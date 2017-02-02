Guess? Inc.: Wait For Proof

Intro

I understand the investor interest that surrounds Guess? Inc. (NYSE:GES) at the moment. After losing 55% of its value over the past three years, the struggling apparel retailer now offers a dividend yield of 7.3%, still has a decent balance sheet, and is led by a new management team with an ambitious plan to turn the company around. Many investors are calling a bottom in the shares, but they need to be careful here. The bull thesis is based upon the assumption that GES's problems are largely cyclical (i.e. a slowdown in consumer spending, industry-wide discounting, and FX), and that management will right the ship given time. But GES's problems are structural and more specific to the company. New management can help in certain areas where GES used to be inefficient, but the company requires a makeover rather than a few tweaks. Management has a monumental task on its plate, and despite CEO Victor Herrero's impressive track record, we are skeptical of a turnaround. GES may make for an interesting trade at these levels, but it's not yet suitable for long-term investors. Until the company provides evidence that it has a viable plan to revitalize the brand, the stock remains a big risk with limited upside. Investors should wait and potentially sacrifice some cost rather than get in now before knowing whether the turnaround story has any wheels.

Structural Problems

Since the housing crash, GES has significantly underperformed its peers (Figure 1). Consumer spending growth was relatively strong during this period, which is the first indication that GES's problems have more to do with the company than anything cyclical.

Figure 1: Guess vs. Peer Group Returns

Source: Madison Investment Research

The fundamentals back it up:

Figure 2: GES Sales and Gross Margin

Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 3: Peer Group Average Sales and Gross Margin

Source: Madison Investment Research

GES's sales and market share have nosedived as a result of increased competition from the fast-fashion segment and a shift in consumer preferences towards off-price apparel. The Guess? brand used to mean something to consumers, but it no longer carries the same weight, and GES has lost touch with its core demographic. Guess historically relied on the strength of its brand to sell clothing at the premium end of the market, and this left the company exposed to the structural shifts reshaping the industry today. Consumers, particularly millennials, don't care as much about brands when it comes to apparel, and GES lacks the cost efficiencies to compete with its larger or more nimble counterparts.

Consumer trends can be fickle and short-lived, especially when it comes to apparel, so I understand the argument that consumer preferences for discounts and deals over brands may only be transitory. But it is important to understand why this shift came about, as it will reveal the structural nature of the problem.

GES lost market share because its primary demographic (millennials ages 20-35) is fundamentally weak from an economic standpoint. Things have gotten worse for millennials in recent years, and many of the negative trends we're seeing throughout the economy (such as low labor force participation and the shift from full-time to part-time work) have hit millennials the hardest. Most of the jobs gains in recent years have gone to older workers while labor force participation amongst millennials declined. Faced with weak job prospects, a lack of marketable skills, and crippling student debts, millennials can't spend like the generations of old. Many can't even move out of the house: more than 40% of millennials lived at home in 2015, the highest percentage since 1940.

This economic weakness has made shoppers more sensitive to price, and there is evidence of this throughout the economy, not just in apparel. Ride-sharing apps such as Uber (Private:UBER) and Lyft (Private:LYFT) owe much of their success to millennials who can't afford their own cars. In the restaurant sector, the quick service segment (which emphasizes value and competes primarily on price) was the only segment to increase market share last year. This price sensitivity is the main reason why fast-fashion retailers have been so disruptive in recent years, and it stems from deep structural issues with the US economy rather than a fleeting preference for off-price clothing.

The difference between the peer group (which consists of V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC), PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), Gap (NYSE:GPS), and H&M (OTCPK:HMRZF)) and Guess is that each of the companies in the peer group has the capacity to compete effectively on price, whereas GES does not (unless it cuts margins considerably). Competing successfully on price requires that a brick-and-mortar retailer either operate at significant scale so that it can leverage the sizeable costs of store investments and overhead across high volumes, and/or, as is the case with fast-fashion companies, that it follow a lean manufacturing strategy that prioritizes efficient distribution, short product life cycles, inventory churn, and minimal lead times. GES doesn't have either of these things going for it. TTM revenues at Guess are only 15% of the peer group average (see Figures 2 and 3), and it never has been, and never will be, a true fast-fashion company capable of rivaling the likes of H&M, Zara, and Forever 21 (becoming one would require that GES completely overhaul its business model, fashion concepts, and roots - something it doesn't seem too keen on doing).

We are optimistic that management can improve some issues on the cost side, but this alone will not turn the company around. The extent to which Guess can rebuild its brand and reconnect with its core demographic will ultimately decide the company's fate and whether GES is suitable for long-term investment. Guess will need to do a lot of things differently than it did in the past, and the challenge will be figuring out ways to make meaningful changes without straying too far from its roots.

Victor Herrero and His Plan

The optimism surrounding CEO Victor Herrero is understandable. The man has an impressive track record, having previously managed the Asia Pacific division at Inditex Group (the world's largest fashion retailer with a portfolio of fast-fashion brands including Zara), where he expanded revenues by almost $4 billion over a 10-year period. He brings a wealth of experience and is implementing many of the same strategies at GES that he did at Inditex, such as international expansion and e-commerce growth.

As Co-Founder Paul Marciano explains:

"In the past few years, there has been significant disruption in the industry by fast fashion retailers, and Inditex is a leader in that disruption. Victor will have a great perspective of how the shift of the consumer took place, especially in the area of supply chain, global sourcing, and processes." - Q2 Earnings Call 2015

The hope is that Herrero will be able to transform GES and make the company competitive again. He sounds like the ideal man for the job, but we worry that the core issues with GES are outside his control. Inditex is a fast-fashion company that can respond to changes in consumer trends quickly and at low cost, whereas Guess is a legacy retailer with deep ties to a brand image it wants to protect. The two companies' business models and strategic approaches are different, and it's dangerous to extrapolate Victor's successes at Inditex to Guess.

Herrero's strategic initiatives for GES cover sourcing, manufacturing, merchandising, retailing, and branding. He plans to grow the e-commerce platform, double the store count (predominately in Europe and Asia), increase comps across all concepts, and keep wholesale and licensing revenue flat. In three years, Herrero plans to increase revenues from $2.2 billion to $3 billion in constant currency (11% CAGR), expand operating margin 200 basis points to 7.5%, and grow EPS at a 20% CAGR.

Rather than discuss all of Herrero's initiatives in detail, time would be better spent addressing how he plans to solve the core problem of brand erosion, as success or failure here will shape the investment outlook more than any other factor. Herrero plans to rebuild the bridge between GES and its customers predominately by "elevating the knowledge of the sales force" and through digital marketing. The CEO explains:

"First…We will elevate the product knowledge of our entire organization and particularly our sales force. We want product experts, who will develop in-depth knowledge of the latest trends…The key is understanding what consumers want. Rather than push product down to customers, we will deeply probe their desire first. The idea is to keep the consumer at the center of all our decisions. And in order to create a loyal consumer, we must get them to emotionally connect with our products. Second, digital marketing: We will rejuvenate the brand experience as a distinct lifestyle concept. Digital marketing and social media will play a very important role here [and] we will improve our interaction with millennials through social media, bloggers, and fashionistas." - Q2 Earnings Call 2015

We like the idea of adding a lifestyle element to the brand, and it may help GES respond more rapidly to changing consumer tastes, but the plan as a whole is underwhelming. Using the consumer as a focal point for making decisions and having a sales force that's up to date on the latest styles isn't groundbreaking at all. These are basic requirements for apparel firms and it's difficult to imagine that a company that's been around as long as GES has hasn't been doing this. Are daily briefings and sales workshops really going to make much of a difference? Only time will tell, but we're not so sure. Digital marketing is an area where GES can improve, as the company was too slow to develop its digital capabilities under prior management. But most (if not all) apparel companies are prioritizing digital marketing, and it won't differentiate GES. GES has been building its digital platform for some time now, and comps continue to decline.

Valuation

The current valuation implies very little confidence in management's ability to meet its three-year targets. Assuming these targets are met values the company at $27.35 (Figure 4), more than double the current price.

Figure 4: DCF Model

Source: Madison Investment Research

Herrero joined GES in the summer of 2015, and while 2016 was a transition year, he hasn't given investors a reason to believe that these targets will be met. Herrero's goals are unrealistic, and the Wall Street analysts agree: the consensus annual EPS growth estimate for the next five years is just 4.4%.

The intriguing thing about GES, though, is that the company doesn't need to meet these targets in order for the stock price to bounce. Investors are so hungry for any signs of positive news that even modest improvements or slight changes in sentiment can potentially push the stock higher. This is what happened last year after GES released second-quarter earnings back in August:

Figure 5: Price Graph

Source: StockCharts.com

The stock shot up 23% after a decent earnings beat even though sales missed by $5.5 million and management guided lower for the year. We wouldn't be surprised to see something similar happen again. Market expectations are low, there's room to cut costs, and Herrero knows how to improve a cost structure. This makes GES an interesting idea for traders, but it doesn't make the stock a buy for investors with a long-term focus. As you can see from the chart above, GES quickly shed these gains and resumed its decline as it became evident that the rally wasn't based on anything concrete. The fundamentals failed to improve and the company missed estimates the following quarter.

Cost cuts alone won't solve Guess's problem, as the company will still lack the scale and efficiencies of its peers. Fundamentals win out in the end, and until GES makes progress towards fixing the root of the problem and shows that it can reconnect with lost customers, the stock is not suitable for long-term investment.

What About the Dividend

The high yield might be attractive for investors, but investors need to remember that the yield is the product of a low valuation (and by extension, poor fundamentals and risk). Guess has decent cash flow characteristics (normalized FCF averaged 6.5% of revenues over the past five years) and almost no debt, but GES's inability to ward off competitors and protect margins proves that it lacks a moat. If the trends continue and comps don't recover, the dividend could be in jeopardy, especially with fixed costs set to increase. GES plans to increase investment in new store openings, digital infrastructure, and e-commerce during the next few years, and these costs will weigh on margins and increase operating risk. We like the idea of expanding into Europe and Asia, but don't understand why GES feels that it needs to grow the store base so quickly. Store productivity will be a problem as long as GES continues to lose customers, and we think the company should figure out how to make its existing units more profitable before building more of them.

Despite falling earnings and cash flows, GES has increased the dividend over time (Figure 6). Guess typically finances dividends out of free cash flow, but last year it had to borrow in order to meet payments.

Figure 6: Dividends per Share vs. EPS

Source: Madison Investment Research

If fundamentals keep getting worse, the dividend won't be sustainable. GES could continue to borrow, but companies like to keep their capital structures somewhat stable, and we think it's unlikely that GES will add more leverage to the cost structure if comps keep decreasing. A dividend cut is more likely, and investors should wait for signs of a turnaround before rushing in.

Conclusion

Guess might be an interesting idea for traders, but it doesn't make sense for long-term investors at the moment. The turnaround story (and the investment case) is predicated on GES revamping its brand and reconnecting with customers, not on some cost cut and supply chain initiatives. GES is yet to prove that it can appeal to the price-sensitive consumer, and until it starts to do this, investors should stay away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.