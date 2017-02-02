Collectors Universe's (CLCT) CEO Bob Deuster on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

February 2, 2016 4:30 P.M. ET

Executives

Bob Deuster - Chief Executive Officer

Joe Wallace - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Bob Deuster

Thank you everyone and welcome to today's second quarter conference call for fiscal 2017. I want to summarize the highlights during the quarter and then give you some commentary on the outlook going forward into our fiscal 2017 Q3.

Let me start by saying this was one of the most exciting quarters in the company's history. I feel that the key investments we’ve been making in the company on services capacity and globalization in these last several years are beginning to payoff and give us substantial momentum in the global coin market. And further establish our clear leadership in the sports and memorabilia market.

Probably most encouraging was the rapid growth experienced in China this last quarter, due in large part to the contract we have with Guojin Gold, but we also saw growth in all of our grading businesses here in the U.S. as well. Our total service revenue for the quarter came in at record $17.9 million, up from $12.6 million in fiscal 2016 Q2. This represents 41% top line growth from excellent gains in our coin business, which was up 57%, and our card business which grew 15%.

A particular note was the $3.7 million in coin service revenue we realized from China alone. These total results also eclipsed our previously strongest quarter ever, which was Q3 last year, after the 2016 new coin release. Since Q2 has typically been our seasonally slowest quarter it may be more meaningful to look at the first half results on a year-over-year basis.

Total first half service revenue was up 23% with coins contributing 30% growth and cards and autographs up 13%. Total company gross profit for the quarter came in at 64% at the high-end of our normal range, due primarily to the higher level of modern coins graded in the United States and China and trading cards in our sports business.

Operating income for the quarter was $4.5 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior year period, yielding a total operating margin of 25%. Earnings per share were $0.34 for the quarter. We ended the quarter with $10.1 million in cash on the balance sheet, about even with our fiscal 2017 Q1 level.

As I had mentioned last quarter, we were encouraged by the activity in our prime collectible markets, as we approach the end of 2016 calendar year and we were getting ready for the introduction of the 2017 coins this month or last month, actually now, in January. But as it turned out the demand for grading was exceptionally strong and we graded nearly 1.4 million items during the quarter with 400,000 of them in China alone.

Our efforts last summer to build a strong processing and grading centre in Shanghai paid off as the release of new Chinese coins to us from Guojin materialized in the quarter and we were able to meet their initial demand. This is very important since our grading turnaround allowed Guojin to efficiently market PCG as graded gold and silver Pandas to customers through their banking customer channels.

We are very optimistic about the potential of our relation with Guojin in 2017 and beyond and believe we are off to a terrific start with them, with our brand recognition growing in China. And while China stood out as they increased their trading volume 10x over the prior year period during the quarter, we also saw grading volume and revenue gains in our U.S. modern vintage and show segments of the PCGS business.

We believe that our stronger Q2 business performance outside China is due to U.S. coin market that probably bottomed out somewhat last summer, and is now strengthening. Some of the reasons that are moderately growing U.S. economy and to a lesser extent the stronger price for gold and silver. One of the points I continually make is the importance of brand and the resulting trusts, security, and value [indiscernible] in the marketplace.

Increasingly, Collectors recognize that and choose accordingly. For an example of how the market validates that, you don't have to look further than what Collectors invest in. Last year, the top 20 most expensive coins sold at public auction were certified and graded by PCGS. Amounting to $19 million in auction prices realized, it’s a clear indication that after 30 years the PCGS brand is trusted above all others. This last quarter, also saw our PSA sports card and autograph business achieve another all-time record service level for any quarter.

They now have achieved quarterly year-over-year growth for 25 out of the last 26 quarters. This steady growth can be attributed to the leadership position PSA has in the trading card collectables market, as it has been recognized as the most reliable and valuable brand for authentication and grading services for many years. Again, this leadership is continually validated by Collectors in the market.

Last year, the top 10 most expensive collectables in the card sectors sold at public - in the public market were certified and graded by PSA/DNA. As I mentioned earlier, it looks like 2017 will be a particularly good year of growth for our China business. The rate of units graded revenue growth has been accelerating and we expect that trend to continue.

By expanding our operations to include continuous grading locally from modern coins and currency our served market is expanded to include larger dealers and customers like Guojin, who will have a need for this service and because of these relationships we have the capability to see accelerated growth such as that demonstrated this last quarter.

As we stated in the past, we believe that the Chinese market has the potential to rival the U.S. coin market in size and scope and we are well on our way to realizing the leading market position for grading all types of Chinese coins and currency.

Now, let me turn it over to Joe for a more detailed review of our financial performance. Joe?

Joe Wallace

Thank you, Bob. I will now give a brief overview of the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017. For the second quarter, the company generated record service revenues of $17.9 million, a record operating income of $4.5 million and after-tax income from continuing operations of $2.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share. This compares to revenues of $12.6 million, operating income of $1.7 million, and after-tax income from continuing operations of $1 million or $0.12 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

Revenues increased by 41%, and operating income increased by 167% in this year's second quarter. For the first half of the year, the company generated record revenues of $33.6 million, earned record first half operating income of $7.3 million, and after-tax income from continuing operations of $4.5 million or $0.53 per diluted share. This compares to revenues of $27.3 million, operating income of $4.9 million, and after-tax income from continuing operations of $2.9 million or $0.34 per diluted share in the first of all fiscal 2016.

Revenues increased by 23% and operating income increased by 49% in the first half of the year. The revenue increases of 41% and 23%, included coined revenue increases of $4.7 million or 57% and $5.4 million or 30% in the second quarter and six months. In addition, cards and autographs revenues increased by $0.5 million or 15% and $1 million or 13% in the second quarter and six months.

Included in the coin revenue increases were China increases of $3.1 million or 547% in the second quarter and $3.5 million or 317% in the six months, primarily resulting from the previously announced Guojin contract. Our overseas operations, including China as discussed above were 24% and 17% of total revenues in the second quarter and six months, as compared to 8% and 7% in the same periods of the prior year.

The 15% increase in cards and autograph revenues to $4.1 million in the quarter represented record second quarter revenues for that business, which has achieved quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in 25 out of the last 26 quarters. Our coin business represents 73% and 68% of revenues in the second quarter and first half, and reflects the continued importance of our coin business to our overall financial performance.

As previously disclosed, our third fiscal quarter is typically our seasonally strongest quarter of the year, due to the release of gold and silver eagles by the U.S. Mint in that quarter. To stimulate increased demand for our services, effective January 1, 2016 the company implemented more competitive programs for our modern coin business, which we expect will continue to drive submissions in calendar 2017.

In addition as discussed above, there was a significant increase of revenues generated in China in this year's second quarter from the Guojin contract. Therefore, our third quarter revenues will be impacted by the level of revenues generated from that contract, which in turn are dependent on the success of Guojin’s marketing programs and the impact of the Chinese New Year holidays that occurred in the third quarter.

It is too early to determine the impact of these programs and other market conditions on the level of revenues that we will generate in the third quarter and second half of fiscal 2017. The gross profit margin was 64% and 62% in this year's second quarter and six months, as compared to 60% and 63% in the same periods of last year. The improvement in the gross profit margins in the second quarter reflects changes in the mix of revenue revenues and the overall increase in revenues in the quarter.

Selling and marketing expenses were about 13% and 14% of revenues in the second quarter and six months, as compared to 16% and 15% in the same periods of fiscal 2016. In dollar terms, selling and marketing expense increased by $0.3 million and $0.5 million in the current period's and reflected increased costs incurred for payroll business development incentives and travel costs in support of the growth of our operations in China and Hong Kong, and in the U.S. increased trade shows, and general marketing costs.

G&A expenses represented about 25% and 27% of revenues in the second quarter and six months, as compared to 31% and 29% in the same periods of the prior year. In dollar terms, G&A expense increased by $0.7 million and $1 million in the current periods and included higher bonuses and incentives, primarily based upon the improved performance of the business, increased ongoing legal and litigation fees, and higher depreciation and amortization costs. The resulting operating income represented 25% and 22% of revenues for the second quarter and six months, as compared to 13% and 18% in the same period of the prior year.

Turning to our balance sheet. The company's cash position was $10.1 million at December 31, 2016, as compared with $12 million at June 30, 2016 and $10.3 million at September 30, 2016. Net cash used of $1.9 million in the six months, included cash generated from continuing operations of $5.4 million offset by dividends paid to stockholders of $6 million, $1.1 million used for capital expenditures and capital less software costs, and $0.2 million used for discontinued operations.

On January 10, 2017, the company obtained a three-year $10 million unsecured revolving line of credit from a commercial bank. Based on the company's financial performance over the last four quarters ended December 31, 2016, we are entitled to borrow $10 million under the line of credit. On January 23, 2017, we announced our quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, which will be paid on February 24, 2017 to stockholders of record on February 15.

With that, I would like to thank you for your attention. Bob?

Bob Deuster

Thanks Joe. Before we conclude, I’d like to make a few comments on our outlook in this fiscal year. I have always said that Collectors Universe is primarily an intrinsic growth company and that the strength of our operational model would give us the ability to fund growth initiatives, and provide a good return to shareholders with the dividend we pay. These last few quarters were a good example of how we can scale our business to meet market demand, improve cash flow and keep a strong balance sheet in place to sustain our growth and shareholder return goals.

We've entered 2017 with excellent momentum and it seems to continue. The performance for the first half of the year was stronger than last year and above our expectations. The modern bulk U.S. coin market remains the key to this current quarter and we have expanded our grading capacity this quarter to handle the larger volume of gold and silver eagles we expect to see is submitted. This quarter is typically slower in Asia and China because the Chinese New Year is now underway, but we expect continued success of the Shanghai operation as submissions from key customers there resume very soon.

Clearly in the last six months, it can be seen how our exposure in the international markets further balance the dependency we have had only on the U.S. markets historically. We also anticipate another year of steady revenue and profit growth this year in our sports cards and autographed business. Of course all our expectations are governed by several factors not in our control such as the price of precious metals, the overall state of the economic climate, primarily in the U.S. and the possibility of changing international trade policies worldwide. Thank you for joining us today, and I look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

Now we can open it up for any questions you might have.

