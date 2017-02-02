AstraZeneca Posts Solid 2016 Results; Build-Up To 2017 Trials Showdown Continues

AZN continues to fight against the effects of the patent cliff, with revenue, operating profit, and FCF all suffering.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has been a significant part of my portfolio for many years now. Generally speaking, during that time, I have been a happy shareholder. That is despite what appears to be a number of black marks against its name. No matter what focus you take on the figures - revenue, operating profit or free cash flow - AstraZeneca far from impresses in its progress since 2011:

Powered by a bout of patent expirations in core, blockbuster drugs like Crestor and Nexium, the company has seen its financial performance decline sharply.

Yet with its FY2016 results out, we get a better idea of how things are looking for the future, which - as long-term investors in AstraZeneca have become acutely aware in recent years - the bigger story for AstraZeneca's health remains. So how does it look? Well, for me, despite some reservations, the situation looks very solid indeed. In reality, all we can do is wait and see how well its impressive pipeline produces results. 2017 is set to be a significant year in this regard. Fortunately, in other regards, it is also generally doing fairly well, as we will see below.

Plenty to Applaud?

Nonetheless, there is a great deal of good stuff going on within its pipeline (I did a wide-angle shot review of its pipeline compared to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) a few months ago). And this is why I have remained a happy shareholder.

Management branded this good, fresh stuff (rather inventively) as "New AstraZeneca," and it is chiefly focused upon building up emerging market sales of established drugs as well as their offerings in Respiratory, Oncology, and Diabetes segments. Here, AstraZeneca saw healthy growth of about 6% (Source: Company FY2016 Results Presentation):

This is great news. Yet you can't really take your eye away from the rapid revenue decline especially amongst its blockbuster Crestor, Nexium and Seroquel drugs. Yet it is clear that the company's fresh drugs on the market are starting to make an impression.

Its heart drug Brilinta continues to perform strongly across the globe with 39% constant-currency growth (Data source: FY2016 Results):

Clearly, however, there will remain disappointment after Brilinta failed to beat established drug clopidogrel in the EUCLID trial resulting in the company scaling back its $3.5 billion revenue prediction by 2023 for the drug. It is still expected by analysts to be a $2.1 billion revenue spinner for the company by 2021, however, and the 2016 result certainly back-up its potential as a blockbuster in the making.

In diabetes, it has made significant progress with its SGLT2 Farxiga/Forxiga drug. It is now AstraZeneca's largest revenue contributor in diabetes and is holding volume market share quite well against its two competitors (Source: Company FY2016 Results Presentation):

Clearly Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) impressive Jardiance ("competitor 2" above) is gaining significant market share. Yet Farxiga is holding its ground far better than Johnson & Johnson's older Invokana drug ("competitor 1" above). What is perhaps more important is that, because the SPLT2 market continues to grow strongly, even a flat market share is seeing strong growth across its markets:

Indeed, AZN's lung cancer drug Tagrisso is proving a strong performer, which is helping to boost what has been underperformance in the Japanese market (Source: Company FY2016 Results Presentation):

Should AstraZeneca's future oncological drugs prove as successful, then they will be able to boost its market position further in the Japanese market, which as well as being one of the largest healthcare markets is also the third-largest per-capita spender on pharmaceuticals in the world (Data source: Statista):

Such smaller stories are equally important for AstraZeneca's long-term appeal. So far, the reality is fulfilling the anticipation.

Emerging Markets: Strong if Slower

AstraZeneca's growing focus on Emerging Markets as key drivers not only for new drug sales but also for extracting additional value from off-patent older drugs is also proving fairly effective even if the overall constant-currency revenue growth rate was half that of 2015:

Nonetheless, the underlying performance of core Emerging Market countries was solid, even if a little lumpy:

Brazil's fairly modest 2% growth was a high point of its Latin American results, however, with the region, excluding Brazil, actually shrinking by 7%.

Chinese growth is of particular note with double-digit growth maintained despite a noticeable slowdown from recent years. Yet, at over 45% of total EM revenue coming from China, this robustly high level of growth is encouraging to see:

Clearly AstraZeneca's performance in China will remain a key driver of EM growth in the future. An improving macroeconomic situation in certain emerging markets - especially in Latin America - would be very helpful, however, in pushing EM performance back to levels seen in previous years. Nonetheless, 6% constant-currency growth remains an encouraging level.

Excellence in Externalization?

I have a bigger issue, however, with the growing "externalization" revenue. To some extent, it is a solid idea. Externalization deals are essentially joint ventures in that they sell some of their rights to drugs they are developing to fellow pharma players for an upfront cash payment. In return, they relinquish rights to a portion of any future profit from the sale of the potential products.

It is a good idea in many regards. In some cases, AstraZeneca brings on board pharma companies which have a historic expertise in that drug's particular niche (in some cases which AZN itself is lacking), which will help it bring the product to successful completion. It also allows the company to focus its research and development dollar on the areas where it, individually, is best able to successfully complete a drug's development. In the short term (and perhaps more pressing), it also helps carry AstraZeneca through its post-patent expiry cash-flow crunch whilst maintaining dividends and investment in other areas where it is more a recognized expert.

Yet I am more concerned that this seems to have become the norm. Looking at the chart above. it becomes clear that externalization revenue has become an apparently recurring and growing element of its revenue stream. Indeed, looking more closely, it becomes apparent just how heavily sustaining respectable revenue figures rests on this rather cannibalistic revenue stream:

Yet, the reality is that this cannot really remain a recurring revenue stream. Ultimately there is a threat that these deals become more akin to selling the family silver than both enhancing short-term cash flow and long-term potential for pushing drugs to the market.

Of course, all will be well as long as the current actively and individually pursued pipeline goes to plan and thus replaces long-term revenue. If not, however, AstraZeneca's pipeline will look a lot more lightweight with all the externalization deals in place and its destiny will be far less under its own control.

This is something I will be watching carefully as AstraZeneca reaches its pipeline inflection point. Ideally what we will see is a slowdown in externalization deals to the extent that they are increasingly limited to rarer cases where drugs which perhaps would otherwise go undeveloped or under-developed are the sole focus of these deals rather than a more broad-based revenue support mechanism they appear as today.

Trials Showdown: Inflection Point Reached?

Fortunately, AZN's pipeline remains incredibly impressive. Clearly focus remains on its potential blockbuster cancer drug, Durvalumab, and its progress through additional Phase III trials. It has a lot of hoops to jump through, with a lot of potential for both boosting and bashing AstraZeneca's results and share price as the company's infographic shows (Source: Company FY2016 Results Presentation):

Yet, it clearly has a massive potential pipeline bounty to come for the year beyond its much-heralded Durvalumab.

Certainly after a quiet 2016, it looks as though 2017 should present a lot more for investors and analysts to get their heads around.

When it says there is going to be a "busy news flow" for the next year, it is certainly not joking. Yet investors can do little more than wait to see whether or not all potential in the pipeline gets reflected in successful admissions to the regulators books. For now, I remain optimistic despite the fact that we know from historic performance even Phase III submission or applications still leave a sizeable chance of failure (Data source: Nature Biotechnology):

Should AstraZeneca's pipeline succeed, however, it will begin to get in place its next generation of blockbuster drugs to drive revenue higher once again after many years of one-way revenue traffic off its books.

Healthy Yet Stable Investment

What is more, profitability and FCF figures may also start to improve with the assistance of stabilizing Research & Development (R&D) costs. R&D spending has finally begun to settle (Source: Company FY2016 Results Presentation):

The company has argued that 2017 should also see a figure in line with 2016. This is encouraging in many ways.

Yet, we have to remember that AZN's investment profile shows it is essentially doubling-down on what remains a particularly intensely competitive oncological market. Nonetheless, historically AstraZeneca has been strong in this space, and its pipeline suggests it can continue to be so in the future. What I find most encouraging, however, is that R&D investment across its segments has remained pretty strong except for in "Autoimmunity, Neuroscience and Infection". This puts my mind at rest that at least even with growing externalization deals and R&D focus on oncology it is still investing more broadly in other therapeutic areas.

Conclusion

AstraZeneca's results were pretty much as expected. Revenue, operating profit and FCF all came out as still weak. Yet, the longer-term story from its pipeline potential remains intact, and 2017 is set to be a critical year for understanding just how well it has here and how well the company will do in the future. A lot of pipeline news flow is expected as the year progresses (and into 2018) on which AstraZeneca's shareholders know a lot hinges.

As it stands, things look good. Phase III trials and even application procedures still hold a very real threat of failure. Yet its pipeline is extensive, broad-based and well-regarded.

With the hopefully strong performance of the pipeline in 2017, we then have to turn our attention to other aspects of the business. Externalization deals I hope to see a decline in future as the next generation of drugs begins to make an impression on revenue and profit figures.

Yet, the increasingly established position it has taken within AstraZeneca's results in recent years raises the prospect that such deals may become the rule rather than the exception. This I hope will not be the case except for specific cases where extensive, long-term additional value-creation can be clearly described by management. Otherwise the long-term revenue potential of AstraZeneca's pipeline will suffer something similar to a death by a thousand cuts. Slowly weakening its long-term ability to extract the greatest value from its great pipeline.

Cash flow remains weak at the company as it continues to invest in the business. The generous dividend looks fairly safe for now, however, as net CapEx (rather than gross CapEx) nearly covers it:

Yet, the reality is that AstraZeneca really needs 2017 to be the inflection year it has been hoping for in order for it to be able to maintain its current dividend level and achieve its aim of returning to a "progressive" dividend policy soon.

2016 was a solid year in light of the challenges facing the company. It was always going to be with little in the way of pipeline breakthroughs and patent expirations really starting to bite. Now investors are more interested in moving on from enduring the pain of expiring drugs to exploring the growth of their expanding new offerings. Let's hope that investors are rewarded for their patience. I'm optimistic, but there are still plenty of bear-traps left hanging around.

Sources: All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative commons image reproduced from Flickr user tomsaint.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZN, GSK, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.