Oil Markets Daily - OPEC Is On Pace Toward Target Output

Bloomberg conducted a survey among analysts, oil companies and ship-tracking data. The result was that the group on average saw OPEC cut oil production by 840k b/d in January.

Source: Bloomberg

The average estimate of 840k b/d results in a 70% compliance ratio which is on pace with historical averages. Bloomberg breaks down where the group sees the cuts coming from.

Source: Bloomberg

On the contrary, we reported last Friday that Point-Logistics sees OPEC supply cuts on pace for 900k b/d. And if we track OPEC export figures, we get a figure closer to 1 million b/d.

Source: ClipperData

All in all, the precise figure might be up for argument, but OPEC has so far kept its word of cutting down production. There are some members in OPEC that are obviously trying to cheat their way out like Iraq, and in our 2017 oil (NYSEARCA:USO) markets outlook, we didn't even include Iraq's portion because economic incentives made it very appealing for them to cheat.

As for the likes of Venezuela and others, the production cuts will gradually meet the OPEC target, so we should see the total supply reduced move toward the target level in the coming months. It's also interesting to note how Venezuela's situation continues to worsen with consensus now expecting Venezuela to drop another 200k b/d in 2017.

Source: Bloomberg

Fortunately for the oil bulls, the situation in Venezuela is far worse than what the consensus currently estimates. Venezuela's government also astronomically overestimates Venezuela's real oil production which is sitting around 1.8 million b/d. The decrease will only continue going forward.

Overall, OPEC is on pace to meet its production cut target. Other countries with the exception to Iraq will continue to see oil production move lower. We continue to be bullish on energy equities and the oil market.

