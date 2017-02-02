My Favorite Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5%

Finding high dividend yield has been quite a challenge for income seeking investors with the current stock market climbing higher and higher for several years now. Many high dividend paying companies saw their stock price rise enough for yields to drop below 5% now.

As interest rates remain very low, the demand for dividend stocks has been a popular trend since 2009. All companies still showing yields over 5% now come with some implied risk. After all, if they were very solid companies, many investors would have bought them and their yield wouldn't be that high. Additional research is now necessary to find high paying stocks that would not hurt your portfolio value. I've pursued such research following the seven investing principles to find 3 undervalued companies paying a yield over 5%. The 7 investing principles have been defined according several academic studies and have been proven right in the market following my investing strategy for years. I determine the fair value for each company by using a double stage dividend discount model (DDM).

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) 5.73% Dividend Yield

Business model:

Cal-Maine is the largest egg producer and marketer in the U.S. The company evolves in a highly fragmented market. CALM shows a total of 36,380 layers (referring to number of egg producing platforms) as the second biggest egg producer, Rose Acre Farms, shows 25,590 and the third position, Michael Foods, only 13,450 ( November 2016 investor presentation). The company has successfully pursued its growth by acquisition strategy with 19 acquisitions since 1989. Finally, CALM is a fully integrated egg producer enabling the company to control each step of its production process.

Current risk:

CALM numbers aren't showing a brilliant uptrend anymore mainly due to the 2015 avian influenza killing many hens. Dolph Baker, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., explained the situation during his latest speech:

"Our results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 reflect extremely challenging market fundamentals in the egg industry. Following the 2015 avian influenza (AI)-related laying hen losses, USDA data shows the egg industry has repopulated farms with laying hen numbers beginning to approach pre-AI levels. However, market demand trends have not kept pace with the higher production levels. While retail customer demand has been steady, egg export demand has not fully recovered following the aftermath of the AI outbreak. We have also experienced reduced demand for egg products, as many commercial customers reformulated their products to use fewer eggs when prices spiked, and have been slow to resume previous egg usage. Together, these factors have created an oversupply of eggs, and prices have fallen dramatically from the record high levels last year. For the second quarter of fiscal 2017, our average customer selling prices were down 50.7 percent from the same period of fiscal 2016. While the egg market has been in oversupply, recent USDA reports show the chick hatch has been down for three consecutive months over prior-year levels, so we expect to see a moderation in the size of the laying hen flock. Egg prices have also risen sharply since the end of our second quarter. (CALM Q2 2017 report).

Dividend perspective:

CALM has an original way to determine its dividend payouts. Management uses a variable dividend payment based on 1/3 of net income being paid to shareholders in a form of a dividend. In their most recent quarter, the dividend had been cut to 0 based on a very challenging quarter. Now that the AI situation is now under control, we should look at more dividend payments in 2017. In 2016, the company paid $2.175 per share compared to $1.11 in 2015.

Source: November 2016 investor presentation.

Valuation:

Using the DDM to value CALM is a challenge as we all know the dividend payment will not follow a straight trend. For this reason, I decided to use the most recent dividend payment ($0.441 per share) as a quarterly payment.

I've used a conservative 5% dividend growth rate for the first 10 years and increase it to 6.5% for the years after as I believe the demand for eggs will continue to grow in the future.

I used a discount rate of 10% as CALM might be the biggest player of its industry, its business model includes a level of volatility requiring a higher discount rate. For reference, I usually use a 9% discount rate for most of my calculations. Here are the results:

Source: Dividend Toolkit Calculation Spreadsheet

I would add a "warning note" on these calculations as CALM's current dividend yield could be arguably stated as 0%. The company still has to recover $54.3 million in profit before issuing their next dividend payment.

Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) 5.60% Dividend Yield

Business model:

Inter Pipeline transports, processes and handles 1.9 million barrels of energy product per day. While facing a challenging industry, IPPLF has shown resilience and keeps looking for more shippers for its available capacity. IPPLF successfully went through 2016 showing stock price growth of +33.45% plus dividend. While last year the stock yield was over 7%, IPPLF is now back to a more reasonable level at 5.60%. By transporting oil sand, liquid oil, and NGL through its pipelines, the company ensures it will generate cash flow one way or another.

Source: IPPLF January Presentation

Dividend perspective:

One of the advantage of pipelines is that they usually comes with a steady cash flow:

The company has successfully increased its payout for 14 consecutive years in a row and shows a 5 year CAGR of 9% growth rate (January Presentation). As the oil industry seems to be picking-up based on the most recent OPEC production deal, we can expect Inter Pipeline to continue its dividend policy.

Current risk:

While the market has warmly welcomed the latest OPEC discussions, there is still a lot of uncertainty in this industry. There is Russia, that will have a hard time controlling the oil production by private companies in their territory and Iran's production may jeopardize any effect the OPEC agreement tends to have on the market. Finally, there are several shale plants that can be put into productions within weeks if prices rise and further profits become available. This adjustable offer could quickly play a counter effect on any price hikes.

Unfortunately, Inter Pipeline is highly dependent on future oil sand production. If prices remain low, this will eventually affect their business.

Valuation:

Even though the dividend growth rate has been 9% over the past 5 years, I decided to use a lower growth rate in order to remain conservative. The oil industry could rapidly change directions and leave investors with bad surprises.

As explained in my CALM calculations, I've used a 10% discount rate as the oil & gas industry is also a volatile industry. Here are the results of my calculations:

Source: Dividend Toolkit Calculation Spreadsheet

As you see, IPPLF is trading at a nice discount offering a solid margin of safety. This could be a great opportunity to buy this company with a decent yield, and additional growth perspectives in the future.

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI) 7.66% Dividend Yield

Business model:

Omega Healthcare Investors supports the goals of Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) and Assisted Living Facility (ALF) operators with financing and capital. They partner with over 80 of the most future-focused, growth-oriented operators in the U.S. and U.K., accelerating their growth strategies with a $1.25 billion unsecured credit facility and proven access to the largest public equity and debt markets in the world. OHI shows 89% of their facilities used for Skilled Nursing Facility and 83% of their revenues come from rental properties (Source: OHI investor presentation June 2016).

Dividend perspective:

Don't be fooled by the current high payout ratio. When looking at REITs, one should not pay attention to the payout ratio, but rather the AFFO ratio (adjusted funds from operations). OHI also shows a stellar AFFO ratio at 70% opening the door to more dividend growth in the future. They also have secured most of their debt with maturities between 2024 and 2027 giving management flexibility in the meantime.

Current risk:

The biggest concern around OHI is probably related to political legislation. We have yet to discover what will happen with Obamacare in the Trump era. Medicaid used to pay 100% of services provided by Omega and its peers. This number will be decreased gradually down to 90% in 2020. This could result in revenue issues.

Valuation:

I decided to use very conservative numbers for dividend growth as the company is already offering a more than generous yield (over 7%). The first 10 years, I used 3% and increased it to 4% later on. There is a limit the company can grow in the future and this is why I rather use more conservative growth rate.

Here are the results of my calculations:

Source: Dividend Toolkit Calculation Spreadsheet

The company shows an interesting upside potential as the intrinsic value is stated at $39.86 and the stock price is currently around $32.50.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there is not a simple answer if you are looking for higher yielding stocks. There is always additional uncertainty around them. However, I think I've selected three companies that could definitely pay a solid yield plus add some growth potential to your portfolio.

