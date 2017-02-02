Now Is The Right Time To Buy Apple Stock

The business is growing again, and this could be a game-changer for investors.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is clearly a high-quality business when considering aspects such as competitive advantage and financial strength. However, even after rising almost 40% in the last year, the stock is still trading at a fairly attractive valuation level considering such quality.

The main factor behind this relatively low valuation for Apple stock is that the company has struggled with declining revenue in the past several quarters. The consumer electronics industry is always changing, and the winner of today can easily turn out to be the loser of tomorrow. This is clearly an important risk factor for investors in the company.

On the other hand, the most recent earnings report from Apple puts the company back in growth territory, and there are reasons to believe that future growth rates should be more stable and easier to predict. In such scenario, Apple stock could offer substantial upside potential.

A high-quality business

Apple offers many attractive characteristics for long-term investors. Brand power is one of the most relevant sources of competitive strength for consumer-oriented companies, and Apple comes second to none when it comes to brand differentiation. According to the 2016 Best Global Brands Ranking from Interbrand, Apple is the most valuable brand in the world, with an estimated value of $178 billion. Forbes considers Apple the top brand on the planet also, estimating a brand value of $154.1 billion.

Brand differentiation means superior pricing power and above average profitability. While most companies in the industry struggle to make any money at all, Apple generates an operating profit margin in the area of 28% of revenue, while return on equity is around 37%.

Apple has a remarkably loyal customer base, some Apple users are even fanatics. In addition, the company is actively expanding its ecosystem of services and applications, which generates even more customer loyalty. When you are using Apple Pay and Apple Music, or you have all your pics stored at iCloud, then chances are you will buy a new iPhone when it's time to renew your smartphone.

Regarding financial strength, Apple doesn't leave much to be desired. The company has nearly a quarter trillion dollars in cash and liquid investments on its balance sheet. To put the numbers in perspective, that's more than the entire market capitalization of corporate giants such as Bank of America, Wal-Mart, or Chevron. Besides, the business brought in $27.1 billion in cash flow from operations last quarter.

This massive cash hoard, in combination with recurrent cash generation capabilities, provides the resources to consistently reward investors with growing dividends and buybacks. In addition, it's nice to know that the company has more than enough money to invest in R&D and make all kinds of acquisitions, both for growth opportunities and defensive purposes.

Apple stock is undeniably cheap

Apple stock is trading near its highs of the last year after delivering rock-solid financial performance last quarter. However, this doesn't mean that the stock overvalued. Far from that, Apple still offers substantial room for gains from current valuation levels.

According to data from Morningstar, Apple trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5, while the average company in the S&P 500 index has a price-to-earnings ratio around 20.6. Similarly, Apple carries a price to cash flow ratio of 10.8 versus 12.6 for the average company in the S&P 500 index.

The main reason why the stock is so cheap is arguably uncertain growth prospects. The consumer tech sector is remarkably competitive and fluctuating, and the smartphone industry is maturing on a global scale. Before releasing its most recent earnings report, Apple delivered contracting sales for three quarters in a row, and this is understandably a key risk factor weighting on the stock.

The company is growing again

The recent earnings report from Apple not only surpassed analysts' expectations, but it also marked a return to positive sales figures. Apple produced $78.35 billion in sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2017, a historical record for the company, and growing 3% year-over-year.

The iPhone accounts for 70% of total revenue, so this segment is of utmost importance in terms of company-level performance. The iPhone 6 was a spectacular success for Apple in fiscal 2015, the company sold over 231 million devices in the year, a staggering increase of 37% versus the prior year. Big sales in 2015 made comparisons challenging in 2016, as most customers owned a relatively new device, and the iPhone 6s was not very different from its predecessor.

Fortunately for investors, both the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are doing much better in fiscal 2017. The company sold 78.3 million iPhone units last quarter, growing by 5% versus the same period last year, and showing that the iPhone still has some growth potential.

Chart by Andres Cardenal. Data source: SEC filings.

In July of 2016 Apple announced that the company reached over 1 billion iPhones sold. The iPhone installed base has reached gargantuan proportions, and Apple customers are particularly loyal to the brand. This should be a big positive in terms of iPhone renewal sales over the years ahead.

Importantly, the services segment is now Apple's second largest business behind the iPhone, and it's truly firing on all cylinders. Services brought in $7.2 billion in sales last quarter. As a reference, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) produced $2.35 billion in streaming revenue during the fourth quarter of 2016, meaning that Apple's services division is three times bigger than Netflix in terms of revenue.

Even better, services revenue grew at a vigorous 18% year-over-year last quarter. According to Apple CEO, Tim Cook, the company registered $3 billion in AppStore purchases during December alone. The developer community has created over 2.2 million apps, and it has earned over $60 billion. Mr. Cook believes that services segment is on track to reaching the size of a Fortune 100 company in 2017, which looks like a plausible scenario.

Services revenue depends mostly on the size of the installed base and user engagement, not so much on devices sold in a particular quarter. This makes services a more stable and predictable growth driver for Apple than product sales. Everything indicates that services will account for an increasing share of overall sales going forward, and this should have positive implications in terms of company-level performance.

The all-important iPhone segment is growing again after particularly tough comparisons in 2016, and services looks like a remarkably promising growth engine for the company over the years ahead. Being such a big business, it won't be easy for Apple to find new growth venues which are big enough to move the needle. Nevertheless, even if the company is growing at a slow rate, there is a huge difference between an expanding business one which is reporting declining revenue.

Apple is priced at conveniently low valuation levels because of lack of growth visibility. If the company proves to investors that it can generate consistent growing in the future, this could dissipate a huge risk factor, and Apple stock could deliver material gains from current valuation levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.