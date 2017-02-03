BlackRock Debt Strategy Fund Ripe For A Significant Closing Of Discount To NAV

BlackRock Debt Strategy Fund (NYSE:DSU) is a highly attractive CEF given its multiple fundamental positive metrics as well as the involvement of activist investor Saba Capital Management. Those concerned about rising interest rates will be well served to consider DSU given its composition of floating rate bank loans and short-duration high-yield bonds. Saba Capital Management's pressure on DSU's board to narrow the discount could see a one-year total return of 15% to 18%.

Portfolio Composition

DSU's portfolio is comprised of both floating rate bank debt and high-quality BB- and B-rated high-yield debt. Given the short 3.25-year duration of the fixed-rate portion of the portfolio, DSU will perform well in a rising rate environment. The recent significant rise in the 10-year government bond rate had no impact on net asset value. In fact, since July of 2015, the yield on 10-year Treasuries has risen approximately 100 bps. In that same time frame, the option adjusted spread on the BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield has tightened approximately 200 bps.

Source: Morningstar

Portfolio Leverage

The fund has leverage of roughly 30% at extremely attractive rates. It is party to a senior committed secured, 360-day rolling line of credit facility and a separate security agreement (the "SSB Agreement") with State Street Bank and Trust Company ("SSB"). The SSB agreement allows for a maximum commitment amount of $405,000,000. Advances will be made by the SSB to the fund, at the fund's option of the higher of 0.80% above the Fed Funds rate and (ii) 0.80% above the overnight LIBOR or 0.80% above 7-day, 30-day, 60-day or 90-day LIBOR.

Portfolio Yield and Distribution Policy

DSU's managed distribution policy results in a distribution yield of almost 7%, none of which is a return of capital.

Source CEFConnect

Discount to NAV

DSU currently trades at an almost 9% discount to NAV. While this is tighter than the 10.99% average discount over the past year, DSU has in the past traded at a premium and has often closed the gap to no discount.

Saba Capital Management

Saba CEF Opportunities Fund own approximately 14% of DSU. The fund's strategy revolves around taking large positions in CEFs with large discounts and actively pressuring boards to effect a number of changes to narrow the discount to NAV. Saba and activist investors like it have in the past been successful in pressuring boards to effect stock buybacks, tender for a percentage of outstanding shares, and even force conversion to open-end structures, all of which have the effect of lowering or eliminating the funds' discount to NAV. Position reported in latest 13D filing.

Summary

There are a number of positive tailwinds that could see a one-year total return in DSU of 15% to 18%. DSU's portfolio comprises high-quality BB- and B-rated bonds and floating rate bank debt which should perform well should rates continue to rise and mitigate a reasonable pullback in high-yield option adjusted spreads. This coupled with a 9% discount to NAV and the involvement of activist investor Saba Capital Management provides an attractive investment with significant upside and downside mitigated by the static 7% yield and a short-duration portfolio.