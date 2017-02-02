Northern Long-Eared Bats, FERC, And President Trump

Federal and State environmental agencies protect sensitive species and President Trump can't get a new FERC commissioner through the Senate by then.

Energy Transfer's Rover and Williams' Atlantic Sunrise pipeline need approval before Mr. Bay's last day or they risk missing the tree felling deadline of April 1, 2017.

There are currently only three commissioners at the FERC and you need at least three for a quorum.

I have a friend in business development for one of the major natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) pipeline companies in the United States. This friend has worked in the oil and gas industry for this his entire career and held very senior level positions. We are in weekly contact and often discuss investment ideas. Anyway, he has brought some important developments to my attention that I am now rushing to write about and share with the Seeking Alpha community.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) currently only has three members: Norman Bay, Cheryl LaFleur, and Colette Honorable.

Soon after being sworn into office, newly elected President Trump took the FERC chair position took away from Norman Bay and gave it to Cheryl LaFleur. Before readers eyes glaze over with boredom, the FERC is supposed to have five commissioners and it needs three to have a quorum. Lo and behold, Norman Bay recently announced his resignation and his last day is February 3, 2017. This is a big deal because Williams' (NYSE:WMB) Atlantic Sunrise and Energy Transfer's (NYSE:ETP) Rover pipelines need final approvals in order to start felling the trees to clear the pathways to build the pipelines. The problem is that in Lancaster County, all trees need to be felled in order to protect key habitat for migratory birds and the northern long eared bat before April 1, 2017. See the January 30, 2017 Lancaster Online article by Ad Crable.

Given the gridlock on Capitol Hill these days with the Senate Democrats walking out on President Trump's Key Cabinet Appointees, there is no way President Trump can get a democratic commissioners through Senate, as you need a balance between political parties. The massive Rover Pipeline with capacity for 3.1 Bcf/d has the same issues with tree felling.

Per Point Logic's January 30, 2017 piece, which is pay walled, they discuss this issue.

Takeaway

This is a huge political risk and not something that President Trump can circumvent because these building windows are protected by federal and state environmental agencies. If Rover is pushed back one year due to this unique situation then Antero (NYSE:AR), the second biggest shipper, on Rover, will have troubling getting its gas onto the market.

Source: RBN 2016 Spotlight

