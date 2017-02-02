Keep It Simple, Stupid

It's probably best to just "keep it simple.".

Everyone wants to explain why Trump isn't in the driver's seat and if he is, why things won't stay that way.

Analysts are scrambling to defend their long dollar hypotheses against the Trump juggernaut.

The banks are scrambling.

This year's consensus trade - the most crowded trade of 2017 - is under attack. And it's under attack from the White House.

The President (especially this President) is a really bad enemy to have and the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) has definitely made an enemy in Donald Trump.

On Thursday morning I noted - with more than a little amusement - that Goldman was so adamant about defending the long USD call that the bank felt it appropriate to use all caps in the title of their latest note.

The thesis was simple: yield differentials suggest the dollar has overshot to the downside. So I guess technically it's "undershot." Whatever. You get the idea.

The residual on Goldman's model (which I didn't show you earlier) seems to suggest that we're fast approaching two standard deviations too cheap:

(Chart: Goldman)

So again, the argument is that dollar weakness isn't justified and the reason it's not justified is that yield differentials (both real and nominal) are dollar positive.

There's a kind of universal incredulity going on here (and as I mentioned, Credit Suisse is equally incredulous) with regard to Trump's ability to drive the greenback lower.

"It is not Twitter but the Fed and US tax reform/stimulus that will ultimately determine the direction of the dollar this year," Credit Suisse said earlier this week.

This chart begs to differ:

(Chart: Bloomberg)

As I put it on Wednesday, "if we went back through January and annotated a dollar chart with all of the administration's comments (tweets or otherwise), we'd see an even more convincing correlation."

Well, Goldman has done just that:

(Chart: Goldman)

Tell me again about how it isn't Trump driving the dollar.

Now here's the interesting thing. SocGen contends that real yields do in fact support a weaker dollar. So, a partial rebuttal to Goldman's take and a steadfast refutation of the notion that it's Trump running the FX show.

Here's what the bank said in a note out Thursday afternoon (my highlights):

In previous dollar cycles, the turn came only after US interest rates, both real and nominal, had peaked. As we doubt that US yields, especially real yields, have yet peaked, we are not giving up on the dollar uptrend. The dollar's recent correction can be largely explained by retreating US yields. The key factor for the turn in the dollar won't be the Trump administration's jawboning attempts, but by the direction of US fiscal and monetary policies.

Again, banks have their story when it comes to the administration's ability to verbally arrest the dollar and they're sticking to it.

But let's go back to the real yields bit. Here's SocGen again (my highlights):

We think that there's a strong case for keeping it all simple. A 70bp rise in US real yields between August and mid-December 2016 took emerging market currencies down by about 6% and the dollar higher by about 8% on a trade weighted basis. As real yields have dropped 30bp from their highs, the dollar lost about 2.5% on a trade-weighted basis and the JP Morgan EM currency index has gained 3%. When we look at these moves together, they're pretty consistent and it's hard to see where the dollar-bashing rhetoric is having a major impact. In other words, the dollar's correction in recent weeks can be largely explained by the pullback in US real yields (Chart 3).

No, actually it's not "hard to see where the dollar-bashing rhetoric is having a major impact." It's right there on Goldman's annotated chart in bolded red letters (literally).

It seems to me that this is a chicken-egg scenario. While it may be true that in the past, a peak in real yields was followed by a peak in the dollar, it's certainly possible that this time around, expectations regarding Trump's policies triggered both the decline in real yields and the weaker greenback. If that's the case, it would be easy to get confused as to what's driving what here.

So I would agree with SocGen that "there's a strong case for keeping it all simple."

And it doesn't get much simpler than Goldman's annotated Trump chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.