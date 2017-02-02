GoPro: Still Major Revenue Problems

After the bell on Thursday, shares of action camera and drone maker GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) tumbled after the company's fourth-quarter results. While the company continues to talk about progress, consumers apparently don't seem that interested in its products. With lagging sales and a heavy expense base, it wouldn't surprise me to see shares hit new lows in the near term.

Revenue estimates for Q4 had come down by $100 million since the Q3 report, headlined by weak guidance and the Karma drone recall. Yet, GoPro only managed $540.6 million in the quarter, falling about $34 million short of Street estimates. Margins did improve, but the company still reported an operating loss. On the bottom line, a huge GAAP loss was delivered, but adjusted results beat estimates after several add-backs (restructuring charges, valuation of deferred tax assets, etc.)

Even with the company resuming Karma sales recently, guidance was perhaps the worst part of this report. Management is calling for a revenue midpoint of just $200 million in Q1 compared to Street estimates for $264 million. 2017 was supposed to be a big comeback year for GoPro, but it is getting off to a horrible start. Additionally, the company did not provide any full-year guidance other than operating expenses.

At this point, I'm not sure where GoPro goes from here. If the company can't get sales growth going, it's not going to deliver any profits. Gross margins in the low 30% area combined with almost $700 million of GAAP operating expenses in 2017 don't paint a pretty picture. The balance sheet has weakened in the past year, and the company didn't buy back any stock.

Shares at this point are down about 14% in the after-hours session, just $1 above their yearly low. With this name being a favorite of short sellers, I could see it making new lows unless we get some dramatic improvement soon. Perhaps it is time for a leadership change, but I don't know if that will improve results. For now, GoPro remains a small niche consumer hardware company, one that doesn't appear to have a bright future ahead. Maybe the name needs to go private again, because in this market, a stock like this just doesn't work for investors.

