Take-Two Interactive Acquires Social Point For Social Mobile Gaming

Social Point gives Take-Two more penetration into the popular free-to-play space, along with 50 million users and strong potential for future expansion and new titles.

The acquisition will be accretive to cash immediately and EPS in 2018.

Social Point has developed a number of popular and profitable 'social' games in the mobile 'free-to-play' space.

Take-Two Interactive Software has acquired mobile game developer Social Point for up to $275.9 million.

Quick Take

Game developer Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has acquired Social Point S.L. for up to $275.9 million in cash and stock.

Social Point's strength is in creating social-oriented games in the mobile 'free-to-play' space and is profitable.

The deal will add Social Point's owned title base, 50 million users, development pipeline and expansion opportunities to Take-Two's growing publishing library and is an excellent acquisition by management.

Target Company

Barcelona, Spain-based Social Point was founded in 2008 by Co-CEOs Horacio Martos and Andres Bou. Prior to founding the company, Martos and Bou worked as computer consultants.

The company has created a number of 'social'-oriented video games for mobile and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) platforms.

Hit games from the company include Social Empires, Dragon City, World Chef, Monster Legends and Social Wars.

Below is a brief video about the company's titles:

(Source: Social Point YouTube)

The company raised $44.7 million in three rounds of private investment from European venture capital firms including Highland Capital Partners Europe, Idinvest Partners, and Nauta Capital.

Its most recent funding round was a $30 million Series C closed in July 2014, at an unknown valuation.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

The deal is composed of the following elements:

Cash: $175 million.

Stock: $75 million.

Earn-out: $25.9 million in cash and stock over 12- and 24-month post-closing periods.

Take-Two funded the cash portion from its cash on hand, which as of September 30, 2016, was $770 million, so the company has ample resources to fund the deal. (Source: Take-Two Interactive 10-Q)

Take-Two says the main deal rationales are:

Further diversify its business.

Expand its portfolio of owned IP.

Enhance its position in free-to-play mobile gaming.

Further, Social Point has a number of profitable games, and its two most popular games, Monster Legends and Dragon City, have achieved more than 180 million downloads. Social Point has been profitable since 2013.

Social Point was also acquired for its geographic expansion plans to Asia as well as its pipeline of as-yet-undisclosed social games for the free-to-play space.

The allure of free-to-play is that it is an effective way to get users over the hurdle of downloading a game, and makes money by making the game habit forming and upselling the user to purchase more access, features, and levels.

As for its financial effects, Take-Two stated:

We are fortunate to have acquired Social Point in a transaction that is expected to be immediately accretive to net cash provided by operating activities and to be accretive to net income per share, excluding transaction costs and amortization of intangible assets, in fiscal 2018.

The acquisition is a significant one for Take-Two, though not what I would call 'transformational'. It's a smart move to continue to diversify its revenue streams and gain additional penetration into the very popular free-to-play social mobile gaming space, which is Social Point's strength.

TTWO stock is up approximately 1.6% since the February 1 announcement, so the market views the acquisition as a positive. TTWO will have its next quarterly conference call on February 7, 2017, where it will discuss results from operations along with its views about the acquisition.

I view the deal as a positive for TTWO as the Social Point team has proven itself to be repeat 'hitmakers' in a highly competitive space.

I write about IPOs, M&A, follow-ons and secondaries. If you want to receive future articles automatically, click the +Follow link next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.