year. Net income growth did not follow the 24% increase in EBITDA with the flatter trend due largely to the $1.5 million or 143% increase in non-cash intangible asset amortization expense related to the oil and gas acquisition. We also present a host of other adjusted financial metrics for the prior period to show the impact before and after last year's acquisition and integration costs.

Let's move to slide 15 to discuss the credit facility. First of all, I thank you to the team of Citizens Bank, as well as the other banks in our credit facilities for the confidence they have in us as we move to the next stages of our continued profitable growth strategy. The new five year $250 million credit facility replaces the prior $175 million facility that had been put in place to support the oil and gas acquisitions back in November 2015. In addition to the increased capacity, the primary change to the facility was to structure the borrowing as all revolving rather than the combined amortizing term loan and revolving format of the prior facility.

[Technical difficulty] favorable market conditions, as well as our desire to set the table for future growth were key factors in the timing. Under the facility, we can borrow at either a leverage based credit with prime rate, or more typically, at a spread of over one to six months LIBOR. For reference, our current borrowing rate under the new facility is 2.28% based on one month LIBOR plus 150 basis points.

Additionally, as part of the closing process, we applied $15 million of the available balance sheet cash to further reduce the $69 million of debt that had been outstanding at the end of the second quarter. In the quarter, we’ve reduced our leverage under the facility from 1.4 times to 1.11 times trailing consolidated EBITDA. Our 8-K filing, which was also filed this morning, contains the full copy of the executed credit facility documents.

Let's move to 16 for some comment on cash, cash flow and DSO. Our primary measure of working capital management day sales outstanding was 79 days, and in line with our overall goal of less than 80 days. DSO is typically higher in our fiscal first quarter and decreases during the remainder of the year. Overall, cash flow from operations was $21.4 million for the quarter compared to negative $1 million in the same quarter of last year. Free cash flow, after deducting $1 million of capital expenditures, was $20.4 million compared with negative free cash flow of $3 million in the prior year. Cash flow in the quarter benefited from the financial results and our sequential DSO performance, as well as continued working capital management.

As Chris noted, we ended the quarter with $26.7 million of cash from the balance sheet compared with $9.5 million in the prior year quarter, and $18.8 million at the beginning of fiscal 2017. As I mentioned in my prior comments on the new credit facility, we continue to apply cash flow to reduce debt leverage and control interest costs, and apply the $15 million to reduce the $26.7 million balance of cash and apply it to reduce leverage, as I mentioned. As a closing comment, we did not have any activity under the stock repurchase program that was authorized by our Board of Directors back in November 2014. And importantly, a detailed reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures, as used in this presentation and our earnings press release, is provided beginning on slide 17.

That concludes my comments. And we'll now go back to Michelle, the operator, to open up the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Tate Sullivan with Sidoti and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Tate Sullivan

On slide 10, you noted and you commented on the new five year growth strategy. And is that -- can you clarify is that ongoing, will you release some findings of that, is your 10% EBITDA margin guidance is a part of that? What can we expect on that initiative?

Chris Vincze

We recently came off our five year strategic plan just prior to the Willbros Professional Services acquisition. And as we’ve normalized that business last year, we've launched an effort, over the course of the last quarter and half, to understand our next five year plan. Consistent with our historical approach, balance of profitable growth strategies, both organic and acquisition, and performance excellence strategies; in particular, margin improvement and achievement of new margin levels. Obviously, 10% was a stated goal over the course of the last few years. We continue to believe 10% is a level of achievement. And certainly, we're looking at whether we are willing to move that forward to 11 or so as a future marker, and we'll talk through that as we finish our five year strategic plan in the course of next few months.

Tate Sullivan

So the next few months will be ongoing, okay. On the EBITDA margin, I think you said a couple of years maybe get to 10% EBITDA margin. And you mentioned some costs initiatives and environmental work too. I mean are there -- what are the other levers to get you to achieve that meaningful margin improvement?

Thomas Bennet

Chris had mentioned that 10%. Obviously, we’ve been there and now we’re working away back to after some of the decline in margin that we had experienced at the end of last year. The expansion over the next several years to look at improving that by full basis -- 100 basis points up to 11% is something we’re working through is part of our planning process. But clearly, the impactful levers for us in moving that are G&A costs, things like legal costs are episodically and you got to control those as well. In our sectors, financial performance meaning tracking your costs and revenue, as you grow to make sure that the margin tracks upward. Again, scale benefits us as well as we continue to grow our G&A costs, get leverage. And we can do the more with the same amount of costs. And each of those with the performance of our four sectors are growing will serve to give us the actions to improve margin, both to 10% and 11%.

Tate Sullivan

And I’ll ask one more before jumping back to the queue, if I may. The pipeline with all your oil and gas business, I think before the business that you bought, I mean, if I'm correct looking at the margins that you disclosed before for that business, got as high as will they -- correct me if I'm wrong, 7% or 8% in 2014. I mean, what is your -- and it was great to see that sequentially improved those margins in your oil and gas business too. What is your outlook for the margins in that business, and what will determine performance there?

Thomas Bennet

I’ve mentioned this before. But the oil and gas segments, having Trump during the oil and gas submarket and stability and decline, we see that in the longer-term as much like our power and environmental segments in terms of long-term margins. They have almost 80% margins, 72.7% now. So, as they grow, their growth will be the key element of expanding on that margin base and getting it similar to our other sectors.

Chris Vincze

I would just add to that Tate. Our objectives, and clearly, we believe all the businesses that we are looking to invest in, are certainly of the 25% to 23% margin businesses from an operating segment perspective. So, we certainly think a normalized marketplace and a well functioning operation should certainly be achieving those kinds of numbers. And as you've seen, historically, all of our business had been there. And again as market hit us in a certain way, we see that being stressed. But we’re very comfortable that the oil and gas business, as Tom said, is very consistent to all of our other markets. The business models are very similar. And as that market continues to improve in that with a normalized cost structure, we should continue to see a growth in their margin.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Stefan Neely with Avondale Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Stefan Neely

I was curious. This is, I guess, a question for Tom. I saw that $10 million income from non-controlling interest. Can you give us a little color about what that was? Or $20 million…

Thomas Bennet

I think you might have the sign wrong on that. But you’re down in the bottom of the income statement where there is -- that’s in thousands of dollars, so that's $10,000.

Stefan Neely

Yes, $1,000…

Thomas Bennet

That's just accounting for costs that we have in many cases. Our infrastructure business, where you're doing projects in certain areas, requires you to jointly venture on some of the projects under the rules, San Francisco is one example. And in other cases, you -- or also in our government services business our oil and gas business, we do work on certain military bases that require you to operate in the joint venture format, as well. So it's just a small amount, but it's something we report on our financial statements to get to the bottom bottom-line.

Stefan Neely

And then kind of a high level question, I think, this is more applicable to the environmental segment. We're seeing, with the new administration, obviously, the potential for a little bit less stringent permitting and environmental standards on some oil and gas type projects. Could you give us a little bit of color of how you see that moving forward? Obviously, you guys have benefitted from some of the extra scrutiny with Dakota Access, some of the increased scrutiny I suppose on those types of projects. Do you see that being a headwind for you guys moving forward, maybe less government oversight, or environmental regulations on some of these types of larger oil and gas infrastructure projects?

Chris Vincze

I know a lot of people in the markets have that same consternation. I think, I have a contrary view to that whole issue being involved in public policy, working closely with number of folks that are drafting these regulations and concepts around policy of energy, and other things; in particular, with the people in Washington today. What you typically get with stringent regulations, as we saw with the clean power plant, as an example, was lawsuit and continued fighting as to whether they were going to happen, what the dates were. So, rather than those laws really coming into effect, changing the outcome, and moving projects forward for us or for ultimately the utility companies, everything was stymied and nothing got done. And ultimately, nobody saw benefits of that.

What really drives our business is risk mitigation, which is way beyond the regulatory elements of what goes on. An issue like San Bruno is going to drive utilities to make sure they understand their assets and managing their leaks. The guidelines and laws that are coming forward provide the definitions of how they do that. They're usually two to three years behind most good companies, execution of those strategies. And the most important thing that drives that is their ability to finance that activity, which means positive economics or growth of economics.

So if we see good policy that drives growth, if we good policy driving net exportation of energy from our country to the rest of the world, if we see an ability to move things forward more quickly, those things will drive lots of projects. And while we may not have to do exactly nine out of 10 things on a project, and only do eight, we'll see five more projects doing eight things, to try to be simplistic in my analysis. So, we're actually bullish that this is not going to change the overall circumstances in a bad way. It will actually stimulate our activity and move a lot of things forward that have been stymied for the last eight to 10 years.

Stefan Neely

My next question was kind of going towards your M&A strategy. We saw the New Jersey program acquisition, which seems to be a nice tuck-in for you guys. Are there a lot of those types of acquisitions or contract acquisitions that you're looking at, and I guess more so, is that sort of your current M&A strategy as you're going forward? Or are you looking at maybe some other different types of acquisitions as well?

Chris Vincze

Again, very good question and certainly open to provide you our color on that. We are driven by strategy, so where we see both markets developing, expanding, technically changing and where we can provide disruption and solutions to those markets that really drives our behavior. Where we have gaps in our skill-set, whether that's geographical or technical, that's what we're looking for. We're known as an acquirer now in the market. When we launched our strategy in 2011, we started participating actively in the market. So the market knows that we're interested, so from bankers to associations to many executives in this industry, will now frequently call us, talk to us. So we built quite a bit of pipeline and a funnel of activity. And certainly, based on where we see that strategy intersecting with culture of Company and our ability to execute that really is what drives it.

We are not necessarily purely biased to tuck-ins, certainly those really support specially dynamic market like New Jersey where we've become now the leader of that particular market in a particular area. It’s nice to have those niche growth plays, especially with great people that we brought on board to support ours. But we're also looking at transformational and other kinds of transactions that really support us in other areas of need. Our transportation businesses are certainly not as broad as we’d like on a national platform. We have gas and water in a number of other areas of market. So, we're looking at all of those things. And again, timing and circumstances feed which way we go. Our objective is certainly to execute what we have, build the flexibility from a capital structure and continue to focus on building that strategy out.

Stefan Neely

And my last question, on infrastructure, you mentioned the trillion dollar spending plans that have been proposed; obviously, very beneficial for you guys. So I just -- curious in the near-term if you’ve seen any sort of possible, I guess, pumping of the break, so to speak, by state DOTs in terms of moving forward with projects ahead of a potential bigger program being proposed by the federal government, if that make sense?

Chris Vincze

The answer is no. They're really aggressive right now. Again, if you think of state of good repair of our country, which the current president spoke to quite a bit during the campaign, I mean we're at $3 trillion deficit of investment just to get to state of good repair in our country and that's across the ports, the airports, roadway system, bridges, kind of overall infrastructure. There is no time allowed to continue to allow that number to get bigger. So, the trillion doesn’t even solve our problem. So many states have, in the course of the FAST Act, which was a very important stimulus that occurred to the states. It gives them level funding for four to five years at a slightly higher level than they used to have. They then supplemented it with their state circumstances and over half the states have now done this by adding incremental revenue to their programs by passing gas taxes in primarily or a sales taxes some kind.

And then this next program, which again we’re all excited and hopeful for, we’ll only supplement those things. And what the administration, and I believe our sector of transportation will be doing, is looking at the mega projects that make the biggest difference in our economy. So, what quarters, what metropolitan areas what rural areas of the country do these have to go through. And there is already list being generated as to what are the top 100, 200 projects that they would like push money to really ease-up traffic congestion, ease-up transportation failures, ease-up freight and other kind of groups that are occurring and slowing down the economy.

So, it will only supplement ongoing activity that we see already at the state level, which, as you’ve seen our backlog growing over the last two years and the performance of that group, we don’t see that changing. It should only be enhance with the theory of this trillion dollar program.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is a follow-up from Tate Sullivan with Sidoti and Company. Please state your question.

Tate Sullivan

A couple of more for me, and I'm sorry if I missed this at the beginning of call. You mentioned more environmental remediation projects ending in the quarter. What’s the -- are there more projects that will end in future quarters? Is it heavier in this current quarter? Can you give us some time table on that?

Chris Vincze

Sure. I mean, like anything in the cycle of business, we had two very successful projects, basically winding down. One is not gone yet, it's just, it's really decreased from a high level of capital spend to a lesser amount with dozens of people. And the other project is virtually complete. So, those are on top of, again oil and gas issues that we talked about just provided us some capacity that was not transitions that’s enough. And like any business you’re constantly looking to replace projects and circumstances. And again in the environmental business, geography and the technical skill-sets and location migrating them all over the portfolio, is not quite as easy as it might be in other business lines.

So, anyway, we’ve addressed it aggressively, both in terms of some cost reduction that Tom referred to in addition to shifting people around. And at the same time, we’re still very bullish that we’re going to replace those projects, those opportunities. And certainly, we’re thrilled that we had one of them, in particular, for the five years to six years that we had it. But it's now just transitioning. But we don’t anticipate that as a normal course. I think our diversification strategy, growth throughout all our markets, continues to bolster us from those kinds of things. And we’re not a per project basis business, we really are a continuous business in many different clients, we just happen to have in this particular quarter to an impact of that.

Tate Sullivan

And then you mentioned a couple of times some quick orders post the quarter. Have you already started working on those orders? Or is there some gap between getting the order and starting to get some revenues from them?

Chris Vincze

The ones I mentioned, in terms of the awards, I believe we are starting working on all of four those; again, two of those were ongoing replacements of historical contracts that we already had. I think in that case, a grid one was an expansion because we’re now doing three territories versus less than that. The infrastructure one, I'm not convinced we’ve started that, but I believe…

Thomas Bennet

No, that ramp-up now…

Chris Vincze

Yes, it's going to be kicking off at a momentary. We would not announce and if we weren't comfortable that it imminent. But they will all be a part of our backlog numbers, certainly, going forward at this point, which they weren't in the last report.

Tate Sullivan

Do you get the scale of those four that you mentioned?

Chris Vincze

I did, they're on the slides. The transportation none was an $8 million to $10 million expected revenue run rate on that particular one National Grid, I think, it was $6 million. The pipeline project I announced, which was a confidential pipeline project, that's definitely in process as we speak. That $7 million with what we believe is at least $13 million in terms of an additional amount. And then we have the $2.5 million energy efficiency project in California. And again, I'm not convinced that’s started yet, but certainly, it's imminent if it has.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Nall with Aristides Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Daniel Nall

I was just wondering if you could comment generally if there are any seasonal factors that go into your backlog.

Thomas Bennet

There are, I don't know if I just -- I'd use as the capital term seasonal. I think some of our clients, state and federal government clients operate on September 30th October 1 type of calendar, many of our larger oil and gas clients typically our calendar quarter. And at those thresholds, you can see the seasonality occur from awards and things like that. The second point from a purely seasonal weather based aspect. In infrastructure and environmental anything where there is significant amounts of deal work and we pull back our temporary forces and really let projects life for some period of time.

You do see which are time seasonality with that is not only driven by how much snow, how falls and where the project is. So, that's the color there. But generally, our fiscal third quarter, January, February, March could be when a lot of those factors come into play with the calendar book ends on fiscal year, seeing the other pieces.

Chris Vincze

I would just add on the backlog and the seasonality issue. Clearly, our second quarter includes the holiday seasons. And that certainly adds to some difficulty, many clients take weeks off during the primary holidays of Christmas and New Year. So, things just don't happen as they do perhaps the rest of the year, and that would certainly impact us at least from that perspective. I would only add that unfortunately the groundhogs all the shadow this morning and we have six more weeks of winter. So, for those of you that are here, sorry I'm not thrilled about that.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Larry Gavens with PaperMakers LLC Please proceed with your question.

Larry Gavens

One just quick question that’s kind of in the way a little bit. I’ve noticed in the last couple of quarters little expenses are noted. And I don't remember that happening in the past. Is there something going on? Or can you just give us a little color on that, anything to be concerned about, or is this normal business just some color please?

Thomas Bennet

Did you say, legal expenses?

Larry Gavens

Yes.

Thomas Bennet

I mentioned this in the last webcast. In general, there are disaggregating of a number of issues that are normal course of business, so it's a concentration and time. Also mentioned, we don't expect that impact to happen in the latter half of the year. I don't like to use, it's not a perfect storm, it's some incremental expenses that come from that process. And we're not concerned with it.

Larry Gavens

Okay great. Thank you.

Chris Vincze

And there’s whole description in the filings.

Thomas Bennet

Yes, we have our commitments to contingencies always discussed in filing any material issues get disclosed. And you think about legal expenses $1.4 million in the quarter that's a $0.04 a share of our bottom line, excluding tax.

Larry Gavens

Exactly. And I guess my question is, is that -- is there some number that you use and how much above normal is this number in the quarter over what you would have budgeted for?

Thomas Bennet

We’ve typically talked about year-over-year, and I would say last year was probably nicely low this year is un-nicely high. And I wouldn’t draw a line in the middle. But so far in the year I reported last quarter $1 million of year-over-year increased legal expenses. It's been impactful. So other than saying that those two points, we don't expect that dichotomy to aggregate, we expect a lesser set of legal expenses over the rest of the fiscal year.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, we have reached the end of the Q&A session. I will now turn the conference back over to Mr. Chris Vincze for closing remarks.

Chris Vincze

Thank you, Michelle. Again, just quickly, thank everybody for their continued participation, attention on the call. And we look forward to seeing you guys in May with our third quarter results. Have a great rest of the winter.

