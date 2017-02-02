My 4% Dividend Yield Portfolio: Added Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

These are the best times I find to add more holdings to my portfolio.

The first month of the year was relatively tough for the REIT sector.

The first month of 2017 seemed to be relatively calm in the equity markets. The Dow Jones index delivered 0.6% return during the month of January, the S&P500 delivered 1.8% and the Nasdaq 4.8%.

One index that is left behind is the REIT index, represented in the chart below by Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ), which indicates that the sector deliver a negative return during the first month of the year.

The main driver for the sector to be unappealing nowadays is probably the expectations that the interest rate would continue to move upwards in the coming years. Higher interest rate means more expensive debt to companies with high leverage and therefore REITs are very sensitive to the risk of higher interest rates.

I find it a great time to add to my REITs holdings and therefore added Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT).

Tanger is a U.S. REIT that operates properties that are located in 22 states. It owns a portfolio of 44 outlet shopping centers with additional center in Pennsylvania currently under construction and is projected to open in the second half on 2017.

The company seems to have good control over its debt with Debt to Equity that is trending downwards in the recent year.

Tanger's AFFO grew by about 10-15% in the recent years and the additional facilities that are expect to start operating in the second half of the year are driven to maintain this trend.

Tanger is a Dividend Contender in David Fish's CCC list. The company raised its dividend during the recent 23 years. The current dividend yield is at 3.8% and the next dividend hike is expected in April 2017.

One big advantage I find in Tanger's business is the fact that it is solely operates in the U.S. and therefore should have minimum impact from currency changes driven by the interest rates swings (higher interest rate holds the risk of a stronger dollar).

I followed Tanger closely for a while now setting my buy-target at $33-34 and on Wednesday it hit my buy range at $33.51.

I do expect that towards the approaching Fed's decision during the month of March the pressure on the REIT sector will continue but my horizon is longer than a year or two and I would love to add more at event more attractive levels .

Currently my portfolio includes 22 holdings:

Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA), BHP Billiton (NYSE: BBL), Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL), Care Capital Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CCP), Cummins Inc.( CMI), CyrusOne ( CONE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Eaton (NYSE: ETN), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ), HCP (NYSE: HCP), Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN), National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM),Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF ( SCHD), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, AT&T (NYSE: T), Unilever (NYSE: UL),Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ),Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) and Wisconsin Energy (NYSE: WEC).

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVA, BBL, CBRL, NHI, O, OHI, SKT, T, HCP, VTR, WEC, MAIN, PM, ETN, JNJ, VNQ, SCHD, CVX, CMI, CONE, CCP, UL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions of the author are not recommendations to either buy or sell any security. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decision.