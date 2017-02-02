Celadon Group's (CGI) CEO Paul Will on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Celadon Group, Inc. (NYSE:CGI)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 02, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Paul Will - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Eric Meek - Chief Operating Officer

Bobby Peavler - Chief Financial Officer

Jon Russell - President of Asset-Light Businesses

Analysts

Scott Schoenhaus - Brad Delco

Jason Seidl - Cowen and Company

Jeff Kauffman - Buckingham

John Larkin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co.

Paul Will

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our December 2017 quarter earnings conference call. I am joined in Indianapolis by Eric Meek, our Chief Operating Officer, Bobby Peavler, our Chief Financial Officer, and Jon Russell, our President of our asset light businesses.

I would like to remind you that my comments and those of others representing Celadon may contain forward looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our SEC filings contain additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ from management expectations.

Revenue for the quarter was $265.7 million, down by $9.7 million, or 3.5%. Revenue excluding fuel was $242.3 million, which decreased by $7.0 million compared to the December 2015 quarter.

Revenue per loaded mile decreased 0.4% from prior year, but sequentially increased 2.5% from the September 2016 quarter, related to holiday surge business.

We reported income of $0.05 per share in the quarter, compared with 24 cents of earnings per share in the December 2015 quarter.

The decline in net income and earnings per share for the December 2016 quarter was attributable to several factors, which included a decline of approximately $5.0 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.

In gain on disposition of equipment, cost pressures in fuel, insurance, and equipment expense, but these were partially offset by $1.8 million income from minority our prior ownership of 19th Capital.

Although we were disappointed with the results for the December quarter, we believe the quarter included several highlights, which were the following.

The successful closing of the previously announced joint venture, 19th Capital Group. The sale and contribution of assets previously recorded in leased assets held-for-sale, revenue equipment held for sale, and leased assets.

Exiting the asset intensive portion of the leasing business. Converted 45 trucks from the irregular route trucking operations to dedicated operations through new business.

This builds off our conversion of 60 trucks during the September 2016 quarter and is one of our four primary objectives to improve operations and profitability. Paid down $64 million of balance sheet debt during the December quarter as well.

Now that we have accomplished our goals with closing the JV and converting the Quality leasing business, management is excited to refocus its attention to both setting and achieving goals to improve trucking operations and believe this coupled with impending regulations presents us with a unique opportunity to return value to shareholders.

Our dedicated operations gained both through previous acquisitions and through organic growth continue to add positive contributions to operating income, and our goal is still to continue to convert as many irregular route trucks to dedicated going forward.

The irregular route trucking business continues to create challenges to improve operating metrics. Because of this, through this year’s bid season, we are executing a strategic operating plan for the asset based operation that is focused on acquiring additional dedicated business and bidding irregular route freight only within dense operating lanes. All other freight will be bid to drive margin through our asset light operation.

Average seated truck count declined 540 trucks from the December 2015 quarter and 97 trucks sequentially. We anticipate the March 2017 quarter to decline an additional 200 trucks as we right size trucks associated with the irregular route operations and intend to evaluate truck count on a quarterly basis going forward.

Net fuel expense, insurance and claims expense, and equipment ownership costs negatively impacted our operating margin compared to the December 2015 quarter. Although we reduced the number of operating company trucks and company miles, net fuel expense increased due to higher fuel prices and less fuel surcharge recovery.

The quarter reflected higher insurance premium expense in addition to a higher amount of cargo and liability claims expense. This is an area we are combatting with increased focus on risk mitigation related to both volume and severity of claims.

We are confident that the actions we have taken over the past few months, as we re-optimize our freight network in a difficult environment, have set the stage for us to continue to better align our assets and resources to service our customers that provide business that best fits our network.

Even though operational improvements are being made, we anticipate they will not make significant impacts to the bottom line until fiscal year 2018, but we believe we have positioned the balance sheet to enable us to support this timeline.

At this point, I would like to turn it back over to operator for any questions.

[Operator Instruction] And our first question comes from the line of [Rem Wood] (Ph). Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey good morning guys. Congratulations on a good quarter and congratulations on JV deal done. So the first question, now that the JV deal is done, can you just talk about what you are doing to fix the operations, a little color on that, how it's going? And then specifically like who you hired, I know you have hired at least four senior people, where they are going and what their background is, just a little color on that?

Paul Will

Yes, I will turn that over to Eric Meek to kind of go through the trucking operation side, some moves that we made to improve the operation. Eric.

Eric Meek

Yes, thanks Paul. I will start with the hiring, we have brought in key executive, they have all came from top 50 fleets. We have added a gentlemen to ahead our job management team that comes with 30 years of experience. I think he will be a nice addition.

We have also hired a gentlemen that has 10 years of expedite experience that focus on team expedited, and we have hired an individual that has 20 years of customer service experience to ahead our customer service group.

In addition to that we have also built a network focus group, and expanded our yield team, with adding three key resources into that area that are really kind of defining that network.

And as Paul focuses us, we are focusing heavily on dedicated team’s network, things that are drive friendly nature, thing that can drive customer service and we are seeing really positive results so far with those efforts.

Unidentified Analyst

Great that’s a good color. And then I think a big part of the story is kind of re-pricing freight in the first quarter, can you just remind us how much of your book are you re-trading in a first quarter, how that’s going and then how bids are coming in for you thus far? And necessarily just what you have seen?

Eric Meek

I can address that as well. We have about 50% of bids coming into this first quarter. We are seeing pretty consistent bids from a lot of our shippers, we are really using this as an opportunity that focuses on [indiscernible].

So we are working in hand-in-hand with our customers to educate them on where our key link flows are going to be, our sales teams are out actively in front of our accounts. Jon Russell and his asset light team hand-in-hand with us.

We are offloading some lanes that don’t fit our core truckers loads groups and we are using the excellent service that our asset light division provides. So it's a pretty fluid process so far.

Calling the bid activity on the rate side, I think the industry is between the direction of 1% to 4%. We are seeing very similar - sort of seeing pretty good response.

2016 was just a challenging year, pricing we had clients coming from all angles throughout the course of the year, it created a lot of choppiness in our regular route network, created a lot of imbalances the entire year on one-way division was kind of fighting the fight to keep the truck fluidly moving.

I think this will really build upon that lien dense focus that driver friendly focus. Things that we can do to drive our revenue per truck back to our historic levels and ultimately drive those margin profiles where we think we can on the one-way.

And at the same time, we have really opened up heavy dialog with our accounts on dedicated. I think a lot of people don't realize how large we are in dedicated. We have 1787 trucks today that run on a pure dedicated bases.

So about 37% of our network is dedicated in nature and we are trying to target at 50/50 split as we continue to move through this year and next year. And we have got five pure dedicated sales people with heavy industry experience in that area and are starting to see some consistent win.

So we picked at 60 last quarter, 45 this quarter and we are on pace to be somewhere in that same vicinity as we go into this March quarter. And we would hope to pick that velocity up through the course of the year through this bid season.

So I think our network plan is coming together nicely and I think you will see pretty strong improvements as the year progresses.

Unidentified Analyst

That's great. I'll ask one more and I’ll turn it over, but so if I look at and I'm not asking for guidance, but just to clarify you are going to be significantly profitable in 2018 generating positive free cash flow. And if that's the case, I mean how can you continuing to trade at a significant discount of tangible book without attracting seeders. So just some color on your outlook as you look out a little bit.

Paul Will

Yes, I think just to piggyback up what Eric said. I think if you look at our historical business when we have been concentrated had more lane density and given lanes two from Mexico, two from Canada trying to way into the Southeast. But as we saw that, we are in the low 90s OR type operating ratio for our core I guess legacy business.

So if you take our warehousing, logistics, acquisitions and dedicated, all that is our team has made all very profitable and does well for us. If you realign back just our core business, yes that's what you will see going into 2018 which we believe through this bid process and some of the actions that Eric spoke about.

We should to be able to get there. You are going to continue to see significant positive cash flow, profits coming in, and earnings going into fiscal year 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks for the time. I appreciate it.

Paul Will

Thank you.

Our next question comes from the line of Scott Schoenhaus. Please proceed with your question.

Scott Schoenhaus

Hey guys. Scott Schoenhaus for Brad Delco. Congrats on getting the JV closed. Paul can you help us bridge cash, the new balance sheet now that's been restructured from the closing of the JV?

Paul Will

Yes I'll let Bobby Peavler speak to that on the cash front.

Bobby Peavler

Thanks Paul. Yes so on cash, if you kind of look at just what our free cash flow is and just the quarter are close to earning level we are. If you just take what our deprecation levels are there is ins and outs related to AP and prepaid et cetera. But just on a normalized level, which is kind of what we put in the press release you know around that $16 million to $18 million level on kind of a breakeven analysis.

And in the quarter obviously there is transactions related to the JV, purchase of sales, equipment going in and out and so obviously that changes just that pay down structure in the quarter. But on the normalized basis, if you just kind a look at 18 million is what you can kind of look and that’s what we put for as far as the quarter.

Paul Will

I think what is so important from our standing point is and what we are trying to accomplish is getting the transaction done by the end of the quarter. So as you could see on the balance sheet, the assets are down significantly both fixed assets and total assets associated with either collection of cash or sale of assets in the quarter.

So now that you are going into that March quarter, you have a clean balance sheet without equipment held-for-resale, leased equipment, all the different classification that we had in the previous quarters all cleaned up at end of December. And now the March cash flow should be a lot of easier to read and the balance sheet represents the assets held and used for the operation on trucking business.

So I think we have cleaned all that up, it makes it lot cleaner, simpler to review on a go forward basis with December 31st being starting point. I think it is important thing to always point that’s what you should expect to see cash flow on a go forward basis. Now that the transaction is done and the various different components of that will not be on a carry forward basis.

Scott Schoenhaus

All right, that’s helpful. Thanks. And just one last follow-up question. The DNA was a lot lower sequentially versus our model, part of that was obviously reduction in fleet and you expect 200 more in the next quarter. Can you help us to think about how we should think about DNA as part of - since this JV have signed and you have moved assets after balance sheet as well. So how should we be think about DNA going forward?

Paul Will

Bobby.

Bobby Peavler

Yes, sure. So if you think about it going forward, what you see in there in this quarter is basically kindly our run rate going forward, obviously the equipment changes from the trucks et cetera to the account changes also. But if you look going forward that’s about the run rate you should expect.

Scott Schoenhaus

That’s helpful. Thank you.

Bobby Peavler

And quarter was that as rentals, obviously look at all equipment ownership cost right, so kind of take those two lines in consideration together.

Paul Will

Yes, we look at that we the equipment held for - equipment rentals and depreciation combination is what represents our equipment cost. So if you look that year-over-year, our equipment costs are up as it relates to the fleet, the rentals et cetera. But on a go forward basis, you really look at those two buckets just kind of - that should be new run rate on a go forward basis.

Scott Schoenhaus

Okay. Thanks guys.

Our next question comes from the line of Jason Seidl [Cowen and Company]. Please proceed with your question.

Jason Seidl

Thank you operator. Hey Paul, hey team. As I look going forward and how you guys are going to report this JV on the P&L, how should we think about it on the equity line, I am assuming that’s going to be below the line, how should we think about it even from just a seasonality standpoint as well as just a modeling out in the future for you?

Paul Will

Yes, so at this point we are currently - management 19th Capital of the JV is going through modeling out, taking three different portfolios, because there is really assets from what came with that merchant from Celadon.

On the quality side, there is other assets that were already a 19th Capital not necessarily you can associate it with the Celadon equipment that run in. So there is other assets there, as well as the assets that came in from the joint venture partners.

So as that’s all kind of laid out and mild out, there is - we believe through our partner and what we have the opportunity to do is get a better mix of independent contractors, fleet business and continue to roll that forward and realigned equipment that matches or maxes out cash flow and therefore profits on that entities.

So we haven't worked through all that. At this point, we have modeled that out and give guidance, but the key thing that we are trying to accomplish there is that at this point there is no capital requirements for quality for Celadon and any adjustments as it relates to other than cash distributions from 19th would be non-cash in nature any P&L impact below lines.

So the first thing we want to accomplish was let's get the trucking operation back. The trucking operation had quality - be profitable as asset light business and then have no more capital requirements overall or capital draw potential. So that will all be below the line as it comes through pluses or minuses.

Jason Seidl

Okay. When I look at your trucks, you said you took another 200 trucks out of the marketplace. I'm assuming that's all in your over the road section. Is that enough for the current environment as you see it? Are you right sized or do you think there is a potential to take more out of the marketplace?

Paul Will

I'll turn it to Eric.

Eric Meek

I think we are pretty right sized now. So I think the fleet size is kind of aligned with the where demand levels are. And then as we are bringing up some additional dedicated accounts, I think you will see that turn the corner and start going back to growth.

But the growth will be in dedicated applications that we now return on invested capital, we know what the margin is going to be in a multi-year transaction.

And so I think you will see us turn the corner here in the next couple of quarters where you will see some uptick that will be uptick in the right areas of our business.

Jason Seidl

All right and seeing on the dedicated size, I think you gave the number you have 1719 tractors now in the dedicated segment, is that correct for you guys.

Paul Will

That is correct.

Jason Seidl

Okay. And you said you have five dedicated sales people, where was that number year ago?

Paul Will

Zero. So we didn't have any dedicated sales individuals a year ago. And so for us it's a brand new addition of dedicated sales focus at this point.

Jason Seidl

Do you think that you might be able to grow that number in 2017?

Paul Will

We do. Yes we think we are trying to add four or five additional ones currently. We are still in the interview process. But our goal is to hire highly skilled and highly experienced people that have 20 to 30 years of dedicated sales experience in this area.

So, we have picked up five really great ones, we have already got transactions and opportunities are queuing up and we have some tentative awards already in our play coming into this year. So the efforts are definitely coming to fruitarian. And we think we can ramp that focus point up to achieve that kind of 50/50 split.

And then if you look at us, then we get to their - I think we will be building a really great sustainable business with the good bond of asset light, good bond of dedicated. And then our one-way and nature freight the transactional stuff that does have volatility based on what the market is doing.

We will be to the point that it won't negatively impact the company in the downturn. But we will have some outside benefit when the market is good.

Eric Meek

And in addition to that as we go to lane density side of it that will benefit us in the mean time and I know a lot of the other carriers have already had their calls and there is a lot of tailwinds has been discussed with [indiscernible] and some regulatory changes, lack of new truck builds and a lot of things that are typically catalyst to push rates up and get utilization up and help - become tailwinds for the industry as a wholesale. So the combination of those things we are doing internally we believe will really show some good results going into fiscal year 2018.

Paul Will

One additional things to point out is we also added [indiscernible] as SVP of our pricing business development that’s focused on dedicated and he comes to us with 20 years plus of experience and that get pricing, that gets sales expedite pricing. And so we have really tried to invest quite a bit of [indiscernible] on building the rights staff and the right support group to be able to support even this year.

Jason Seidl

Okay, guys that’s a great color. Paul, if I could continue on. I apologies I got on just a little bit late. Did you guys mentioned, your CapEx plans for the year?

Bobby Peavler

It's Bobby, in the press release I mean we have put in there about net of 10 to 15 through the end of this fiscal year. So that’s a net number.

Paul Will

And that’s given fairly to obviously young fleet and really a lot in that CapEx is really finishing up some properties at we have begun building about a year, year and a half ago. So not a lot of significant amount cash flow, net CapEx required.

Jason Seidl

And also when you were talking in a prior question about the free cash flow and depreciation, you gave a number of 16 million, 18 million, that was appreciation number that you talked about or was that what you projected quarterly free cash flow?

Eric Meek

Yes, I mean that’s based on a breakeven number, but as we grow in the future obviously that number changes right. But this using I don’t know if you look at breakeven, the add back of depreciation from EBITDA standpoint or comparatively that’s about where it is. That was just to put in context, so the earnings levels today and once depreciation how that impact on cash flow.

Jason Seidl

Okay. Fair enough. Thanks for the clarification gentlemen. I appreciate the time.

Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Kauffman [Buckingham]. Please proceed with your question.

Jeff Kauffman

Thank you very much. Hey guys, well congratulations. I guess, I wanted to follow-up on what Jason was asking. As you look out over the next two, three years in terms of getting this fleet to where you want it to be and getting the margins to where you want it to be. I know you have got a bit of CapEx holiday, because of the age of the fleet being so young, but as you think about moving more assets and the dedicated and reshaping the company.

How do you think about the capital plan over the next two, three years kind of what do you want it to be, how should we expect the spend to look say fiscal 2018, fiscal 2019, and where do you want the balance sheet to be, say let’s go 24 months out? I am just trying to get an idea for use of cash beyond the next six months.

Bobby Peavler

I can adjust it a little bit, I think if you think about sort of next couple years, we will continue to gravitate our capital needed for the assets and predominantly into the dedicated sector. We have had some running owner ops and independent contractors in our over load and the one-way network. So that should continue to reduce kind of our net CapEx needed in those applications.

If you forward for this next 12 to 18 months as you pointed out, we are kind of in a holiday here, so we have a fresh up fleet our trucks are well positioned, so we don’t have an immediate need, so you should continue to see us pay down debt, delever the company, position it for the next cycle.

And then I think as we step into that time, we will have pretty good clarity on what we have accomplished on the dedicated growth. Our trucks are flexible enough just like our peers trucks, so we can flex them in an out of one-way to dedicated. So even as we are adding this dedicated, most of our equipment is able to flex easily into those application.

And we continue to convert and pull down on some of that irregularity, it won't drive a capital need in the short-term. And then I think we will get this back on the more regular capital cycle, sometime as we get into what would be maybe beginning of our fiscal 2019, and I think we will be pretty well positioned at that time.

Jeff Kauffman

Is there a different need in terms of trucks slated for the dedicated fleet versus trucks for the irregular route when you are thinking about specking the trucks.

Paul Will

Not necessarily. Most of the assets we have we speck them so that we can really flex them pretty easily between the two. We do tend to run more day cabs in our dedicated applications, but most of those applications because of the weight of our over the road sleeper we are able to flex those trucks there and utilize that over the road trucks as needed. So the trucks we converted this last period came out of our over the road fleet and went into dedicated without adding any incremental CapEx during the period.

Jeff Kauffman

Okay and one last follow-up if I can. Historically I know the company is different it used to be. But we used to think of Celadon as the naphtha carrier truck. Given the political change that we have had, how are your managers talking about moving business North, South in Canada moving business North, South in Mexico. And kind of what contingencies are you putting in place given the kind what is being discussed.

Paul Will

I think if you look at our business we are very diverse in and out Canada and Mexico. So we do have like most naphtha carriers we have an automotive footprint and so quite a bit of what we do is auto.

Most of those are going in and out of the assembly plants that [indiscernible] a slight shift of the assembly plants to the U.S. overtime and kind of what you are seeing forward in General Motor's announcements of their go forward plans.

And I think the answer is yes, but can they pull away from the assembly plants that they have already built that are providing the majority of the cars coming in and out of U.S. quickly probably not.

So I saw an article yesterday or the day before that really kind of on Toyota's build plans and how that could impact the [indiscernible] by about $1000 a car.

And I think the reality is unfortunately that's what is going potentially happens, I could see [indiscernible] little bit of that. But I think that those auto individuals are not necessarily positioned to drastically changed what they are doing today.

So I think the auto will be pretty stable, the balance of what we are pulling in and out that market predominantly comes into food products. And so we have a lot of food that’s coming in and out.

And I think based on consumer behaviors they are going to as an avocado cost another $0.50 I think they are going to continue to purchase those avocados and they are going to continue to coming North down on our assets.

So I don't anticipate a drastic change, I do think it could be consumer change in the U.S., but from what our clients are telling us what we are seeing in the market, I think naphtha will continue to be pretty fluid.

And so our efforts are the same. We are try to partner with the right folks in auto markets and make sure that we have the right lane flows. And I think we will continue to be a very large player in naphtha for the foreseeable future.

Eric Meek

And if you look at our trading obviously Canada and Mexico our largest - Canada is a largest trading partner and then obviously Mexico is right there. So that’s not going to really change overtime. There may be some tweaks to naphtha agreement, but all-in-all the freights are continuing to move between the three countries.

Jeff Kauffman

Okay guys and congratulations and thank you.

Paul Will

All right. Thank you.

And our final question comes from the line of John Larkin [Stifel, Nicolaus]. Please proceed with your question.

John Larkin

Gentlemen good morning. Heard it might have been Eric did mentioned the potential for 1% to 4% rate increases. Was that for calendar year 2017 or was that for fiscal year 2018. Or was that reflective of actual conversations you have had with real customers year-to-date here calendar year. You are actually getting those sorts of price increases on contracts so they are coming up for negotiations.

Eric Meek

The answer is a little bit of all the above. So we have active group on contracts are coming in that are landing in that range. So the folks that bid in October, November the season are going to start coming wide. And February and March from a rate perspective we have seen those levels of increases coming in.

The folks who are bidding right now, the current around seems to be kind of the appetite of the clients are willing to digest. So I think as you look into calendar year 2017, now be kind of the being that I think we will be planning within.

And I think a lot of people believe that second half of the year will continue to escalate from there as [indiscernible] gets closer to reality. We are seeing quite a bit of activity from our refrigerated clients, at least with the Food and Drug Administration, recent change that go in effect April 1.

So I think we have got a nice backdrop to be able to grab some rates that are much needed for the arriving cost that most of us cares in phase last year or two.

John Larkin

Thank you for that. And then, with respect to the new administration they have proposed this every new regulation must be offset by the elimination of two old regulations, which sort of cause into question. The whole FMCSA regulatory pipeline perhaps with the exception of the ELD, perhaps with the exception of the Drug and Alcohol Database, what is your read on all of that and how that may play out or is it just sort of a guessing game at this point?

Bobby Peavler

I thought the [indiscernible] comment that people put out today, I think from what we have read and seen and heard, it's something that’s what is in the pipeline already been approved, [indiscernible] and got move for as you said, speed limiters and some of the other regulatory changes.

I think they going to have to - we are not sure where those will play out. But we believe that once that are go into play is the ELD specifically is going to be the most impactful to industry as a whole in capacity at this point anyway.

So we are pretty excited about that one as far as being on opportunity to get an increases and or tied up to markets in the back half of the 2017 going into 2018 calendar. But on the other one, I’ll really don’t know at this point in time. But the impact for ones I think are coming through.

John Larkin

Okay. Thank you for that. And then just maybe one last question on the timing of the shift away from irregular route truckload to more of a dedicated focus with a big push to higher dedicated sales move and so forth.

It seems like a lot of other carriers have moved into this area in recent years and it would seem to me that it's becoming a little bit more competitive, as a result.

And the other thought I had was that if we really believe that we are poised for big rate increases and a very tight supply demand dynamic due to maybe accelerating rate of economic growth of some of these FMCSA initiatives that it might actually be better to stay in the irregular route arena given that that’s where you probably have the most pricing leverage once supply and demand tightens.

So what is your thought about the timing towards moving into dedicated arena at a time when maybe - just maybe we are six months away from really dramatic pricing in the irregular route market?

Eric Meek

That’s a good question. I think if you think of our strategy we are not walking away from one-way nature freight, so we are trying to density and lane focus that in, leverage our asset light addition that continue to grow nicely over the last several years.

And position ourselves to be able to take care or take advantage of that dynamic when the market does rebound and have to that. We are bullish like you, so we think [indiscernible] we think one-way freight will go up drastically. We think that’s a good market to play there.

So we will be positioned with plenty of assets and plenty of equipments to take advantage of that. What we are really trying to do is make sure that when the market is down like in 2016 that we have a good sustainable business approach that we know that every day that we come in that our operating ratio will be at a level that's acceptable for us.

And then when the market does improve we will still have enough dry powder in our one-way addition to take advantage of that dynamic. So I think the next 18 to 24 months will continue to methodically gravitate.

And your hunches are right, there are a lot of us that are speaking about heading into dedicated and driving as our focus. So that market does have competition on the national accounts levels. We have really been trying to expand our dedicated sales individuals that focus in some of that non-national based business that's more regional and local that have those needs, but maybe don't know how to access that capacity.

So we are out helping these clients engineer dedicated that maybe aren't dedicated today. And we think that will be a good solid approach for us. And certainly as we can win national dedicated bids that make sense with the right margins, we will certainly take advantage of that as well.

John Larkin

Interesting, thank you. And maybe one other question did [indiscernible] hear as you were answering that supposedly last one. And that relates to - as you look at your depreciation schedules and you look at your residual values embedded in your accounting policies.

Have you looked at that recently to see whether any changes are needed in order to reflect the fact that the used truck values have really been hammered so hard here over the last 12 months or so?

Paul Will

Yes. I mean we monitor that every month. So we always go through and review where we are at. We feel very confident with where residuals are placed currently. So we think we are positioned well.

We think the used equipment market will rebound this year and will continue to rebound into 2018. And so I think by the time our trade cycles start to coming out, the used market will be probably back to more normalized.

And even if that isn't we feel that we are properly depreciating to the point that we will be in the good position to access those assets when that time does come.

John Larkin

Without posting losses on the trades?

Paul Will

Correct. I mean if you look at our history we are not known to post losses or gain loss targets. So we have always been conservative in nature in our depreciation methodology. And we haven't had a lot of variability in that bucket. If it is variable it's usually we are getting through the market is good or when the markets is bad or we are still getting gains just not maybe as much as what we did.

John Larkin

Got it. Appreciate the help. Thank you.

Paul Will

Yes, thanks.

Mr. Will I'll turn the back to you. Please continue with your closing remarks.

Paul Will

Thank you everybody for your time this morning. We feel pretty confident that again through the JV and some of the initiatives that we have got going forward as well as the tailwind that we believe the industry as a whole can and should produce going into 2018. So thanks again for your time and have a good day.

Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude the conference call for today. We thank you for your participation and ask that you please disconnect your lines.

