The Growth Of Global Business Sentiments Creates Support For The Market

The exception is India – the country is witnessing deterioration of the market conditions because of the massive currency reform.

Analyzing Brexit outcome predictions, as well as Trump's protectionist program and the record growth of China's debt load, I've got a strong feeling that the risks associated with the future of the global economy should suppress the business activity worldwide. Expecting to confirm this point of view, I've studied the most recent Markit research of business activities in major world economies and found a diametrically opposite situation - not only the global business activity tends to grow, it is at its peak.

In the past few years, China's GDP was contributing 40% of the global economic growth, therefore, the business activity in this country plays a key role in the global trends. According to the latest figures, in December 2016, China Composite Output Index came in at 53.5, reaching the maximum from 2013. At that, these business activity records have been recorded in manufacturing and in services. Everything indicates that China's economy is not prone to slow down at least in the short term.

The January data on the United States highlighted that Manufacturing PMI Business Activity Index reached its record level since March, 2015. The manufacturing activity in the United States has been growing for four consecutive months. US Services PMI Business Activity Index has also reached its record since 2015. Additionally, the research indicates a steady growth in employment. As we can see, the US economy is not slowing down at all.

As for Euro Area Composite PMI Index, it amounted to 54.3 in January 2017, which was only 0.01 less than in December, when the index reached its maximum over the previous six years. In addition, the studies have shown the fastest monthly employment growth in the Euro Area since February 2008.

In January, Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Index hit its 69-month high. Markit analysts gave the following comment to these results:

Eurozone manufacturing is off to a strong start to the year, enjoying the fastest rate of expansion for almost six years in January...

The start of 2017 may be considered optimistic for the UK industry. In January, the UK Manufacturing PMI Index stood at 55.9, which corresponds to 32-month maximum.

According to the most up-to-date study by Markit, the UK service sector ends 2016 with strong expansion. In December the UK Services PMI Index showed growth for the third month in a row, reaching 17-month highs. New business increases at the fastest rate since July 2015.

Based on Markit data, we can conclude that the possibility of Brexit has not affected business activity in the United Kingdom by the moment.

Both service and manufacturing sectors of Japan are also showing steady growth. In the case of the manufacturing sector, the January 2017 forecasts towards the outlook over the next 12 months were also positive, with strongest business sentiment over two and a half years.

India is accountable for approximately 20% of the global GDP, so it cannot be bypassed in this review. And here the situation is not typical. In January, India Manufacturing PMI Index barely surpassed the level of 50 p. But in this case the falling business activity in India is explained by the temporary side-effect of the major monetary reform, carried out by the Government at the moment. Before the start of the reform, India Manufacturing PMI Index was at the level of the two-year maximum. And I think, once the population adapts to the conditions of the monetary reform, the business activity in India will quickly recover.

PUTTING IT ALL TOGETHER

Assessing the principle direction of the US stock market, we should consider a strong trend towards improving the global market condition, observed over the last months. At a minimum, this is a strong support factor that will not disappear in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.