Cato: Avoid

With the company running out of room on SG&A cuts, potential gross margin pressure, and standard deleveraging, this can get a lot worse - and likely will.

But FY16 EPS is inflated by accounting changes and tax help; even flat comps seem likely to lead to sharply lower earnings in FY17.

A cash balance of $10+ per share and a single-digit earnings multiple plus cash seem to provide support for the stock - if the company can stabilize its business.

At the moment, shares of Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) look relatively cheap, even by retail standards. At $25, the stock trades at about 9.5x the midpoint of FY16 (ending January) EPS guidance plus the company's $9.25 per share in cash (including a modest amount of restricted cash). While same-store sales have looked awful of late, including a -15% comp in January released this morning, Cato traditionally has been more stable than most retailers. Its stores are located mostly in strip malls as opposed to struggling retail malls, and its low-price products and lower-to-middle-class demographics have kept the company afloat in tough times. CATO profits stayed positive through the worst of the recession, and actually increased in FY08.

But that's a dangerous assessment to make. Cato has pulled every lever possible to keep FY16 EPS up, with an accounting change boosting 'breakage' income in Q1, the effective tax rate coming in incrementally lower with each quarter, and buybacks reducing share count. The midpoint of EPS guidance suggests a ~30% decline year-over-year; in terms of EBIT, however, the drop is much worse. Cato will have tougher comparisons in FY17 due to the one-time tax and accounting benefits this year, and comp declines are accelerating.

Cato is still close to family-controlled, and extremely tight-lipped about its operations, which makes it difficult to suss out exactly why comps have fallen off the table over the past few months. But as cheap as CATO looks at the moment, it's still not close to cheap enough - no matter what the reason.

Another Double-Digit Negative Comp

For years now, Cato has been a relative outlier in the retail space. In past coverage, I've marveled at the fact that the company managed to avoid the types of quarters that most retailers have, where assortment just is a bit off and the numbers miss. It did look like the business was starting to fade in FY13, as comps turned negative (-3% after a -4% figure the year before) and initial FY14 guidance was for another drop in EPS. But CATO managed to right its ship, growing EPS sharply in FY15 off the back off a 4% comp, which helped push shares to an all-time high above $40.

Since then, however, it's been a tough run:

CATO data by YCharts

CATO simply hasn't regained its footing as a stock, or as a company. And, of late, same-store sales simply have collapsed:

source: author from CATO press releases. March/April figures averaged, as company suggests, to mitigate Easter shifts

Looking at a two-year stack, the trend becomes even more apparent:

source: author

Again, management hasn't given much color on the declines; monthly sales release typically feature a single sentence of commentary from CEO John Cato. But it's clear that the trend not only is negative, but worsening, and Cato doesn't get easier comparisons until June. Meanwhile, recent performance in the retail sector more broadly shows that it's very difficult to execute a turnaround. Truthfully, I'd give Cato a better chance than most; the problem is that it's not really all that cheap yet.

FY17 EPS Will Decline

Cato is guiding for full-year FY16 EPS of $1.64-$1.68, guidance maintained in the January sales release. That figure doesn't look that bad: the midpoint is down ~30% from FY15 levels, to be sure, but last year's profits were a record. The guidance range isn't that far from FY13 levels ($1.86), which might give some confidence that Cato can execute another turnaround in FY17 or FY18, as it did a year ago.

The problem is that FY16 EPS is inflated. In Q1, Cato changed its recognition of breakage revenue, adding $2.4 million to EBIT, about a $0.06 benefit after-tax at normalized tax rates. More importantly, Cato has had a very low effective tax rate this year. In Q2, it adopted accounting changes relative to share-based compensation, and its 10-Q also cites benefits from the so-called PATH Act. Cato lowered its tax rate to 28.5% in Q1, 11.6% in Q2, and actually had a benefit in Q3; guidance for a substantial net loss in Q4 likely implies another benefit.

Those changes are camouflaging a more significant decline in profitability. Reported EPS in the first nine months of FY16 was up over 10%; EBIT was down 18%, however. Q4 guidance of a net loss of $0.50-$0.54 versus a profit of $0.42 a year ago implies a much greater shift, from operating income of $15.6 million to a loss of $13 million or so, depending on how taxes shake out. With that loss, EBIT seems likely to be down 45% or so for the full year.

Looking at FY17, meanwhile, even flat EBIT likely implies a substantial decrease in EPS. The tax rate will normalize from the low teens to (presumably) previous levels in the low 30s, itself a ~20-25% headwind. The $0.06 benefit from breakage won't repeat. According to the 10-K, incentive compensation actually decreased in FY15, a record year, and has done so again YTD in FY16. With labor pressure rising in similar businesses (see higher health care costs and wage increases from TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), the latter of whom Cato actively seeks out as a neighbor), it seems highly unlikely Cato can push employee costs much lower, if at all.

Assuming flat comps in FY17, then, and no deleverage, CATO still likely earns ~$1.10-$1.20 in EPS simply as tax rates rise and the breakage benefit is lost. At the moment, even that projection seems highly aggressive, given the current comp trends, and tough comparisons for Q1 (which is Cato's most important quarter). If EPS is in the low $1 range, then CATO is valued at ~15x EPS plus cash on a forward basis - a multiple which implies additional downside from $25.

Valuation

I covered my short of CATO (and a number of other retailers) too early, as the sector as a whole has pretty much declined on a straight-line basis for several weeks now. For the group, I'm not inclined to bottom-chase much (with the exception of Boot Barn (NASDAQ:BOOT) yesterday), but in that group CATO strikes me as the most dangerous even at the lows. Between comp declines and somewhat hidden earnings pressures next year, CATO still has room to the downside.

In fact, I'd argue fair value might be below $20, which seems relatively stunning given last year's $2.39 EPS and the $9+ in cash on the balance sheet. But what we've learned in retail the last few years is that when retailers turn south, they tend to continue in that direction. There have been numerous turnaround candidates and/or retailers who were "too cheap"; few have really rebounded. CATO does offer a 5% yield at the moment; but dividend yields haven't provided support for Guess? (NYSE:GES) or Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI), to name just two examples.

There's a clear possibility that Cato might be facing e-commerce competition now, much later than peers. Its demographics suggest a possible later adoption of online shopping, and its low pricing probably mitigated competition on that metric alone. Whatever is going on, it's clear a major issue; while Cato has struggled on occasion over the past decade, it has never had a run like it had in Q4. The problem at $25 is that the weakness of Q4 isn't yet reflected in the full-year numbers because the pivotal Q1 wasn't that bad, one-time help aside, and those one-time benefits are boosting net income and EPS. But that likely will change in June, when Cato reports Q1 results, and at this point it seems Cato doesn't have any tricks up its sleeve. It's far too early to bet on a turnaround at CATO - and the stock isn't cheap enough regardless.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOOT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.