Wells Fargo: Fallout Continues

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is still kicking around all-time highs. The stock now trades at 160% of book value. A full 23% premium to the "best" bank JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). And more than double Citi's (NYSE:C) book value. By all accounts it looks as if WFC has shaken off the fraud charges relatively easily. The bank is looking to stem the fallout from the fact that it opened numerous fake credit and banking accounts for customers.

Changing the game.

WFC's latest move to reassure investors is a new incentive plan for its bankers. Ideally, this will help alleviate pressure from bankers to hit sales goals. But we're still not out of the woods yet as WFC failed its recent living will test - the only bank to fail. WFC also has decided to stop informing branches the day before inspectors show up - hopefully disallowing time to cover up sales practices (i.e. shredding documents).

More headwinds.

Yet, the bank can't seem to shake fraud issues. Its recent issue being that it has been delaying mortgage paperwork for extending interest rates in an effort to rack up fees. Of course, WFC is too big to fail and will eventually shake all this off. However, there is the interim reputation hit that should continue to impact customer confidence - and ultimately new account openings. WFC's recent 4Q earnings showed that credit card applications fell 43% year-over-year and new checking accounts were down 40%. As well, visits to branches by customers are on the decline. Then there's the decline in business banking as cities, states and municipalities suspend activity with the bank. The other issue for WFC is that its core business is mortgage lending. This has driven earnings for several years at WFC. The rising interest rate environment could mean a stalling in new mortgage demand.

In the end, there are better financials to own. WFC trades at a hefty premium to other big banks and still has some of the overhang of the fraud charges. Instead, it's best to find opportunities elsewhere - such as with Citi - which is cheap and better positioned in faster growing areas like Latin America and Asia. Plus, it has a better capitalized balance sheet since the financial crisis. WFC has more than recovered from the September fraud scandal and will likely see continued deterioration in new account growth as its reputational issues remain.