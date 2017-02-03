Sprint: All's Not As It Seems

If you look at the headline numbers that Sprint (NYSE:S) has recently reported, it appears that the company is doing quite well. Revenues and subscriber numbers returned to growth this year, a securitized refinancing has reduced interest costs (and its debt rating was recently upgraded), and sales, general, and administrative ("SG&A") costs have come down as a percentage of revenue. Furthermore, headline EBITDA margins appear to have practically tripled (up 2.5 times) from their levels of four years ago (see image 1 below).

On the first point, the recent return to revenue and subscriber growth is definitely a positive sign. Even more so when considering that they were realized during a period when Sprint was also able to lower SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue. Having said that, I would caution that this recent growth has only been over a short period of time, and I would warn against extrapolating out similar growth too far into the future.

The competitive dynamics of the saturated domestic mobile market are quickly evolving, and Sprint has had growth in the past only to later fall back to subscriber and revenue losses. While growth has come and gone for Sprint over time, cumulative growth has been weak over the past several years, and annualized revenues from the first nine months of this year (for the fiscal year ending 3/31/2017) are still below where the revenues were in 2012 (see image 1 below).

The securitized refinancing and recent debt rating upgrade are also positive developments; however, I would also caution that the refinancing accounts for less than 10% of Sprint's total debt burden and the capacity for further issuances of this kind are limited (add-on issuances could double the amount). It is also important to note that even after the refinancing, high leverage and resultant interest costs remain of great concern for Sprint.

Margin improvements primarily driven by accounting changes

With regard to the margin improvements, it seems that they have more to do with accounting and reporting differences than they do with actual improvements. This issue has been explored and highlighted by other analysts, but it is extremely important and deserves revisiting.

In September of 2014, Sprint started leasing handsets (as opposed to only selling them with subsidies and/or installment plans). Importantly, the leased handsets are not expensed through cost of goods sold ("COGS") as they are under the old subsidy/sale model. Instead, they are added to property, plant, and equipment ("PP&E") and depreciated over their life. This has had a huge impact on EBITDA margins, as the most substantial subscriber acquisition cost is no longer expensed through EBITDA.

Furthermore, for subscribers that lease their phones through Sprint's direct channels (which accounts for the majority of the company's leases), the handset expenses don't even show up on the capex line. These handsets go directly on the balance sheet as inventory until they are leased (at which time they are transferred to PP&E). As a result, one has to look at the changes in current assets on the cash flow statement to see the negative cash flow impact of these handset expenses (which used to flow directly through COGS).

In Sprint's margin calculation, it also omits equipment revenues from the numerator of the calculation. This is another way that margins have been artificially flattered versus prior periods. As Sprint has moved to leasing and installment plans (versus subsidizing and recapturing the cost though monthly service fees), 22% of the company's revenues are now allocated as equipment revenues versus only 9% in 2012 (see image 1 below).

To be clear, customers were always paying for the equipment (one way or another), and the change is more of an issue of accounting allocation rather than a fundamental change in the sales mix. Nonetheless, because more of revenue is now allocated as equipment revenue (which is not included in the numerator of the adjusted EBITDA margin calculation), Sprint's margins have been artificially flattered in yet another way versus prior periods.

The impact of accounting/reporting changes has been dramatic

For the nine months ending 12/31/16, Sprint calculated an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38%. Looked at in a more conventional way, when deducting the handset expenses from EBITDA and including equipment revenues in the numerator, the "traditional EBITDA" margin would be only 14% (see image 1 below). In other words, the change in accounting/reporting resulted in almost a tripling (2.7 times) of margins. At the end of the day, Sprint remains a very low margin business, whereas its reported margins indicate just the opposite.

Interestingly, margins were also approximately 14% in 2012 (the year before Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) acquired Sprint) when using the same "traditional EBITDA" methodology. Revenues in 2012, on the other hand, were higher than the annualized results for the first nine months of this current fiscal year. So, on an apples-to-apples basis, neither revenues nor margins appear to have improved much for Sprint since 2012.

Debt remains a big concern

Unfortunately, what have not remained stagnant are Sprint's debt levels. Debt and resultant interest expenses have ballooned since 2012. As a result of these increases, interest expense amounted to a staggering 7.5% of Sprint's revenues for the nine months ending 12/31/2016 (versus only about 4.0% in 2012).

The end effect of this is that leverage ratios have soared. Using the "traditional EBITDA" figure, Sprint's net debt is now at 6.8x of EBITDA (doubling from 3.4x in 2012) while the company's enterprise value is currently at a lofty 14.4x EBITDA multiple (see image 1 below). These are concerning numbers for a smaller player in a highly competitive and capital-intensive industry.

Sprint also continues to struggle to generate free cash flow. Despite considerable network capex and SG&A cuts over the past year, I expect Sprint to (again) be free cash flow negative for the current fiscal year. While the company claims that it will be break-even on an "adjusted free cash flow basis", its definition of "adjusted free cash flow" includes the net proceeds from device and receivables financings (which amounted to $400mn through the first nine months of the fiscal year). Including financing sources is a very unusual way to calculate free cash flow and, once again, you need to look past the reported number and do your own calculation.

Image 1

But what about the spectrum value?

While I am highly skeptical, some have recently suggested that Sprint's spectrum value is worth north of $115 billion (versus a current enterprise value of under $70bn). This is based on a valuation procured by Moody's structured finance group, as part of a spectrum securitization which Moody's rated in October of 2016. Moody's only had a small portion of Sprint's spectrum valued (in what is an inherently subjective exercise for which there are greatly differing opinions), but some have chosen to take their estimate at face value and extrapolate it out to arrive at a valuation for the entirety of Sprint's spectrum.

If this $115 billion plus evaluation is accurate (or even ballpark accurate) and the spectrum could actually be monetized at that amount, it would beg the question: Why not liquidate Sprint? This is particularly true when considering that Sprint has been struggling for years to break even on a free cash flow basis and has made little long-term progress on growing revenues or improving margins.

I believe that the answer to this question is obvious. Sprint's spectrum could not practically be monetized at anywhere close to that amount. There are only limited buyers for such a specialized asset, and I don't believe a purchase of that amount would be practical, or feasible (e.g. from a regulatory standpoint), or desirable for any buyer (or combination of buyers).

If there was a buyer (or buyers) and this asset could be sold for anywhere close to that amount, Sprint's board would have a fiduciary responsibility to monetize this asset and unlock this value for shareholders. Even if you assume that the rest of Sprint's assets are worth nothing, selling Sprint's spectrum for over $115 billion would mean over a doubling of Sprint's share price (from levels that have already almost tripled from their 52-week lows). This would obviously make sense for Sprint's shareholders, particularly when considering that the company's underlying business is struggling to make a profit or generate free cash flow under the weight of its $31bn debt burden.

Conservatively, I tend to view assets like spectrum as worth either; i.) the cash flow that is generated from its usage or ii.) what someone is explicitly willing to pay for it. While much of Sprint's spectrum value is obviously associated with speculation regarding future capacity requirements, I believe that it's still useful to consider Sprint's own struggles (and Clearwire before it) to generate cash flow from the usage of these assets.

Furthermore, since there is little certainty as to what buyers would actually be willing to pay for the asset (particularly in such large scale), I believe that it makes little sense to hang your hat on an investment thesis that is based primarily on these hypothetical values (about which there is considerable subjectivity, dramatic volatility, and many differences in opinion). Even Moody's exercised considerable caution over relying on a spectrum valuation and only uses it as a secondary consideration, citing:

"The value of the spectrum portfolio was a secondary component of Moody's analysis due to the low number of comparable spectrum license sales, the illiquidity of the secondary market and the potential volatility of market prices for spectrum licenses. Spectrum license values depend on many factors, including the buyers' existing spectrum holdings, license coverage, market share and technical capabilities, as well as expectations for mobile data demand, subscriber growth and future business plans. Future technological advances in spectral efficiency could also affect the value."

I won't go into further detail on the spectrum valuation debate here, but I will say that I believe that Kerrisdale Capital did an excellent job in highlighting the more bearish side of the spectrum debate in its write-up on DISH (NASDAQ:DISH). Whatever you believe, the bottom line is that valuing spectrum is very subjective, implied valuations have varied dramatically over time, and there is little consensus or certainty.

As such, I would caution strongly against investing in any company based on a sum-of-the-parts analysis that relies too heavily on an assumed spectrum valuation. This applies to both long and short investment theses and is the reason why I would also caution against directly shorting Sprint despite my belief that the shares are highly overvalued (to limit potential downside, I am short via put options).

Conclusion

While accounting and reporting changes have given the impression of multi-year financial improvements for Sprint, the financial situation has actually deteriorated when adjusting for accounting/reporting changes and making apples-to-apples comparisons. When making these adjustments to arrive at a "traditional EBITDA", it appears that neither revenues nor margins have meaningfully improved over the past four years, while debt levels have approximately doubled.

As a result, Sprint is trading at very high leverage levels (6.8x net debt/"traditional EBITDA") with interest expenses amounting to approximately 7.5% of revenues. This is of great concern for a company with low margins that is operating as a smaller player in a highly competitive and capital-intensive industry.

Positively, recent trends in revenue and subscriber growth have been encouraging, particularly as they have coincided with reduced SG&A spending. The ability of Sprint to continue with this trajectory remains uncertain, however, and the company has still been unable to service its interest expense with internally generated free cash flow (despite substantial cuts in network capex and SG&A). While future financial improvement may change this dynamic, execution and financial risks are considerable, and Sprint is in the unenviable position where it actually needs to improve its financials to survive.

Given the inherent unreliability of spectrum valuations, I would also caution against any investment thesis that ignores Sprint's financials and relies too heavily on spectrum assumptions. Valuing spectrum is very subjective, implied valuations have varied dramatically over time, and there is little consensus or certainty.

Because of these factors (and the practical limitations of ever realizing any of the assumed value), I believe that Sprint should be valued as a going-concern business rather than a sum-of-parts. With that in mind, I believe that Sprint's equity is now valued at an unreasonable level (at 14.4x "traditional EBITDA") when considering the company's:

i.) High leverage and lack of free-cash-flow generation,

ii.) weak historical growth rates,

iii.) high ongoing capital requirements,

iv.) and the considerable ongoing business and execution risks associated with competing in a highly-competitive market against larger and better capitalized operators.