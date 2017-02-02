Why I Have No Intention To Accept Frontline's Offer For DHT Holdings

Should Frontline increase its bid to 0.9 or 1 Frontline share per share of DHT Holdings, I would be willing to have a look at it.

Introduction

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is, together with Euronav (NYSE:EURN), one of my favorite oil shipping stocks as I absolutely like DHT's management style. Sure, the company has encountered speed bumps along the way, but I went overweight on the company after learning the management had accelerated the drydocking of some vessels in Q3 rather than waiting for Q4. That's a golden move, as the freight rates in the third quarter were much lower than what could be expected in the fourth quarter. The company has now reported excellent Q4 financial results, and received a non-binding proposal from Frontline (NYSE:FRO) which wants to acquire DHT Holdings.

DHT's Q4 was really good - as expected

In the fourth quarter of 2016, DHT Holdings generated a total revenue of almost $85M, resulting in an operating income of in excess of $25M (which means that in excess of 60% of the full-year operating income was generated in the fourth quarter, although these results are skewed by an $84.7M impairment charge, which obviously pushed the full-year operating income down).

The bottom line showed a net income of $17.8M, or 19 cents per share, which is a great result. Of course, an accounting profit doesn't mean much in the shipping world, as these usually understate the free cash flows. After all, purchasing a new VLCC tanker is a 'sunk cost' (pun intended), and the sustaining capex is very minimal (and definitely much lower than the depreciation rate of the vessels).

This thesis is being confirmed in the company's cash flow statements. The bottom line operating cash flow was $28.9M, but this included some negative changes in its working capital position. If you'd isolate these WC changes, the adjusted operating cash flow in the fourth quarter would have come in at $40.7M, and after deducting the $3.5M in capital expenditures (which includes a $1.9M payment for 'vessels under construction', which, technically, is growth capex rather than sustaining capex), the free cash flow in the quarter was roughly $37M, or almost 40 cents per share. The full-year sustaining capex was less than $15M in 2016.

Surprisingly, the company issued more debt during the quarter (related to the acquisition of two newbuild vessels), but it's pretty obvious the company would have been able to repay the $34.3M in debt with its own free cash flow as well.

Conforming to its previous promises, DHT Holdings has been allocating its cash to reduce its net debt, as it repurchased $23M of its convertible debt (maturing in 2019) at just over 90% of the face value. That's exactly how you create value; by buying back the bonds at 90.4% right now, it avoids having to fork over $26.1M over the next 2.5 years. Or to simplify; DHT Holdings is now spending $21.3M to avoid a future cash outflow of $26.1M and I personally like that more than paying a dividend. Of course, DHT Holdings also wants to keep its dividend-focused investors happy, and has announced an 8-cent dividend which will be payable later this month.

Frontline wants to acquire DHT Holdings, but its (first?) offer was a lowball offer

Right before the earnings call, DHT Holdings also announced it received a non-binding offer from shipping giant Frontline, which notified DHT about its intention to acquire the company.

The proposed deal is pretty straightforward; Frontline has proposed to issue 0.725 new Frontline shares per share of DHT Holdings it doesn't already own. The 'it doesn't already own' is an important nuance here, as Frontline has been acquiring 16% of DHT's share count on the open market, putting it in a strong position and emphasizing its serious intentions about acquiring DHT Holdings.

Using Frontline's closing price of $6.85 on Wednesday evening, the offer values DHT at $4.97 per share, and I do think this is insufficient. First of all, DHT's normalized cash flows are extremely strong. Sure, the summer months (and especially Q3) were weak, but the Q4 results (and very likely the Q1 results as well) will show DHT's ability to generate strong cash flows. The $37M in free cash flow in Q4 wasn't a coincidence and when DHT stops to buy newbuild vessels, its net debt position of just over $700M could decrease really fast. 60% of the Q1 days have been booked at $48,300/day, which compares very favorably with the average revenue of $37,000/day in Q4.

On top of that, even after the $85M impairment charge in 2016, the book value remains robust at $685M. Based on the current share count of 93.4M, this results in a book value of $7.33 per share of DHT Holdings.

Investment thesis

Taking all these elements into account, I think DHT's board of directors will (and should) reject the offer as it's undervaluing the company. I'm not saying 'no' to a buyout offer, but it will have to be an offer at the right price and I don't think I would be willing to tender my shares to an offer valuing the company at less than $6/share. On top of that, I fail to see why I would accept shares of a 'weaker' company (Frontline) when I can just keep my DHT stock.

Q1 2017 should be really good as well, and probably, even better than the fourth quarter of last year. Right now, I'd expect an adjusted operating cash flow of at least $50M in Q1 (compared to just over $40M in Q4 2016). This will allow DHT to fund the newbuild program with its own free cash flow, allowing it to start considering retiring its two oldest vessels (1999 and 2001) from the fleet.

For now, I still have a considerable long position in DHT Holdings, and have absolutely no intention to accept the Frontline proposal in its current form.

