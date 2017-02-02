West's (WSTC) CEO Tom Barker on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

West Corporation (NASDAQ:WSTC)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

February 2, 2016, 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Dave Pleiss - VP, IR

Tom Barker - Chairman and CEO

Jan Madsen - CFO

Analysts

Ashish Sabadra - Deutsche Bank

Gary Bisbee - RBC Capital Markets

David Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co.

James Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Ashwin Shirvaikar - Citi

Operator

I would now like to introduce you to the Vice President of Investor Relations of West Corporation, Dave Pleiss. Please go ahead.

Dave Pleiss

Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss West Corporation's fourth quarter and full year 2016 results. If you have not received a copy of yesterday's press release, you can find one on our website at west.com.

I’m joined today by Tom Barker, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jan Madsen, our Chief Financial Officer. They will each have prepared remarks and then we'll open the call up to your questions.

At this time, I’ll turn the call over to Tom.

Tom Barker

Good morning. And thank you all for joining us to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016. I'd like to leave as much time for Q&A as possible, so we'll briefly cover the fourth quarter and focus more on the results for the full year so we can use all the time allotted productively. I'll then cover our guidance for 2017 and we'll take your questions.

Overall, 2016 results were in line with the guidance we provided a year ago with revenue of $2.3 billion, up 0.5% from 2015. Excluding revenue from acquired companies, the lost Telecom Services client and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates, our adjusted organic revenue growth for the year was 2.3%.

I'm pleased to note that the fourth quarter and full year were better-than-indicated when we told you last quarter that we expected to be at the low end of our guidance range. Our team did a nice job of managing expenses in the fourth quarter and we had better-than-expected revenue in all the business units within the Unified Communications Services.

For the year, we generated record operating cash flow. We continued our balanced approach to capital deployment, hanging down nearly $200 million of our debt using about $20 million for two acquisitions and returning almost $100 million to our shareholders through stock buybacks and dividend.

Let me give you a bit of detail on each of our segments. Revenue in Conferencing and Collaboration was down almost 2% on a constant currency basis in 2016. This is about what we expected when we discussed this topic last quarter. We continue to take share in the mature Conferencing market as well as manage cost appropriately.

Strategically, we continue to focus intently on our exciting Unified Communication as a service business which saw another strong year delivering organic revenue growth of about 13% in 2016.

This is our fastest growing line of business and we expect to continue to take advantage of our leadership position and reputation in the market as well as our Conferencing sales team to help grow this business.

In Safety Services, we had 5% growth in 2016, which was in line with our guidance. Our clients are adopting new wireless technologies and we have some excellent market trends that favor growth in this business for many years.

Safety Services also had a significant jump in operating income compared to 2015. I'm really pleased with the work the Safety Services' team has done to streamline operations and focus efforts and resources on our most promising solutions.

Interactive Services grew 13% in 2016. On organic basis, growth was about 7%, a nice improvement from the previous year. The increase in operating margin was a result of investments and process improvements and talent that we made in 2015.

Specialized Agent Services had some challenges in 2016 and we discussed those last quarter. Segment revenue grew 1.6% for the year. Our healthcare advocacy business had good results with low double-digit revenue growth for the year.

Finally, as you know we said last quarter the company began exploring financial and strategic alternatives. We remain very actively engaged in the evaluation of alternatives, but won't have any additional comments to make at this time.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jan Madsen, our CFO.

Jan Madsen

Thanks Tom. Good morning. I'll begin my comments with some additional detail on our financial results and then provide an update on capital allocation and our liquidity position.

Our fourth quarter revenue decreased 0.2% to $567.4 million. Our international revenue was the $107.9 million, which includes $1.8 million from the acquisition of Magnetic North and Synrevoice.

On a constant currency basis, our international revenue declined 1.7% and excluding the acquisitions, our constant currency international revenue declined by 3.4%, due primarily to a decline in automated conferencing minutes and average price per minute in the EMEA region. Our year-to-date revenue increased 0.5% to just over $2.29 billion.

Fourth quarter cost of services totaled $243.5 million, an increase of 1.7%. This increase includes $1.1 million from acquisitions. The remaining net increase was primarily due to a mix shift in product revenue.

Our SG&A expenses for the quarter were $221.2 million, a decrease of 1.3%. SG&A from acquired entities added $2.8 million to SG&A. Excluding the $8.4 million restructuring charge in the quarter, SG&A declined about 5%, primarily due to cost savings initiative.

Due to the significance of the restructuring, we included the $8.4 million as an addback in calculating adjusted operating income and adjusted net income. We expect about $24 million of annualized savings due to these workforce adjustments, which were primarily in the Unified Communication and Safety Services segment. Our 2017 savings are estimated to be about $20 million.

Our fourth quarter operating income decreased 2.2% to $102.7 million. Our operating income adjusted for non-cash amortization of intangible assets, acquisition costs, significant restructuring, and share-based compensation increased 1% to $132.3 million this quarter.

Our adjusted operating income increased due to strong operating performance in Safety Services and Interactive Services. This strong performance was largely offset by lower adjusted operating income in the Unified Communications segment, primarily due to price compression and fewer minutes in the Conferencing business.

Compared to the fourth quarter last year, the volumes of minutes used for Automated Conferencing services declined approximately nine-tenth of a percent, while the average rate per minute for automated services declined by approximately 6.6% or 4% when adjusted for constant currency foreign exchange rates.

Our Safety Services adjusted operating income increased over 96% versus prior year due to revenue growth, favorable product mix, and cost savings initiatives. Interactive Services adjusted operating income increased over 21% up to $15 million, primarily due to revenue growth coming from new client as well as increased volumes from existing clients across multiple vertical markets.

And Specialized Agent Services adjusted operating income decreased $2.1 million to $10.7 million to the revenue mix and higher labor costs.

The effective tax rate in the quarter was approximately negative 1.8% compared to 35.3% last year. The decrease in the effective tax rate on a GAAP basis is primarily due to lower deferred income tax on foreign unremitted earnings, resulting from legal entity changes we initiated during the fourth quarter to certain of our foreign subsidiaries. We expect to realize cash tax savings over time due to these changes.

On an adjusted basis, our effective tax rate was 32.6% in the fourth quarter and 34.4% for the year. Our fourth quarter after-tax income from continuing operations increased $26 million to $68.3 million. Our fourth quarter adjusted after-tax income was $64.5 million, an increase of 1.4%.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.80 compared to $0.50 for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $0.76, an increase of 1.3% over prior year.

Moving on to discuss capital allocation and liquidity, our fourth quarter cash flows from continuing operations were $126.7 million and our free cash flow was $99.4 million, up 14% over last year, due primarily to timing differences of working capital and lower capital expenditures.

Our year-to-date cash flows were $428.3 million, an increase of 4.3%, primarily due to lower income tax payments. We invested about $127 million in capital expenditures for the year, a nice 5.5% of revenue, which was lower than we had planned, partially due to savings realized from consolidating our technology organization last year.

On December 19th, we amended our senior secured credit facility. The amendment reduces the applicable interest rate spread on our term loan B-12 by 50 basis points and our term loan B-14 by 25 basis points as well as reduces the LIBOR floor on our term loan B-14 from 75 basis points to zero. These changes will favorably impact annual cash interest expense by approximately $5 million.

During the quarter, we repaid about $68 million; bring our total debt repayments to $191 million for the year. We have also reduced our loan covenant leverage ratio to 4.45 times, down from 4.68 times at the end of 2015.

We ended the quarter with an unrestricted cash balance of just over $183 million, including just over $130 million in foreign cash account. Our total available financing capacity from our accounts receivable securitization facility and senior secured revolver is between $365 million and 395 million.

We're very pleased with the changes made in our capital structure this year. Our weighted average cost of debt was an attractive 4.07% at year end and we continue to generate significant cash flow in 2016, ending the year with over $300 million of free cash flow, a very healthy 13% of revenue.

At this time, I'll turn the conversation back to Tom.

Tom Barker

Thanks Jan. I'll walk you through the consolidated guidance metrics we provide in the press release yesterday and provide you some additional details on each of the segments.

On a consolidated basis, we expect revenue of $2.286 billion to $2.362 billion, 1.4% growth at the mid-point compared to 2015. Adjusted EBITDA of between $639 million and $672 million, which is 28% margin at the midpoint.

Adjusted operating income of $500 million to $532 million, 22% margin at the midpoint. Adjusted net income between $234 million and $255 million and adjusted earnings per share of $2.76 to $3.00.

At the segment level in Unified Communications Services, we’ve got Conferencing and Collaboration, Unified Communications as a Service, and Telecom services as best three businesses.

I'll start with Conferencing and touch on Audio Conferencing, Collaboration, and New Services. As you know the Audio Conferencing market is large and mature. [Indiscernible] expects constant currency revenue in the Audio Conferencing market to decrease by about 4% annually through 2020.

West has consistently outperformed the market in both minutes and revenue. We take market share every year. Much of this outperformance is due to our unrivaled global sales force and our infrastructure along with our mix of proprietary and partner product. We expect this trend of outperforming our peers to continue.

Audio Conferencing is still over $3 billion marketplace and we're the largest conferencing provider in the world with tens of thousands of clients of all sizes across all industries. We have the best cost structure in the industry and we have low ongoing CapEx requirements. We expect Conferencing to continue to generate strong profits and strong cash flow again this year and for the foreseeable future.

The market for Collaboration Services more broadly remained strong. Web conferencing and enterprise streaming are both large and growing markets and West Corporation is well-positioned in these markets and we expect revenue growth for both of these services in the future.

We have some new large conferencing clients that are ramping up in the first quarter and we're also expecting upside from New Services and international growth. Combining Audio Collaboration and New Services, factoring in recent trends and operator-assisted and add-on services as well as our expectations for FX, our 2017 guidance assumes Conferencing and Collaboration revenue will be down between 3% and 5%.

Moving on to Unified Communications as a Service, we discussed -- as we've discussed in the past, we're very excited about the growth prospects of this business. The market is growing and we are well-positioned within this market. We've been in the leader's quadrant of the Gartner Unified Communications as a Service Magic Quadrant in the past five years and we have an excellent partnership with Cisco.

We target businesses with 505 to 5,000 employees with an offering that's reliable, scalable, and easy to use. We had 13% organic revenue growth in 2016 and we expect Unified Communications as a Services revenue to again grow in the mid-teens in 2017.

Our Telecom Services businesses -- business provides organizations -- origination, termination, and access services for U.S. Telecom providers. This is also the platform for much of our conferencing traffic. We expect external revenue in Telecom Services to grow in the high single-digits in 2017. This growth should come from volume increases from new and existing clients as well as some new markets and product enhancements that we've got planned.

Combining these three lines of business, Unified Communications Services' segment revenue is expected to be down between 1% and 4% compared to 2016. In terms of profitability for the Unified Communications Services segment, adjusted operating income margins are expected to be about flat in 2017. But with the expected decrease in revenue, we expect adjusted operating income to decrease between $25 million and $45 million in 2017 compared to 2016.

As we move on to Safety Services, I'd like to highlight that 2016 was a turning point for Safety Services. Our management team made some significant changes to better align our resources with our best growth opportunities.

We lost a long-term partnership with AT&T to build out a dedicated next-generation ESI Net for the 21-state footprint. The business had a very attractive market dynamics right now and now we're seeing accelerating next-generation 911 adoptions from government and carrier clients and nice momentum selling enhanced location to the enterprise.

21 states have adopted legislation to regulate 911 service as it applies to multiline telephone systems PBXs and four states have legislation pending. Cross-selling Safety Services to the enterprise is a natural extension of our Unified Communications as a Service solution and we expect very strong growth here.

Safety Services revenue in 2017 is expected to grow in the high single-digits and adjusted operating income margin is expected to be flat compared to 2016. Interactive Services continues to drive good steady results for West Corporation. Our clients rely on us to help them more effectively and efficiently communicate with their customers and manage their customer experience.

In an average month, we manage 0.5 billion transactions and interact with 20% of the population in United States and Canada on behalf of our Interactive Services clients. Our scale and expertise in this area is unrivaled.

In 2016, this segment grew revenue about 7% on an organic basis and improved its cost structure. For 2017, we expect similar revenue growth, mid to high single-digit and adjusted operating income margin slightly better than 2016.

Finally, in our Specialized Agent Services segments, we have our healthcare advocacy, cost management, and revenue generation lines of business. Healthcare advocacy had a good growth in revenue last year and we see excellent opportunities in this business to continue to acquire new clients in cross-sell ancillary products.

Specialized Agent Services should grow in a low to mid-single-digit in 2017 with adjusted operating margins in line with 2016 results.

I'd like to move on from guidance for a minute and talk about West Corporation's position in the healthcare market. We've talked about healthcare market -- healthcare as a market before and we think we can impact it in a very positive way. We currently have healthcare -- we currently serve healthcare providers, payers, employers, pharmacies, and pharma manufacturers with a full spectrum of integrated healthcare solutions.

Our competitive advantage is our ability to leverage the technologies from each of our business units, either singularly or in combination to create value-based solutions for healthcare.

Across West, our revenue last year from healthcare clients excluding on-demand conferencing was approximately $325 million. This is a mid to high single-digit growth from 2015 and we expect similar growth in 2017.

This amount is already included in our guidance and is primarily in our Specialized Agent Services, in our Interactive Services Segment. We're also seeing good growth with healthcare clients and event services in Unified Communications as a service as well.

We see several major trends in healthcare that should benefit West. A common need across all healthcare market segments is consumer engagement. This is an area where West Corporation excels. We've seen opportunity for West to drive technology and clinical expertise into a market that's in serious need of the services and we'll dive deeper in this topic on Analyst Day.

Back to our guidance, we talked about initiatives to grow our non-conferencing business in 2015 and we're seeing good momentum with this plan. Adjusted organic growth for non-conferencing businesses was about 7% in 2016 and is expected to be in the mid to high single-digits again in 2017.

As you'll recall, last year we've said by the end of 2016, conferencing would be about half of our overall revenue and that's right where we ended the year. So, if you think about our assets, half our revenue now comes from Conferencing, a business that is very profitable and generates a tremendous amount of free cash flow. The other half of our revenue comes from businesses that generate a diversity revenue with very good dynamics for growth and profitability now and in future.

Putting all of this together, our consolidated revenue guidance shows a range from about flat to up 3% with the midpoint in the guidance of close to 1.5% compared to 2016. Our margins are expected to be relatively close to our 2016 results. There will be a slight decrease due to the mix shift. Most of our non-conferencing businesses are not yet as profitable as the Conferencing business.

We're not the content with declining margins; we're focused on finding ways to be more efficient, so we're able to maintain our profitability. We began making cost structure changes across the company in the fourth quarter. We called out these significant restructuring charges in the earnings release.

We should see the impact of these changes throughout 2017. We have a number of initiatives going and have made some investments that are starting to bear fruit; however, this is a long-term process.

Net income and EPS will be down compared to 2016 as a result of slightly lower operating income and a higher interest expense due to increases in LIBOR. We also had about $2.4 million in rental and transition service agreement income from divested businesses last year, which will not recur in 2017.

We expect very strong cash flow again this year and we plan use that cash much like we did in 2016. Our dividend will be approximately $75 million. We plan to repurchase shares at the same level as last year. our CapEx requirements are projected to be lower than 2016. We expect to pay down debt. And we continue to look for acquisition opportunities that will complement and expand our suite of services.

Our 2017 guidance does not include any acquisitions. With this assumption, our leverage ratio would decrease by an amount consistent with last year by the end of 2017.

Those of you, who follow West for a while, know that our team prefers to be conservative with the guidance we provide. I believe that's the case again this year. We spent quite a bit of time internally going through our strategic plans for the next several years and I'm excited about the future of this company. We have a great team in place that understands our business and our clients and their focus on growing revenue and profitability, not just for next year, but for the long haul.

At this time, we'll open it up for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question will come from the line of Ashish Sabadra with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Ashish Sabadra

Hi. My question was around the Conferencing business. You talked about -- [Indiscernible] was talking about a 4% decline there. Obviously, the investors are concerned that that could accelerate because we could see more in-sourcing there. Can you help address that concern? Have you seen any trend towards more in-sourcing on that front? Thanks.

Tom Barker

Thanks Ashish. No, you're right; [Indiscernible] has got it about 4%. They are the best independent source of data in this market that we've seen. In Thorstein, it's just one of the trends that's changing within that market. There's a lot of new services being provided and people using collaboration differently.

I think it's important to know that we think we'll always be able to do better than the market. That's the combination of relationships we have, the sales force we have, the ability to integrate and launch new services, and the fact that the clients increasingly like West Corporation at the table playing a role, coordinating services from multiple vendors.

And we're -- we've launched a number of initiatives worldwide, where we're testing the model to learn more about its impact on revenue and profitability, but we think we're going to continue to do better than that market.

Ashish Sabadra

Thanks of color Tom. And quickly on strategic review, I understand you're still in the process, but you have a tentative timeline on that front and also as you have looked at options, has your thinking evolved in terms of how are you prioritizing, is the prioritizing -- prioritization more towards growth or taking down leverage. I was just wondering if you could provide any high level color on that front. Thanks.

Tom Barker

I'm reluctant to provide any high level color on the strategic process other than saying this is the West initiative and this is now facing strong company with a history of focusing on structure and process and you can bet that it will be worked as thoroughly as possible. But I'm not willing to comment any further or give any time expectation -- timeline expectation.

In terms of our focus, there's a number of internal initiatives going on and I'd say it spilt evenly with accelerating the revenue growth for non-conferencing businesses and we launched this initiative over a year ago. We had nice impacts on those businesses. In 2016, we've got our conservative forecast out there. For 2017, that implies really nice growth. I think non-conferencing had 7% growth. We know we're in markets that are large, that are attractive, that we've got a really good offer and we're going to really focus on growing that half of our business that is not related to conferencing.

In addition to that we've launched a number of internal initiatives that change how we manage our infrastructure and our cost structure and it will take some time for some of these things to really play out, but I'm confident about their ability to help West keep its profitability in line as we grow these other parts of our business.

Ashish Sabadra

Tom thanks for the color and good quarter, congrats.

Tom Barker

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question will come from the line of Gary Bisbee with RBC. Please go ahead.

Gary Bisbee

Hey good morning and Tom, since I've give you hard time in the past, sometimes for not providing as much color, I wanted to thank you for the additional color you provided particularly in outlook. That's incredibly helpful.

The question that that I wanted ask -- so, I appreciate the conferencing challenges and you've been talking about those for a while and some of the secular challenges and the likely growth for the next few years challenge in that industry, I guess I wanted to think back to what happened in 2016 a little more because from early in the year, if we excluded the client losses where you had solid growth in Unified Communications segment too, declining growth by the end of the year.

Throughout the year you talk more about some cyclical pressures and a few other pressures outside of the secular stuff. Is -- just how do we put those together? Is the right thought process that this business declines indefinitely in the future of the conferencing piece, but you'll outperform the market. That's how I heard it today, is that the right message and what else--

Tom Barker

It’s a big complicated market and it's difficult for me to forecast past a year in advance. I'm always wrong, so try to be as accurate as possible. And I think for the next 12 months, we've got [Indiscernible] as estimate, we've got the data that we've seen and I talked about a couple of new clients coming out in the first quarter, the nice thing about a big client is the volume that it brings, the tough part about a big client is sometimes it's hard to bring them on as fast as we'd like.

But that really points to our ability to take market share and the key, I think, to us doing better than the market is to continue to take market share and continue to address our cost structure. And that's the plan for the next 12 months; manage this business as profitably as we can, aggressively go after revenue, launch new services into these client relationships, and then something started a couple years ago, Gary that I don't think we're getting a lot of credit for yet and we haven’t provided a ton of a detail, but our ability to use those relationships across our other West services is really starting to bear fruit.

When I think about the relationships we have in Conferencing and Collaboration with CIOs, CTOs, and the professional buyers of large and small corporations, and our ability to impact Safety Services, the enterprise in 21 states and we expect it to expand to 25. That's a profitable service we're going to resell, it’s a small business for West, but our Collaboration sales team makes the difference.

It has certainly made a difference in our ability to be part of the discussion for Unified Communications as a Service. So, I see -- as a way to try to help grow not just our sales force to help grow Conferencing and other parts of West.

Gary Bisbee

Okay, great. And then on the half of the business that is growing nicely and you're looking for that to continue, how should we think about -- and this isn’t a 2017 question, because you provided commentary, but how should we think about the longer term profitability potential of those businesses? I realize you're investing heavily in some of them, but is there a real case as we think over a couple of years for some of the non-conferencing businesses to start to see solid operating leverage if you can continue to grow them the way you're doing now? Thanks.

Tom Barker

Yes, I think there is. The vast majority of businesses are not labor-intensive and they are not facility-intensive, platform-intensive businesses. If I really got lucky, I think they would all have dynamics, like what you started to see in 2016 and what we forecasted for our Safety Services in 2017; accelerated growth and margin expansion.

We should be able to manage the next transaction for -- we had a lower expense than the previous one. All these business have that dynamic. We got a little bit behind the curve in part of our Specialized Agent Services, Nancy, Jan, and I are really involved in trying to make sure that business turn to corner and does better, focusing on both topline growth and expense management.

But all of these businesses are in markets that are big, they are growing, the transaction they manages work a lot, we're a good operator, and these businesses should become not just faster growing, but also more profitable over time.

Gary Bisbee

Thank you.

Tom Barker

Yes.

Operator

Your next question will come from the line of Dave Koning with Baird. Please go ahead.

David Koning

Yes, hey Guys. And Tom you're right a lot of the times for sure to -- I mean you generated a lot alpha for people over time, so you're definitely not wrong all the time, but my questions, I guess, first of all, the UC business, the guidance that you gave revenue down 1% to 4%, I believe, was stable margins; that would seem to imply that EBIT should also be down 1% to 4%, which should be like $5 million to $15 million and I think you said down $20 million to $45 million, so I will disconnect [ph] with the stable margin comment I think.

Tom Barker

I'm not sure that math plays out for what we've got; Jan is looking at her stuff right now. Part of that degradation comes from the FX and that may play into your cancellation, but let me go back and revisit that. We may have to call you back David, because I'm not sure of that.

David Koning

No, that's fine. I guess the kind of augmenting question around that is when Conferencing declines, like this year was a little tougher like you mentioned for Conferencing. That carries -- I mean are we right, that carries a pretty high incremental margin relative to when the other businesses grow like -- let's say you have a flat year overall, let's just say--

Tom Barker

The margins?

David Koning

Yes, I'm just making a scenario, but if you would have a year where margins -- where revenue was overall flat, but Conferencing was down a lot and the other stuff was up a lot, would that normally mean that that margins come down -- not necessarily this year, but I'm just wondering which side of it has the higher incremental margin?

Tom Barker

Conferencing has got very, very high incremental margins. Safety does too, Interactive is steadily improving. But that's the problem undergoing right now. As we replaced our experience revenue decline in Conferencing and it's being replaced by some of these other faster growing services within West. These businesses are not all at profitability level of Conferencing and that mix shift is leading to some decline in margin.

David Koning

Got you, okay. And then two real quick questions just on guidance. One being, I think, in your press release, you talk about mid to high single-digit growth in Specialized Agent and I think on the call you said low to mid-single-digits. That's a question. And then is buybacks in guidance or not?

Tom Barker

Buyback is implied and anticipated in our 2017 guidance. I think on the call, I said, we expect share buyback similar to what we did last year. I think we bought about 1 million shares, Jan?

Jan Madsen

Right.

Tom Barker

And then I -- not to put two point on it, but I will expect Specialized Agent Services to be in mid-single-digits. We're going to try to better. There are certainly plans to do better. But it's January and I'm going to be extraordinarily cautious at this point.

David Koning

Got you, great. Well thanks so much.

Tom Barker

Thanks for your support.

Operator

Our final question will come from the line and James Schneider with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

James Schneider

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I was wondering if you could maybe talk at a high level a little bit more about the margin guidance you're anticipating. Can you maybe talk a little bit about whether over the course of the year, you will end up with flat to expanding margins as we exit the year as a result of the restructuring programs, or you think we're going to still finish the year down a little bit from where we started?

Jan Madsen

I mean I would say at this point, we'll probably finish the year down a little bit from where we started. We continue to invest in the businesses. Some of our cost reduction initiatives are longer term and requires an investment this year, so most of the benefits from the workforce changes we made in the fourth quarter.

We get the majority of those beginning in the first quarter. So, at this point, I'm not assuming big fluctuations.

James Schneider

That's helpful. And then maybe just as a follow-up in terms of capital allocation priorities, I would kind of infer from some of the changes you made to the debt structure in the balance sheet that it looks like you may be setting up for prioritizing additional M&A over the course of the next year to two years rather than debt pay-down, is that a fair assumption? And as you think forward, are there other areas that are kind of not represented of the business today where you'd seek to do more M&A.

Tom Barker

Well, there's a number of markets we'd like to deploy capital to drive additional transactions to West. These companies will grow faster and be more profitable with the access to our clients, our infrastructure.

It's not that I would allocate capital more aggressively to M&A by design in 2017 we're always looking. We didn't have opportunities in 2016 that we thought represented, good enough or attractive enough opportunities to drive value to West. And so I -- M&A was light for us last year and we used additional money to help pay-down debt and that's the balance that we will manage throughout 2017.

If we find really attractive ways to deploy capital, drive value to our shareholders, we're going to do it. If we don't, this business throws off a lot of cash and we're going to continue to have less debt.

James Schneider

Thank you very much.

Tom Barker

You bet.

Operator

Our next question will come from the line of Ashwin Shirvaikar with Citi. Please go ahead.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Hi, Tom, hi Jan. I guess I can't let go a call without a Trump related question. I want to ask with regards to your assumptions for the full year, how you're thinking of potentially lower tax rates with regards to interest rate high with regards to regulatory changes? Even at a high level if you can further comment on those.

Jan Madsen

Yes. So in our guidance we're not assuming any lower tax rate. Basically we're projecting to kind of be at the same full year rate that we ended in 2016. So, that would certainly be an opportunity for us if there was a change there.

And then on the interest side, we use the forward curve to do our interest rates -- our interest expense projection and so implied in that is about a 60 basis point increase in LIBOR over the course of the year.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. So, the 60 basis point is taken to account in your outlook?

Jan Madsen

That's correct.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Right. And as you see some of the changes come through, does that affect either the timing or the nature of your strategic reviewing process?

Tom Barker

You mean changes as a result of the new administration?

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Right, right.

Tom Barker

I would expect it to have no impact on our strategic review.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Not in timing as you wait for potentially a tax outcome or regulatory changes?

Tom Barker

No, no.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Got it. Last question with regards to the Investor Day coming up, kind of odd to have an Investor Day when you have a strategic review process because some investors have called us and said does this imply anything one way or the other with regards to the outcome of--

Tom Barker

This is our lively internal discussion as you can imagine, but we announced the Investor Day because it's something we committed to over a year ago. We think canceling it now might send a message that we're not sure would be accurate.

We know West is a complicated story. We expect to be running and managing this company for a long time. So, a chance to articulate particularly how we expect to grow this company outside of Conferencing is really important.

I don't think we're getting credit for the markets we participate in, the growth that we've got in non-conferencing businesses, the profit that we drive there. The fact that this is a profitable company that really has pretty light CapEx requirements and we see the Analyst Day as a way to continue to articulate that story and to shed some light on new market opportunities like healthcare that are difficult for us to get across in an hour quarterly call like this.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Understood.

Tom Barker

West has been around for 30 years. I look forward to being around for 30 more. It’s a company that continually changes and adapt to its clients' needs, which means it's always changing and it's a great story and Analyst Day gives us a chance to get that story out.

Ashwin Shirvaikar

Understood Tom. Thank you for that clarity.

Operator

At this time, there are no further questions. I will now turn the conference back over to management for any concluding remarks.

Tom Barker

I just like to wrap-up with a few closing comments. Those of you that have studied West for some time know we always have a lot going on. We operate big businesses and big markets, many which have a real-time impact on people's lives. And I'm really proud of the job this team does every day to make sure that we give our customers the level of service they expect.

But from a corporate standpoint, you're starting to see the fruits of important decisions that we're making in terms of allocating capital and aligning our businesses to drive shareholder value.

We're a few years into a multiyear process of enhancing our traditional Conferencing business with a fast-growing Unified Communications as a Service business. Over time UCaaS will represent an increasingly important part of our Unified Communications segment revenue profile.

While that transition is underway, we're managing our cost structure actively to make sure it reflects the maturity of its core Conferencing business and we're excited -- incredibly excited about the opportunities we're capturing in the other three business segments that I just spoke about briefly.

But conferencing is a critical part of our value creation. It produces substantial, predictable cash flow, which we're going use to invest in this business and pay-down debt and help accelerate our growth opportunities. It provides an attractive return on capital program and we're going to continue to balance the needs and priorities of the business for both growth and expense management for the benefit of all these shareholders, focus on paying down debt, and grow this company as aggressive as we can.

Thank you all very much for the support and the time that you took to learn more about West today. I look forward to speaking with you in the future.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. Thank you all for joining and you may now disconnect.

