EQT Midstream Partners' (EQM) CEO Dave Porges on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 02, 2017 11:30 AM ET

Executives

Nate Tetlow - Director of IR

Dave Porges - President and CEO

Steve Schlotterbeck - President, EQT

Rob McNally - SVP and CFO

Lisa Hyland - EVP, Midstream

Pat Kane - Chief Investor Relations Officer

Analysts

TJ Schultz - RBC

Kristina Kazarian - Deutsche Bank

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Tom Abrams - Morgan Stanley

Holly Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

Nate Tetlow

Thank you, Brenda. Good morning and welcome to the fourth quarter 2016 earnings call for EQM and EQGP. With me today are Dave Porges, President and CEO; Steve Schlotterbeck, President, EQT Corp.; Rob McNally, Senior Vice President and CFO; Lisa Hyland, Executive Vice President, Midstream; and Pat Kane, Chief Investor Relations Officer.

This call will be replayed for a seven-day period beginning at approximately 1:30 PM Eastern Time today. The phone number for the replay is 877-660-6853, and the confirmation code is 13637699. The call will also be replayed for seven days on our website at eqtmidstreampartners.com. In a moment, Rob will discuss the financial results and Steve will provide the operational update, we'll then open the call to your questions. But first, I'd like to remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations.

Factors that could cause the partnership's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's press release and under risk factors in EQM's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and in EQGP's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, both of which are filed with the SEC and as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Q and in the partnerships Form 10-Ks for the year ended December 31, 2016, which will be filed with the SEC next week.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning's news release for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. And lastly because of the October 2016 acquisition of the Allegheny Valley Connector and several Marcellus gathering systems from EQT, we have recast our historical financial statements to include the results of that.

I will now turn the call over to Rob.

Rob McNally

Thanks, Nate, and good morning everybody. Earlier today, EQM reported full year adjusted EBITDA of $573 million and distributable cash flow of $523 million. In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $157 million and distributable cash flow was $135 million. In the quarter, EQM operating revenues were a $195 million or 14% higher than the same quarter last year. Gathering revenues were up 10% primarily from higher contracted firm gathering capacity and increased volumes.

On the transmission and storage side, revenues were up 19% driven by 35% increase in firm reservation fee revenue. The increase in firm commitment is primarily from the incremental 650 million per day of firm capacity by EQT on the Ohio Valley Connector, which came online October 1, 2016. The stable cash flow nature of our business model continues to be reflected in the actual results as we generated 91% of revenues from firm reservation fees in the fourth quarter.

Operating expenses for the quarter were up about $15 million, primarily from higher depreciation and amortization from assets placed into service in 2016 and other expense increases which are consistent with the growth of the business. At EQM, we recently announced a cash distribution of $0.85 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2016, which is 20% higher than the fourth quarter of 2015.

And at ETGP, we announced a quarterly distribution of $17.7 per unit, which is 45% higher than the fourth quarter of 2015. For 2017, we forecast annual distribution growth of 20% for EQM and 40% for EQGP. Beyond 2017, we are targeting 15% to 20% annual distribution growth for several years for EQM. This equates to 30% to 40% annual distribution growth for EQGP.

Now turning to the balance sheet and funding, in November, we issued 500 million of 10 year notes with the proceeds going to pay off the revolver balance. We ended the year with $60 million of cash in the balance sheet and zero drawn on a $750 million revolver. In 2016, we maintained a 1.5 times coverage ratio and continue to hold strong leverage metrics with debt-to-EBITDA currently around 1.6 times. So we came into 2017 in excellent shape from both growth outlook and balance sheet perspective.

Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate or funding plans based on a long-term growth outlook and believe that balance sheet strength is imperative to the execution of our growth plans.

With that, I will pass it to Steve.

Steve Schlotterbeck

Thanks, Rob, and good morning everybody. Before providing the operational update, I would like to take a minute to introduce myself as I maybe a new name to some of you. As we announced last quarter, I’ll be taking over for Dave Porges as CEO of EQT, EQM and EQGP effective on March 1st. Since December 2015, I’ve served as President of EQT Corporation; and since 2008, I’ve been the Head of the E&P Business for EQT. I’ve also served on the EQGP Board since its IPO.

During my time at EQT, we’ve transformed the Company into both premier Marcellus E&P and a leading midstream operator. We were fortunate to recognize during the infancy of the Marcellus play, the benefits of growing our midstream assets in lockstep with our upstream development. From an upstream perspective as Persistent at the business unit, I have experienced firsthand the operational advantages to working with midstream to makes sure we had capacity design, constructive and operated, when where and how we desired.

And conversely, it was great value on the midstream side by having a supportive sponsor that provides consistent gathering opportunities and also has the amount of supply required to anchor large transmission projects like OVC and MVP. EQT has line of sight beginning in 2018, the several years of high teens organic production volume growth and I see tremendous opportunity ahead to continue extracting the benefits of the upstream and midstream relationship as a Marcellus and Utica development continues to expand.

Over the coming weeks and months, I look forward to meeting with you at various investor conferences or in your offices. Now for the operational update. As you know, we placed the Ohio Valley Connector or OVC into service on October 1st. This capacity now allows EQT to move some Northern West Virginia production to the Rex Interconnect in Ohio and ultimately to the Midwest, providing EQT with a better realized price. The operational ramp went smoothly and by December we were averaging about 550,000 dekatherms per day of throughput on OVC.

Also placed into service on October 1st was the first phase of the header pipeline for Range Resources. This phase provided 75,000 deks per day of firm capacity. Earlier this week, we placed 32,000 horsepower of compression into service, which was about two months ahead of our original construction schedule. We have about nine miles of pipeline remaining to install, and we expect to have the total project completed during the second quarter. Once complete, the high pressure pipeline will provide 600,000 deks per day of firm capacity and is backed by a 10-year commitment.

Moving to the Mountain Valley pipeline, last September we received the FERC draft environmental impact statement and the comment period on the draft EIS ended in late December. We’re currently preparing responses to a FERC environmental information request, which is typical for the process as the commission works to develop the final EIS. We continue to target a late 2018 in service date.

Before opening the call to questions, I want to express my beliefs that the future organic growth opportunities set for EQM is significant. This opportunity set includes completion of the range header pipeline and MVP, ongoing Marcellus gathering build out for EQT, potential UTICA gathering infrastructure, compression investments to expand capacity on Equitrans, OVC and MVP, and basin pipeline extension projects similar to OVC, growing established relationships with third-party producers like Range and Antero and developing additional demand customer relationships.

In addition to these organic opportunities, I believe new opportunities will present themselves as EQT continues to execute their consolidation plans. In summary, I look forward to executing on the opportunity set and ultimately creating significant value for our unitholders.

With that, I'll turn it back to Nate.

Nate Tetlow

Thank you, Steve. Brenda, we're ready to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of TJ Schultz with RBC. Please proceed with your question.

TJ Schultz

I think just first on MVP with the final EIS due in March or potentially delayed, I know you said on the EQT call that you have some slack in the schedule and I think the real target is to get a notice proceed by November. I'm just looking for a little more detail on what needs to happen from the time you get the FEIS until that notice to proceed? And what specifically may you be doing in advance to get you comfort with that in service date?

Lisa Hyland

Hi, this is Lisa Hyland. After we get FEIS, the next step in the process will be the work certificate, which we are expecting midyear. There are some other permits that we need to acquire as well for the state and federal agencies. And as Steve mentioned on the EQC call, a lot of the data request that we’re answering now is pushing that process along, and we continue to work with those agencies. And then once all those hurdles are clear then we would get the notice to proceed.

TJ Schultz

Okay, I guess if it does get delayed to March, I guess I am just curious how much slack there really is? I mean the notice to proceed, how much time do you need from getting that finally EIS until you can get until you can proceed? Just some comfort level on that in-service date, if you have any?

Dave Porges

TJ, I think one thing to keep in mind is a lot of the things that have to happen from the final EIS to the notice to proceed aren’t necessarily on the same critical path. So, we could be delayed in getting the FEIS, but a lot of the work required for the other agencies can continue to proceed on schedule. So, the delayed FEIS does not automatically translate into a delayed notice to proceed or even a delayed certificate. So, those two aren’t necessarily linked. So for now even with the potential of the delayed FEIS, we’re still pretty confident that the rest of the stuff can move forward on a schedule and will get the notice to proceed by November and get the project online by late 2018.

TJ Schultz

Okay, great. Just moving on, what gathering system I think it was in the EQT press release you sold to a third-party in the fourth quarter, if you can just clarify what gathering system that was?

Dave Porges

Yes, we’re not -- it's a system that moves third party producer volumes. So, we’re not disclosing who we’ve sold to or who that producer was. But it was not an EQT. It was not a system designed and built for EQT production.

TJ Schultz

Just lastly, Steve, what’s the game plan or process, if there is one whether it's internally or externally for you also replace Randy's role that he had with the midstream business?

Steve Schlotterbeck

Well, I think first of all Randy left an excellent team in place. So, we’re in very good shape to continue the great work that‘s been happening at EQM. So, I think for the time being I am going to still in Randy’s role and not ready to announce specifics on what the new organization will look like, but I think you should feel pretty comfortable that the team has been in place for quite some time now, remains intact and really should see little impact from the handover.

Our next question comes from the line of Kristina Kazarian with Deutsche Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Kristina Kazarian

So, starting off this morning just given recent management changes and I know you alluded to this on the EQT call as well, but any thoughts in potential changes and strategies? And what you want EQM to look like over the longer term would be really grateful here?

Dave Porges

Yes, I think for now no dramatic changes in strategy. I think clearly a big focus right now is on MVP and moving that project along much clearly you now a big, big deal for EQM. And then I think really the strategy is to continue to build off this fantastic Appalachian hub system that we’ve built out over the past six or seven years. We think as I mentioned in my remarks, the organic growth opportunity is coming off of that. We think are substantial and as EQT continue its strategy of consolidation and growth that should throw off lots of expansion -- organic opportunities for EQM. So, certainly in the near term, no major changes in strategy with our focus being on completion of MVP and continuing to work alongside EQT to develop those organic growth opportunities.

Kristina Kazarian

And did you guys have a number around the magnitude of that opportunity set beyond MVP and the range header system, so everything else you kind of mentioned in that bucket earlier.

Dave Porges

I don't think I'm ready to quantify that, and it's a moving target given the several recent acquisitions that EQT has done. So, we're still incorporating that into our plans and because of the nature of consolidation by design these acquisitions kind of change the development plan. But every time we do that, we have to revise the pipeline designs and opportunities. So, very much in flux right now with all of the acquisition activity at EQT, but every one of these acquisitions has created additional opportunity for EQM, and EQT continues to look for additional acquisition opportunities to fit that mold. So, I think over the next couple quarters, we hope to be able to quantify that a little bit more for you.

Kristina Kazarian

Okay, and then you know we saw NGL volumes pick up a little bit on the EQT production side specifically on methane. Any incremental opportunities you're seeing for EQM related to that?

Dave Porges

I think right now that uptick was driven by a couple of things. One, an improvement in the ethane prices which has settled back a little bit since then combined with the opportunity to use some interruptible capacity beyond our firm capacity, which we certainly can’t count on at EQT. But if the pricing signals are there and the IT capacity is available, we'll do that. At the current time, I don't think we have any specific opportunities for EQM in that area. That was kind of an opportunistic.

Kristina Kazarian

Okay, then last one from me guys, on OVC, you know maybe any update on signing new third-party capacity, now that we've got the system online, depending on further downstream capacity come on from Clarington or do I need something lower like-ish to come on first to get new commitments? What am I kind of waiting for?

Dave Porges

I think we're in discussions with parties for they potentially would like to take some capacity on OVC, but nothing firm that we can comment on at this time.

Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Jeremy Tonet

I think you've provided number earlier with regards to EQT production growth over the next several years, and I'm just wondering, if there any rules of thumbs or broader thoughts that you could provide for us as far as what that could mean for EQM EBITDA growth? And how we can think about that longer term with regards to the opportunities that you guys have in front of yourselves now? Noting that MVP is kind of a lumpy project, but kind of thinking outside that how you see EBITDA growth potential?

Rob McNally

Jeremy, this is Rob by the way. A rule of thumb that you could use is that we'll spend about $0.26 on midstream development for every dollar of upstream growth capital that's upside. So, if we think about the capital that that EQT is going to spend developing their acreage, about $1.26 will be spent at likely at EQM. And so, I think there as you move forward, you would see that dynamic continue.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. And so, if EQT growing 15%, is that kind of like a floor for EQM? Is that fair to think of it linearly that way or is that the wrong way?

Rob McNally

You would expect that the majority of EQT's production growth will be behind EQM’s midstream systems. That’s not 100% true, but that the majority of that will be true. So, as you see EQT growth, EQM’s opportunity that should grow in line.

Our next question comes from the line of Tom Abrams with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Tom Abrams

So EQT wants to consolidate, what about the EQM level consolidating assets in the basin?

Dave Porges

I think as you know with the current IDR structure, it’s a bit challenging for EQM to be competitive on the acquisition front unless it's in conjunction with some acquisition opportunity that EQT is also pursuing or the synergies can make EQM competitive. So, I think for now, we’re focused more on organic growth at EQM and less on the acquisition side. That said, as opportunities present themselves, if there is particularly good strategic fit, then I think the economics could work.

But again for now I think the most likely, if there is going to be any M&A activity, there is going to be in conjunction with something that EQT is doing. So that the economics and the certainty of the flow and when you get the contracts in place that makes sense. I think that’s more likely in a short-term.

Tom Abrams

Okay. And I also wanted to ask about, you heard of the bad habitat issues with Rover and Nexus. Are there any similar analogous issues that you might face on the MDC path if you will?

Lisa Hyland

This is Lisa Hyland, I guess the bad issue is one that all pipelines need to be aware of, and we believe there are some ways that we might mitigate that. But we’re looking for our notice to proceed in the fall, which gives us the entire window to operate under as we begin our construction.

Dave Porges

For four year.

Lisa Hyland

Yes.

Dave Porges

I mean if we can mix with heavy pipeline which -- and we built or upgraded and sold years, I mean a decade ago, so --.

Tom Abrams

So, as we’re conservative, we could expand it that far South, but I think with this high percentage of things that are kind of normal course. But the last question I had was on the NVP extension opportunities for the South. Is that, if those kind of conversations are happening at all, if it's still possible in your minds and if that were to happen, does it require capital to be spent on the existing project at the top-end to get more capacity to be able to deliver gas for the south?

Rob McNally

This is Rob again. The MVP extension projects are pretty far in the feature and we really need to get MVP done first before we could contemplate much beyond that maybe some preliminary discussions, but there really is not much to contemplate and so MVP gets done.

Our next question comes from the line of Jerren Holder with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Jerren Holder

Just wants to follow up on perhaps the distribution growth guidance longer term? And how are you guys thinking about coverage recognizing that by 2018, all of the spending will be done on Mountain Valley before EBITDA actually starts flowing? So are you guys comfortable with having the coverage go below one times? Or are you expecting that to be above? Or how should we think about coverage as you decide between 15 to 20% over the next few years?

Dave Porges

Yes, so, as you rightly point out in 2018 we will -- we'll have a significant spend on putting MVP in service, and we won't see the cash flow until late '18 or in 2019. So, we are comfortable with the notion that the coverage could get down to slightly below one or right at one in late 2018, but then when we see the cash flow from MVP come on then we will have -- we will rebuild some cushion with that coverage. And then ultimately longer term as the business matures being something just a little over 1, 1.05 to 1.1 seems like that could be the right range longer term.

Jerren Holder

Thanks and just a follow up on Ohio Valley Connector. You mentioned about 550 mncf per day and in December. Can you get to 1 bcf per day based on the capacity at Rex? Or does there need to be some type of expansion in additionally there? What is -- are you capped downstream base in your ability to move higher to bcf per day capacity at OVC?

Lisa Hyland

To get OVC up, there is some expansion that could be required from a compression standpoint.

Dave Porges

I think from a market standpoint until we see further expansion whether it's Rover or Nexus or other takeaway from Clarington that there may not be demand for more capacity to Clarington. There's got be an outlet somewhere before I think we'll see significant demand increases.

We have no further questions at this time. Oh, I'm sorry -- we did get another question from Holly Stewart with Scotia Howard Weil. Please proceed with your question.

Holly Stewart

Just one or maybe two quick ones. First on I think in the 2017 forecast release you talked about $600 million of incremental spent that you guys that EQM could build out for these properties that EQT acquired from Statoil. Just maybe sort of talk about the timeframe for that 600 and then maybe how much of that is included in the CapEx guide for this year?

Dave Porges

None of that is going to be in 2017, that's all future spend that will coincide with the development of that acreage. So that doesn’t really impact the 2017 capital plan.

Holly Stewart

Okay, so kind of five year timeframe, should we just tend to think about it ratably?

Dave Porges

That's maybe a little more frontloaded than that, but yes, spread out over the next three to five years.

Holly Stewart

Okay and then maybe unfair question but just given the OVC volume that we saw in December, thinking about it from the EQT side of things. What is EQT's appetite for more capacity there, it seems like you flow pretty heavily, you could maybe flow some interruptible at a cheaper rate?

Dave Porges

Holly, you've given us chance to ask the EQT question?

Holly Stewart

It does impact EQM too, so you know just trying to think about how you know you guys are thinking as a whole about that that open capacity there?

Dave Porges

Yes, it really is dependent on where do we go from Clarington, and so we do have 550 day on Rex, and we’ve gotten some interruptible capacity on Rex, we’ve used intermittently. So, if we have more takeaway capacity from Clarington and then that could be interesting for EQT, but right now we’re using all that we.

