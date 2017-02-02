Why Anadarko Petroleum Will Surge This Year

But the company sold more than $4Bn of assets in 2016, which has led to significant debt reduction.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), one of the largest independent oil and gas producers, has disappointed Wall Street by posting a wider than expected loss for the fourth quarter. But I believe Mr. Market is focusing on the wrong numbers. Despite the earnings miss, the stock is well positioned to rally in 2017.

In the final three months of 2017, Anadarko pumped 774,000 boe per day, almost flat from the year-ago period. Excluding the impact of acquisition and asset sales, production rose 8.4% to 739,000 boe per day, which was 61% oil and liquids while the rest was natural gas. The sales price for crude oil and natural gas averaged $47.01 per barrel and $2.56 per thousand cubic feet in the fourth quarter, up 16.5% and 25.5% respectively from last year.

Thanks to higher commodity prices, Anadarko's revenues rose 16.3% to $2.39 billion, which was slightly above Thomson Reuters consensus of $2.38 billion. The company's reported loss fell to $515 million from $1.25 billion a year earlier. Excluding the impact of one-off items, Anadarko lost $272 million, or $0.50 per share, narrower than that in the corresponding quarter last year when it lost $296 million, or $0.57 per share. However, the company missed analysts' expectations of a loss of $0.45 per share, which fueled ~2% drop in Anadarko stock.

Anadarko, like all other oil and gas producers, has been struggling with losses in the downturn. But the company, unlike most of its peers, also had to deal with a large pile of debt. In fact, Anadarko stock trades at a discount to most of its peers due in large part to its weak balance sheet. But earlier in 2016, Anadarko promised to fix this problem by selling up to $3 billion of assets and using the proceeds to pay down debt. The divestitures, however, have gone better than expected. In 2016, the company sold more than $4 billion of assets.

Data source: Oppenheimer Jan. 30, 2016 report. Data as of Jan. 27, 2016

As a result, Anadarko' cash reserves ballooned to more than $3.1 billion at the end of last year from just $939 million at the end of 2015. Its net debt (total debt minus cash) dropped 23.2% from a year earlier to $9.38 billion. Note that this debt excludes borrowings related to Anadarko's MLP Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP). Anadarko's leverage, measured in terms of net debt to adjusted capitalization ratio, has also improved to 43% from 49% at the end of 2015. The debt ratio is still high, considering that a number of other large cap independent oil producers, such as Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), have net debt ratio of less than 40% (based on Q3-2016 data). But Anadarko's leverage should improve even further.

In its fourth quarter results, Anadarko also reminded investors that it will close $3.5 billion of asset sales in the first three months of this year. This could potentially double Anadarko's cash reserves, leading to further reduction in net debt to around $6 billion. At this level, the company's net debt ratio could clock in at a more comfortable level of 33%. This would be closer to the large cap peer average ratio of 31%, as per data from Jan. 30 report from Oppenheimer's analyst Fadel Gheit emailed to me.

In short, although Anadarko has disappointed investors by posting weaker than expected earnings, it has made remarkable progress on the debt reduction front. The company, which was struggling with significant debt at the start of 2016, will likely have a decent balance sheet by the end of Q1-2017.

Overall, Anadarko's financial flexibility has also improved. Through effective debt management, Anadarko has eliminated all significant near term debt maturities. The company has also reduced its cost structure to the point that it does not rely on borrowings or asset sales to fund its capital expenditure. The company has been self-funding its operations and growth projects from internally generated cash flows.

In the last quarter, Anadarko generated $1.12 billion of cash flow from operations, which was enough to cover capital expenditure of $993 million, leading to free cash flows of $130 million. That was the second quarter in a row in which Anadarko generated excess cash flows. The company aims to continue living within cash flows in the future, even as it ramps up drilling.

Anadarko plans to accelerate drilling by deploying additional rigs at its two oil-rich, low-cost properties in onshore US - the Delaware Basin and the DJ Basin. In 2016, the company also acquired deepwater properties at the US Gulf of Mexico from Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), which were located close to Anadarko's existing assets. Anadarko has said that the growing oil output from the US Gulf of Mexico, and the expected uptake in production from the Delaware Basin and DJ Basin could power 12% to 14% increase in the company's annual oil production through 2020.

Anadarko, therefore, is well positioned to capitalize from the strength in oil prices. The commodity has climbed to more than $55 a barrel, thanks in large part to OPEC and non-OPEC members, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, who are delivering on their promise to cut oil supplies. A number of analysts and industry experts see crude averaging in the mid-$50s this year, up from last year's average of around $44 a barrel. Anadarko is more optimistic and sees crude averaging at $60 in 2017.

Higher oil price realizations and strong production growth will fuel Anadarko's turnaround this year. Meanwhile, further reduction in debt and additional free cash flow quarters should boost valuation. Due to these reasons, Anadarko stock will rally this year.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.