Under Armour: Not All Bad News

Activewear brand Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) is having a bit of a tough time. Shares fell over 20% after the company announced poor Q4 earnings results with sales of $1.31 billion for the quarter, (missing the $1.41 billion FactSet consensus) and EPS of $0.23 (below the $0.25 consensus).

Why? "Numerous challenges and disruptions in North American retail tempered our fourth quarter results," UA CEO Kevin Plank said in the release. One of the problems was that an oversupply of stock led to price discounts as retailers tried to shift the built-up stock: slower traffic caused significant promotional activities earlier, deeper and broader than expected, according to Plank. Other problems included intense competition (from Adidas for example) and the bankruptcy of retailer Sports Authority with more than $1 billion debt.

The company has also released very weak guidance below expectations and this has made analysts nervous (2017 revenue of $5.4 billion vs. the expected $6.1 billion). "We suspect this reflects weakening demand in its domestic wholesale channel, slower demand for footwear and apparel and international challenges," Raymond James said as it downgraded UA shares to underperform, concluding that "the growth story is coming to an end."

And it wasn't just the earnings data that caused share prices to tank, it was also the news that UA's CEO Chip Molloy will step down for personal reasons after only one year in the job. This triple whammy (poor results, weak guidance, and the CFO's departure) has resulted in five analysts downgrading their UA ratings. Out of the six analysts who have published ratings since the Q4 results- 4 recommend holding the shares with 1 sell and 1 buy rating.

But there is hope the company can turn its poor results around- with bulls in the market saying that the company has the long-term potential to outstrip Nike in North America. First of all, investors should be encouraged by the fact that the results show international growth of 50%. Footwear experienced growth of 36% (although note that NPD Group says actual sales actually declined, and that the 36% growth is the stock sold to retailers rather than to consumers ).

Indeed, FBR Capital's Susan Anderson told CNBC "It's one that is still going to have double-digit top-line growth, which is very hard to find these days ... in retail or apparel… it's going to come out a winner" She concluded "I like it over Nike (NYSE:NKE)."

It's possible she is right. But, as Anderson herself acknowledges, it will take time. Under Armour plans to add about $600 million in revenue in 2017, but due to all the problems in Q4, operating income could be down by about $100 million. "That is what we believe to be the near-term cost to ensure our path to becoming a $10 billion brand," CEO Plank said. And consumers will have to adjust to paying full price for products rather than drastic discounts.

The risks have not deterred top Citigroup analyst Kate McShane from reiterating her buy rating for UA with a price target of $25- 36.02% upside from the current share price. While North America growth has slowed substantially from 15.6% in Q3 to 6% in Q4- 6% still indicates that the brand has momentum and this figure could even be higher than Nike for the same quarter.

McShane, who TipRanks ranks as #258 out of 4,370 analysts, sees potential upside as early as 2H "as UAA laps TSA, destocking/promotions, & lifestyle athletic headwinds, and continues to be a strong brand with pricing power" McShane says.

However, while the bull picture may be convincing, we can't deny that it takes an investor with an appetite for risk to invest in UA right now. That could explain why the analyst consensus rating on TipRanks is currently hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.