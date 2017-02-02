Springtime For Bank Mergers

Welcome to the Reforming issue of M&A Daily

Banks

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman (NYSE:GS) have kicked off a strong start to US M&A this year, each advising on about a third of announced deals by value. What next? Next is tax reform which House Speaker Paul Ryan has scheduled for this spring.

Clarity on tax rates could trigger a massive backlog of bank and thrift mergers. By summer, we could be heading towards a 15-20% corporate tax paired with a new border adjustable cash flow tax. Look for undersized and tax-inefficient banks to benefit from tax reform, followed by strategic bidders.

CBS Radio

CBS' (NYSE:CBS) CBS Radio (Pending:CBSR) is combining with Entercom (NYSE:ETM) in a $1.2 billion merger.

Mead Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) is in talks to buy Mead Johnson (NYSE:MJN) for $90 per share in cash.

Macy's

Macy's (NYSE:M) management is considering a sale in order to appease shareholder activists.

du Pont

Dow (NYSE:DOW) is selling its Ethylene Acrylic Acid copolymers and ionomers business to SK in order to help fix the antitrust issues in its merger with du Pont (NYSE:DD). The divestiture is conditioned on the merger closing.

ONEOK Partners

The definitive merger agreement was filed for the ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) acquisition of ONEOK Partners (NYSE:OKS).

Actelion

The transaction agreement was filed for the J&J (NYSE:JNJ) acquisition of Actelion (OTCPK:ALIOY).

Arctic Cat

The tombstone has been published in the WSJ (NWS/NWSA) for the Textron (NYSE:TXT) acquisition of Arctic Cat (NASDAQ:ACAT). The tender offer expires March 3.

CLARCOR

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) has secured all regulatory clearances for its acquisition of CLARCOR (NYSE:CLC). The deal is scheduled to close around February 28.

InvenSense

TDK (OTCPK:TTDKY) missed the deadline for proxy filing for its acquisition of InvenSense (NYSE:INVN) but their deal plans are unchanged. The $0.71 arb spread offers a 12% IRR if the deal closes by August.

Mentor

Mentor (NASDAQ:MENT) shareholders vote today on their acquisition by Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY).

Blue Nile

Blue Nile (NASDAQ:NILE) shareholders vote today on their acquisition by Bow Street.

Joy

South African antitrust regulators set a February 8 hearing for the Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) acquisition of Joy (NYSE:JOY).

Syngenta

The EU is prepared to conditionally approve the ChemChina acquisition of Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) on mutually acceptable grounds. The $10.43 arb spread offers a 52% IRR if the deal closes by May. More to come in future editions of M&A Daily…

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYT, MJN, M, ALIOY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Chris DeMuth Jr and Andrew Walker are portfolio managers at Rangeley Capital. We invest with a margin of safety by buying securities at discounts to their intrinsic value and unlocking that value through corporate events. To maximize returns for our investors, we reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without notification except where notification is required by law. This post may contain affiliate links, consistent with the disclosure in such links. We manage diversified portfolios with a multi-year time horizon. Positions disclosed in articles may vary in sizing, hedges, and place within the capital structure. Disclosed ideas are related to a specific price, value, and time. If any of these attributes change, then the position might change (and probably will).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.