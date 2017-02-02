Valero Energy Partners' (VLP) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 02, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Locke - VP, IR

Rich Lashway - President and COO

Donna Titzman - CFO and Treasurer

Jay Browning - General Counsel

Mark Schmeltekopf - Controller

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust

Kristina Kazarian - Deutsche Bank

Brian Zarahn - Mizuho

Ryan Levine - Citi

Corey Goldman - Jefferies

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

Lin Shen - HITE

John Locke

Good morning, and welcome to Valero Energy Partners earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of 2016. We thank you for joining us and appreciate your interest in the partnership.

With me today are Rich Lashway, our President and Chief Operating Officer; Donna Titzman, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; Jay Browning, our General Counsel; Mark Schmeltekopf, our Controller and several members of the partnership's senior management team.

If you have not received the earnings release and would like a copy, you can find one on our website at valeroenergypartners.com. Also attached to the earnings release are tables that provide additional financial information on our business and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures. If you have any questions after reviewing the tables, please feel free to contact our Investor Relations teams after the call.

Now, I'd like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statement disclaimer contained in the press release. In summary, it says that statements in this press release and on this conference call that state the partnership's or management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions under Federal Securities Laws. Many factors could cause actual results to differ from our expectations, including those we've described in our filings with the SEC.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Rich for a few opening remarks.

Rich Lashway

Thanks, John, and good morning everyone. The fourth quarter and last year were excellent for VLP, as we achieved outstanding health and safety performance. This is an area that is critically important to the partnership. We are very proud of our team's discipline and execution. Operationally, we ran very well during the fourth quarter despite seen an impact on volumes as a result of the major turnaround at Valero’s Port Arthur refinery.

As we said last year, we expect excess volume credits related to our Port Arthur logistic system to be utilized by Valero in the future. We are pleased with our organic investments that are underway including projects in the development and execution phases at Port Arthur, St. Charles, Corpus Christi and Meraux. These are good projects that are aligned with Valero's strategy to optimize their supply chain.

In December, we achieved our investment great credit ratings and completed our first debt offering. In January, we acquired a 40% undivided interest in the Hewitt segment of Plains All American Red River Pipeline, a newly constructed pipeline for approximately $70 million. We are pleased with the partnership's recent investment, investing and financing activities.

The financial flexibility and continued support of our sponsor, we remained focused on growing the partnership at a major pace through the acquisition of assets that are strategic to Valero's core business or that provide third party revenues. Consistent with the partnerships existing assets, we intend these assets to be of high quality, support Valero's operation and maintain the risk profile of the partnership.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Donna to discuss our fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results.

Donna Titzman

Thank you, Rich. As noted in the release, fourth quarter 2016 operating revenues were 104 million compared to 79 million for the fourth quarter of 2015. For 2016, operating revenues were 353 million compared to 244 million for 2015. Fourth quarter 2016 net income attributable to partners was 60 million and EBITDA attributable to the partnership was 77 million. Net cash provided by operating activities were 68 million and distributable cash flow was 68 million.

The total distribution declared to the fourth quarter of 2016 was 35 million, resulting in a coverage ratio of over 1.93 times. For 2016, net income attributable to partners was 204 million and EBITDA attributable to the partnership was 262 million. Net cash provided by operating activities were 230 million and distributable cash flow was 214 million, resulting in a coverage ratio of 1.97 times.

Pipeline throughput volume in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 770,000 barrels per day and terminal throughput volume was 2.7 million barrels per day. As Rich mentioned earlier, pipeline volume was lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2015, primarily due to the major turnaround at Valero’s Port Arthur refinery. Terminal volume was higher than the fourth quarter of 2015 primarily due to the McKee Meraux and Three Rivers Terminal acquisition, partially offset by lower Port Arthur logistics system volume due to the previously mentioned turnaround.

We expect Valero to make of the deficiency caused by the Port Arthur refinery turnaround and utilize the minimum volume credit. Capital expenditures attributable to the partnership in the fourth quarter of 2016 were 7 million, consisting of 3 million for expansion and 4 million for maintenance. 2016 capital expenditures attributable to the partnership were 20 million consisting of 10 million per expansion and 10 million for maintenance. For 2017, we expect the partnership capital expenditures to be approximately 49 million of which 35 million is for expansion and 14 million is for maintenance.

Turning to investing and financing activities in the fourth quarter, we issued 500 million of 4.375% senior notes due 2026 and used the proceeds to repay a substantial portion of our unsecured revolving credit facility. On the balance sheet, we ended the fourth quarter of 2016 with 71 million of cash and cash equivalent. We had 791 million of total liquidity which includes 720 million available on the revolver.

We had 895 million at debt, and our debt-to-EBITDA ratio calculated in accordance with our debt covenants was three times. Last week, the Board of Directors of our general partner approved an increase in our cash distribution for the fourth quarter 2016 to $40.65 per unit. The distribution is payable on February 10th to unitholders of record as of close of business today.

In closing, we’ve maintained a strong financial position for VLP, and we’ve achieved investment grade credit ratings. We have flexibility to fund future growth with quality assets that do not change the risk profile of the partnership. We believe we are well positioned to deliver 25% annual distribution growth for 2017 and at least 20% in 2018.

Operator, we’ve concluded our opening remarks and will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Jeremy Tonet

Congratulations on getting that debt offering out there in that really low rate of interest, it's great to see. I was just curious as far as the CapEx step up in 2017, if you might be able to provide a little bit more color on what some of the projects are there? And do you see that kind of as a trend as VLP being able to take on more organic growth initiatives at the partnership level?

Rich Lashway

Yes, you got Jeremy, this is Rich here. Yes, we continue to increase the organic projects at VLP. And kind of we said is as we got bigger, we’ll be able to take on larger projects. So, we’ve got kind of your traditional strategic tanks and pipeline projects that we’re working on it. And then just kind of going back to from the VLO perspective, on their call last couple of days ago, they talked about their strategic capital and so we’ve got organic projects in there as well. So, of their Valero’s growth capital little over a 1 billion, a little more half of that would be organic logistics projects is well that we would eventually make its way to VLP.

Jeremy Tonet

Great, thanks. Following up on that with diamond, is there anything else that you can provide for us as far as that development or thoughts about how that could fit into VLP?

Rich Lashway

Yes. Obviously, that’s a great asset to dropdown to VLP. One, it’s complete in EBITDA ready, so I think that’s kind of what everybody is thinking, is that eventually, it'll make its way to VLP. We got fully mobilized on the construction in November and December, and we’re making good progress on all of our directional drilling. So, our guidance for the fourth quarter of ’17 to be in service is still intact.

Jeremy Tonet

That’s helpful. Thanks. And then just thinking about dropdowns, I’m wondering if you could refresh us there as far as thoughts on size, pace, duration and also I guess third-party acquisition, the Red River seems like as a really nice kind of talk-in there. Just wondering, if that was a one-off or you see more opportunity to that?

Rich Lashway

Yes, I’ll talk -- the Red River was just a nice opportunity, it’s not a one-off. We look for these strategic acquisitions and this presented itself, we’ve got good relationship with Plains, it makes sense. And we’re able to do a third-party acquisition and kind of structure it like historical dropdown to the long-term commitments and fee based revenue. On the pace of the dropdown, the first part of the question, right, we’re taking a very measured approach in how we drop or do our dropdown.

We are not getting any guidance on the pace of the size of the dropdown. We’re really focused on giving you guidance on the distribution growth. So, for this year, we’re guiding to a 25% increase in distribution growth and at least 20% after 2018. But having the strong coverage allows us to be patient, and Valero, our sponsor has a very strong cash position. So, it’s not that we’re not going to do anything this year, but it will be just be a very measured pace of how we move. Did that get you, Jeremy?

Tristan Richardson

Just curious, I know on the VLO call, you've talked a little bit about the turnaround on the West Coast in 1Q. But just from a VLP perspective, could you give us a little sense of turnaround schedules for '17 on the refineries where VLP is serving?

Rich Lashway

I don’t think we give any type of guidance on the turnaround, but you know that because of our -- the way we structured our contracts, right, 85% of our revenues are guaranteed through these minimum volume commitments. And we had a very heavy turnaround at Port Arthur in the fourth quarter, and we still are able to produce very strong results for the fourth quarter. So, when we structure dropdowns, we take into account the turnaround schedules ourselves and structure these minimum volume commitments to take care of these turnarounds.

Tristan Richardson

Thanks, Rich. And then I guess just to take a look at the previous question in another way, you've used the word being patient and opportunistic. I am curious, what is the sort of -- when it comes to drops -- so what some of the factors that you look out that would drive opportunism in '17? I mean, is it an eye on capital markets this commonly cited, but curious what other factors you guys might be looking at?

Rich Lashway

What's quality of the assets in the strategic value that these assets might have for Valero? So, we see something is coming to market, these spreads are pretty wide. But in terms of our kind of our gross strategy has dropdown organic projects, and we will look at hard at acquisition as they present themselves.

Tristan Richardson

Okay. And then last one from me Rich. When you talk about CapEx at VLO focused on logistics projects, could you give us general sense of ranges for build multiples? You guys think about or rates of return for those types of projects?

Rich Lashway

Yes, I am going to tell you they're all going to kind of fallen this 8.5 to 9.5 time multiple.

Kristina Kazarian

I know you guys touched on this to on Jeremy's questions, but could you just give a bit more color around the likelihood for more of these smaller but attractive M&A deals? And what kind of assets and regions you are most interested in just remind us preferences there?

Rich Lashway

Sure. I’ll take a crack at it. Yes, we are looking at non-company acquisitions, so in terms of terminals and pipelines. And really our story has been, being strategic for Valero, so obviously it would be around our refineries. We've got a strong presence on the Gulf Coast half of Valero's refinery capacities spread out on the Gulf Coast and then you have the West Coast, Benicia and Long Beach. So, we would be looking at opportunities there as well. And there is some opportunities that we are looking at in Canada that would provide value for the Quebec refinery and our Montreal East terminal.

Kristina Kazarian

And then another to Tristan's question. Can you just remind us or give me an update on the priorities of assets that kind of just like slating them down that you think about dropping over the next like three to four years? And if you don’t want to talk about specific assets, what are like the key criteria in first set?

Rich Lashway

Yes, so if you remember our investor, little investor presentation, we have that slide where we have the kind of the breakdown of the EBITDA, we’ve got pipeline and terminals and rail and marine and fuels marketing. So, that slide just kind of reads from left to right, so almost half of the EBITDA upstairs is in that pipeline and terminals, and about 20% is in the marine and rail, and the remaining 35% of that EBITDA is in the fuels marketing. So, the priority would be far left, organic projects, try to keep that full and just kind of not go into the marine and the rail, and the fields marketing to a later period of time. But we think that we’ve got enough in the far left, two buckets with what we’ve got for organic projects to stay in this traditional pipeline and terminal easy story to tell and structure.

Kristina Kazarian

Great. And then last really quick clarification one from me. I know you said diamond -- you reminded us that diamonds on track on a timeframe wise, can you just also remind me is there anything permanent or approval that wise we are waiting for?

Rich Lashway

No, there is no permits or approval that we’re waiting for, the construction has started, yes, and so we’re doing our directional drills. We’ve completed our drill across the Mississippi River, which you know is the big one for us. And we’re just getting the difficult pieces of construction out of the away first; and then when the weather warm up, we really start to move along. But we’re still targeting a 4Q ’17 start up.

Brian Zarahn

I guess following up on the dropdown scenario. Is there a possibility that there could be no dropdowns this year?

Rich Lashway

I would say that you know we’ve got the coverage to achieve our distribution growth. I can’t imagine us not doing -- there's we're working on all kind of stuff right now. So to say that we’re not going to do anything is pretty hard for me to say, but we can’t give any guidance on size or timing.

Brian Zarahn

Okay. And then I guess maybe looking to ’18, what would be some considerations on whether the distribution growth with be 20% or over 20%.

Rich Lashway

We’re guiding to at least 20%

Brian Zarahn

Correct. So, what would drive something closer to what you are targeting this year?

Jay Browning

See, Brian, I don’t think we can be anymore clear with 2018 as just at least 20%.

Brian Zarahn

Okay. And then on the dropdown inventory still a $1 billion of EBITDA?

Rich Lashway

Yes. And we’ve got organic projects that will continue to add to that at both the sponsor and the LP level.

Brian Zarahn

And then in light of your very high distribution coverage, others in the industry are beginning to take steps that change their IDR structure? And how do you view that potentially impacting VLP down the road?

Donna Titzman

So, we’re a little bit young in early in the process to be discussing the elimination of those IDRs. But as you can imagine that it could be a topic further down the road AND that's pretty much all the guidance, we’ll give you now.

Ryan Levine

On the topic of high coverage ratio. Is there any evolution to your thoughts around the strategy regarding the high coverage ratio? Are you entertaining lowering it and increasing near-term cash payout?

Donna Titzman

No, I mean, I think our focus is not so much on the coverage, it’s nice to have, but our focuses is on that distribution growth and the guidance that we’ve already provided. It is a nice to coverage, it’s nice and that it does allow us to build cash from time-to-time and we can use that cash to fund our acquisitions as we did with the Red River that was completely cash funded. So, but no, we have no particular plans to draw that down in and of itself just to meet our distribution growth coverage, our distribution growth.

Ryan Levine

Okay. Regarding your long-term strategy. Are you looking to increase third-party revenue for VLP? Is there a target that you have or should we view this entirely focused on VLO strategic need?

Rich Lashway

No. The third-party acquisition is kind of walk through. Dropdowns will be your main driver for growth. We've got organic projects and clearly we are looking at third-party acquisitions with the eye towards third-party revenues. But there is not a target, it’s just a goal to increase third-party revenues overtime. So it just kind of tells you, when you look at third-party acquisition, it doesn't have to be solely supported by Valero.

Ryan Levine

Okay. What -- and regarding the Red River purchase, what's the strategy there? And is there any appetite to increase the ownership overtime?

Rich Lashway

No. There is an option to participate in an expansion, but really there is no thought about expanding any ownership -- this was just a perfect deal for us. We got the piece of interest and piece of pipe that goes from Cushing to Hewlett station, which is essentially the delivery point into our Ardmore refinery. Everything else downstream of this is for other refinery. So, this was really just a perfect deal gave us Cushing connection and gave us ownership. So, we have been delivering on other third-party lines from Cushing into Ardmore and that would just shift to that volume onto our pipeline, so it was as a win-win.

Corey Goldman

Just a follow-up on the last question, if I could. And first congrats on the debt offering and receiving IG. With that being said though, understanding this probably desire from the rating agency perspective to have third-party volumes to kind of enhance that leverage metrics. Just wondering, how do the rate agencies view the Red River acquisitions given that Valero then took a 10-year MVC commitment on it? Do they view that as third-party still or how is that kind of another tuck for VLO?

Donna Titzman

No, that’s just -- that wouldn't be third-partly revenue, but that’s clearly 100% sponsor-based revenue. And when I think from our perspective, they are comfortable. I mean, obviously, our sponsors are solid investment grades made entity strong balance sheet. So, I don’t think that there is any near-term demand from them that we have third-party revenues. I mean as we become larger, that’s just probably just an evolution of the organization and that revenue will become diversify. But we have no particular, as Rich indicated, goal in mind for that, nor would we feel any pressure from anyone to get a particular level.

Corey Goldman

Got you. Okay that’s very helpful. And just second one from me, and I understand we're likely well in the early innings here. But from the marketing side on that wholesale field dropdown, just curious, was the Section 7704 that was release --was that enough for you guys to get comfortable to drop that down? Or would you guys seek to do a PLR beforehand?

Rich Lashway

I don’t that we analyze it that far.

Donna Titzman

Right, we are still on a --

Rich Lashway

So, it's on the far right column, right. And our focus will be the left where we're looking at pipeline and terminal, and I am referring to our slide in the Investor Deck Page 9. So we have got ample pipeline and terminal less, it's kind of the traditional stuff that we'd be dropping down, and we have kind of provided in this slide to show that this is potentially what we have upstairs at apparent. So, you can get comfortable that this is a long-term growth play.

Craig Shere

A couple of quick questions, just as far as the impact with minimum volume commitments. Is that what is driving up the sequentially unit pricing by a penny per barrel for terminals of $0.03 per pipeline transport versus third quarter?

Rich Lashway

On the pipeline transportation that you see the increase on the per barrel amount is largely -- I think we have a note in the earnings table about it that it relates to deficiencies that we reflected as revenue that last. And then the amount for the terminals the small penny difference, just difference in those particular rates for the volumes on the terminals and the mix of that really nothing particular note there on that change.

Craig Shere

Okay. Great thank you. And then, I just want to clarify because kind of hearing a couple things about the value of third-party acquisition and what might be the focus there. It sounds like there is some interest in diversifying commercial counterparties, but it also sounds like primary focus is supporting the Valero refineries. As you think about becoming much larger in years down the road having that billion dollars of EBITDA fully dropdown plus whole year down of growth. Is there some minimum level of third-party commercial exposure that you would envision long-term 10% to 20%? Do you have any kind of benchmark there?

Rich Lashway

We haven't established the benchmark other than it's just part of our mix dropdowns organic third-party acquisitions that provide third-party EBITDA. And Craig, it’s so hard because you’re talking down the road quite always, so it’s a goal, it's something that we’re comfortable bringing on. It doesn’t have anything to do with counterparty risk because we feel pretty good with our counterparty risk that we have today.

Craig Shere

Understood. I think one of like other questions were common thing about the ultimate opportunity for further credit strengthening and how some diversification doesn’t hurt. Is that something on your minds? Or you’re just very happy with the Valero parent as counterparty unless you have some low-hanging fruit that just comes your way from third party?

Donna Titzman

Yes, we’re not getting any particular pressure from, as I mentioned before, from the rating agency is to on diversify our revenues. I mean, obviously, that would be something they would like to see. Again, and but again, we’re not in any hurry given the strength of our sponsor. I think more important to them is to see diversified source of the revenues from a geographic perspective. So, I think that remains higher on their radar than the actual revenue sources itself. So, but yes, that’s no pressure there to do anything particular.

Jeremy Tonet

Just a quick point of clarification. I had missed that when you guys were referencing nine times multiple before. Was that M&A drops built or was on EBITDA? Could you just help me out there?

Rich Lashway

Yes, I think it ranges from 8.5 to 9.5 on the organic step that we’re developing at VLO. And the step that we are looking at organically developing at VLP, weighted average is sub 7 time multiple of EBITDA. So, there is some 8 times from 6.5 times.

Jeremy Tonet

That is helpful.

Rich Lashway

Okay good.

Lin Shen

Just want to follow up. You just mentioned that their organic CapEx spending at a well level in a month about 0.5 to a 9.5 times. So how should we think about the dropdown multiple, must be higher than that in the future or how should we think about this?

Rich Lashway

I would just look at. We’ve been dropping things down at 8.5 to 10 times from Valero down to the VLP. So, I would think that you’re going to be in that range going forward.

Rich Lashway

Okay, thanks everyone. Listen, we appreciate everybody joining the call here today. Please contact our Investor Relations team, if you have additional questions. Thank you.

