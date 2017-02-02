The World's Greatest Utility Reports Blowout Earnings And Remains Crazy Undervalued

Despite the last year's impressive 51% rally, Brookfield Infrastructure remains massively undervalued, and a true "Must Own, Buy and Hold Forever" dividend growth stock.

Best of all, with the world's greatest management team firing on all cylinders, and massive deals in the works, Brookfield Infrastructure's growth runway looks longer than ever.

Yet despite growing far larger, growth in the past year has accelerated sharply.

Since its IPO 9 years ago, it has continued to grow like a weed, absolutely crushing all other utilities and the market at large.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has proven itself to be one of the best-performing diversified utilities in the world.

I've been pounding the table about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) for several quarters now, because I am convinced this is, hands down, the best diversified utility on earth.

BIP Total Return Price data by YCharts

And that's not just because Brookfield Infrastructure has vastly outperformed most other utilities as well as the broader market since its IPO nine years ago.

Simply put, there is no other utility in the world with the kind of diversification, long-term growth runway, and world class management team, courtesy of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM).

So let's take a look at Brookfield Infrastructure's latest blowout quarter to see just why, despite the 51% rally in the past year, Brookfield remains one of the world's best long-term dividend growth stocks - and one that is still highly undervalued to boot.

Growth Engine Is Accelerating AND Getting More Efficient

Sources: Earnings release, Earnings Supplement, Gurufocus Metric 2015 2016 YoY Change Revenue $1.855 billion $2.115 billion 14.0% AFFO $672 million $771 million 14.7% AFFO Margin 36.2% 36.5% 0.6% Units Outstanding 337.4 million 347.2 million 2.9% AFFO/Unit $1.99 $2.22 11.5% Forward Annual Distribution $1.41 $1.74 23.4% Forward AFFO Payout Ratio 70.8% 78.4% 10.7%

As you can see, Brookfield Infrastructure reported stupendous growth in 2016, with top line growth of a very un-utility-like 14%. More importantly it's adjusted funds from operations (equivalent of free cash flow, and what funds the payout) per unit grew at a similarly impressive double digit amount.



Source: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners earnings presentation.

This was courtesy of $850 million in investments the utility made in 2016, including three major acquisitions totaling $700 million.

What is most impressive, however, is that the already staggeringly high AFFO margin actually increased, indicating that management continues to not just generate impressive economies of scale, but also invest in the right, cash flow rich assets. For example, in 2016 Brookfield Infrastructure's transportation, energy, and communications assets generated adjusted EBITDA margins of 48%, 56%, and 56%, respectively.

Better yet, management continues to find more and more highly profitable investment opportunities. Specifically, in 2016 Brookfield increased the organic growth backlog, i.e. existing assets that can be expanded, by $1.4 billion. That means that, even if the utility were unable to find any other major acquisitions to make, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners would still have $2.3 billion worth of growth runway ahead of it.

Of course finding acquisition opportunities won't be a problem. That's courtesy of Brookfield Infrastructure's sponsor, general partner, and manager, Brookfield Asset Management, the world's largest utility, and infrastructure manager. BAM has $250 billion in assets under management and 55,000 employees spread across over 30 countries on six continents, constantly scouring the globe for great investment opportunities.

In fact, right now Brookfield is in the process of closing on two deals worth $5.9 billion. These include Indian telecommunication towers and a 90% stake in one of Brazil's largest natural gas pipeline systems.

Brookfield Infrastructure's share of the deals would come to about $1.5 billion. In other words, while 2016 was a record year for the utility, 2017 is shaping up to be much, MUCH better. In fact, BIP is starting the year with investment opportunities already almost double that of the entire past year. And that's not even counting the close to $1 billion in organic growth projects to be completed.

All told, Brookfield Infrastructure is on pace to put about $2.5 billion of capital to work in 2017, triple 2016's figure. And if Brookfield Asset Management finds some other major deals, then 2017 could potentially quadruple BIP's investable opportunities.

Liquidity Position Continues To Improve Promising Massive Growth For Years To Come

As impressive as a total growth backlog (investments to be completed over next two to three years) of $3.8 billion is, such a figure is meaningless without the actual funds to complete the deals and projects that will continue to drive Brookfield Infrastructure's weed like growth.

Fortunately, Brookfield Asset Management's enormous scale, and vast resources mean that raising cheap capital is something that's very easy for Brookfield Infrastructure.

For example, in 2016 Brookfield raised $750 million from new unit issuances, as well as $250 million Canadian dollars through preferred unit issuances. And since the start of the year it sold another $300 million Canadian dollars in preferred units.

Combined with the sale of its Ontario Electric Transmission and European Transmission businesses, (for $300 million), the utility's total liquidity now stands at a record high $4.1 billion. In other words, Brookfield Infrastructure now has enough capital to fully execute on its growth plans, which likely means great things for its future payout growth prospects.

You Couldn't Ask For A Better Dividend Growth Stock

Sources: Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, Factset Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com Company Forward Yield Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Payout Growth 10 Year Projected Total Return Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 5.0% 78.4% 11.3% 16.3% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1%

Along with its latest blowout earnings Brookfield announced a 11.5% increase in the distribution for 2017. That's far in excess of the "official" 5% to 9% long-term distribution growth guidance.

Historically Brookfield Infrastructure has a track record of sandbagging, i.e. underpromising and over-delivering, on its payout growth. Which explains why analysts expect the utility to continue growing its payout at a stupendous double-digit rate.

Normally I would err on the side of conservatism, BUT given the incredible growth runway ahead of it, and the fact that management keeps coming up with more and more accretive deals to partake in, I think that a low double-digit distribution growth rate over the next decade might be achievable.

And since over time a dividend growth stock's total returns tend to follow the formula yield + dividend growth, that would mean that Brookfield has the potential to be one of the best-performing income investments of the next 10 years. That's especially true given that Brookfield management has a stated policy of targeting long-term total returns of 12% to 15% for their investors.

Meanwhile, more important than the excellent payout growth prospects is the fact that the distribution is rock solid, courtesy of a low AFFO payout ratio. Keep in mind that the 78.4% payout ratio shown in the above table represents 2017's distribution divided by 2016's AFFO/unit.

So in reality, thanks to the large-scale investments the utility is likely to close this year, the actual payout ratio will probably come closer to last year's 70% figure. For a diversified utility, where payout ratios of 75% to 85% are considered safe, a 70% ratio means Brookfield Infrastructure's distribution is bank-vault-safe, making it a true "sleep well at night," or SWAN, stock.

Balance Sheet Remains Conservative

Sources: Morningstar, Fastgraphs, Earning Presentation. Utility Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 6.23 3.24 49% BBB+ Industry Average 6.23 NA 60% NA

The second half of a safe payout is a strong balance sheet. After all, this is a monstrously capital-intensive industry, and given how fast Brookfield Infrastructure has been growing, one might understandably worry that management might be overextending itself with leverage.

After all, the LP business model is one in which the utility acts as a pass through entity, similar to an MLP. That means the majority of its cash flow goes towards paying a high yield, and growth capital is raised through additional equity and debt.

However, despite the new capital-friendly nature of the business model, Brookfield Infrastructure has proven very conservative with its debt load. As you can see, compared to the average utility, the leverage ratio is no higher and in fact the debt/capital ratio is lower.

Meanwhile, the LP has a nice, strong, investment-grade credit rating that helps to keep its cost of capital low and make each investment more accretive to AFFO/unit.

Valuation: Still 47% Undervalued Despite Epic 2016 Rally

BIP Total Return Price data by YCharts

Source: earnings release, Fastgraphs, Gurufocus Utility P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Median Yield Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 15.6 34.5 5.0% 4.6% Industry Median NA NA 3.5% NA

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has had a great year, with a total return of 51% in the past year. So naturally many investors might think that units are currently overvalued.

However, that couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, on a price/AFFO basis, Brookfield Infrastructure is currently trading at a substantial discount to its historic norm.

And thanks to the latest payout increase, the yield is similarly higher than the historical median value. Meanwhile, compared with the median utility, the forward yield is nothing less than spectacular.

Sources: Earnings presentation, Fastgraphs, Gurufocus TTM AFFO/Unit Projected 10 Year Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Unit Price Margin Of Safety $2.22 12.0% $64.73 -1.3% 47%

And from a long-term perspective, meaning looking out at the next 20 years? For that we can use a discounted cash flow or DCF analysis to estimate the fair value, based on the discounted cash flows Brookfield is likely to generate, plus its tangible book value.

And while guesstimating long-term growth means that no DCF analysis should be the sole basis of any investment decision, one thing is certainly clear: Brookfield Infrastructure is likely to easily surpass the current growth projections that are baked into the unit price.

This creates a massive margin of safety and makes Brookfield actually one of the most undervalued high-yield dividend growth stocks you can buy today.

Of course, I'm the first one to tell you that buying on dips is a wonderful thing. And if the market does offer us a correction, especially if rising rates cause utilities to crash, then I'll be the first one pounding the table to buy more BIP.

BUT if you are considering opening a position or adding to one, especially after the recent payout hike, then you shouldn't worry that the valuation is too high.

Risks To Consider

There are three main risks to owning Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

First, while 75% of the operation cash flow is hedged for the next two years, that means 25% is still exposed to currency fluctuations. And with US interest rates rising, that means that the dollar might strengthen and hurt the AFFO going forward.

Now understand that given the low payout ratio, and fast growth rate of AFFO, the distribution wouldn't likely be endangered by such a scenario. However, it could hurt the growth rate of the payout, which would result in lower total returns as long as the dollar remains strong, or gets stronger. That's especially true if economic growth in key markets such as Europe, the UK, and Latin America remains weak, and prevents interest rates in those countries from rising to offset the increase in US rates.

Second, there is always the risk that negotiations for some of Brookfield's upcoming deals fall through. That of course would hurt the growth prospects of the utility.

Finally, rising interest rates will make rolling over debt more expensive, raising the cost of capital, and potentially generating headwinds to further AFFO margin growth. That too could mean a tougher time for distribution growth going forward.

Bottom Line: If You Don't Own Brookfield Infrastructure Then You're Doing Dividend Growth Investing Wrong

I can't stress this enough. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is, hands down, the best utility you can own. And despite the fact that it was one of 2016's biggest winners, even at today's price it still represents an incredible long-term dividend growth stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP, BAM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.