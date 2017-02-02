EQT GP Holdings' (EQGP) on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

February 02, 2017, 11:30 ET

Executives

Nate Tetlow - Director of IR

Rob McNally - SVP & CFO

Steve Schlotterbeck - President, EQT Corporation

Analysts

T. J. Schultz - RBC Capital Markets

Kristina Kazarian - Deutsche Bank

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Tom Abrams - Morgan Stanley

Holly Stewart - Scotia Howard Weil

Operator

Nate Tetlow

Thank you, Brenda. Good morning and welcome to the fourth quarter 2016 earnings call for EQM and EQGP. With me today are Dave Porges, President and CEO; Steve Schlotterbeck, President, EQT Corp.; Rob McNally, Senior Vice President and CFO; Lisa Hyland, Executive Vice President, Midstream; and Pat Kane, Chief Investor Relations Officer.

In a moment, Rob will discuss the financial results, and Steve will provide the operational update. We will then open the call to your questions. But first, I'd like to remind you that today's call may contain forward-looking statements related to future events and expectations. Factors that could cause the partnership's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in today's press release and under Risk Factors in EQM's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and in EQGP's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, both of which are filed with the SEC, and as updated by any subsequent Form 10-Qs, and in the partnership's Form 10-Ks for the year ended December 31, 2016, which will be filed with the SEC next week.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to this morning's news release for important disclosures regarding such measures, including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. And lastly, because of the October 2016 acquisition of the Allegheny Valley Connector and several Marcellus gathering systems from EQT, we have recast our historical financial statements to include the results of those assets. I'll now turn the call over to Rob.

Rob McNally

Thanks, Nate. Good morning, everybody. Earlier today, EQM reported full-year adjusted EBITDA of $573 million, and distributable cash flow of $523 million. In the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $157 million and distributable cash flow was $135 million. In the quarter, EQM operating revenues were $195 million, or 14% higher than the same quarter last year. Gathering revenues were up 10%, primarily from higher contracted firm-gathering capacity and increased volumes.

On the transmission and storage side, revenues were up 19%, driven by a 35% increase in firm reservation fee revenue. The increase in firm commitments is primarily from the incremental 650 MMcf per day of firm capacity by EQT on the Ohio Valley Connector, which came online October 1, 2016. The stable cash flow nature of our business model continues to be reflected in the actual results as we generated 91% of revenues from firm reservation fees in the fourth quarter. Operating expenses for the quarter were up about $15 million, primarily from higher depreciation and amortization from assets placed into service in 2016, and other expense increases, which are consistent with the growth of the business.

At EQM, we recently announced a cash distribution of $0.85 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2016, which is 20% higher than the fourth quarter of 2015. And at EQGP, we announced a quarterly distribution of $0.17.7 per unit, which is 45% higher than the fourth quarter of 2015. For 2017, we forecast annual distribution growth of 20% for EQM and 40% for EQGP. Beyond 2017, we are targeting 15% to 20% annual distribution growth for several years for EQM. This equates to 30% to 40% annual distribution GROWTH for EQGP.

Turning to the balance sheet and funding, in November we issued $500 million of 10-year notes, with the proceeds going to pay off the revolver balance. We ended the year with $60 million of cash on the balance sheet and zero drawn on our $750 million revolver. In 2016 we maintained a 1.5 times coverage ratio, and continue to hold strong leverage metrics, with debt-to-EBITDA currently around 1.6 times.

So we came into 2017 in excellent shape from both a growth outlook and balance sheet perspective. Moving forward, we will continue to evaluate our funding plans based on our long-term growth outlook, and believe that balance sheet strength is an imperative to the execution of our growth plan. With that, I'll pass it to Steve.

Steve Schlotterbeck

Thanks, Rob. Good morning, everybody. Before providing the operational update, I would like to take a minute to introduce myself, as I may be a new name to some of you. As we announced last quarter, I will be taking over for Dave Porges as CEO of EQT, EQM, and EQGP, effective on March 1. Since December 2015, I've served as President of EQT Corporation, and since 2008 I've been the head of the EPM business for EQT. I've also served on the EQGP Board since its IPO.

During my time at EQT, we've transformed the Company into both a premier Marcellus EMP and a leading midstream operator. We were fortunate to recognize, during the infancy of the Marcellus play, the benefits of growing our midstream assets in lock step with our upstream development. From an upstream perspective, as President of the business unit, I've experienced firsthand the operational advantages to working with midstream to make sure we had capacity designed, constructed and operated, when, where, and how we desired.

And conversely, there is great value on the midstream side, by having a supportive sponsor that provides consistent gathering opportunities, and also has the amount of supply required to anchor large transmission projects like OVC and MVP. EQT has line of sight beginning in 2018 to several years of high-teens organic production volume growth, and I see tremendous opportunity ahead to continue extracting the benefits of the upstream and midstream relationship, as the Marcellus and Utica development continues to expand. Over the coming weeks and months, I look forward to meeting with you at various investor conferences or in your offices.

Now for the operational update. As you know, we placed the Ohio Valley Connector, or OVC, into service on October 1. This capacity now allows EQT to move some northern West Virginia production to the Rex Interconnect in Ohio, and ultimately to the Midwest, providing EQT with a better realized price. The operational ramp went smoothly, and by December we were averaging about 550,000 dekatherms per day of throughput on OVC.

Also placed into service on October 1 was the first phase of the header pipeline for Range Resources. This phase provided 70,000 deks per day of firm capacity. Earlier this week, we placed 32,000 horsepower of compression into service, which was about two months ahead of our original construction schedule. We have about nine miles of pipeline remaining to install, and we expect to have the total project completed during the second quarter. Once complete, the high-pressure pipeline will provide 600,000 deks per day of firm capacity, and is backed by a 10-year commitment.

Moving to the Mountain Valley pipeline, last September we received the FERC draft environmental impact statement, and the comment period on the draft DIS ended in late December. We are currently preparing responses to a FERC environmental information request, which is typical for the process, as the Commission works to develop the final EIS. We continue to target a late 2018 in-service date.

Before opening the call to questions, I want to express my belief that the future organic growth opportunity set for EQM is significant. This opportunity set includes completion of the range header pipeline and MVP; ongoing Marcellus gathering buildout for EQT; potential Utica-gathering infrastructure; compression investments to expand capacity on Equitrans OVC and MVP; in-basin pipeline extension projects similar to OVC; growing established relationships with third-party producers like Range and Antero; and developing additional demand customer relationships. In addition to these organic opportunities, I believe new opportunities will present themselves as EQT continues to execute their consolidation plans. In summary, I look forward to executing on the opportunity set, and ultimately creating significant value for our unitholders. With that, I'll turn it back to Nate.

Nate Tetlow

Thank you, Steve. Brenda, we're ready to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from the line of T.J. Scholz with RBC. Please proceed with your question.

T.J. Schultz

First on MVP with the final EIS due in March or potentially delayed it, I know you said on the EQT call that you have some slack in the schedule. I think the real target is to get a notice to proceed by November, I'm just looking for a little more detail on what needs to happen from the time you get the F EIS until that notice to proceed and what specifically may you be doing in advance to get you comfort with that in-service date?

Unidentified Company Representative

After we get the FEIS the next step in the process will be the first certificate which we are expecting midyear. There are some other permits that we need to acquire as well for state and federal agencies. As Steve mentioned on the EQT call a lot of this data request that we are answering now is pushing that process along. We continue to work with those agencies, and then once all of those hurdles are cleared we would get the notice to proceed.

T.J. Schultz

Okay, I guess if it does get delayed from March I guess I am just curious how much slack there really is. The notice to proceed how much time do you need from getting that final EIS until you can get proceed. Just for comfort level on that in-service date.

Unidentified Company Representative

TJ, I think one thing to keep in mind is a lot of the things that have to happen from the final EIS to the notice to proceed aren't necessarily on the same critical path. We could be delayed getting the F EIS but a lot of the work required for the other agencies can continue to proceed on schedule. At the late F DIS does not automatically translate into a delayed notice to proceed, or even a delayed certificate. Those two are necessarily linked. For now, even with the potential of a delay F EIS we are still pretty confident that the rest of the stuff can move forward on our schedule and we will get the notice to proceed by November. And get the project online by late 2018.

T.J. Schultz

Okay great. Just moving on, what gathering system, I think it was in the EQT press release you sold to a third party in the fourth quarter, if you could clarify what gathering system that was?

Steve Schlotterbeck

It's a system that moves third party producer volumes . We are not disclosing who was sold to or who that producer was. But it was not an EQT , it was not a system design built for EQT productions.

T.J. Schultz

Okay good. Just lastly Steve, what's the game plan or process if there is one, whether it's internally or externally for you all to replace Randy's role that he had with the midstream business?

Steve Schlotterbeck

I think first of all Randy left an excellent team in place. We are in very great shape to continue in the great work that's been happening at EQT M. For the time being I am going to fill in Randy's role, and not ready to announce specifics on what the new organization will look like. But I think you should feel pretty comfortable that the team that has been in place for quite some time now remains intact. And really should see little impact from the handover.

Our next question comes from the line of Kristina Kazarian - Deutsche Bank please proceed with your question.

Kristina Kazarian

Starting off this morning just given recent management teams, I know you were on this EQT call as well, any thoughts and potential changes in strategies and what you want EQT M EQM to look like over the longer-term.

Steve Schlotterbeck

I think for now no dramatic changes in strategy. We are clearly a big focus right now is on MVP and moving that project along. That's clearly a big deal for EQM. I think really the strategy is to continue to build off of this fantastic appellation hub system that we have built out over the past six or seven years. We think as I mentioned in my remarks, the organic growth opportunities coming off of that , we think are substantial. As EQT continues its strategy of consolidation and growth that should throw off lots of expansion organic opportunities for EQM. Certainly in the near-term, no major changes in strategy with our focus being on completion of MVP and continuing to work alongside EQT to develop those organic growth opportunities.

Kristina Kazarian

Did you guys have a number around the magnitude of that opportunity set beyond MVP and the range header system. So everything else you kind a mentioned in that bucket earlier?

Steve Schlotterbeck

I don't think I'm ready to quantify that. It's a moving target given the several recent acquisitions that EQT has done. We are still incorporating that into our plans. Because of the nature of consolidation by design these acquisitions kind of change the development plan . Every time we do that we have to revise the pipeline designs and opportunity. Very much in flux right now with all of the acquisition activity at EQT. But every one of these acquisitions has created additional opportunity for EQM. EQT continues to look for additional acquisition opportunities that fit that mold. I think over the next couple quarters we hope to be able to quantify that a little bit more for you.

Kristina Kazarian

And then we saw NGL volumes pick up on the production site specifically on methane, any incremental opportunities you are seeing for EQM related to that?

Steve Schlotterbeck

I think right now that uptick was driven by a couple things. One , improvement in I think prices which is settled back a little bit since then . Combined with the opportunity to use some interruptible capacity beyond our firm capacity. Which we certainly can't count on at EQT. If the pricing signals are there in the IT capacity is available we will do that. At the current time I don't think we have any specific opportunities for EQM in that area. That was kind of an opportunistic.

Kristina Kazarian

Okay. Last one for me guys, on OVC , may be any update on signing new third party capacity now that we have the system online. Is a dependent on further downstream capacity come on from Clarington, or do I need something like us to come on first to get new commitments? What am I kind of waiting for?

Steve Schlotterbeck

I think were in discussion with parties for the potentially take some capacity on OVC. Nothing firm that we can comment on at this time.

Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet with JPMorgan. Please proceed with your question.

Jeremy Tonet

I think you provided a number earlier with regards to EQT production growth over the next several years. I was just wondering if there's any rule of thumb that you can provide for us of what that could mean for EQM EBITDA growth and how we could think about that longer term with regards to the opportunities that you guys have in front of yourselves now. Noting that MVP is kind of a lumpy project but kind a sticking outside that how you see EBITDA growth potential?

Rob McNally

A rule of thumb that you can euros is we will spend about $0.20 on midstream development for every dollar of upstream growth capital that is applied. If you think about the capital that EQT is going to spend developing their acreage about $0.20 on the dollar will be spent likely at EQM. I think is you roll forward you would see that dynamic continue.

Jeremy Tonet

If EQT is growing 15% is that kind of like a floor for EQM ? Is it fair to think of it literally that way or is that the wrong way?

Rob McNally

You expect the majority of EQT's production growth will be behind EQM's system. That's not 100% true. The majority of that will be true. As you see EQT grow EQM should grow in line.

Our next question comes from the line of Tom Abrams with Morgan Stanley. Please proceed with your question.

Tom Abrams

EQT wants to consolidate what about at the trend 10 EQM level ?

Rob McNally

As you know with the current IDR structure it's a bit challenging for EQM to be competitive on the acquisition front unless it's in conduction with an acquisition opportunity that EQT is also pursuing. Where the synergies can make EQM competitive. I think for now we are focused more on organic growth at EQM unless on the acquisition side. That said, as opportunity present themselves, if they are particularly good strategic fit, then I think the economics could work. But again for now I think the most likely if there's going to be any M&A activity it's going to be in conjunction with something that EQT is doing. So the economics and the certainty of the flow , we can get the contracts in place, it makes sense. I think that's more likely in the short term.

Tom Abrams

I also wanted to ask about the habitat issues with Rover and Nexus, are there any similar analysis issues that you might face on the MVC path if you will?

Unidentified Company Representative

The bat issue is one that all pipelines need to be aware of. We believe there are some ways we might mitigate that. We are looking for our notice to proceed and the fall which gives us the entire window to operate under as we begin our construction.

Steve Schlotterbeck

We have been dealing for four years, this was an issue with heavy pipeline it was operated and sold a decade ago.

Tom Abrams

I wasn't sure if it extended that far south. I think we are just hyper sensitive to things that are kind of normal course. The last question I had was on the MVP extension opportunities further South , at this kind of conversations are happening at all, if it's still possible in your minds, and if that were to happen does it require capital to be spent on the existing project at the top and to get more capacity to be able to deliver gas further South?

Rob McNally

The MVP extension projects are pretty far in the future and we really need to get MVP done first before we can contemplate much beyond that. May be some preliminary discussions, but there really isn't much to come complete till MVP gets done.

Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to follow up on perhaps distribution growth guidance and longer term, and how you are you guys thinking about coverage recognizing by 2018 a lot of spending will be done on mountain Valley before EBITDA actually starts flowing. Are you guys comfortable with having coverage go below one time or are you expecting that to be above or how should we think about coverage as you decide between 15% to 20% over the next few years?

Rob McNally

As you rightly point out in 2018 we will have a significant spend on putting MVP and service, and we will see the cash flow until late 18 or into 2019. We are comfortable with the notion that the coverage could get down to slightly below one or right at one in late 2018, but the more we see the cash flow from MVP come on thin we will have rebuilt some cushion with that coverage. Ultimate longer term as the business matures being something just a little over 1.05 to 1.1 it seems like it would be the right range longer term.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a follow-up on Ohio Valley connector, you mentioned about 550 and CF per day in December , can you get to one Bcf per day based on the capacity at Rex , or does there need to be some type of expansion and additionally there? Are you Downstream based on your ability to move higher to the capacity of OVC?

Unidentified Company Representative

There is some expansion that would be required from a compression standpoint.

Rob McNally

I think from a market standpoint until we see further expansion, whether it's Rover or Nexus or other take away from Clarington that there may not be demand for more capacity to Clarington. There has got to be an outlet from there -- I think we'll see significant demand increases.

Mr. Tetlow we have no further questions at this time. I'm sorry we did get another question from Holly Stewart with Scotia Howard Weil. Please proceed with your question.

Holly Stewart

Just one or maybe two quick ones, first, in 2017 forecast release you talked about $600 million of incremental spend that EQM could build out for these properties that EQT acquired from oil. Can we sort of talk about the timeframe for that 600 million dollars and how much of that is included in the CapEx guide for this year?

Steve Schlotterbeck

None of that is going to be in 2017. That's all future spend that will coincide with the development of that acreage. So that doesn't really affect the 2017 capital plan.

Holly Stewart

Okay, kind of five-year timeframe should we just think about it readably?

Steve Schlotterbeck

May be a little more frontloaded than that. Yes, spread out over the next 3 to 5 years.

Holly Stewart

Okay. Then may be unfair question, but given the OVC volumes that we saw on December just thinking about it from the EQT side of things, what is EQT's appetite for more capacity there ? It seems like you flowed pretty heavily and you could slow some and a rupture Valley at a cheaper rate.

Steve Schlotterbeck

Holly, you missed your chance to ask the EQT question.

Holly Stewart

It does impact EQM too. I'm just trying to think about how you guys are thinking as a whole about that open capacity there.

Steve Schlotterbeck

It really is dependent on where do we go from Clarington. We do have 550 a day on Rex , and we've got some interruptible capacity on Rex. Reviews intermittently. If we have more take away capacity from Clarington that could be interesting for EQT. Right now we are using all that we have.

Mr. Tetlow we have no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the floor back over to you for closing comments.

Nate Tetlow

Thank you all for participating on the call today. That ends the call. Thanks.

