The Perfect Portfolio: Year-End Results (Part One)

Introduction:

Being retired is a lot of work. I don't know about other retirees, but I have never been as busy as I am now that I've taken the plunge. One of the things that I've discovered is that the race for accumulating wealth is not nearly as important as it once was and that the race for "giving back" has never been as important as it is right now.

So I guess what I'm trying to say is that perspectives have changed dramatically and in a positive way, and keeping things in perspective is one of the most critical things that we can do, regardless of where we are in the process of life.

But a little over a year ago, I began a series of articles that discussed my activities in a taxable portfolio that I call The Perfect Portfolio, and in keeping with promises made with the initial article, I have decided to continue with the series, even though other things have become relatively more important to me than stocks and investing.

So with that being said, how did we finish the year?

Some Notes About The Portfolio:

The Perfect Portfolio was created for my mother. As interest rates on CDs declined, we made the decision to channel money into dividend growth stocks to replace that income stream. We invested in companies that were "safe" and "well-known" to her - companies like Coca Cola (NYSE:KO), Procter and Gamble (NYSE:PG), Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB), Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), McDonald (NYSE:MCD), and Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI), to name a few.

After she passed away, I kept the portfolio in play and added some new companies. The income from the portfolio was not reinvested but instead became part of my cash flow. As the years moved forward, the dividend income increased annually and provided additional income to fund some of the things that I wanted to enjoy, over and above my work income.

Last year, we decided to begin adding to The Perfect Portfolio, and we began to write about the companies that we were interested in and why those companies peaked our interest. We began a series that discussed our target list stocks, and then as I made purchases, I shared those purchases in subsequent articles and showed transaction notices from my brokerage to share the date of our purchase, the number of shares we bought, the purchase price of those shares and the total dollars spent to create that position. You can go back to the articles and get caught up with the process we used or you can just pick up from here.

How Did We Do?

With our existing holdings, the decision was made that we were satisfied with continuing to hold our positions and not make any changes. We did not add any additional shares to the existing portfolio, because we did not see any of the existing holdings to be of particular value to warrant making additional purchases. Instead, we determined to "leave things alone" and continue to use the dividend growth stream to supplement our retirement income.

The existing portfolio grew by 7.45% in a value over the year ending December 31, 2016. The existing holdings increased by almost $41k in "value," which, of course, is "unrealized gain" or as some would call it, "paper gains."

Looking at income from dividends over the last 4 years, our results look like this:

Income from the existing positions has been growing, annually, at a rate that is greater than inflation. In 2016 an additional $19k came in as additional cash flow, from those dividends.

Of more importance to my own strategy is the income from dividends that this group of stocks delivered. With dividends, the total growth in value for the portfolio is $59,883.74, which would equate to a 10.9% return for the year for the portfolio.

But What About The New Holdings?

Beginning in February of last year, we added Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) to The Perfect Portfolio. In March, we made purchases of shares in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). In April, Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Harley Davidson (NYSE:HOG), Monsanto (NYSE:MON), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Schweitzer Mauduit (NYSE:SWM), and Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) were added to the portfolio.

The new holdings appreciated $14,954 in 2016 and returned an unrealized gain of 28%.

When we combine the two portfolio stock groups, the unrealized gain came in at 9.28% or a change in value of $55,789. In addition, the new holdings gave us an additional $1413 in dividend income, bringing our total dividend income to $20,461 in 2016.

Where Do We Go From Here?

We will continue to hold our current positions in The Perfect Portfolio. We will be looking to add additional companies to the portfolio in 2017, and we may even add money to additional shares of our existing holdings. One of the things that I'm considering is bringing the portfolio more in balance, and that will also be a consideration in the future.

But as I said earlier, I'm at a point in life where I'm not obsessing about the portfolio. As companies present themselves as opportunities, we will look at those potential opportunities. As we move forward, there is still money sitting on the sidelines, and that money can be invested into additional shares and/or additional holdings.

True to the objectives of this series:

1. No purchases will be made before they are discussed in an article that will be published on Seeking Alpha.

2. Readers will be given advanced information of the companies that we are placing on our target list for acquisition, and where applicable, price ranges for our potential purchases will be shared in those "discovery" articles.

3. Every purchase will be shared with Trade Transaction Notices from my stock brokerage account. These will show the date of purchase, the number of shares purchased, the price paid per share, and the total dollars invested.

4. Regular updates of the portfolio will follow on at least a quarterly basis. Any purchase ideas will be shared as they present themselves.

5. No companies mentioned are suggestions for your portfolio investments. As such, I will not provide rationale on my selections as not to influence your own investing decisions in any way, shape or form. You need to do your own due diligence on any purchase of stock in any company and I am not recommending any company to you.

Conclusion:

I hope that 2017 is a wonderful investment year for you. I wish you success in all that you do for the coming year and would hope that regardless of your own situation that you take some time to look at the notion of "giving back."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT ABBV CL CVX INTC JNJ KMB KO IBM QCOM MON MPC SWM WDC MCD MO MSFT PG RAI T VZ XOM CSCO JPM ADM HOG EMR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.