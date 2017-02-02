A Better Type Of Preferred Stock Investment

We always overestimate the change that will occur in the next two years and underestimate the change that will occur in the next ten. -- Bill Gates, The Road Ahead, 1995

There are many types of preferred stock investments -- fixed rate, variable rate, perpetual, callable, cumulative, etc., etc. The person interested in preferreds needs to know the differences, because each type has different strengths and weaknesses. The focus of this article is what is known as the "fixed-to-float" issue (FTF). It is a better type of preferred -- for a particular type of individual: the person who is concerned with future inflation and believes he/she needs to incorporate this possibility in his investment plan.

It is my firm belief that almost everyone needs to plan for future inflation. As pointed out in "Boomers, Retirement, Inflation," even mild inflation has a very corrosive effect over time. After 20 years at only 2% inflation, $50,000 is only worth about $33,800, and at 3% it's only $27,100. Inflation is a silent killer - of wealth. The aspect of inflation important for this article is the close relationship between inflation and interest rates. If inflation is high, interest rates must be high as well. Regular preferreds are one of the worst types of investment from this perspective. The usual perpetual, fixed rate preferred locks in one dividend rate forever with no exit without a loss if interest rates go up. Yes, many issues are callable at par (usually $25), but if interest rates are high, the issue will not get called, period.

On the other hand, a typical fixed-to-float preferred has a fixed dividend and after a specified number of years, the dividend is reset according to a formula. The formula is usually the 3 month LIBOR + a numeric percent. For example, the rate may be fixed at 5.5% until 7/1/23, then changes to LIBOR + 3.6%. As of today's LIBOR of 1.03% the yield would be 1.03 + 3.6 = 4.63%. The yield continues to change as LIBOR changes. The London Interbank Offered Rate is one of the world's most important interest rates. As many SA readers know, important rates around the world are benchmarked against it. Here is LIBOR since 1986:

Most FTF preferreds are issued by large financial companies such as Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Suntrust, (NYSE:STI), and US Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Here is a typical FTF issue, Goldman Sachs K, along with it's non-floating cousin, Goldman Sachs N. Information is from dividendyieldhunter.com, a useful reference for income investments.

Yield to call (YTC), also known as yield to worst, is an interesting number. It refers to the yield from now to redemption if the issue is called at the earliest date. The closer the call date is, the more effect it has on the yield. The YTC for GS-N is 5.13%, much lower than the 5.44% for GS-K because GS-N has 3 fewer years to factor its $1.25 premium into the yield.

The GS-K dividend starts floating on 5/10/2024 at 3 month LIBOR plus 3.55%. Here's a comparison of the two issues at various future LIBORs:

Scenarios

In a high-rate, high-inflation future we have these scenarios:

GS-K (fixed-to-float): The yield goes up along with LIBOR. The shares can be redeemed by the issuer at $25 after the call date, but a call is unlikely. This is because it's the dividend that's important to the issuer, not the current yield. High rates mean dividends for stock issued when rates were low will be less than what they would have to pay for new stock. However, if an issue is called the shareholder can reinvest his proceeds in a new issue at the new higher yields.

GS-N (non-floating): Shareholders continue to get 6.00% indefinitely, which will be a relatively poor return in a high-rate environment. As above, shares will be trading below par and unlikely to be redeemed. If a shareholder chooses to sell, the share price will be lower, perhaps much lower, and he/she will take a loss.

In a low-rate future, non-floating GS-N will be the better investment, as GS-K will reset lower. The floor for GS-K is of course 3.55%.

The attractiveness of fixed-to-float preferreds is based on one's view of future inflation and the interest rates that are tied to it. No one knows what interest rates will be in the next decade, but a look at the LIBOR chart above suggests the only possibility is up. There's little room on the down side. As for negative rates, the chance is nil that one bank will be paying for the privilege of lending money to another one. The only certain thing that can be said about the future is that it will be different. We have been lulled into complacency by the highly unusual rate environment since 2010, an environment distorted by activist central banks that most observers recognize cannot continue.

Factors in investing in fixed-to-float preferred stock

Most FTF preferreds are issued with a perpetual duration and $25 par value. The initial "coupon" dividend rate is fixed for the first 10 years (sometimes fewer). After that time the dividend floats and the shares can be redeemed by the issuer.

Call date: The earliest date that the issuer can redeem all shares, and also the date that the dividend starts to float. Shares with a remote call date will begin floating and reflecting actual interest rates sooner.

Coupon: The yield at original $25 issuance, it's mostly irrelevant to new investors.

Current price: The original price fluctuates in line with general interest rate changes.

Current yield: The yield based on the current price.

Yield-To-Call: This is the yield if the shares are redeemed at the earliest call date. It will be lower than the current yield for issues trading above par, and vice versa. It's how the yield compensates for the fact that any premium to par in the current price will be lost when the shares are redeemed. The differences can be large and have a big impact on investment results. If interest rates go up the YTC will follow, and vice versa.

Qualified/Non-qualified: Qualified shares benefit from the lower tax rate for qualified dividends. Almost all FTF issues are qualified but investors need to check to avoid unpleasant surprise.

Investment Rating: For some investors, the Moody's and Standard & Poor'a rating is important. Some FTF issues are investment grade and some are not. In the case of large, strong companies, some professionals believe preferreds are underrated. In their opinion, the safety of BB-rated Goldman Sachs preferreds is closer to the BBB+ rating of other GS securities.

Cumulative/Non-cumulative: In cumulative issues, any missed dividends must be made up before common stock dividends are paid, non-cumulative do not. Most FTF preferreds are non-cumulative. The stronger a company is, the less this matters.

The ideal issue is cumulative, qualified, investment grade, high yield to call, and selling below par. The call date is a judgment call, far enough away for interest rates to rise but no so far that the lower coupon becomes a liability.

Summary and Conclusions

Preferred stocks are attractive because of their high and reliable dividend. They have benefited from the "reach for yield" of recent years. The drawback is that with no maturity date, their duration is essentially forever, making them particularly sensitive to interest rates. In a high-rate environment, their dividends will be less valuable, and investors will have a capital loss. Not a pretty picture.

Will we be in a high-rate environment in the future? There are signs that the answer is yes. Interest rates are at 500 year lows. The Trump administration's main goal is higher growth, which means higher rates. There are many forces pushing inflation, to which interest rates are closely connected. The list is long. Even if you think the chances are not high, the impact of higher rates on preferred stocks is so great that some insurance is in order.

Fixed-to-float preferred stock is one way to take advantage of such a future. In exchange for a lower yield now, investors get a higher yield later and retain most or all of their capital. Individuals who prefer to plan their investing beyond the next year or two will have greater peace of mind with fixed-to-float issues -- and very possibly better investment results over the long term.

NOTE: Symbols for preferred stock can be difficult to figure out. Each website has its own system. For example, the Goldman Sachs J issue could be GS-J, GS-PJ, GSPJ, GS PrJ, or something else. Quantumonline.com has a helpful page on symbol variations.