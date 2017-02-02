PAREXEL International's (PRXL) CEO Josef von Rickenbach on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 02, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. The purpose of this call is to review the financial results for PAREXEL's second quarter of fiscal year 2017. With me on the call today is Josef von Rickenbach, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Goldberg, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Emma Reeve, Corporate Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Josef von Rickenbach

Thank you, Ron and good morning, everyone. Today, I will comment on our second quarter fiscal year 2017 results and the key factors driving our business. Mark will provide more details on the company's operational performance, after which Emma will discuss our financial results in more depth. We will then open the call to questions.

Let's begin on slide 5. We were satisfied with our EPS result in the second quarter, which came in above the midpoint of our guidance. We were disappointed however that the second quarter revenue came in light, mainly due to lower than expected revenue in our clinical research services business and that we need to lower our expectations for revenue and through to EPS for the full fiscal year. We're taking vigorous action to reduce costs with the aim to rightsize the company to the expected revenue base, although this will take some time.

Turning to slide 6, for the past three years, we've had a divergence between our high new business wins and backlog growth and our low revenue growth. In the past, we have highlighted two factors causing this divergence. And today, I'll discuss the third.

The factor number one, backlog is converting into revenue more slowly. The nature of clinical trials is changing with over half of PAREXEL’s new trials coming from oncology, autoimmune disorders and rare disease. For example, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, 42% of our MBAs were in oncology alone. These trials are more complex and take longer by their very nature. We view our competitiveness in today’s most important therapeutic area as good news. Oncology represents a strong growth opportunity as it is the one major therapeutic area expected to grow double digits per year over the next three to five years.

PAREXEL has strong expertise in this area. It is a profitable business for us and it continues to be desirable to pursue this business and we're getting more than our fair share, even while we have to wait longer for revenue growth, slower burning trials make their way through the system. After we reach a new steady state in our backlog, we anticipate revenue growth to rise to match new business growth. Obviously, we're trying to accelerate steady execution wherever we can, while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Factor number two, cancellations. In fact, in the five of the last eight quarters, our cancellations have been higher than normal. They came from a variety of clients for a variety of reasons and rarely relate to our performance. The number one reason for cancellations is product failures for safety and efficacy and we don't see any convincing evidence that product failure rates are systematically increasing or that the products that we work on are more prone to failures. We're also seeing more cancellations for client commercial reasons.

Clients may determine that certain products are less likely to succeed in a more challenging reimbursement environment. Clients are re-prioritizing their product portfolios more frequently than in the past, but these changes bring opportunities as well as problems. Cancellations have been high before and then they came down over time. In fact, they came down in the second quarter compared to the first quarter and we expect them to track back to the normal range over time, though probably not in a straight line. I want to be emphasized that cancellations early in the fiscal year occurred in studies that had reached their prime revenue generating stage and therefore, hit our growth expectations exceptionally hard.

Factor number three, our strategic partnerships have brought us more distinct revenue. PAREXEL continues to be a pioneer in building strategic partnerships, especially with large pharma customers and we're still a recognized leader in this area. These relationships enables us to work more closely with customers, to look more deeply into their pipelines and to participate in planning the development and commercialization of their products over a longer timeframe. They involve taking on more projects that have more distant time horizons. In general, we’ve been more focused on serving the long term needs of these customers than on the timing of our own revenue generation and frequently, we have taken on more complex projects which can take longer to generate revenue.

This issue continued even in the most recent quarter. We had one of our best new business quarters ever, but that new business will generate little revenue in fiscal year 2017. I'm proud of our competitiveness in establishing strategic partnerships and winning business from them since it's a testimony to the viability of our brand. At the same time, we need to balance our portfolio of work more towards the near term. Our new business is of high quality often with the world's leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, large, mid-sized and small. It covers most therapeutic areas and functions in clinical development and is broad based geographically.

With consistent double digit new business growth in a market growing high single digits, we are more than holding our own in terms of market share and clearly our forecasting systems need to adapt to our changing environment. Given these three challenges that have impacted our financial results, slower burning trials, higher cancellations, new business with more distant revenue, especially from strategic partners, what are the actions that will return us to growth.

So please turn to slide 7. Action number 1, drive revenue. We need to continue to drive strong new business wins and in particular, focus on business that produces near term revenue. Given our continued slower revenue growth earlier this year, we have started to take proactive steps designed to balance the long term needs of our strategic partners with our own need for more near term revenue. We also need to continue supplementing our organic revenue growth with M&A.

Action number two is manage costs. I want to emphasize that we're firmly committed to bringing our costs in line with our revenue. Cost reductions must be done carefully so that the quality of client service is not impacted and so that the opportunity to capture revenue when it rebounds is not lost. But the cost cutting has started and must continue. We announced a new restructuring program in January and we are considering various measures to reduce costs further, including a possible expansion of the restructuring plan.

Action number three, improve our forecasting. We're evolving our forecasting systems to better assess the risks of revenue delay, including the leveraging of technology and refinement of our processes. And Mark will have more to stay on each of these actions in a minute. Through the revenue challenges in the first and second quarter of fiscal year 2017, our anticipated margin improvement efforts proved insufficient. At this point, we believe that we will not achieve 100 to 120 basis points of margin improvement in fiscal year 2017 versus fiscal year 2016. We do expect to regain our margin improvement momentum in the June quarter when we expect to achieve adjusted operating margin above 14%. And we expect to maintain that momentum in fiscal year 2018 with 100 to 120 basis points year-over-year adjusted operating margin improvement. Our target range for adjusted operating margin remains 14% to 16%. In the meantime, we will continue implementing a strategy to grow the core business and capture new growth.

Our main tools will be investment in growth areas in our core businesses and making targeted acquisitions. We successfully completed one such acquisition, ExecuPharm in October to support our corporate strategy in our core clinical development business as you can see on slide 8. Yesterday, we announced another acquisition, The Medical Affairs Company in the commercialization space and Mark will also discuss this recent acquisition in his comments.

So in conclusion, on slide 9, why are we confident of success? We know what the problems are, know how to solve them and are taking the necessary steps. We're a market leader with a strong brand in an industry that we believe has attractive long-term growth potential and we have strong competitive advantages and we're winning in the marketplace. Our customer relationships are solid and we have effective strategies in place to drive revenue, manage costs and improve forecasting.

And so with that, Mark will now discuss our operational performance in more detail. Mark?

Mark Goldberg

Thanks, Joe and good morning, everyone. I’d like to echo Joe's comments about our performance. Looking at slide 10, our second quarter revenue was a little soft due to the ongoing overhang from cancellations in prior periods, lower than anticipated contract signatures, the reduced contribution of recently won new business compared with our burn models and project delays. The balance of the fiscal year is also impacted by these factors. I’m disappointed that we need to lower our revenue and diluted EPS expectations for the full year as a result. We're taking a strong and decisive corrective action to improve our operational and financial performance on both the revenue and the cost sides. I’d like to point out that these problems are mainly isolated to our Phase 2/3 business. To remedy the revenue shortfall, we're undertaking three operational imperatives that Joe discussed, driving revenue, managing costs and improving forecasting.

Beginning with the first of these, slide 11 shows the steps necessary to drive revenue growth that include prioritizing near term revenue generating opportunities, accelerating backlog conversion where possible, supporting our business outside of Phase 2/3, closing complementary acquisitions and importantly, continuing to drive strong new business and backlog growth.

On slide 12, in terms of driving near term revenue generating opportunities, with the instituted special sales incentives last quarter to target projects that we believe will yield revenue sooner. This includes FSP business where we're seeing strong traction, including through our ExecuPharm acquisition. In some cases, we can drive revenue on existing projects by accelerating certain activities and we're looking for every opportunity to do that. We're seeking to maximize our market to order effectiveness with our increasingly broad and integrated offerings. To this end, we began an initiative over six months ago, working with an external consultant to onboard some new ideas and best practices from other industries. Specifically, we're evaluating how to align sales at a corporate level to help drive cross business opportunities and efficiencies, while simplifying our interface at the customer. We remain convinced that over the longer term, the source of growth will come from our continued strong new business wins.

Let me briefly review our recent sales performance. As shown on slide 13, on a trailing 12-month basis, our gross new business has grown at an average annual rate of 12% over the past two years.

The second quarter was the third strongest quarter in our history with $971 million of gross new business, revenue of $534 million and cancellations of 266 million, yielding a net book to bill of 1.32 as shown on slide 14. Our trailing 12-month net book to bill stands at 1.25.

Our backlog growth has been 8% over the past two years as shown on slide 15. We're pleased with our competitive performance and believe that we're taking share in terms of new business.

Cancellations returned to the normal range in the second quarter as you can see on slide 16. We expect continued normalization of our cancellation rate to the 3.5% to 5% of backlog over time.

Turning to slide 17, I’ll provide a little more color on new business. Awards in the quarter were broad based geographically with particular strength in Europe and continued solid performance in Asia. Overall new business reflected our strong therapeutic area breadth with oncology remaining the single largest therapeutic area. Our awards were distributed across all clinical phases with especially strong wins in early product development. Performance was solid with all customer types and notably with small and mid-sized biopharmaceutical companies. Proposal activity in the quarter was solid, indicating continued healthy demand for our services in the market.

Turning to client mix, we’re increasingly balancing our exposure to strategic partners and their longer term business profile by focusing on small and mid-sized customers with considerable success. You can see our changing customer mix and the growing importance of our small and mid-size clients on slide 18. Quarterly revenue from customers outside of our top ten grew from 39% to nearly 49% of the total in the second quarter year-over-year. We're pleased with our increasing client diversification.

So to summarize, in terms of new business, we had a very strong quarter, but not one that will contribute to near term revenue to the degree that we would have liked. Nonetheless, we're delighted to take this business off the street and it will drive revenue growth over the longer term. To supplement organic growth, we continue to target strategically aligned acquisitions.

As Joe mentioned, we're building our capabilities in the area of commercialization and market access, with the acquisition of The Medical Affairs Company announced yesterday and referenced on slide 19. We expect the deal to close in the third quarter. The company was founded in 2007, is based in Kennesaw Georgia and employs about 200 people in the United States. They're a leading supplier of outsourced medical affairs professionals, the pharmaceutical biotechnology and medical devices industries, including medical science liaisons, clinical nurse educators, consultants and medical communications professionals. Demand for these services has been increasing as more stringent industry regulations limit the ability of traditional sales reps to engage key stakeholders of our products. In addition, increasing product complexity has created demand for credentialed MSLs, many of whom have advanced degrees to lead clinically robust dialogs with key medical stakeholders on a peer to peer basis.

Moving on from top line growth, I’d now like to focus on the next major imperative, which is managing cost to drive profitability, summarized on slide 20. We remain steadfast in our commitment to improving margins, recognizing that doing so in the setting of lower revenue is more challenging.

In January, we announced a new restructuring program shown on slide 21. We expect to achieve incremental savings of $7 million to $10 million in fiscal year 2017, annualizing to $30 million to $40 million in fiscal year 2018. Given the new outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year, we're considering an expansion of that program to ensure that the cost curve is tightly managed in relation to our revenue expectations. In addition to the restructuring, we're aggressively controlling non-labor spending. We're also carefully reengineering processes to make our company leaner and more efficient, allowing us to deliver the same high quality of service to our clients at a reduced cost point.

Controlling headcount is key to controlling cost in a labor intensive business such as ours. As shown on slide 22, our headcount increased by 875 to 19625 in the second quarter. That increase was almost entirely due to our acquisition of ExecuPharm and some addition of staff in low cost countries. Other headcount was essentially flat. And with our new restructuring program beginning in the second half of fiscal year 2017, we expect headcount outside of acquisitions and low cost countries to decline.

The last imperative that I want to comment on is our need to improve forecasting covered on slide 23. We're committed to improving our forecasting processes by leveraging better analytic tools and models. I've commented on the importance of project management excellence in the past. One important focus of this effort is the collaboration between operations and finance to arrive at reliable forecasts and ensuring an enhanced level of ownership and accountability in doing so. So with a sense of urgency around actions to drive revenue, manage costs and improve forecasting, we believe we can get back on track. I remain convinced that our strong new business performance, customer satisfaction and healthy backlog will lead to profitable growth.

And now, Emma will discuss PAREXEL’s financial performance in more detail. Emma?

Emma Reeve

Thank you, Mark and good morning, everyone. My comments this morning will focus on the results of the second quarter and also provide a broader perspective, looking back at the trading 12 months.

You can see an overview of the quarter's results from slide 24. Service revenue grew 3.1% in the quarter to 534 million, which was lighter than we expected. Adjusted gross margin, operating margin, net income and EPS in the second quarter declined year-over-year as our cost cutting initiatives have not yet had their full impact. For the trailing 12 months, the company leverage 1.9% revenue growth to higher levels of growth in various profitability metrics, mainly as a result of the cost savings achieved in the met.

Please turn to slide 25. In both the second quarter and the trailing 12-month, revenue growth was driven by PAREXEL consulting, including both double digit organic growth and the acquisition of Health Advances. Clinical research services achieved modest revenue growth in the second quarter due to the contribution of ExecuPharm and a modest decline in the trailing 12 month due to the issues Joe and Mark have mentioned. I would note that growth in Asia was particularly encouraging in the quarter.

Slide 26 shows the revenue walk from the second quarter of fiscal year 2016 to this year’s second quarter. FX had a minimal impact on revenue. Revenue growth was achieved mainly by the acquisition of ExecuPharm and CRS and Health Advances in PAREXEL Consulting. The organic business had a revenue decline in constant currency.

Please turn to slide 27. Adjusted gross margin declined for the total company in the quarter. The decline was driven mainly by lower margins in CRS, as our cost cutting programs have not achieved their full effect in offsetting our revenue shortfall. Adjusted gross margin increased for the trailing 12 months.

On slide 28, adjusted operating margin declined year-over-year in the second quarter. Again, adjusted operating margin grew on a trailing 12-month basis.

Turning to our balance sheet, we took on additional leverage to fund the ExecuPharm acquisition and our share repurchase programs as you can see on slide 29. Our ratio of long term debt to adjusted EBITDA has risen to 2.1 and in the current low interest rate environment that could go higher if we continue to execute our strategy.

We expect a non-GAAP effective tax rate of between 27.5% and 29.5% in fiscal year 2017 as shown on slide 30. Non-recurring items negatively impacted the tax rate in the second quarter.

Slide 31 shows that we continue to have healthy positive cash flow. We generated 46 million of operating cash flow and 32 million of free cash flow in the second quarter. DSO was 55 days. Our cash flow varies considerably quarter-to-quarter. We’ve averaged about 60 million in operating cash flow and about 40 million in free cash flow per quarter over the past year and a half.

Slide 32 shows that we deployed 381 million of capital in the second quarter, including a 200 million accelerated share repurchase program and a 167 million in acquisitions. This was financed using a combination of cash and debt. The share repurchase contributed $0.01 of EPS in the quarter and we expect - and if it to be certain sense in the full fiscal year. Acquisitions are likely to be the higher priority for capital deployment in the future.

I’d like to bring to your attention a charge of 20.3 million in other income and expenses in the quarter, relating to our most recent accelerated share repurchase program. The terms of the deal require that a portion must be treated as a forward contract that’s mark-to-market until settlement occurs or the contract ends in May of 2017. This is an unrealized loss and we believe the possibility of a cash impact is extremely remote. We’ve excluded the charge from our non-GAAP financial results and our guidance.

PAREXEL achieved a strong adjusted ROIC of 19% in the second quarter, well above our weighted average cost of capital of 10% as seen on slide 33.

We're disappointed to have lowered our guidance as shown on slide 34. This resulted both from changes in the business and to some extent from challenges in our forecasting. As Mark indicated, we’re resolved to improve the accuracy of our forecasting. Our full fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance is now $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. Because our cost cutting initiatives may not be able to fully offset this revenue shortfall in fiscal year 2017, we're lowering our full-year GAAP diluted EPS to $2.30 to $2.58. Our non-GAAP diluted EPS to between $3.15 and $3.43. For the third quarter, we expect revenue of $524 million to $538 million. GAAP diluted EPS of $0.28 to $0.42 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.66 to $0.80. We're targeting adjusted operating margin of at least 14% in the fourth quarter and year-over-year improvement in fiscal year ‘15. And we recommit to our long term target of 14% to 16% of adjusted operating income.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Joe.

Josef von Rickenbach

Thank you, Emma and operator, at this point, we're ready to begin the question-and-answer period.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question or comment comes from the line of Garen Sarafian from Citi Research. Your line is open.

Garen Sarafian

Good Morning, Joe, Emma and Mark. So wanted to get more of your thoughts on the reasons behind updated guidance. First, Joe, you had laid out the three reasons behind the slower revenue growth. I don't think the second reason was a factor this quarter, the cancellations. So could you ballpark how much of the updated guidance was due to the backlog conversion issues versus delays and recent rewards, and more importantly, what was the catalyst to improve forecasting now since the slower backlog conversion in particular has been a topic for quite a while, elaborate on that a little bit more. And when it will take effect?

Josef von Rickenbach

Yeah. Hi, Garen. So obviously the second half of our fiscal year is somewhat disappointing and the majority, the vast majority of the downgrade is a result of the nature of the business that we have won in the first half and the cancellations of the first quarter and the reason why we are emphasizing forecasting is because, to be fair, some of this, we probably could have foreseen a little better in the first quarter. While we absolutely believe that the time that the year would play out the way we indicated, this proved to be too high in hindsight and clearly this is a reflection of the nature of the project that we are winning and we believe that some of our forecasting has not, and you know algorithm and processes and soon have not adapted to this new flow of new business that we're winning.

Garen Sarafian

So the first quarter issue, the cancellation, that was - the large cancellation, was it an issue of not estimating correctly the downtick from that or is it just not actually anticipating the offsetting new business that could have taken its place, so was it more aggressive on the offsetting business that is now being improved or was it just not appropriately adjusting downwards to business that was cancelled?

Josef von Rickenbach

I think we believed that the positive impact from the strong new wins in both the first quarter and the second quarter would be sufficient to give us the revenue pattern that we guided to in the first quarter. And when you now apply in hindsight what actually is playing out, that was obviously too optimistic.

Garen Sarafian

Got it. Okay. And then just a quick follow-up on the restructuring and I’ll get off the line. You mentioned that a larger restructuring effort is under consideration in one of the slides in the prepared comments. So what factors are you contemplating that would not allow you to expand that restructuring?

Mark Goldberg

This is Mark. I think it's simply a matter of looking at our now revenue projection for the balance of the year, which has changed and ensuring that from a cost standpoint that the cost curve fits appropriately under that revenue curve and so that may mean that we take some, we may take some additional actions compared to what was outlined in our January announcement.

Jack Meehan

Hi. Good morning, guys. I wanted to follow-up on one of the issues you say was the contract signatures was lower in the quarter, could you just elaborate on that. Was it a rework issue or simply timing and do you think any of it comes back in the second half?

Josef von Rickenbach

So it is basically an issue of the timing of signatures, some of those signatures are related to potential changes in scope, but require more negotiation. We didn't have as much runway with the holiday period as we had hoped for and so some of those discussions are now ongoing. And we’re, as always, looking to drive our signature process as effectively as we possibly can.

Jack Meehan

Okay. But none of it was specifically a rework issue or anything like that?

Josef von Rickenbach

It was not.

Jack Meehan

Okay. And then just as one follow-up, I was hoping you could give an update on the CFO hiring process and I'm curious just given some of the issues over the past couple of quarters, has it reemphasized any of the characteristics you're looking for in the position and any other color would be great? Thank you.

Josef von Rickenbach

Yeah. So we have had a very good response to our search. It's been a global search and we're coming to the homestretch off the search and expect to make a decision soon and we want to make sure that we have a leader that can take us forward and we don't only react to the short term challenges clearly that we have had, but as I said, I think the way this is shaping up, I think we will be making an announcement not too far from that - in the not too distant future from now and are pleased with what we have to choose from.

Ross Muken

Good morning, guys. So you spoke to on the capital allocation side a bias, increasing bias towards M&A and while obviously that will aid in the medium term with revenue growth and you’re getting into areas like FSP, how worried are you given some of the volatility in the organization and all of what you're doing on the cost side that there's just a lot to juggle in terms of the number of new businesses coming in and need to be integrated and cross sold versus sort of the internal cost cutting and other reorganization you're trying to do?

Josef von Rickenbach

Hi Ross, this is Joe. Yeah, I mean it's obviously a lot to do but at the same time underlying everything we do is the implementation of our strategy that we unveiled last year and this is actually progressing quite nicely. And the TMAC acquisition that we just made is a good example of that. As Mark also pointed out, most of our challenges are family focused in the two Phase 2/3 business area and if you want basically contained there while very important but the other parts of the company are basically tracking along okay and the implementation of the strategy is pursuing and acquisitions as you know is an important part of that.

Ross Muken

And maybe in terms of ASR and you're likelihood to be continually aggressive on maybe the share of purchase side as well. Can you help take us through the timing because it sort of, I know the buy price I think was in the upper 50s but obviously a lot of volatility still in the equity. While you are biased to do M&A, how much room do you think you have on the balance sheet if the equity remains kind of weak and you’re increasingly confident on the margin trajectory to continue to buy the stock here?

Emma Reeve

Hey Ross, this is Emma. As you know we evaluate capital allocation continually and we will assess as we go along. As we said, out priority is on acquisitions. We are working through the current ASR and that will close out by May at the latest of this year, so that one is programmed in and then we'll see as we go forward.

Ross Muken

I guess just in terms of the balance sheet, at two turns is that the right level should that be higher?

Josef von Rickenbach

Yes. Ross, this will be very likely higher. As we alluded to we're - I mean of course you never know exactly what happens with M&A and acquisitions, but we are well on track with the implementation of the strategy. This will likely include more acquisitions and even certainly in this calendar year. And so the ratio is likely to go up.

John Kreger

Joe, I know you don't normally like to talk about your business in months but can you maybe talk a little bit about what you've seen in January. It seems like maybe trends went away that you did not like judging by your comments that maybe you've got to increase some of the cost cutting. What have you seen in the last month?

Josef von Rickenbach

You mean in terms of new business?

John Kreger

Yes, new business, award flow, just you know what's causing you to take such a more pessimistic view of the next couple of quarters?

Josef von Rickenbach

Well, I think it would be a mistake to take away from our commentaries that we are pessimistic. Actually we are quite optimistic and in fact - don't forget we had nearly record new business performances in the first half of the year and took a very good strong portfolio of proposals into the third quarter. And so ultimately this is a question of timing and we're actually not at all pessimistic about our competitiveness and the opportunities that we are enjoying in terms of competition.

John Kreger

So RFP flow and just general contract flow continues to be robust early year in calendar ‘17, would that be a fair statement?

Josef von Rickenbach

Would be a fair statement, but as I said I also want to point out the nature of the awards especially from large partnership clients is not near term. That's basically what we're trying to do now but realistically the revenue run off pattern that is now in the guidance, now it's basically showing what we believe will occur. And so this will be at least a couple quarters until this is starting to come up on the other side.

John Kreger

Got it and just one last one. Mark, could you maybe just expand a little bit more on the points you made on Slide 12. Just looking at those three items that you left at least two of them would seem to imply maybe revenue rolling on with a lower margin, is that a fair statement? It’s basically the comments that you made about putting in place some new sales incentives to drive shorter term revenue and also the focus on FSP those both sound like they may be producing revenue coming into backlog with kind of a lower assumed margin

Mark Goldberg

So, first of all the incentives, don't do that in any way at all, the incentives are structured around bringing business in that has a near-term burn profile. That does not mean that it’s somehow compromising margins. We would look at that business the same way we’d look at any other business. FSP business can and generally is somewhat lower margin, I would say overall our performance with FSP thus far has been quite positive and probably even better than our expectations overall. And so we've factored in and planned for a mix between FSP and programmatic work and I’d say if anything that certainly on plan or maybe even a little better. And we're not expecting a massive shift in this regard, but just an appropriate mix between the two offerings.

David Windley

Joe, one of the initiatives or one of the changes I think that was part of the restructuring was mentioned as pushing P&L responsibility down deeper in the organization, it seems like that could actually be a fairly important change and is perhaps a more of a workflow change than a systems change. I wondered if you could talk about that. How you execute that, do the people lower in the organization have the skill set to think in terms of profitability as opposed to the way they've been charged in the past and how long do you think this will take?

Josef von Rickenbach

I think a perspective question and I think it is very important. And as the company has grown, this has become increasingly more important and is happening both on the operational side and also on the client interface side. And maybe I'll refer to or defer to Mark on terms of some of the details of implementation especially on the operation side. We're actually well on the way with that and just started also on the client interface side.

Mark Goldberg

I mean well what Joe said is exactly right. The effort to push the P&L accountability further down in the organization has been ongoing now for actually some time. And I don’t remember the precise timing but it was probably now roughly I want to say 18 to 24 months something like that that we reorganized the way the CRS operating model works so that we have operating functions or groups that breakout by clients and put a real direct line of sight for our project leaders to the clients and projects that are responsible for with metrics attached to their incentive constructs that are tied to profitability. And I think that model has been working well. I think that we still have some adjustments that we want to make there. It does require looking at roles and responsibilities, looking at our folks and making sure that the capabilities of the team match up with the job requirement. So that's and ongoing process but we're well along with that. We've also put a number of training programs in place including one that we call business acumen training that we've rolled out through all of the management ranks or at least a large degree around the world at this point which is also been viewed as very beneficial.

David Windley

I guess the next question I have is, who if anyone in the organization given this kind of more project level P&L responsibility, who if anyone is penalized by the magnitude of cancellations? So I would think that would flow through either sales person should be get docked on commission because the business didn't come to fruition or the project teams are impacted by on their profitability because they've hired for a study that they now have excess resource. How does the kind of attention to profitability perhaps flow through to more scrutiny on kind of the booking cancellation dynamic?

Josef von Rickenbach

I mean, obviously these are relatively really operational topics, but important and first of all, I'd say the level of cancellations that we've had impact everybody. I’m going to say everybody at the end of the day we're not meeting our financial expectations and so our bonus plans are not exactly buoyant. But more specifically, when a project is cancelled, we're not paying commissions on that and so there is no concern that we would, for argument sake, pay a commission upfront and then eventually the project gets cancelled. Commissions would be paid essentially as the project is worked off. And so there is an alignment as far as that goes. As Mark just elaborated on in the operations there is now a high degree of alignment between the actual performance, financial performance, revenue, profitability against budgets and to the extent that there are shortfalls that there are also consequences including financial consequences for others.

David Windley

If I could ask, a one more quick one, on your slide I think it was 13, you showed the annual growth in gross bookings of 12. I went back and recalculated quickly over the same period of time, growth in cancelations is 30%. And so it would seem like that is the forecasting analysis you know quality of input data point that needs the most attention. And I wondered if you are giving any thought to redefining intensifying scrutiny whatever the phrase ought to be but redefining what qualifies as a booking and what should move into your backlog in the first place.

Josef von Rickenbach

We have spent a lot of time on is, but first of all of course I would say, a redefinition of the metrics is not changing the revenue optimally, I mean to be clear. But at the same time, we all basically want to make sure that the bookings and ultimately the backlog also represents a summary you know the work to be worked off over time in a consistent and accurate way. And basically our policy broadly is okay, fine after the examination. The one thing however I would say is that the pattern that we have now seen with what we would consider these our call these distant revenue or comprehensive contracts, it might eventually lead to a redefinition but we obviously don't want to do this lightly. When I say redefinition to the extent for argument sake the future work could be adjusted - we're already doing this to some extent with certain contracts on the front. Again, we don't want kind of to this offhandedly and we are already thinking - we are thinking about it and chances are if we make a change it would be at the end of the year going into next year.

Jonathan Groberg

So Joe, as I hear you, one of the concerns I’d actually have is just around retaining employees. Can you talk a little bit about, you’re talking a lot about cost cutting and some of the challenges and people aren’t getting paid. Obviously it’s a service business, can you talk a little bit about kind of morale and retention?

Josef von Rickenbach

It's a good question and our employees are very important to us and we are ultimately a people company and also point out new strategy that we unveiled last year puts people very much also at the core and that includes the development of our people as well. At the same time, we have to do what we have to do in order to be competitive and profitable. And I think our people also understand that. One of the things that we practice is one of our values which is open communication and as you know I mean of all our competitors I believe we are disclosing probably as much or more information than anybody. And we basically have to same dialog also with our employees. Our employees are adults and our professionals and we're going through a change period and we're basically making sure that people understand what we're doing and why we’re doing it. And I believe therefore I mean nobody likes these kinds of changes but at the same time I believe overall the more out is not bad, it’s actually pretty good. And I say pretty good, don't forget a lot of these changes are pretty localized in one area and not so broad based. To give you just a data point, we just completed an employee opinion survey about a month ago and our employee engagement actually is at an all-time high.

Tim Evans

Joe, I want to follow up on something you said in response to Dave's question regarding your backlog policy and potential changes there. Would you be willing to give us a summary of what is your backlog policy, when does something go in, when does something come out. And I guess one of the things I'd like you to address is the fact that you made a comment that things that have been put in your backlog recently were not going to generate much revenue and in fiscal year ‘17 or said differently the next six months and I was under the impression that things went into your backlog if they were going to generate revenue in the next six months. So I guess the question is kind of why is that stuff in the backlog and what is the policy that got it there in the first place. Thanks.

Josef von Rickenbach

Obviously our backlog policy and all things related to backlog have had to - I would have to say an intense amount of scrutiny over the last several quarters including recently. And what I'd say to that at this sort of a high level is that our policy hasn't changed and the adherence to the policy has been actually pretty good. Having said that the nature of the contract themselves are changing and that was way clients do business with us is changing and ultimately that may have to be reflected in the backlog. But if you want to have sort of a summary overall, maybe Mark can you get that?

Mark Goldberg

Well, I mean you stated it accurately, which is that we don't put business into backlog unless it's going to generate revenue within the coming couple of quarters. And that continues to be the case. The challenge and I think you know Joe alluded to this in his comments earlier particularly relates to our strategic partners where in many ways we are benefiting from what we had hoped to build in these relationships which is a longer-term relationship and also more visibility into the pipeline. And also more of a commitment to consistently give us work and that work is often awarded as a compound or as a therapeutic area and in some cases for example you might have an asset that has a series of programs that will occur over time. And so the sequencing of those programs is what causes the burn profile to be different than what one might expect if you just had one single clinical trial as part of the award.

Tim Evans

One follow-up question, on the things that you're acquiring right now, what's prompting these acquisitions, is it simply there is an asset available or is it perhaps that clients are asking for it. And I guess the thing I'm really driving at here is, do you feel like you perhaps haven't won some business because maybe I don't know your FSP, you don't have enough FSP capacity or something like that.

Josef von Rickenbach

Remember we unveiled a new strategy and we're now implementing the strategy very directly. And in fact I'll tell you these deals that we just concluded were actually sole-sourced. We found these companies, we know these companies and they are very much part of the strategy that we're implementing and we plan to continue to do that. And ultimately, yes, of course we believe that we will be a better company and more robust company and have a more robust offering once our strategy unfolds even more. But it's basically an opportunity that we have identified and we are now building into and investing into. And by the way that's not just companies; by acquisition it's also organic. And the discussion we had before about people, also very important both from a talent and from a subject matter expertise and from a leadership point of view and in all three areas we have actually made very good progress as well.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible]. So on the improving forecasting, what was the nature of these [indiscernible] challenging I guess the forecast, I guess I want to know how are they different from the prior business wins or cancellations. And just a follow up to the bookings policy question, I guess you mentioned to adherence to the policy was fairly good, when you said adherence not that great and I guess how much of the booking policy is purely subjective. And I guess I just want to understand sort of consistency in the bookings policy is obviously key but it also makes you susceptible to potentially unnecessary volatility on a quarter to quarter basis and how do you kind of weight that. Thanks.

Josef von Rickenbach

So when I say it was fairly good, it was actually very good. We obviously looked into this and when I said fairly good, you could imply that that in some cases it was not, it was actually very good. I'm sure it was not perfect, we're going deep enough I'm sure there was an exception somewhere so, but having said that broadly speaking we can say the company adherent to the policy, absolutely. And maybe some of the other aspects Mark you can answer.

Mark Goldberg

There are a lot of parts to the question, but I think if I remember the first part of the question correctly and it was sort of a question around what are the dynamics that are requiring that we look at forecasting a little bit differently. And I think it's basically two things that are sort of evolving in our space, one is that we're getting these longer term relationship type deals that we need to make sure we forecast the sequence of those trials and don't just apply for example some formula to our backlog as a whole. And so we have to be a little bit more specific in how we go through our backlog and understand when particular programs are actually going to start on a case by case basis as opposed to sort of approaching it algorithmically. The other thing that I would say is that with the smaller accounts and I talked about in my prepared comments the fact that we're seeing a bigger mix of small and mid-sized companies, one of the things we're seeing there is that many of these companies aren’t quite ready to go even though that they are. And I think that's also had an impact and has caused us to sort of look at our forecasting of those projects a little bit more carefully as well.

Unidentified Analyst

When I think about therapeutic mix, I’m kind of surprised there, which areas or segments of your therapeutic mix are increasing or growing near term and which ones are shrinking and kind of beyond oncology where also you’re seeing sort of slower burning trials just generally speaking, just want to know if there is any sort of newer dynamics at play.

Josef von Rickenbach

I don't know that they're necessarily any newer dynamics of play. As we highlighted oncology is the single largest area these are complicated trials. But we're also seeing targeted programs that are dealing with complex science in other therapeutic areas, particularly autoimmune diseases. In some of the rare disease indications that would be another place where we're seeing programs that can be highly complex. Basically any place where there is more genetic underpinnings and mechanistic underpinnings to the drug development that require elaborate testing and elaborate searching for exactly the right patient. And so that certainly is a trend and those are probably the big areas that are impacted.

Ron Aldridge

So we have one more question.

Robert Jones

I just want to go back to kind of the core issue behind the revenue conversion. I can totally appreciate that the more complex trials and the longer time lines that you're getting from strategic partners are elongating the conversion. But I guess what I'm curious on and how this is different from others in the industry it seems like these would be things that a lot of the major global CROs are also contending with and it just feels like at this point that some of these should have been lapped or could have been lapped just relative to the changes that would have been going on at the company and within the backlog. So I was hoping maybe you could just spend a little time on. Is there something unique or different about the partnerships or business or trials that PAREXEL is working on and if you look forward, when would you actually expect this to start to normalize.

Josef von Rickenbach

It's obviously a good question and I don't know exactly what the mix of business is from our competitors. But we believe that we have a large significant proportion of our business from strategic partners. These partnerships are going well. A lot of the changes that we described before actually affected meaning these operational changes affected the partnership business directly. And as I pointed out in my commentary, we have really focused on delivery and our basic service in these accounts and probably didn't focus enough on short-term revenue and this will be now a high priority. And as Mark said, with success, we have a lot to offer to smaller companies and have gotten a lot of traction especially in recent times as you also saw in the customer concentration mix slide. I'm sure every company has sort of its own profiles and I would have to say in the short term, meaning the recent short term, in the recent past, this elongation was especially pronounced with partnership business.

Robert Jones

And I guess if we just look at the forward revenue looks like essentially you're now saying revenue will be roughly flat this fiscal year. You mentioned the strong business wins in the quarter. Is there any message at this point as we think about topline growth obviously not giving fiscal ‘18 guidance right now but as we think about kind of getting through this period? Is there any comment or direction that you care to give on how topline growth would look in a more normalized environment?

Josef von Rickenbach

Well, it's obviously a good question and especially with our recent track record, I want to be careful with kind of calling the future here. But I would have to say basically broadly, in a normalized environment, it's pretty much still the way we have talked about it. So, I think once all this washes through, we should be in the core area - in the core business meaning clinical research, CRS, we should be in the mid-to-high single digits. And in some of these newer areas that we are starting to get some real traction in, it will be higher from an organic perspective. We haven't really changed our ambitions for long-term growth. Although we may do that let's say coming Investor Day for instance, but basically broadly we have the opportunity and this truly is primarily a question of getting through the period and getting through normalization eventually.

Robert Jones

Understood, thanks Joe.

Josef von Rickenbach

Okay, thank you. And I’d like to thank everybody for participating and for your interest in our company and your questions and we look forward to giving you further updates in April. Thank you.

