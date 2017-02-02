Southerly Hotels: Viewed Through The Eyes Of A Preferred & Occasional Note Investor

However, don't be surprised by which one I determined was the safest and best bet.

Consequently, an investment in its preferred or its note might be a safe bet.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More important, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

When considering the acquisition of Southerly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) preferreds, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online. Below is a snapshot of a slice of the SHO ticker page:

A quick review informs us that SOHO is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT. It IPO'd in 2004 with a market value of $86.7 million, a micro cap company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds this company has to offer:

Here we learn that SOHO offers one Note and one preferred, SOHOM & SOHOB, that were issued at respective coupon rates of 7% and 8%.

Let's click on SOHOB. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares are callable on 8/23/21 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a dividend of $2.00 per share per year, or 0.50 per quarter, to be paid 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, & 10/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 8/16/16, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.



Now, lets look at its Note:

This is a senior unsecured 7% note.

This note is callable on 11/15/17 at a price equal to 101% of the price redeemed plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a dividend of $1.75 per share per year, or 0.4375 per quarter, to be paid 2/15, 5/15, 8/15, & 11/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 11/18/14, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Interest is not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, unsecured notes rank senior to preferreds and commons, yet junior to secured debt.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by my IB platform because Yahoo Finance did not allow me to research back beyond a year, sorry:

Above is a screenshot of SOHO's Four-year chart. As far as I'm concerned, this is the picture of a company stock that appreciated from 4/22/13 when it traded at $4.12 until now when it's currently priced at $6.98. Better yet, in a 1/31/17 press release, it reported it minimally increased its common dividend distribution from 0.095 per quarter to 0.10.

The following is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of SOHO's present financial highlights.

The company's current market value is $104.58 million. It earned $00.0 million on sales of $153.70 million, which I find perplexing. According to its previous year's performance, it's up a healthy 32.33%. Its short- and long-term debt/equity is 3.5, which might be a tad high. Consequently, from an existential point of view, I deem a preferred investment in this company a pretty safe bet at the moment.

Now let's see how its preferred performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch chart:

Now let's see how its note performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch chart:

Now it's time to determine which is the best buy:

SOHO Note & Preferred Comparison 2-2-17 Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best SOHOB 8/23/21 2.00 25.15 2/25.15 7.95% Best SOHOM 11/15/17 1.75 25.73 1.75/25.73 6.80

Hands down, the preferred B is the better buy. You get an attractive yield of 7.95% for at least 4 years and pay the piper 0.15/share if and when called in 2021. The note M, on the other hand, is priced 0.73 above par and offers less of a yield. Worse yet, it can be called later this year with the result a 0.73 loss per share minus that .01% kicker. If not called, it matures on 11/15/19, which will guarantee your loss at that time. Furthermore, because I see no existential threat in this company's near future, the additional safety of the note, in my opinion, is virtually worthless.

