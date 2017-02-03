AT&T Takes A Nosedive... What Gives?

In the following article, we will discuss the potential catalyst for the selloff, and what actions savvy dividend growth and income investors should take.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is selling off hard on Thursday's as of this writing, seemingly for no particular reason. The move has it testing support at the current 50-day SMA. The stock has been on a tremendous run recently. So what gives? In the following article, we will discuss the three potential catalysts for the selloff, and what actions savvy dividend growth and income investors should take.

Did AT&T bite off more than it can chew?

News just popped that AT&T filed overnight for a notes offering of up to $10 billion in six tranches. This may be the primary reasoning for the selloff. Moody's put the company on review for a downgrade in October after the company announced its $85 billion deal for Time Warner (NYSE: TWX). Moody's has given a Baa1 rating to the new notes, but says it's keeping the company ratings on review for downgrade. AT&T is issuing six tranches of five-year, seven-year, 10-year, 20-year, 30-year and 40-year maturities. These issues are not directly related to financing the Time Warner deal, but likely earmarked for general purposes and rollovers. Moody's believes AT&T needs to reduce leverage back toward a target of 3 times. With a new issuance announced today, the selloff is most likely related to some thinking that AT&T may have bitten off more than it can chew at this point. This may raise the odds of a downgrade. This leads me to my second reason for the selloff, uncertainty rules the day.

Uncertainty rules the day in Mexico

AT&T has made a huge investment in Mexico. According to the most recent conference call:

"In a little more than a year, we deployed 4G LTE, 78 million people in more than a 160 markets; rebranded our services and stores; and became the fastest growing wireless company in the country. Customer growth is strong. We added 1.3 million new wireless subscribers in the fourth quarter and over 3 million customers for the full year. This strong investment obviously pressures margins but as you can see in several parts of our business, we're clearly willing to invest in growth."

The problem is Trump got finished rattling Mexico's cage recently by stating we will build the wall and Mexico will pay for it. This has caused the Mexican peso to drop to record lows versus the U.S. dollar. Furthermore, the peso's weakness looks like it will continue in 2017 according to Adam Button, currency analyst at Forexlive.com. Button stated:

"The market is increasingly convinced Donald Trump wasn't kidding around about tackling Mexico and production in Mexico."

So far Trump's attacks on Mexico have not been directly related to AT&T's business in Mexico. Even so, the subsequent drop in the peso's value versus the dollar has made it that much harder for Mexicans to afford the service. On top of this, I expect some Mexicans may boycott the service simply based on the fact Trump has taken such a hard line regarding our two countries. I am sure the Mexican public is not fond of what Trump has had to say so far. What's more, if Trump implements some type of tariff on Mexican products, the risk related to AT&T's significant investment in Mexico shoots up exponentially in my book. Finally, the stock is currently trading at the top of its historical valuation and price in a highly uncertain environment.

Brick wall meet stock

The stock is selling off hard on Thursday as of this writing, seemingly for no particular reason. The stock seems to be unable to break through resistance at the $42.50 mark.

Current Chart

Hopefully, the stock will find support at the current 50-day SMA at approximately $40. If it doesn't hold there, the next stop is the 200-day SMA. After that, it's a free fall to the $36 mark.

The fact of the matter is the stock has been on a tremendous run recently. This fact alone could be a reason for the drop. I submit many short-term traders may have bought into the stock after Trump's election expecting his bark to be worse than his bite regarding his protectionist rhetoric. Sadly, this was not the case. Furthermore, Trump seems more concerned about his protectionist agenda than the pro-growth corporate tax reform he spoke of during the campaign. This may have given some pause. So what are dividend growth and income investors to think?

Bad news is good news for long-term investors

Bad news equals buying opportunities for long-term dividend growth and income investors is my personal investing mantra. Many of the most famous quotes from the greatest investment icons throughout history have been in regards to buying when stocks are out of favor.

"Buy when there is blood in the streets." - Baron Rothschild

"Be greedy when others are fearful." - Warren Buffett

"Buy at the point of maximum pessimism." - Sir John Templeton

There may not be blood in the streets just yet. Nevertheless, you can be sure I will be a buyer, not a seller if and when there is blood in the streets. I do feel we are heading for a macro market correction in the near future and have plenty of dry powder ready and waiting to pick up shares at a discount.

The Last Word

The market appears to be at an inflection point at this juncture. Even so, as a current long-term shareholder, my plan is to basically do nothing. The only reason I would sell is if I believed the company would no longer be a going concern. I believe there is zero chance of that. I plan to hold and buy more shares if the stock drops low enough to be accretive to my current basis. If I were a new dividend growth and income investor looking to start a position, I would wait for the dust to settle regarding Mexico prior to opening a position. Furthermore, no matter how far the stock may fall, never buy into a full position at once. I have made this mistake too many times in the past myself. Always layer into a full position over a long period of time. This has been a key part of my investing success.

Final Thought

Fear creates opportunity for savvy income and dividend growth investors. Think of stocks just as you would when going to the supermarket. You want to buy groceries and stocks when they are on sale, not when they are in demand and priced at a premium.

The market is currently trading at all-time highs, and most stocks seem overvalued at present. This makes finding buying opportunities akin to finding a needle in a haystack. I say never look a gift horse in the mouth. A significant drop in AT&T's stock presents a golden dividend growth and income investment opportunity.

Nevertheless, there are always downside risks to any investment thesis. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Why do you believe the stock sold off Thursday? Would you buy the dip if the stock falls further? Thank you for your participation. If you found this article interesting please hit the follow button by my name above. It would be greatly appreciated.

