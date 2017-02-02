FutureFuel: The Road Ahead

In two separate articles in 2016 - which can be seen here and here - we recommended that FutureFuel ("FF") should "invest [its] cash to grow earnings, or return cash to shareholders." After the close on November 30th, 2016, FF gave its investors what we had hoped for, a very large special dividend of $2.29 per share. The closing price on the date of the special dividend announcement was $13.73.

The total dividend amounted to nearly $100 million, paid from FF's cash hoard of nearly $300 million. Following the announcement, a few things happened in the market for FF stock, which can be seen in the graph below:

Trading volume increased tremendously; The share price skyrocketed from $13.73 to a peak of $16.58 on December 9th; and The share price fell significantly on December 14th, the day after shareholders of record were entitled to the special dividend (as was expected).

Source: E-trade and Viking Analytics

60 Day Owners of FF?

It is reasonable to believe that FF attracted some new shareholders following the announcement of its special dividend. If so, then it is possible that we could see some selling pressure as we head towards February 14th.

Qualified dividends receive a lower taxation rate than regular income. To be a "qualified dividend," one must hold the stock for 60 days in and around the ex-dividend day. If dividend-seeking buyers purchased FF to its peak on December 9th, then such buyers would need to hold FF stock for 60 days in order to receive the preferential tax treatment for the qualified dividend.

Bleak 2017 Outlook For Biofuels

In addition to these technical considerations, the outlook for biofuels has soured considerably since our last article.

The Trump administration in general, and Carl Icahn in particular have suggested that the Renewable Fuel Standard regulations need modification. While we don't personally believe that proposed changes will be overly detrimental for the biofuel industry, ethanol RIN values - for example - have recently plummeted (as below). More importantly for the biodiesel industry, the on-again, off-again biodiesel blender's credit was not extended (yet) for 2017. This will pressure biodiesel margins and/or income tax payments for FutureFuel and other biodiesel producers.

Conclusion

Due to possible tax-advantaged selling and the poor outlook for biodiesel, we are short FutureFuels. Since FF remains an attractive acquisition target for reasons we outlined here, we will monitor this position closely.

Disclosure: I am/we are short FF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.