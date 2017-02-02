Weatherford: Avoid

Source: Houston Chronicle

Weatherford (NYSE:WFT) reported Q4 earnings Wednesday. The company delivered revenue of $1.41 billion and EPS of -0.32. Revenue was shy of expectations by about $10 million, but the company beat on earnings. The report solidified the fact that Weatherford will survive for a few more quarters. That was enough to send WFT up by 13% in early morning trading. According to SA author Stone Fox Capital, WFT is one of the most-shorted stocks. The surge in the shares was likely driven by short covering. Average volume is about 26 million shares, yet over 35 million had been traded at mid-morning. I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

North America Delivered ...

Total revenue was up 3.7%, less than the 4.4% increase analysts were expecting. The North America rig count was up by 23%, so the region was expected to deliver big things for Weatherford. Revenue from the region was up 8% sequentially -- a big deal given that over 30% of the company's revenue comes from North America. The war in the oil patch over market share has made profits difficult to come by for Weatherford. However, Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) divulged that it was raising prices, and becoming choosier about what business it took on. That connotes that Weatherford, and potentially others, could reap more profits in the region as the pricing environment improves.

Not only was revenue up 8%, but operating losses also decreased. The operating loss was $58 million, down from a loss of $95 million and $68 million in Q3 2016 and Q4 2015, respectively. It remains highly-competitive in the oil patch. Whether the company can have a repeat performance in Q1 2017 remains to be seen.

... But International Remains Challenged

International revenue only grew 1.5% sequentially. Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) and Halliburton also reported low single digit revenue growth outside North America. MENA/Asia Pacific was up 10% on higher product sales and start-up activities on new service contracts; the company expects start-up activity to continue to grow in 2017. Europe/SSA/Russia was the biggest decliner at 5%; the North Sea and Russia experienced seasonal slow downs, while activity in Angola and Nigeria fell.

That said, experts believe international will not rebound until late 2017, if at all. I expect it to be a headwind that could stymie revenue growth going forward.

Free Cash Flow Was $171 Million

The biggest catalyst, in my opinion was the $171 million in positive free cash flow the company achieved. The company achieved cash flow from operations of $136 million, spent $68 million on capex, and received a combined $103 million from insurance recoveries and litigation adjustments. Without the recoveries, free cash flow would have been $68 million, still impressive when compared to the $150 million cash burn from Q3 2016.

I expected the company to burn another $200 million this quarter. However, Weatherford "dressed up" the balance sheet. It pared accounts receivable by $31 million and paid down inventories by $115 million. This was highly unusual; when revenue is rising a company's accounts receivable and inventory usually increase. An even bigger driver was the $179 million increase in accounts payable; it amounted to a 27% increase Q/Q, despite the fact that revenue increased less than 4%.

The company's cash balance was slightly over $1 billion, up from $440 million in Q3. Q4 free cash flow and a $450 million equity raise drove the difference. Another unusual occurrence was that Weatherford did not use the free cash flow to pare debt. Total debt was $7.6 billion, versus $7.5 billion in the previous quarter. It's as if the company does not believe free cash flow generation is sustainable. Secondly, its ability to convince short-term creditors to supply more credit was the biggest driver of free cash flow.

Weatherford Still Cannot Cover Interest Expense

EBITDA was $67 million, flat versus the $68 million generated in Q3. EBITDA margin ticked down to 4.8%, versus 5.0% last quarter. Quarterly interest expense was $136 million, up from $129 million last quarter. Weatherford's EBITDA still cannot cover its interest expense which continues to rise as the company borrows at higher rates and lower credit quality. Weatherford is effectively running in quicksand. I believe it will eventually have to raise more capital to help cover the interest expense on the debt.

Conclusion

Q4 window dressing was a pleasant surprise, but likely not sustainable. Weatherford will eventually have to dilute the stock to service debt that is now over 30x trailing EBITDA. Avoid the WFT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.