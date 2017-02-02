The Huge Mistake Exxon Mobil Made And What It Must Do To Remedy It

Source: Stock Photo

After having to write down a little under $2 billion in natural gas assets it wasn't able to develop, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), as expected, took a big hit on its bottom line in its latest quarterly results.

Looking ahead, it's going to have to deal with its misstep concerning its outlook for the oil market a couple of years ago, when the company focused on projects that would have been profitable when the price of oil was above $100 a barrel, but had little chance of generate a profit with the price of oil lingering so low for a prolonged period of time.

Even now those projects it focused on even last year, such as Guyana and Papua New Guinea, weren't the type of projects it needed to engage in with the price of oil expected to remain subdued for some time. The challenge for Exxon is to transition from the idea of needing to find and announce supposed big wins in offshore locations, as it has in the past, and instead focus on low-cost projects like it has when buying acreage in the Permian.

If Exxon had taken these steps earlier, it would be in much better shape than it is today. It didn't because it obviously believed the price of oil would climb much higher. Like OPEC and other competitors, it wrongly accessed the ability of shale producers to remove so much cost out of the production process and increase productivity at the same time. In other words, it was still thinking in terms of a market that no longer existed, which had supported high oil prices.

Now it has to deal with the reality that there is a lot more oil that can be recovered than in the past, and the companies producing it are highly competitive and not interested in playing nice.

Needs to change its mindset and outlook

After seeing Exxon acquire the 250,000 acres in the Permian Basin, I felt a lot better about the company, primarily because it had taken so long to take that obvious step, and it signaled it had finally acknowledged the price of oil was going to remain lower for longer. Part of that I believe was from the markets' collective yawn when it announced some of the larger projects it had discovered or was going to develop.

The market knew what Exxon was slow to admit: those projects were high-cost projects and under the low-cost oil environment, they wouldn't be profitable. This, probably more than anything, appears to have been what shook the company out of its outlook and made it look toward the Permian for answers. That was the right move to make for its upstream business.

That doesn't mean the offshore projects won't pay off for the company some time in the future, but for now don't represent the growth the company needs to move out of its weak performance, as it's trading below what it was five years ago.

Developing the Permian Basin

The main challenge for Exxon in its upstream business is to change its reliance upon the price of oil having to be a lot higher before making a profit. That was addressed through its acquisition of Permian acreage, and to that end that's all I'm interested in concerning oil and gas production.

Many of its smaller shale competitors have been able to shrink costs to the point of being able to generate a profit in the low to mid $40s. Exxon should be able to do at least that. The end result will be it'll lower its production cost average meaningfully across all of its upstream assets, decreasing its need for oil to be much higher.

That's far more healthy and predictable for the company because it's taking its earnings into its own hands, rather than rely upon an unpredictable oil price environment, which will probably be in place for at least a couple of more years, and as many as five in my view.

Beyond the pace of oil demand during that period of time, we have the new catalyst that should come into play in the near future of President Trump opening up federal lands for exploration and development. While a lot of people throw out how much oil we have in America, the truth is we have no idea when considering the land that had been off limits to development in the past. The 250,000 acres acquired by Exxon have an estimate 3.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. How much more will be found and developed once federal lands are opened up could be mind-boggling.

That's why I go beyond my usual two-year outlook. If this ends up adding a lot more U.S. oil supply to the market, it could be a factor in holding down the price of oil further out, as it's not being included in any predictive models at this time.

Exxon needs to allocative the majority of its upstream capital to developing its Permian assets. That is what I'm looking for to fairly quickly change its earnings picture, by lowering the average costs of all its portfolio. That will reduce its exposure to the price of oil and allow better management of its risk and future production levels.

Conclusion

Although I'm not totally convinced Exxon's top management has surrendered to the reality oil isn't going to rebound much in the near future, it has at least acknowledged it needs to have significant exposure to U.S. shale.

Whether oil rebounds soon or not, Exxon is now in the position it can lower its overall production costs and produce oil and gas at wider margins and better earnings. This will make the company more profitable once demand for oil sustainably rises and supports the price of oil more predictably than it is now. Once this happens, assuming the rest of its business is profitable, it could generate results that surpass any in the past. This will take a few years to come about, and doesn't take into account we could enter a recession during that time; we're already overdue for one.

I'm hoping Exxon shows some aggressiveness with its Permian holdings. It needs to target this part of its upstream assets as the key to growth over the next couple of years, while spreading the lower costs across its overall portfolio.

Also important is I want to see management hold to this new view and not go back to thinking in terms of the market that existed before the emergence of the U.S. shale industry as a global force, which made the U.S. the global oil producing leader. If it does that, it will struggle to move outside the gravity of oil price reliance, which has been weighing on the company for some time.

In the end, Exxon must take its future into its own hands by the decisions it makes, and not assume the oil and gas market will return to the way it operated in the past. Those days are gone forever. Now it must totally embrace the shale revolution and become a major force in it. It has taken a good step with its acquisition in the Permian, now it must confirm this is its upstream priority by sense of urgency it displays toward it. Pace of development and allocation of capital are what I'm looking for to determine its outlook in that regard.

Anything but that would suggest to me it still hasn't learned the important lesson the shale industry represents. That would mean it would take longer to rebound than it otherwise would if it focuses primarily on ramping up its Permian holdings.

