Attunity's (ATTU) CEO Shimon Alon on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 2, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Garth Russell - Managing Director, KCSA Strategic Communications

Shimon Alon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dror Harel-Elkayam - Chief Financial Officer

Itamar Ankorion - Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Richard Baldry - ROTH Capital Partners

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann

Graham Tanaka - Tanaka Capital Management

Garth Russell

Thank you. Before turning the call over to management, I would like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believe, estimates, expects, intend, guidance, confidence, target, project and other similar expressions typically are used to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and may involve, and are subject to, risks and uncertainties and other factors that may affect Attunity’s business, financial condition and other operating results, which include, but are not to, the risk factors and other qualifications contained in Attunity’s annual report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports that are filed, as well as other reports filed by Attunity with the SEC, to which your attention is directed. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Attunity expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

During this call, we may also present certain non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP net income and certain ratios that are used with these measures. In our press release and on the financial tables issued earlier today, to which is located on our website, attunity.com, you will find our definition of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the closest GAAP financial measures, as well as a discussion about why we think these non-GAAP financial measures are relevant to our results. These financial measures are included for the benefit of investors and should not be considered instead of GAAP measures.

At this time, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Shimon Alon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Attunity. Shimon, the floor is yours.

Shimon Alon

Thank you, Garth. And thank you, everyone, for joining our call today. With me is Dror Elkayam, our Chief Financial Officer; and Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer.

We’ll begin by providing you with an overview of our performance during the fourth quarter and a full-year ended December 31, 2016, which will be followed by the details of our financial results. After our prepared remarks, Dror, Itamar and I will be happy to answer any of your questions. With that, let’s get started.

We are very pleased that we closed out the year with a strong fourth quarter financial performance for revenue, operating profit and cash generation. We reported 22% year-over-year increase in revenue to a record quarterly revenue and 223% year-over-year increase in non-GAAP operating profit. As a result, we reported $54.6 million in revenue for the full year in 2016.

Fourth quarter revenues are the results of the momentum we have been building in the market, successfully closing large deals and driving sales execution. During the quarter, we closed several large customer agreements, ranging from over a $1 million to several hundred thousands of dollars. These agreements were closed with customers across diverse group of industries and geographies.

While the size of these customers and their agreements is important, it is also important to highlight the reasons they selected Attunity, which we believe demonstrates the differentiated value of our products and our potential growth opportunity.

Let’s take few minutes to share some examples. A leading global manufacturing customer selected us for our unique ability to serve a universal platform for its broad data ingestion and management needs. The customer’s IT team plans to pull data from thousands of applications across diverse sets of data sources including Oracle, Teradata and legacy mainframe, into its corporate data lake deployed in hybrid cloud environment leveraging Hadoop, as well as in-memory database technologies. In…

Garth Russell

Shimon Alon

Okay. Thank you, Garth. And again, I apologize as well. Thanks everyone for joining our call today. With me is Dror Elkayam, our Chief Financial Officer; and Itamar Ankorion, Chief Marketing Officer.

We are very pleased that we closed out the year with a strong fourth quarter financial performance for revenue, operating profit and cash generation. We reported 22% year-over-year increase in revenue and record quarterly revenue. And at the same time, 223% year-over-year increase in non-GAAP operating profit. As a result, we reported $54.6 million in revenue for the full year of 2016.

Fourth quarter revenues are the results of the momentum we have been building in the market, successfully closing large deals and driving sales execution. During the quarter, we closed several large customer agreements, ranging from over a $1 million to several hundreds of thousands of dollars. These agreements were closed with customers across a diverse group of industries and geographies.

While size of these customers and agreements is important, it is also important to highlight the reasons they selected Attunity, which we believe demonstrates the differentiated value of our products and our potential growth opportunity.

Let’s take few minutes to share some examples. A leading manufacturing customer selected us for our unique ability to serve a universal platform for its broad data ingestion and management needs. The customer’s IT team plans to pull data from thousands of applications across diverse sets of data sources including Oracle, Teradata and legacy mainframe, into its corporate data lake deployed in hybrid cloud environment leveraging Hadoop, as well as in-memory database technologies.

In addition, we collaborated with Big Data and Cloud partners, like Microsoft whose technologies were part of the overall solution. These collaborations, along with the superior integration provided by our universal product suite, led to the customer decision to select Attunity.

Another point I’d like to highlight is that the customer also purchased Visibility to improve cost efficiencies for data management environments, further benefitting from our expanded product suite.

Another recent large customer order is with a multi-billion-dollar insurance company. This customer selected Attunity Replicate to provide real-time data feeds into the data lake, with the use as a single repository for their enterprise-wide reporting and analytics.

In this case, I would like to highlight, that the customer initially evaluated the Attunity Replicate Express as a free trial solution. They then selected Attunity Replicate for their high-scale production use, after experiencing how efficient it is in ingesting data from various heterogeneous systems into the Hadoop platform, noting its automation, real-time capabilities and ease of use as the key advantages.

Yet another example is the global payment-processing leader based in Europe. This customer selected Attunity to enable real-time analytics in its Hadoop based data lake environment. While they chose to use it in order to monetize data collected from many heterogeneous data process to generate new revenue streams.

Our final example is a large medical claims processing company that selected Attunity to replace their existing [provisional enterprise corporate expectation vendor. They follow our] [ph] Attunity Replicate will be the universal data application platform. It’s expected to provide businesses that are expected to save customer significant time as well as millions of dollars in contracting and licensing fee.

These examples all represents new large customers. Being consistently selected by large global companies, demonstrates our leadership position and growing market share. In addition these customers represent significant expansion opportunity for future growth and future revenues.

Involving [ph] this trend, we continue to see significant changes in the Big Data, and data integration market. As a company, we feel that the use of good data insight and analytics is driving adaption of Hadoop based system and implementation of data lake.

I’m excited to say that we believe our addressable market is even more business [ph] now than a year ago. This is the result of several key trends in the market indicating new customer preference including the adaption of many analytics platform rather than just one to promulgate different types of business analytics; and the need to use data coming from many more sources, hundreds or even thousands; the adoption of hybrid cloud and data center for Big Data management and analytics; the [new form of] [ph] analyzing data periodically to streamline and streaming real time analytics; the need to enable agile solutions and [powering field research serviceability] [ph].

As customer demand is changing, there is data integration. And as the Big Data Hadoop and data lake market continues to mature and grow, we are well-positioned with our differentiated and established solutions that address the business needs and the technology complexity that every large company has.

The addressable opportunity is also supporting by leveraging strong relationship with our OEM and go-to-market partners such as Microsoft, Amazon, Hortonworks [ph] and Cloudera. For example, our longstanding partnership with Microsoft, who recently renewed our existing OEM distribution agreement, continues to grow as they expand and stay with their Azure cloud platform. And successful relationship with Amazon has helped quickly build our brand recognition in the Cloud market space.

As we continue successfully reform to the market transition and changes, we will continue to expand our competitive differentiation. This is through the expanding our data integration capability, focusing solution on Big Data and cloud, with more value to large data lake, data warehousing and SAP markets.

On the product side we started 2017 with new solutions, Replicate for SAP. This solution offer unique value to the very large SAP market, as well as strengthening our differentiation with application-level replication. Thus our traditional competition is not over.

We have already seen strong momentum follow the initial market introduction, closing the first deal in under three months from reaching production. And we will see positive reforms for the market in 2017. We are encouraged by the experience we gain from customers who already implemented Compose, Attunity data warehouse automation solution.

As we entered this very large [indiscernible] market in 2016, we decided to focus on the small and medium size environments and grow on those lines. Now, we are focusing on scalability and performance to meet additional customer environments and new stages.

One more innovative approach we are taking is to integrate Visibility with Attunity Enterprise Manager, our platform for managing large-scale deployment, to provide customers with enhanced sales analytics.

The integrated offering will increase the adoption of Visibility by many of current and future Replicate users. In addition, with the [ongoing enhanced] [ph] Cloud Solution further expanding our universal platform for the Amazon Web Services and the fast growing Microsoft Azure. Combined with our strong partnership [we could] [ph] strengthen our position as the leader in the hybrid cloud environment that cloud enterprises are adopting.

Finally, we plan to enhance and extend our Hadoop and data lake offering, providing value-added capabilities to allow customers to accelerate time to analytics and visiting our integration with leading powerful platform.

During the year, we made adjustments to the sales team, retaining the most productive and qualified sales people. The sales team was also reorganized into three tiers, [sales only, industries and inside sales force rolled in] [ph]. This enhancement has proven to be successful in the fourth quarter.

We also benefited from our recently established consulting team, which has been effective in helping customers with Big Data and new architectural decisions, and enable us to close the large deals that we announced. As a result, we are positioned to generate solid growth in 2017. As we’ll take advantages of the large addressable market, and enhance product line and improve leads generation and [long-term capabilities] [ph].

During the past few months, we evaluated certain team structures. In order to streamline our business and empower [number of the teams] [ph] we decided to remove layer of middle management that looks closing up certain processes, [as they were positioned] [ph] deemed ineffective. We believe our new structure is an effective approach to manage different levels of customer engagements. And we will continuously evaluate the organization to make sure that the people are operating with the greatest efficiency.

One additional benefit from this activity is an extended expected improvement in our operating model. With this aligning to our operation and the innovation in our product suites, we are very positioned to address the market opportunity and the growing demand from large companies for strategic projects.

These [indiscernible] provided significant growth opportunity for us to reach the initial size [as the early] [ph] potential expansion.

In 2016, the revenue contributed to these large deals has more than tripled to $8 million from large deals from $2.5 million in 2015. While there are longer credit cycle and higher expectancy and some volatility in the short-term, we expect to manage it by continuing to grow our pipeline with large deals and large orders, leveraging our momentum in customers’ successes.

With that, I’ll let Dror to review the financial performance for the quarter and the year. Dror, the floor is yours.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Shimon, and good morning, everyone. We reported total revenue of $15.6 million for the quarter, representing a 22% increase over the $12.8 million reported for the same period last year. Total revenue for the quarter includes license revenue of $8.8 million, a 21% increase, and maintenance and service revenue of $6.8 million, a 22% increase compared with the same period last year.

The growth in license revenue is primarily due to large scale license deal we closed this quarter. We continue to see an increase in service revenue as a result of those large scale license deals that require our consulting services to assist customers with implementation of their big data platforms.

Gross margin was 86% compared with 83% for the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin remained at 89% which mainly exclude amortization cost associated with acquisitions. Total R&D expenses were $3.2 million representing an increase of 2%, which was primarily due to new hires.

Sales and marketing expenses increased 45% to $9.1 million from $6.2 million in the same period last year. This increase is primarily due to one-time gain of $1.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016 for the previously accrued earn-out payments to Appfluent former shareholders as a result of Appfluent not meeting the estimated earn-out milestones, increased commissions due to higher revenues, increased headcount in our sales team including new hires of sales engineers to support the sales process of larger scale and enterprise-wide implementation.

G&A expenses decreased 7% to $1 million from $1.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease is mainly due to lower accounting, legal and travel expenses. Total GAAP operating expenses increased 22% from $15.4 million compared with $12.6 million last year.

Total non-GAAP operating expenses increased to $14 million from $12.5 million last year. These exclude $1.4 million in expenses and amortization associated with acquisition and equity-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter last year exclude the one-time gain of $1.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2015 for the previously accrued earn-out payments to Appfluent former shareholders.

Net operating income for this quarter was $0.2 million same as last year. Operating income on a non-GAAP basis was $1.6 million, which excludes $1.4 million in expenses and amortization associated with acquisition, and equity-based compensation expenses. This is compared with a non-GAAP operating income of $0.5 million for the same period last year, which excludes $2.3 million in similar expenses partially offset by the one-time gain of $1.9 million is recorded in the fourth quarter of 2015 for the previously accrued earn-out payment to Appfluent former shareholders.

Our income tax expense for the fourth quarter was $0.4 million compared with a tax benefit of $25,000 for the same period last year. Net loss was $0.2 million or $0.01 per diluted share compared with net income of $0.4 million or $0.02 per diluted share last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.1 million or $0.06 per diluted share compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $18,000, or $0.00 per diluted share last year. Non-GAAP net income excludes a total of $1.3 million in expenses, which are mostly attributable to amortization cost associated with acquisition and equity based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net loss for Q4 last year, exclude $1.5 million in expenses, which are mostly attributable to amortization costs associated with acquisition.

Equity based compensation expenses and income tax benefit associated with business combination accounting rules, partially offset by the one-time gain of $1.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016 for the previously accrued earn-out payment to Appfluent former shareholders, as mentioned earlier.

Moving on to the financial results for the fiscal year 2016. We had a record total revenue of $54.5 million for the full-year 2016, which represents a 13% increase over the $48.2 million reported last year. The growth in total revenue is primarily due to the increase of number of larger scale deal for Attunity Replicate solutions.

Total revenues for the year includes 8% increase, in license revenue of $28.7 million, and a 20% increase in maintenance and service revenue of $25.8 million compared with last year. We saw this year a substantial increase in service revenue as a result of the largest sale deals we closed. Gross margin on a GAAP basis remained approximately at the same level at 84% compared with 85% in 2015.

Non-GAAP margin which excludes amortization costs associated with acquisition was 88% this year compared with 90% last year. The decreasing margin is a result of an increase investment, we made in building the consulting and supporting. Total R&D expenses were $13.3 million, representing an increase of 19% compared with last year. This increase was primarily due to new hires, salary update and additional subcontractor engagements.

Sales and marketing expenses for 2016 increased 28% to $35.1 million from $27.4 million last year. This increase is primarily due to the increase headcount in our sales and marketing team including new hires of sales engineers to support the sales cycle of larger scale and enterprise-wide implementations. The additional investments in marketing activities to support our global expansion, the one-time gain of $1.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016 for the previously accrued earn-out payment to Appfluent former shareholders and increase in equity based compensation expense.

G&A expenses decreased $4.6 million compared with $4.9 million last year. This decrease is primarily due to one-time Appfluent acquisition related costs incurred in 2015 that was partially offset by an increasing higher equity based compensation expenses in 2016.

Our operating expenses for the 2016 period includes $4.1 million of partial impairment of Appfluent acquired intangible assets. This accounting charge will be taken to reflect the fair value of intangible assets following the reduced sales trend of Attunity’s Visibility.

Net operating loss for 2016 was $11.4 million compared with $2.5 million last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was $0.1 million which mainly excludes $4.1 million in impairment charges, $4 million in equity based compensation expenses and $3.4 million in amortization associated with acquisition. This is compared with non-GAAP operating income of $3.7 million last year, which excludes $6.2 million in adjustments, expenses, and amortization associated with acquisition, equity-based compensation expenses, and the one-time gain of $1.9 million recorded in 2016 for the previously accrued earn-out payment to Appfluent former shareholders.

Financial expenses for 2016 were $54,000 compared with $576,000 last year. The decrease is mainly attributable to attrition of contingent obligations related to acquisitions which was immaterial in 2016 compared with $0.5 million in 2015.

Non-GAAP financial expenses remained at $0.3 million for both 2016 and 2015. Our tax benefit was $0.7 million compared with tax expenses of $0.5 million last year. This is mainly the result of the tax benefit recorded this year due to reduction of the deferred tax liability on intangible assets following the $4.1 million impairment charge we recorded earlier this year.

Our non-GAAP taxes expenses, which mainly relates to our U.S. operations were $1.9 million, which exclude a non-cash tax benefit of $2.6 million mainly associated with the business combination accounting rules. This is compared with a non-GAAP taxes on income of $2 million last year, which exclude a tax benefit of $1.4 million mainly associated with stock-based compensation and business combination accounting rules.

Net loss was $11.4 million or $0.64 per diluted share compared with $3.6 million or $0.72 per diluted share last year. Non-GAAP net loss was $2.2 million or $0.13 per diluted share compared with net income of $1.4 million or $0.09 per diluted share last year. Non-GAAP net loss exclude a total of $11.1 million in expenses, which are mostly attributable with charges associated with a partial impairment of Appfluent acquired intangible assets. Amortization associated with acquisitions and equity-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net loss also excludes a non-cash tax benefit of $2.6 million, mainly associated with a partial impairment of Appfluent acquired intangible assets.

Non-GAAP net income last year excluded $6.5 million of adjustments, expenses, and amortization associated with acquisition and equity-based compensation expenses, and a non-cash tax benefit of $1.4 million mainly associated with stock-based compensation and business accounting rules.

Moving to the balance sheet. Our cash and cash equivalent amounted to $9.2 million as of December 31, 2016 compared with $12.5 million as of December 31, 2015, and $8.9 million in September 30, 2016. The decrease in cash compared with December 2015 balance is attributable mainly to acquisition related earn-out payment of $2 million and retention payment of $0.9 million, and to cash used in operating activities of $0.8 million.

The increase in cash compared with September 2016 balance is due to the cash we generated from operations in the fourth quarter. The only outstanding earn-out payment due in Q3 2017, before the acquisition of BIReady technology of $0.3 million. Our shareholders’ equity decreased to $32.6 million as of December 31, 2016 compared with $38.3 million as of December 31, 2015. As of December 31, 2015, our total headcount was 234 compared with 243 as of September 30, 2016, and 225 as of December 31, 2016.

During the fourth quarter, we eliminated several positions including those associated with mid-level management role. The increase in headcount compared with last year may include additional hires in sales and engineers team.

Now, I would like to turn the call back over to Shimon for some closing comments.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much, Dror. Thank you everybody. As I reflect on past year, I’m very proud of our team. 2016 brought many changes to our company and markets. We learned, we adopted, and we acted rapidly, which is so important when being a leader in a rapidly growing market such as Hadoop.

I believe that our positioning now in the market is even greater than before. And as I mentioned earlier, the market opportunity has grown significantly. There are now fewer barriers to entry for us with many customers and [Technical Difficulty] certain barriers to entry for other players in the market.

Attunity offers higher productivity, faster time to value, and better manageability to our customers’ existing and new environment. Considering this and the growth from a traditional licensing business, we expect revenue to increase to between approximately $62 million and $65 million for 2017. Additionally, we expect our non-GAAP operating margins to range between 5% to 8%. Our goal of achieving $100 million in annual revenue over the next couple of years is one that I said with the belief in our solutions, teams and markets.

We are determined to continue to grow our business and increase the rate of growth, and we will do it. This now concludes our prepared remarks. I’d like to thank all our investors, our great customers, partners and our dedicated members of the Attunity team for their firm support.

And now, I’d like to open the call for questions. Operator, please.

Q - Chad Bennett

Good morning, guys. Nice job on the quarter.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much.

Chad Bennett

So, Shimon, can you - I mean, the large deal execution in the past quarter was phenomenal and a great improvement. And I think you spoke to it a little bit. Is it just the natural evolutions of deals in year-end that kind of pushed things over the finish line or - and do you think - or was it improvement in sales execution and processes where this - you think large deals could be tough to predict but a recurring theme going forward in the quarters to come?

Shimon Alon

Thanks for the question. And thank you for the compliments. It’s really a combination of things. First of all, only one of them was a real Q4 deal. It means somebody had the budget and had to use it before moving into 2017. Two or three of them actually are results of, what you call, slippage of deals that moved from Q3 to Q4. They were about to be closed in Q3 and took a little bit longer to close them. And one I think was really a new identified deal.

As a combination I will say, as we see with the larger deal the size of the deal, the complexity of the deal, you have to have lot of good things there with you. One is sales execution, for sure. Second is helping the customer to solve out and get the decision about the architecture and other things that the customer needs to decide. We have to close to the decision-makers and the budget-holders. And I believe that with the confidence that our sales people got, the experience they got, we are executing better now than we did before.

Chad Bennett

Okay. And in the guide for this year, you talked about $8 million in large deals contributed to 2016 revs, how should we think about large deal contribution to revenue this year?

Shimon Alon

In 2016, the large deals, which are deals from $500,000 and more, contributed 40% to our direct sales operation. So the direct sales team on the Replicate side, both the $8 million, which is about 40% of our total direct for the Replicate area.

We believe that we can retain and maintain this rate of success. We have a nice pipeline of large deals. Of course, timing is always unpredictable. And if it is predictable, we are not controlling it to the last minute. But we do everything with the reorganization and the alignment and training. And the confidence, I believe we and the market got with us to gain at least the same amount of - the same percentage of dollars out of the large deals.

Chad Bennett

Got it. One last question for me, then I’ll hop off. Just Hadoop related or co-related transactions, it seems like it was a pretty decent driver especially of large deals this year. But it seems like we’re still early there in penetrating that Hadoop market. Is there any way to talk about kind of the Hadoop contribution or related contribution I should say in 2016 and the expectations next year?

Shimon Alon

I believe, again in general terms and it’s not exact numbers, that Hadoop drove over 50% to 60% of Replicate and more to over 60%, 70% to all the Replicate Solutions. People are implementing data lakes that’s part of the large grids, people implementing Hadoop clusters and the likes.

What we see is not only the customers are doing lot of good stuff right now. There are lot of new vendor, not new vendors, actually the vendor themselves are moving to Hadoop. If you look at Microsoft, Microsoft announce their successes as well, and part of it is with the Hadoop data lake, which is all partially Hadoop solutions, and consolidation of Hadoop clusters and processing and alike. We see more pressure from customers to solve issues they’re identifying, as well as lot of vendors who bring more data processing, data analytics and alike. We are in a very critical position for the customers. We are the company, we enable the users and that’s the important part of what people need to remember.

We are the critical provider of the data availability or call it data ingest or the ability to collect data from universal world of sources, hundreds and thousands of sources, this in kind of sources, different databases, different servers, different operating systems, different vendors. We are there to collect all of them in the real-time, and feed it into the analytics. And the more vendors they are and the more complex this architecture is the value opportunity is much higher. So we believe to answer your question that Hadoop will continue to drive our growth and success.

Chad Bennett

Great. Thanks for the color. Nice job again.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you, Chad.

Richard Baldry

Thanks. Can you talk a little bit about your expectations in 2017 for non-Replicate offerings, there is a little slower in 2016 then maybe we thought the ramp in some of those offerings would be, do you think that based on your pipeline those are going to be bigger contributors in 2017? Thanks.

Shimon Alon

Yes. I’ll certainly explain it. The things that we are doing very well in the company is integrating acquired technologies into the platform. And primarily not selling product by product, by product for different needs, but taking what we already acquired and have and create the platform where the customer can solve or use towards all his needs the Attunity data management platform. Of course, Replicate is the key one and does very well.

Together with it, we have a product called Gold Client, which is the SAP product we acquired about three years ago. It’s contributed about 10% to 12% in 2016, at the same time, it’s now being part and will be part of Replicate Express. We will continue to sell it as a standalone for those who just need to move some SAP data. But when you need to move SAP data to Hadoop and to data lake, and between different platforms from SAP to Microsoft or alike, this is exactly what we will do. So the Gold Client product may decline as a standalone, but we will drive Replicate to higher revenue sizes. So it’s the Replicate or SAP will drive Replicate Gold, but will include also the Replicate, the Gold Client.

For the Compose which is the data warehouse automation that’s something which is new to the market. Market really got used by Informatica and others to do all the coding, scripting and development. And we introduced them an automation, which they never had. We focus on the small, medium size deals, environment and use cases we know we can do it. And actually every used case we took, we did very well and we see already customers buying more, so we see the repeat sales. What we will do in 2017, we will see more revenue coming from Compose, it’s not going to be a huge revenue stream. At the same time, we will start to see many more customers, because we are focusing now on expanding the used cases, the productivity and the scalability of it, and we expect to maybe double the revenue it’s not clear yet, but that’s definitely one area that we continue to grow, it’s a Greenfield for us, and we will continue to penetrate it.

The other one that we talked before and of course we were not too pleased with the results in 2016 was Visibility. We learned in the market and from customers and from users who’re using it and from prospects, where they really needed what is the highest focus right now, and very innovatively we decide to integrate Visibility with the solution we have called AEM, Attunity Enterprise Manager.

The integration of the tool will drive both for that, we will drive Visibility, and we will drive Replicate. It’s really give the customers funding you never heard before, see trend analysis for everything he is replicated, we will be able to talk about this next quarter as well. This produce will come out second part of the year. We’ll continue to drive Visibility, we’ll sell more than what we sell in 2016, but again it’s not going to be fast growing product at least 2017, it mostly will be into 2018.

Richard Baldry

And it sounds like some of the consultancy you added at the high end, it really helped you win some of the large deals by adding to that sort of consultative ability to help your customers make decisions, and deal with some of the planning architecture around how it actually implement a broader solution. So you talk maybe about how you feel the bandwidth of those people inside your company is, do you have any plan at the hire more capacity in 2017, maybe as an incremental driver.

Itamar Ankorion

Thank you, Rich. So we have a nice team of professional services performance mainly in the U.S., a few in Europe, because of the timing that we close, and we promote the larger deals. There are various of load or different type of load on these people. Sometimes, they are way, way overloaded and sometimes less. As a smaller professional service organization, we are not yet fully utilized, and whenever we need some additional helping hands, we have very, very well trained contractors to assist us.

So we are in line with customers requirement with the engagement that we have already executed and with the pipeline of larger deals that we see ahead.

Richard Baldry

Last maybe, you talked a bit about seasonality in Q1, you’ve given guidance for the overall year, but in past years typically we’ve seen the services maintenance side up sequentially from Q4 to Q1 but licenses fees make that whole bag. The exact same pattern you would expect this year, and do you think that’s the case what’s the likelihood to maintain a positive pro forma stands that above or is that something that will just come out of the model, but overall for the year we expect that 5% to 8% adjusted operating margin to play out? Thanks.

Shimon Alon

Okay. I will speak for the revenue and if there are additional questions, Dror can answer them. From a revenue point of view, maintenance typically will continue to grow. Q1 should be the same or better than Q4, if you look historically that’s what we see. We maintain customers and it’s recurring revenue - it’s a great recurring revenue for us around 40% of our revenue this year and for next year, it’s recurring revenue, and come from the maintenance agreement that we signed with every license revenue. So that’s the easy part.

The license revenue as we see from every software company or most of the software companies, and we see historically for Attunity Q1 is the smallest one and Q4 is the strongest one, therefore typically Q1 will be smaller than Q4. We don’t give quarterly guidance, but typically if you look at history Q1 will come between 18% to 21%, Q4 will come between 30% to 33%, and the rest will go between Q2 and Q3.

Richard Baldry

Great, thanks. And congrats on a good Q4.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much.

Glenn Mattson

Hi. The uptick in business has been well I think for viewed here at this point, but maybe Dror, can you tell me what the sales and marketing would have been without the reversal of the charge for the Appfluent, maybe as a percent of the revenue and what do you expect that to be for the full-year and 2017.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

The reversal of Appfluent, the $1.9 million was in 2015. For comparison reason I mentioned, because that was a reversal that reduced the total expenses in 2016. When you acquire a company with an earn-out arrangement, you need to estimate the earn-out arrangement upon acquisition, and make an accrual. Since Appfluent did not meet the earn-out target then in Q4 2015, we reverse that accrual. So theoretically, the GAAP expenses in 2015 should have been higher by $1.9 million. But they were - because of the reversal they were lower. For just for comparison reasons we mentioned that. It should not affect Q4 2016, 2016 full-year or 2017.

Glenn Mattson

Okay. So on higher sales, higher revenue base then your sales and marketing was down almost $1 million if you were to compare more normally, right?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

On a non-GAAP basis, maybe we’ll start with that. On a non-GAAP basis the expenses - when the sales and marketing expenses went up. On a GAAP basis - you’re right, modestly right, yes, one minute.

Glenn Mattson

Okay. But someone else asked, but the plan is to hire - what’s the hiring plan for sales and marketing this year?

Dror Harel-Elkayam

We are not planning to increase significantly on leaders. We have to fill few open slots that we have. The increase in sales, we are very pleased with the sales people that we have today, we believe and we saw that we retained the most productive run and the most efficient run. We may increase it in a minimum number were needed in the marketing we have two or three open position, right now. Will not be a major increase.

Glenn Mattson

Okay. Great. Thanks again and congratulations on the results.

Shimon Alon

Thank you very much.

Dror Harel-Elkayam

Thank you. Thank you, Glenn.

Graham Tanaka

Hi, guys. Congratulations on nice quarter, nice finish.

Shimon Alon

Thanks.

Graham Tanaka

Very, very happy with your last comment on your being pleased with your sales folks. Just wondering if you could sort of discuss your pipeline, the nature of the pipeline, both for large and small deals. Thank you.

Shimon Alon

So as you know, the pipeline that we have is the strong pipeline. There are no major changes to it. We see an increase in number of larger deals. And if there is any transition in the pipeline, it’s from a smaller deal to a larger deal. And the larger deal is what we defined as a larger will be right now 500 and above. We established in 2016 and we improved it now a group of people that we continue to sell less than $100,000 as we want to make it more cost effective.

And we are coming out with certain bundles. We expect the growth in pipeline from smaller deal to grow faster in 2017 than 2016, due to the implementation and establishment of this group. Other than that, our real focus is in two areas. And that’s - it’s not the size of the pipeline even though it’s very important. It’s the, what I call the velocity, how fast we are moving this from stage to stage and how effective we are closing. So the majority of our focus, management focus there, reporting analytics and the like, training is what we can do as a company to take any opportunity that we get and close it in faster than we did before.

It’s not always in our control. But in the other end, we don’t want to be victims and therefore we will do everything we can by every main support, professional service, sales and marketing to close the available deals for us.

Graham Tanaka

That’s great, Shimon. I’m just was wondering what the typical sales cycle is now, say, for this year versus, say, a year ago.

Shimon Alon

Over the last six - nine months, we’re experiencing a sales cycle which is more between the six to nine months and, of course, with larger deal. We sometimes see a large deal that will close faster. Again, Q4 can be an example of a reason for people to use their budget. But I can tell you that already in the first quarter we see some opportunities that moving faster than what we expected. And of course, we’ll see some that will be delayed. I think to take a six to nine month as the sales cycle, growing from six months is a safe bet.

Graham Tanaka

I’m curious if you’re able to interpret this. What is the reason for this increase in some of the faster larger deals, I mean, so the larger deals? Is it the industry demand and on the part of first firming up what their needs are or the ability of those [ph]?

Shimon Alon

They’re the first reason. There are, of course, financial reasons, where the customer on budget and decision, and the customer organization. Typically, large deals are crossing many different departments. And you see political reasons, then you see priorities, and you see different counties and different regions. That’s the normal procedure. It gets more complicated with large deals. But one thing that affect the market more than anything else is the architecture of the data lake, which vendor to use, what architect, what are the right components and how to build them.

And I will ask Itamar just to give few words about this phenomena.

Itamar Ankorion

Hi, there. So the drive that we’re seeing in the market is going to for all the large customers and Global 2000 customers building data lakes. All of them are adopting Hadoop. We’re seeing now a north of 2,000 Hadoop customers, and just as reported by our partners and vendors like Hortonworks and Cloudera. So the adoption there is clear and presents a big opportunity for us.

So out of these deals, we’ll move faster, because customers start with smaller well-defined first phase of the project. And some of them, which are larger, can take longer time as the customer spends time understanding the whole environment where they want to take the data lake. And then it gets more complex as Shimon has explained. And those processes can take a longer time.

The important thing that the thing we are seeing is that if we get involved in these deals we win them; by and large, we win them. Sometimes they move from one quarter to the next and next, but we rarely lose these kinds of deals once we get into those deals. So our main focus is on keeping our alignment with the partners, making sure customers are aware and get us involved in those deals, in those opportunities, and then growing that pipeline.

And that in the end of the day will contribute to the revenue growth and our leadership position in these kinds of deals.

Graham Tanaka

Very clear, and thank you.

Operator

Shimon Alon

Okay, very good, thank you very much. Thank you for all your comments. We will be available to continue to take calls through KCSA, the people that organized this call. And we will be able to talk over the next few days if you needed. At the same time, we will be at the ROTH Conference in mid-March. So you are more than welcome to meet Dror and I for the one-on-one meetings and come to our presentation. And in between, feel free to call us at any time to you want.

For today, I will say, Happy Groundhog Day. The first indication we got from the market is it will be a longer winter. As you know, Q4 was in the winter and for the good one a longer winter may be very good for us. So have a very good day and thank you very much.

