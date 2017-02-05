PRO Weekly Digest: Profiting From Company Transformations With Chris Colvin, Breach Inlet Capital

We highlight a PRO call that played out very well (and quickly), a great short call from a recent PRO Weekly Digest, a PRO call yet to play out and two of our recent favorite ideas.

The opportunity in small caps undergoing transformations, how to find them (hint: not in a screen) and why he’s looking more at Canadian companies are topics discussed and he shares a long thesis on Great Canadian Gaming.

Feature interview

Chris Colvin, Breach Inlet Capital is an investment manager who runs a concentrated portfolio of small caps undergoing transformations. Although a relatively new Seeking Alpha author, two of his three ideas are already playing out - Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) - see here, and Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) - see here. We emailed with Chris about financial modeling, managing risk in a concentrated portfolio and why sometimes other funds follow its lead.

Seeking Alpha: In your fund you look for small caps undergoing transformations - can you share some general examples in terms of the type of change you look for as well as specific examples?

Chris Colvin, Breach Inlet Capital: We believe that we can compound our partners’ capital at a high rate by focusing on an inefficient market (small caps) and then go further by specifically targeting transformations. We define these as companies going through considerable changes that are misunderstood or not recognized by the broader market, which causes their share prices to be undervalued. As these improvements unfold, they act as catalysts to drive substantial shareholder value. The transformation can be a change in: capital allocation policy, operational focus, management, relevant regulation or a combination of these. It also can be a recent transformation or one that has been ongoing for a while, yet still not fully appreciated by consensus.

For example, Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG) instituted a policy to distribute 100%+ of its earnings to shareholders and has been doing this since 2012. More recently, in late 2015, management made the decision to close its money-losing macro hedge fund business and push out the principal leading of that segment. Despite these positive enhancements to capital allocation and operations, FIG’s trailing twelve months of earnings implies a yield of ~15% or a P/E ratio of less than 7x. This is a ~50% discount to peers and a mismatched valuation for a company with a reputable brand, significant recurring revenue, high insider ownership and scalability. The good news is that we should collect a ~15% return until this valuation gap closes.

Another example of a company executing an extensive transformation is Hudson Technologies (HDSN). Due to regulation, its industry is undergoing a secular shift where the primary source of supply for the most common refrigerant (virgin production of R-22) is being eliminated and must be replaced by recycled R-22. HDSN is the largest recycler of this gas and should see its market grow ~tenfold over the next few years. Historically, the company generated most of its revenue by distributing newly-produced refrigerants to users, so simply acting as the middle man and earning a small spread. Now, it is capturing the entire value chain by being the producer and distributor. It has shifted its focus to collecting dirty R-22, recycling it, and then reselling it at a ~50% margin. In addition to this change, the Department of Defense awarded HDSN with a $400mm contract that it will begin to service this year. Lastly, the company recently issued equity with proceeds earmarked for a strategic acquisition that would expand its capabilities. If consummated, we would expect this transaction to be announced soon. If not, then we have confidence that management will wisely deploy the equity proceeds elsewhere. At ~10x pro forma run-rate cash earnings, most market participants have not caught on to this highly profitable growth story.

SA: Can you discuss your idea gen process in terms of how you find these types of companies? It seems they would not show up on most screens.

CC: We primarily source new investments through: (i) a watch list tracking every reviewed security, (ii) our network of operators & investors, and (iii) excessive reading of various periodicals & articles. We sometimes use database screens, but typically generate enough ideas from the sources above. After sourcing, we determine if it falls within our circle of competence. I have spent most of my career as an industry generalist, so typically avoid sectors that require specialized expertise, such as healthcare and energy. We then only move forward with deeper diligence if the target meets our investable attributes of (i) at least mid-teens returns on invested capital, (ii) experienced & incentivized management, (iii) an attractive valuation, and (iv) potential transformational catalysts. This information can be gleaned with a quick review of the company’s most recent annual report, proxy and investor deck. Without this disciplined process in place, much time can be wasted researching a prospective investment that was never a fit. Summarizing my response, you are correct that it is difficult to simply screen for transformations, so we defined clear criteria that enables us to efficiently identify potential candidates filtered from multiple sources.

SA: How patient are you with companies and management in terms of waiting for a transformation to play out? What do you monitor to ensure they’re on track? Is your sell philosophy based on the transformation being complete or the stock reaching your target or a combination (and reversed for ones that aren’t playing out)?

CC: We are patient investors and believe that time arbitrage is one of our competitive advantages. Barring a recession, the transformation should begin to improve financial results and increase intrinsic value within a few quarters. The trading price should follow thereafter. In a typical scenario, it will take several years for the transformation to be complete and value to be fully realized, so our holding period will match this.

We closely monitor improvements in fundamentals relative to management's plan. We track this by analyzing financials, deciphering conversations with management, and discussions with other industry participants. We trim and add to positions based on the upside in our base case price target compared to the downside in our bear case target, or as we refer to the upside/downside ratio. We constantly review our price targets and will adjust if the transformation is playing out quicker or slower than expected. Stated differently, the decision to sell is always based on the current trading price relative to our estimate of fair value, but this estimate is guided by progress with the transformation.

SA: When considering taking a position in a company undergoing a transformation (which almost by definition doesn’t have a natural shareholder base), do you look at the top non-passive holders to see who else is already involved or “gets” the transformation story? Do you notice funds buying once the story begins to gain traction?

CC: I would start by stating we are not activists because this approach can be time consuming, expensive, and distracting. It also can restrict a fund’s ability to trim or exit a position and we need this nimbleness, especially if we discover the thesis is broken. However, we are engaged and constructive with the management teams of our invested companies. Before launching Breach Inlet, I was the portfolio manager of a family office where we took control positions in private companies, so I sat on several boards and acted as the effective CFO for one of those. Because of these experiences, I think I am well-equipped to offer suggestions that can enhance shareholder value when appropriate.

To more specifically answer your question, we typically scan the top shareholders to see if other like-minded investors are involved so that we can compare notes and share perspectives. But often this happens after taking a position. It can be further affirmation of our thesis when a respected investor is a shareholder, but we never invest in a company because of its shareholder base.

Once Breach Inlet has built its stake, I share our thesis through letters, conversations with peers and write-ups on sites such as Seeking Alpha. The primary reason is that most of our holdings have little sell-side coverage and are not well known by the investment community, so we try to bridge that gap. Because of this communication, we generally discover that other funds have followed our lead, at least if we have done our job and presented a compelling investment case.

SA: You recently published a thesis on Great Canadian Gaming (OTCPK:GCGMF), a Canadian company – do you see the Canadian (or another) market as having greater opportunity to uncover hidden value than the U.S.?

CC: That is a great question. As the US equity rally has continued, we have been spending more time researching companies in Canada and building relationships there. I cannot definitively state that Canada has greater opportunity, but it certainly adds another large pool of potential compelling investments. Also, it is the only country that we invest outside of the US because our countries obviously share many characteristics including a common border, so it is easier to efficiently research.

SA: In your write-ups on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) and Hudson Technologies (HDSN), which are both up >20% already, you do a lot of financial modeling – can you discuss your process in terms of best practices, sanity checks, etc.?

CC: I was fortunate to begin my career in the Stephens Investment Banking analyst program, where building models from scratch was taught on day one and required thereafter. It is easy to be enamored with a growth or turnaround "story," but the numbers have to map out as well. We try to match qualitative with quantitative analysis. For each potential investment, we begin with an exhaustive review of information in the public domain and follow that with field research, which includes discussions with management, suppliers, customers and competitors. Once we understand the P&L drivers and formulate an outlook, we construct a two to three-year forecast tied to a valuation assessment with a base case and bear case. We recognize that not even the CFO can predict next quarter's earnings, so our projections will not be precisely accurate but should act as a helpful guide. We then seek 3% of upside in our base case price target for each 1% of downside in our bear case, or a 3/1 U/D ratio. If the security meets this test, we fill out a proprietary checklist and then a tearsheet, which summarizes our thesis and risk factors while also incorporating information about management, operations, and financial trends. Unless we are familiar with the business, this research process typically takes at least several weeks and provides plenty of sanity checks along the way.

SA: Can you discuss how you manage risk given the concentrated strategy from both an individual position and overall portfolio standpoint?

CC: It is a fair question and often asked. The bulk of our portfolio consists of 8 to 12 transformations. We complete rigorous diligence, so only want to own our very best ideas where we believe we have an edge. Or as Warren Buffett once put it: “Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.”

We are comfortable with this concentration because we are keenly focused on risk management. It begins and ends with security selection, so we underwrite using conservative assumptions, require a substantial margin of safety before investing, and continually reassess our theses. This is followed by portfolio construction where we diversify across sectors, limit positions to 15% of NAV on a cost and market value basis, and add both index puts and opportunistic shorts to reduce the impact of drawdowns. We also do not use recourse leverage, keep gross exposure below 125%, and hold some excess cash. We then overlay conservative portfolio management with a transparent infrastructure, which includes detailed quarterly letters and an open line to our partners.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

CC: In addition to FIG and HDSN, GCGMF and TAST are core holdings. Our investment case for each is outlined in detail on Seeking Alpha, but I will summarize our thesis for Great Canadian Gaming. We actually own the security trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (GC.TO) because it is much more liquid than its US counterpart (OTCPK:GCGMF). We then hedge out the currency risk.

The company is the largest casino operator in Canada, where regulation creates high barriers to entry and helps GC to produce 20%+ returns on invested capital. This high-return business model coupled with a superb capital allocator in Rod Baker has caused GC’s cash EPS and share price to rise at an average annual rate of 15%+ and ~25%, respectively, since he became appointed CEO in 2011. With its existing assets and planned projects, we are confident that Rod can continue this trend of driving attractive shareholder returns.

In addition, Ontario is “modernizing” its casino operations by selling seven packages of casinos to private operators. GC won the first package at an implied valuation of only ~2.5x EBITDA. It is now bidding on several remaining bundles that will be awarded in the next few quarters, which would further accelerate GC’s growth. For this consistent compounder with enormous optionality, the market is only charging ~12x profits, which is a sizable discount to its less unique US regional peers. Therefore, we see limited potential downside and believe the stock could double in the next two to three years.

PRO idea playing out

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) dropped >60% since Cliffside Research shared its bearish thesis in November 2016, that it was priced for perfection ahead of a significant lock-up expiration. Part of the decline appears to be driven by the announcement of a secondary less than two weeks later. However, in mid-December, Cliffside switched to the bullish side as news of the lock-up and secondary were in the rear view and FDA approval of its key drug in other indications with much larger markets would provide significant upside.

Call from the archive - LIND

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is down <5% since buysider Peregrine Capital shared its bullish thesis in September 2016. The stock drifted down with the broader market prior to reporting 3Q16 earnings in November, after which the stock rose ~20% over the next two weeks. This may be a positive sign as the market apparently looked past the twin challenges noted by management (terrorist attacks in Europe and regular media attention to Zika virus during prime booking times) and instead focused on higher net yield and stable occupancy. As the stock has given up half of the post-earnings gain, and Peregrine’s original $12.60 target represents ~40% upside from the current level, this may be a good name to revisit.

PRO Weekly Digest idea playing out

In a recent interview with the PRO Weekly Digest, Keubiko said Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was a high-conviction short due partly to concerns over its loan book and underwriting standards. This past week OPB dropped 25% after reporting credit deterioration in its commercial business loan portfolio. Check out Keubiko’s take on the quarter here.

Noteworthy PRO articles

We wanted to highlight a few of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor Marc Pentacoff: Dane Bowler's NAV approach to timber REIT CatchMark Timber (NYSE:CTT) is convincing and showcases how, on a per acre basis, the company appears significantly undervalued.

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Constructive Capital, featured in last week’s PRO Weekly Digest, presents a compelling long case on Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and why the significant discount to the merger price is unwarranted; 65% upside (a non-annualized return) if merger goes through at the current price.

