Olympus (OCPNF) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Olympus Corp (OTC:OCPNF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Yasuo Takeuchi - Director, Vice President & CFO

Analysts

Operator

Yasuo Takeuchi

I am Takeuchi, the Chief Financial Officer of Olympus Corporation. First, I would like to thank you, very much indeed, for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today as we discuss the consolidated performance of Olympus Corporation and the third quarter fiscal 2017. Let me begin my presentation by taking a look at the company's financial performance over the nine months period.

Turning to slight number two, there are three main highlights I would like to touch upon with respect to the nine months performance ended in December 31, 2016. Sales and income were down year-on-year in the nine months period as a result of the impacts of yen appreciation. Regardless, the performance was more or less in line with the forecast released together with the financial results for the first half of fiscal 2017. Looking at individual businesses, the medical business enjoyed a strong performance driven by emerging markets. And the scientific solutions and in emerging business operating income was recorded for a nine months period an improvement from the operating loss posted for the first half of fiscal 2017.

I will next talk about our four your performance forecast. After changing foreign exchange assumptions to project for the yen depreciation, we instituted two upward revisions from the two to forecasted for operating ordinary and net income. Full year net income is focused at ¥60 billion making for the second highest figure, next only to the record high reached in the previous fiscal year. Now looking at further details from the unconsolidated basis.

We will now looking at slide four. This slide displays our consolidated performance, weighted heavily and negatively by the yen appreciation, the nine months period net sales decreased 10% year-over-year and ended to ¥533.5 billion and operating income fell 26% to ¥54.7 billion. When foreign exchange influences are excluded, however, operating income for the third quarter, three immense period in other words, showed massive year-on-year growth of 29% while increases were seen in both sales and income for the nine months period.

These results are attributable to steady medical business performance and the operating income recorded by the scientific solutions business and the imaging business due to the improvements in the operating environment and from the vested benefits of new product launches. The operating margin rose from 9.8% for the first half of fiscal 2017 to 10.3% for the nine months period ended in December 31, 2016 with the improved performance in the scientific solutions business and the imaging business.

Nine months ordinary income was down 31% from the year-on-year to ¥44.5 billion following the drop in operating income. Despite a decline in operating income and ordinary income, nine month's income was relatively unchanged year-on-year at ¥41.1 billion due to an improved balance of extraordinary gains and losses and a reduction in tax expenditures and the stemming from the recording of different tax assets.

Turning to slide five, here we will see the performance by business segment. The case and always consolidated performance shows that under the strong yen impact net sales and income did decline year-on-year, both in the medical business and scientific solutions business. Conversely, the imaging business was able to achieve a year-on-year increase in operating income, thanks to the new mirror-less cameras and maintaining the prices of readily affordable mirror-less cameras. After adjusting for FOREX improvements in the third quarter, sales as an income grow up in all three businesses.

Looking at slide number six; I would now like to take a look at the financial results for each business. Starting with a medical business, in the nine months period net sales in the medical business decreased 8% year-on-year to ¥410.3 billion as a result of foreign exchange influences and the [indiscernible] influences are excluded, net sales increased for on the gastrointestinal endoscope surgical devices and endotherapy devices. In the gastrointestinal endoscope field, growth was driven by strong performance in Asia and in other emerging markets sustaining a stable growth trend.

Performance in the surgical devices field fell in short of our initial expectations. Nonetheless, and so THUNDERBEAT continue to grow in Japan, Europe, the States, and China; in fact growth rate has been increasing and there was over the reporting periods. Strong performance was achieved in endotherapy device field as a result of the rapid growth in Asia, coupled with the benefits of strengthen in sales forces and expanded lineups in developed countries.

The impact of the strong yen among others and placing downward pressure on operating income, regardless and we were able to achieve an operating margin of approximately 20% in yen [ph] basis, 23% have the wind -- foreign exchange influences are excluded in the medical business, the same level as in the previous corresponding period and due to ongoing and exhaustive measures for controlling SG&A expenses.

In the broad graph from the left side of this page, the numbers containing in dotted line boxes represent the operating margin and growth rate for next operating income as calculated based on the previous fiscal used exchange rates.

Next, the Scientific Solutions business. In the nine month period net sales decreased 14% year-on-year to ¥63.3 billion, operating income was down 77% to ¥1.3 billion. Sales and income both continue to decline largely due to foreign exchange impact but operating profit was recorded on a nine month basis, an improvement over the loss posted for the first half which is attributable to the improvement in the third quarter in some operating environment elements such as sluggish resource-related investment stemming from low resource prices and limited capital expenditures in Japan.

Moving on to the imaging business; in the nine month period net sales dropped 21% to ¥48.8 billion due to the contraction of the market and the impact of the severe earthquake in Kumamoto in April. Operating income meanwhile increased ¥0.6 billion to ¥0.7 billion owing to the introduction of new products and the maintenance of the prices of steadily or readily affordable mirror-less cameras.

Balance sheet; total assets amounted to ¥998 billion at the year end, more or less unchanged from the end of March. Net assets increased ¥37.3 billion from the previous fiscal year at ¥421.6 billion on December 31 due to the posting of net income of ¥41.1 billion. The equity ratio rose 3.9 percentage points year-on-year to 42.1% following reductions in interest bearing debt.

Next, cash flows; net operating cash flow was ¥69.1 billion due to the steady business performance centering on the medical business. Net investing cash flow was minus ¥42.4 billion as inflows from the sales of investment securities and shares of subsidiaries were outweighed by capital expenditures for expanding medical business production sites and R&D facilities in Hachioji City, Tokyo. As a result, free cash flow was a positive ¥26.7 billion.

Now, our full year forecast. Compared to the full year forecast released at the time of the first half earnings report, we raised the operating income forecast by ¥4 billion to ¥76 billion and the net income forecast by ¥3 billion to ¥60 billion, no change to the forecast for net sales which remains at ¥743 billion. Our current exchange rate assumptions are ¥115 to the U.S. dollar and ¥120 to the euro in the fourth quarter and on a full year basis, ¥109 to the U.S. dollar and ¥119 to the euro.

On a constant currency basis, the full year forecast for net sales has been lowered slightly in light of the performance up to the end of the third quarter. Meanwhile, we anticipate that operating income will be higher than the previous forecast on constant currency as a result of exhaustive ongoing company-wide cost control measures, upward revision has been made to ordinary income and net income forecast to account for the projected improvement in operating income. Furthermore, we intend to carry out previous plan to issue a year-end dividend of ¥28 per share.

Business segment forecast; no change to net sales and operating income in the medical business on a yen basis. We have however, revised our full year forecast for figures on a constant currency basis, primarily in light of the performance seen in the surgical device field over the nine month period. On a constant currency basis. the medical business is expecting a year-on-year increase of 5% in net sales. For the Scientific Solutions, operating income forecast has been raised by ¥1 billion to ¥2 billion reflecting business recovery witnessed in the third quarter. The imaging business is now projected to breakeven as the rise in gross profit achieved by maintaining product prices will counteract the impact of the Kumamoto earthquake.

In closing, 2016 was a year of [indiscernible] changes in exchange rates and other aspects of the operating environment, largely driven by major political developments. In this environment, we made progress toward achieving the numerical targets set out for fiscal 2021 and our medium-term management plan 16 CSP by implementing measures related to our businesses, as well as to R&D manufacturing sales and other functions.

The outlook for the operating environment in 2017 is still opaque. Nevertheless, we are committed to working in the remaining two months to ensure that we can achieve the figures put forth today to lay the groundwork for performance improvements in the next fiscal year onward.

That concludes my presentation. Thank you for your attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Let's start with the first person with questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much for giving me the floor. I would like to talk about the focused changes just adjustments and also the FOREX and the prospecting assumptions. I can see how yen depreciation would push up your performance in the medical business performance. And yet looking at the medical and the business as you focused despite that FOREX trend, the number is adjusted downwardly; so that means that practically speaking it is negative.

At the same time looking at your imaging business, the effect should be the other way around; this saw a yen depreciation issued work in the other direction. So I am trying to understand what is really going on? And so for the imaging business, whatever has been from the FOREX on the market, there has been and there is going to be the expected improvement in the [indiscernible] and/off net imaging business. So I would like to understand that really; so all in all, how did you come up on the expectations and forecast that you talked about [indiscernible] performance, you talked about the gross margin, you talked about SG&A curtailment, this saw -- what really happened from behind you on the projections and what you announced?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Well, thank you very much. I can see that you may be rather confused for our medical business. I think I said this in the past things but setting aside her the FOREX development on the local currency basis, indeed this cell is projected on the downwardly and then by some ¥10 billion, a little bit above ¥10 billion. So that's one piece of information, and how it is our expectation, however, that a FOREX and the movement towards the weaker yen should be able to offset that; so that is the reason, can it be heightened on adjustment on yen basis and then for the medical business.

Turning to the imaging business, thank you very much, as you say practically speaking it's been trending up. Recently our expectation for the current business in business year is that the imaging business we will breakeven. However, as hit negatively and thereby the Kumamoto area earthquake in the earlier months of the fiscal period, and the negative hit by some ¥4 billion. However, underway pricing and cost control there we have been able to overwrite that situation. Not to mention, hardly the -- on highest end -- the [indiscernible] on the lens camera, EM12 [ph] which is launched into the market in December 2015. The acceptance of the market actually exceeded from the origin or anticipation. So the upper adjustments are likely to come about and that owing to that new product.

Imaging business is unique and different from other lines of business and that the cheaper -- weaker yen that would work negative for the imaging business. However, there is something under which it has been done over the course of the period for the imaging business. And not to mention cost control, this effect and benefits some of the cost control in the third quarter but some others would have to wait until the final quarter. In any case, we have been quite selective and disciplined in dispersement of the budget money, so the cost control has been put in place quite rigorously and that their line of operations has been yielding on the positive results over the time. Thank you.

So let me check the further details, you talked about Kumamoto earthquake effect; on a full year basis over twelve month basis, the initially anticipated opportunity loss and do you think that the company will have been able to regroup at 100%. Well, the answer is that after all it would be so difficult to continue [indiscernible] through the fiscal year, and the effect of the Kumamoto earthquake. However, in different from the manner and forms indeed the business has been affected such as the delay in the launch of the new product in others, the negative [ph] there was ¥8 billion to the top line ¥4 billion from net to the operating income which has been covered.

Unidentified Analyst

Now turning to page nine of the financial data. My next question, it seems that your domestic Japan endoscope business seems to be showing a little bit of this shadow effect of the environment I suppose the negative perform -- negative percentage over to the course order periods, this seem to be getting wider and wider. So what's going on? And what about the effect of the new administration in the United States, any effect, any impact?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Thank you. To answer whether it is the Japanese or the domestic market operation or the operations in the Europe or the United States, this is the fifth year and since the launch of gesturing endoscopes, and the so-called order speed has been tapering down, so the negative effect would come about to an extent. For the current and the fiscal period in Japan domestic operation in that line -- gastrointestinal line of endoscopes, is focused to be zero growth including the fourth and final quarter.

By the way, as you ask about any signs of -- on the negative from the -- or do you have the changes that always the new administration in the United States, no is the answer. So there is no effect due to the new administration in the United States but the 4G endoscope business year number five makes it a very -- much more challenging to begin with. So that is the situation, however, it is under-curtailed to the tune of several percentage points only.

Now turning to the surgical business; you know it is so true there we have been receiving so many inquiries about our product. However, those inquiries have been taking much longer to lead into the closing of sales. Thank you.

Let's move on to the next person with questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for giving me an opportunity and to raise questions. My questions; two points about your medical business. The first question is as follows; in the surgical business, 4K endoscopes and a new product under which has been expected 102 [ph] offset the negatives of that [indiscernible] device, the so-called PK device of yours. How are they doing in the United States and North America and other market. I will be very interested in hearing the most recent situations.

Yasuo Takeuchi

Thank you for that question. Let me begin with the 4K. I'm going to repeating currently the same answer that I gave to the previous person with questions. Indeed quite a few inquiries and that is so true that the assessment evaluation, reputation for that product is very superb, it's just that somehow has not been under leading to the smooth closing of sales. 4K product of our -- our original expectations since day one of the launch of the product into the market is to take a business away from our competitors. Indeed, this is not only in the United States but if you look at the 4K is less successful this year's closings; 75% of the sales recognized were in the conversion of business away from our competitors.

So our -- the prospect and the business case has been working out quite all right. So on the very nice but we do with regretful is that we just have not been able to secure enough volume -- with a volume under that we would have anticipated before we started the year.

Unidentified Analyst

As to the new PK devices, with the improvement and under the control of -- that is spreading out, older fragments of [indiscernible] hysterectomy or myomectomy. The U.S. FDA continues in the mid two -- they have stopped on the use of muscle [ph], and in that situation it was back in November last year and that we came up with a new product on which we received successfully the FDA clearance and approval, not only for the new product but also as the new procedure advocated to go to -- and the ways that product preventing and it is spreading out the fragment with myoma.

However, although already approval has been received or under the acceptance of the market has been good enough, so that we began to conduct the training courses, the downward trend has not been on the curtail to stop on the ways to successful [indiscernible] over that new product. I guess it is going to take more time. Thank you. So for the 4K product, I guess even on the Q-on-Q on that basis, the situation is that it is going to take more time.

We're to answer, it is on the end -- the volume over the absolute amount of money on the solid in terms of Q-on-Q on the progress, it's been positive, for the top line, yes, for the top line.

Unidentified Analyst

My next question has to do with your four year forecast of sales of energy devices.

Yasuo Takeuchi

To answer, we tend to focus on the North America or the USA market. However, energy devices in all other markets have been continuously in the strong and with the double digit on the growth rate. Even in the U.S. market, THUNDERBEAT and certainly THUNDERBEAT have been enjoying on the two digit growth.

Unidentified Analyst

OK, so you are saying that even with the -- on the FOREX and the fluctuation or even with whatever at factors, your initial expectation as it had begun in this fiscal period and still basically holds in terms of the trend?

Yasuo Takeuchi

The answer is yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. My next question; what about the third quarter had their profit and that you generated in the medical business over like a little bit unfair on their discussions. This saw -- I guess the profitability and margin -- what factors affected their results and profits in the third quarter, aside from the FOREX; product mix, R&D and the other factors added in the foreign exchange?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Thank you for the question then. On a local currency basis, you can see the data. Total sales increased 4% through the third quarter and the full year under the projection forecast is 5% of increase. And therefore profits, I guess we have been able to increase on profits on the local currency basis. But it is not -- income didn't do the increase in the top line but from the effective cost control, that we have been able to secure, indeed the increase in the profits. On the local currency basis if you see the profit rate, the margin over the nine months period and it's relatively high, 23% or the third quarter on the hand it was 18.9%. Yes, indeed and for the third quarter there was 18.9% over three months period. I guess there was the effect of seasonality, the trend having a seasonal change

To answer -- well, yes, the FOREX market devolvement in the third quarter I would say the trend line has not changed. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next person, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. My first question is I'm looking at this financial data book, page one, and at the note it says FX impact for fiscal 2017 has been revised due to change of calculation method. So what part has been changed? Are you including currencies of other emerging markets as well?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Sorry, this could have been stated more clearly. Actually we are talking about the impact of the pound sterling. Three months ago when we had this earnings report meeting because we were including a pound sterling and euro, obviously there was some confusion. And after Brexit, the value of pound sterling has fluctuated quite a bit and conventionally, we had included pound sterling in the euro impact. And therefore, the relationship between euro and pound sterling had been hidden; so this time around we decided to separate the two on two separate local currency basis.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. So does it mean that you plan to include renminbi in the future?

Yasuo Takeuchi

We don't have that plan right now. But China now accounts for 5% or 6% of the total and should the wage increase going forward, it might be included. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

My next question; I'm looking at the slides, slide six, the medical business. And you are also showing the after foreign currency adjustment which really helps, I appreciate that, thank you. And you said that you have controlled the SG&A expenses and the operating margin is 23%, and that was because you controlled the SG&A expenses. But this is the initial year of your new, medium-term management plan; so you must be spending quite a bit of cost or expenses? And I think you're controlling the expenses because of the strong yen. So would those expenses be made when the yen depreciates; so what will be the items that will be reinstated? What would be the items which would not?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Thank you for your question. You are focusing on the medical business but actually the expenses and costs that have been reduced are separated from the items for growth. We know that there are some other items that could be addressed but we are talking about expenses that are not directly related to enhancing our competitive edge. Having said that as was mentioned earlier, during the quarter there were some items that were differed in the medical business. On the local currency basis, the operating margin was 23% but had we expensed asset plant, the situation might have been quite different and that is incorporated in our full year forecast.

Unidentified Analyst

I see so the deferred items would be mostly included in the fourth quarter. Am I correct?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Well, I can't rule out the possibility of further deferral from the fourth quarter but basically all of the deferred items would be recorded in the fourth quarter. Thank you. Now surgical endoscope system, the hospitals in the U.S. last year were really not able to budget and I'm assuming that most of the hospitals in the U.S. end the year in December, so they have entered into the new budget year. And as you have a said earlier, your 4K surgical endoscope system, once you see it I think it's really compelling but looking at the growth rate in the U.S. it's only 3%.

And if I may say so, Stryker is saying that their system 1588 is really growing strongly. And so I'm wondering what the reasons are that you don't see the deals being made.

Unidentified Analyst

When do you expect the 4K sales to really materialize?

Yasuo Takeuchi

That's a rather difficult question. Technically, the new product by strike -- a Stryker is being appreciated in the market, I understand that. And we do have strategies to cope with that. We are positioning 4K as a door opener, it's a symbolic aspect. And the quality of the measured image as you have kindly stated, we believe is excellent but we are actually thinking of the actual business that are to follow as a whole package. And in addition, we are -- we do have new ideas about new surgical 3D systems but this is yet to be approved and therefore there isn't much that I can talk about today. But we are preparing such new devices as well concurrently and so customers might be taking into consideration this new development as well.

Unidentified Analyst

I see, thank you. My last question; I'm afraid it will be very difficult for you to answer but in the November/December timeframe of last year, your -- the endoscope issue has made headlines again. And setting aside the litigation issue, I would like to get your comment on the information that is publicly available. Back in January of last year, the U.S. Senate Committee issued a report in it, it said that back in 2012 you investigated together with a doctor in The Netherlands to address the situation and it is suggested that the structure is the issue. I understand a similar investigation was made by UPMCD, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; can you comment on that, are they all true?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Well, we don't intend to deny what's in the report. I'm afraid that's all we can say. In any event, as far as the Olympus is concerned, this is a product with a very complex structure, we are aware of that. So on a global scale we are looking at the quality, as well as the usage and when there is some issue discovered, we discuss that with FDA, we are continuing discussing with FDA, that's for sure and I hope you will take note of that.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Thank you.

Yasuo Takeuchi

Thank you. Next person, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. I have two questions. My first question, earlier you already. commented on the situation in the North America. If I remember during the first half earnings report, you said -- you talked about the impact of Brexit; you said that your customers are having difficulty in budget execution. So can you give us the updates on the situation in Europe? Looking at the figures it appears that the endoscope business is still suffering a low percentage other than the product cycle. Can you comment on the investment development on the part of your customers?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Thank you. In the United Kingdom to what extent Brexit will have impact directly, we don't know but there is an impact of DNIS [ph] expense being reduced. So it's a negative, we are seeing a negative growth. But in other parts of Europe; Germany, France and other countries, including South European countries they are all showing a double-digit growth. Now compared to the U.S., the current major products were launched almost at the same timeframe but the impact is not as large as it is in the U.S.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. My second question is on the OP margin of the medical business. I understand that the third quarter tend to be a quarter with lower sales, so I understand that the operating profit margin would be lower than the second quarter but in terms of gross profits, especially in terms of product mix was the third quarter a better quarter or a worse quarter? And what about the aspect of geographical mix? I have a feeling that Japan is a region where the gross profit margin is higher. And because Japan was weaker this time around that had an impact, is my guess. Is that correct?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Well, that's really hard to comment. By region, true, Japan tends to have higher profit margin. And so in that sense it had an adverse effects in the last quarter but looking at the current situation, key growth was coming largely from endotherapy devices which tend to have relatively higher gross profit and surgical device which tend to have relatively lower gross profit, did not grow much. So overall, there is a negative adverse effect of exchange rates but overall, we see the gross profit moving in the favorable direction.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Thank you.

Yasuo Takeuchi

Next person?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for the opportunity. I have a question about GI endoscopes in the U.S. You launched the current series four years ago, and four years ago in the third and the fourth quarter you saw big sales growth. It's been four years since and in terms of your sales strategy, I understand that you are to sell more scopes, that's what you said at the time of the first quarter and the second quarter earnings report; has that been a contributor to improve profitability?

Yasuo Takeuchi

Well, it's been quite some time since we launched the current system. And to sell more scopes to the users of the current system has been our strategy because the number of procedures itself is increasing, we have been focusing on that strategy as you have correctly described, and there is no change to that situation. Having said that with the passage of time that strategy proves to be more difficult. Scope's themselves need to be replaced after some time, so over the long-term they could be considered as disposable portions. So until we move to the next system we will continue with the current strategy.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. On the nine month basis, we understand that the endoscope growth in the U.S. has been flat. So if you separate the system and the scopes, what are the growth rates respectively?

Yasuo Takeuchi

I'm afraid I don't have any data to answer your question. Systems are not disposable, so they will continue to be used. The pattern has been the same as in the other products, growth during the initial three years and then the growth rates will come down in ensuing period.

Unidentified Analyst

I see. Thank you.

Yasuo Takeuchi

Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

One additional question or rather detailed one. In Europe, I think you launched THUNDERBEAT Type S and THUNDERBEAT conventionally has had thermal diffusion issue as is covered in some of the papers. So did Type S contribute to explosive sales growth in Europe, have you seen that?

Yasuo Takeuchi

I'm afraid we don't or I don't have the right knowledge of the situation to answer your question. I'm sorry.

[Call ends abruptly]

