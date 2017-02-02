Natural Gas Storage And Price Outlook

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that natural gas storage fell by 87 billion cubic feet (bcf) last week, lowering storage levels to 2,711 bcf, 8.9 % below last year, but 2.2% above the 5-year average. The market had expected a drop of 83 bcf. Because the relatively small drop was anticipated, futures prices were basically unchanged.

Looking ahead, market expectations for storage changes for the week ending February 3rd is a drop of 172 bcf. That compares favorably to a draw of 70 bcf last year and a 5-year average draw of 138.

In the 4-weeks ending February 17 th, the data show a drop of 569 bcf. This average is 26 bcf faster than the same weeks last year, but about 22 bcf slower than the five-year average.

Storage Changes 2017 2016 5-Year 1/27/2017 -87 -152 -166 2/3/2017 -172 -70 -138 2/10/2017 -165 -163 -156 2/17/2017 -145 -158 -131 Total -569 -543 -591

I calculated the actual and projected cumulative drawdowns each year beginning with the first week of November through February 24th. In this heating season, the total draw would be 1,864 bcf. Last year, it was only 1,506. Gas-weighted heating degree days have been equal to last year's and 18% less-than-normal. The expected draw is comparable to the 2014/15 season.

Cumulative Natural Gas Storage Drawdowns (NYSE:BCF) 2012/13 2013/14 2014/15 2015/16 2016/17 04-Nov-16 21 37 40 15 54 11-Nov-16 3 55 23 24 84 18-Nov-16 -34 10 -139 -29 82 25-Nov-16 -31 -4 -161 -105 32 02-Dec-16 -103 -166 -212 -139 -10 09-Dec-16 -101 -246 -275 -171 -157 16-Dec-16 -183 -531 -325 -229 -366 23-Dec-16 -254 -708 -351 -342 -603 30-Dec-16 -390 -804 -482 -510 -652 06-Jan-17 -591 -962 -717 -688 -803 13-Jan-17 -740 -1,250 -934 -899 -1,046 20-Jan-17 -911 -1,355 -1,028 -1,051 -1,165 27-Jan-17 -1,105 -1,595 -1,143 -1,121 -1,252 03-Feb-17 -1,223 -1,855 -1,303 -1,284 -1,424 10-Feb-17 -1,381 -2,086 -1,413 -1,401 -1,589 17-Feb-17 -1,507 -2,335 -1,633 -1,449 -1,734 24-Feb-17 -1,678 -2,431 -1,862 -1,506 -1,864

The market expects storage to bottom about 1,775 bcf at the end of this season. That would be 702 bcf lower than a year ago and 23 below the 5-year average.

End of Draw (BCF) 2017 2016 5-Year Average Max Min 7-Apr 1775 2477 1798 2482 837

The market expects storage to build to 3,615 bcf before next heating season swings into gear. That would be 394 bcf lower than during the same week at the start of this heating season and 246 bcf below the 5-year average.

End of Storage (BCF) 2017 2016 5-Year Average Max Min 3-Nov 3615 4009 3861 4009 3588

A review of the price action over the same period in past years is presented in the table below. With the current nearby price around $3.18, and the forecasts above, I would expect relative price stability.

Natural Gas Futures Prices 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 5-Year 1/27/2017 $ 2.19 $ 2.98 $ 4.85 $ 3.29 $ 2.68 $ 3.20 2/3/2017 $ 2.04 $ 2.75 $ 4.91 $ 3.32 $ 2.50 $ 3.10 2/10/2017 $ 2.05 $ 2.68 $ 4.58 $ 3.28 $ 2.48 $ 3.01 2/17/2017 $ 1.94 $ 2.76 $ 5.21 $ 3.15 $ 2.68 $ 3.15 High $ 2.30 $ 2.98 $ 5.56 $ 3.42 $ 2.71 $ 3.39 Low $ 1.90 $ 2.58 $ 4.78 $ 3.15 $ 2.38 $ 2.96 Average $ 2.07 $ 2.73 $ 5.00 $ 3.29 $ 2.52 $ 3.12

Conclusion

With 59% of cumulative heating degree days normally experienced through January in a heating season, the upside and downside risks are narrowing. I am beginning to focus more on next heating season for opportunities.

