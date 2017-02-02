Philip Morris: Are Things Better Now?

On Thursday morning, we received fourth quarter results from cigarette giant Philip Morris (NYSE:PM). While the company announced a very strong revenue figure, earnings per share did not quite meet street estimates. The company provided a solid forecast for 2017, although this progress will heavily depend on the US dollar. While things do look better, the recent rally in shares likely means investors should not add to positions currently.

Overall, the story followed a similar pattern to recent years. 2016 was a year where results were decent, but reported results were hurt by the strong US dollar. One interesting item is that free cash flow came in at $6.905 billion for the year, the exact same amount seen in 2015. You don't see numbers match like that often. Cigarette shipment volumes decreased by 4.1%, and the company continues to evolve the business towards its reduced risk product portfolio.

For 2017, the company is expecting net revenue growth above the long-term 4% to 6% growth target, before adjusting for currencies and acquisitions. Adjusted earnings per share are forecast to rise by 9% to 12% this year compared to 11.8% growth in 2016. Philip Morris management currently expects an 18 cent per share hit from currencies, as detailed below.

(Source: PM Slide Presentation on IR site)

Free cash flow was hurt by $340 million thanks to currencies last year, which again resulted in a token dividend increase in 2016. By my calculations, total dividend payments were a little under $6.4 billion (official figure to be released in upcoming 10-K filing), which represents more than 92% of the year's free cash flow. This meant no share repurchases in 2016, and none are projected for 2017.

Philip Morris does have some key debt issues coming due this year, ranging from 2 to 5-year maturities with coupon rates of 1.25% or less. Thanks to the rise in US rates, the company will likely face higher rates if it refinances these debts, which seems likely given the large net debt position. That will mean slightly higher interest expense on the income statement, along with some associated cash flow pressures. I argued that management should have done some major refinancing last year when US rates were much lower, but that didn't happen and definitely was a missed opportunity.

In Thursday's trading, investors seem to be focusing on the large revenue beat and decent guidance, sending Philip Morris shares up more than 3%. Things do look a little better right now, given the US dollar has pulled off its recent highs against many key currencies. The company has some key debts coming due this year, and it will be interesting to see this refinancing. Overall, the story remains the same, and that is that Philip Morris is doing well when adjusting for currencies, but the company is close to topping out its dividend. The stock is a good long-term hold and income producer, but for investors waiting to add, wait for the next time the dollar rallies a bit and shares back down to the low or mid $90s.

