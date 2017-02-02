Getting 'Aggressive' - A Look At Stock Performance During Bond Selloffs

Given the fact that there's a (near) record Treasury short in place, you should probably be on a similar quest.

Ok, so one Wednesday, I looked at expected equity resilience during a bond selloff.

Damn, that already sounds boring. Let me rephrase.

On Wednesday, I wrote an article that suggested your stocks might not go to hell in a handbasket if, as (nearly) everyone expects, yields on US government bonds rise.

There we go. That's better.

Why, you might ask, would my stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) collapse if bond (NYSEARCA:TLT) yields rise? Don't stocks generally go up when bonds go down and vice versa? Isn't that why I divide my trillions of dollars between the two asset classes? Is that not the basis for diversification?

Those are all questions that someone who understands cross-asset correlation might fairly ask. See, you understand correlations and you didn't even know it.

The problem, as I've documented exhaustively, is that those are good questions in a normal world. But we don't live in a normal world. We live in a post-crisis funhouse where asset markets look like Salvador Dali paintings.

As usual, I'm not going to recount the entire narrative here. My posts are a running commentary on the evolution of markets and so, by definition, the narrative becomes longer as we go along. We've long since passed the threshold after which it's impossible to tell the whole story in one post. Fortunately, you can start with the link above and work your way back if you're so inclined.

For our purposes here, we'll pick up where we left off on Wednesday.

Stocks and bonds move opposite each other under normal circumstances. Generally speaking, there are two exceptions (and probably a ton more, but let's keep it simple), one good, one bad:

Post-crisis, coordinated global easing created a "rising tide that lifted all boats," meaning stocks and bonds rallied together. That's good. When yields rise quickly for whatever reason (i.e. when people are panic-selling bonds), stocks and bonds can fall together as the market paradoxically interprets the selling of safe-havens as a risk-off event. That's bad.

There's a creeping suspicion among some analysts that some time in the not-so-distant future, circumstances may conspire to trigger a VaR shock. Simply put, rates volatility reinforces a bond selloff and, seeing the carnage, equities plunge in unison.

Note that this isn't some kind of far-fetched notion. It happens relatively often. The infamous "taper tantrum" was a VaR shock. For those who might not have seen this chart, here's a little visual context for bond market drawdowns:

(Chart: BofAML)

The problem is, we've become so used to rock bottom rates that the threshold beyond which stocks respond negatively to Treasury drawdowns has fallen - significantly.

Generally speaking, you used to have to see a move beyond 5% in 10s for equities to respond in kind (i.e. sell off). Now, that threshold appears to be about 3%. We're at 2.46% now.

The post linked above shows you the extent to which the equity risk premium gives equity investors a cushion. Here's the chart again:

(Chart: SocGen)

But how about some actual numbers? Let's go to SocGen:

We use quarterly bond total return data from 2000 onwards (for UK, US, Europe, Japan and EM) and cluster these returns to obtain a bearish bond cluster. Once the bearish bond quarters are identified, we calculate the return expectation for each of the multi-asset series (equities, commodities, etc) conditional on a bearish bond state. We apply shocks to the elements of the bond cluster to simulate a bearish perturbation of the base scenario.

So, what SocGen appears to be saying here is that during bearish bond quarters dating back to 2000, the average return for US stocks has been around 3%. When the bank simulates a more dramatic shock to bonds, equity returns fall to 2.4% which, as you can see if you look at the table, wouldn't cover the losses on the bond portion of the portfolio assuming it was a 50/50 split. Here's a bit more on their methodology:

To better understand how other assets behave in an environment of more severe bond turbulence, we compile a historic database of quarterly bond returns (for the US, Europe, Japan, the UK and EM), and use statistical tools to separate out (cluster) the periods during which bond returns were negative. These periods provide the basis for our base bond bear scenario. Then, to get a slightly more "aggressive" scenario, we consider only those periods where the bond returns were 1SD worse than the average of the base scenario so as to gauge how the returns of other asset classes behaved in times of greater perturbation.

Now God knows there are all kinds of caveats here. SocGen is looking at averages over quarterly periods and the bank is also defining the "aggressive" scenario as one standard deviation.

If you're looking at daily absolute price moves, it's pretty clear that when it comes to DM government bonds, "aggressive" can be a lot more than one standard deviation:

(Charts: Citi)

Nevertheless, the above should give you some kind of idea about how things play out for stocks when bonds go through rough stretches.

If anything, I'd wager the table shown above will make you more comfortable in the ability of your equity portfolio to buffer a bond drawdown.

But I would encourage you to look at the numbers in that table for US government bonds (i.e. -1.5% and -2.6%) and compare them to the large drawdowns in the Treasury chart before you get too complacent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.