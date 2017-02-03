Facebook: Connecting Shareholders To Growth

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) reported earnings for the fourth quarter. This company was arguably a speculative bet years ago, but it has proved itself to be an established player in the social media space, as well as, in a more expansive sense, in the area of technology. The numbers are indicative of such thinking.

According to this Seeking Alpha item, the top line increased a little over 50% to $8.8 billion. Earnings per share came in at $1.41. Both of these numbers beat the consensus estimates, the EPS by ten cents. According to the earnings press release, net cash from operations for the full year went from $10.3 billion in 2015 to a little over $16 billion in 2016. Capital expenditures in 2015 and 2016 were approximately $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion, respectively. So as can be seen, free cash flow is doing well.

Facebook's stated mission is to connect people, and it is doing that. More importantly, it is making money from those connections. Everyone knows about Facebook, that it is free and that you can keep up with friends via the site, check news and market a business. It's become a significant brand in a significant space. All of that is a known quantity. But in addition to all of that, why else does one buy the stock? There are two main reasons to research this name further.

Video Will Add Value

The video element of the overall thesis is, to me, the most important one of all. There's a simple reason for it: the Facebook video offerings of today will evolve and eventually turn the Facebook of tomorrow into a major media company.

Facebook is arguably already a media company. It does offer platforms - platforms for people to express themselves, communicate, etc. It offers advertisers a platform to sell products. Celebrities can use Facebook to promote themselves, and the video on it now has been used to great effect in informing and entertaining.

However, whatever Facebook is now in terms of video is only going to expand, and I cannot see how the company avoids becoming a distributor of, yes, an overused phrase - original content. CEO Mark Zuckerberg doesn't seem to want to concentrate or contemplate that idea, but over time, he will have to explore it and engage it.

Here's a news item that might make one take notice: the company is reportedly putting together an application that will work on set-top boxes to distribute its content. This news item also serves a source for the following assertion: Facebook is going to be concentrating on the video aspects of its operations. I just don't see how Facebook's aspirations don't intersect with those of a studio.

The inference to be taken from Zuckerberg's remarks in his conference call is that Facebook will be heavily investing in itself, and video is a going to be a priority target of that investing activity. That, in my opinion, is valuable news for shareholders.

Virtual Reality

Also in my opinion, virtual reality is going to be big. It might be years before that happens, but it probably won't be as long as people think. The combination of Facebook and Oculus VR represents a unique opportunity in this arena.

In terms of the actual market, it is true that we are at the early stages of development. This market, however, to me, has potential in the same way that the video-game industry showed potential back in the days of Pong. An exaggeration perhaps in one sense, but I don't see how we cannot make such a comparison.

If that is accepted to be the case, then let's consider Facebook's investment in this industry: it represents a logical bet, and the risk it takes in this investment is balanced by the incredible success the company has achieved in the advertising industry. The virtual reality of today is not like the virtual reality of yesterday - there is more mainstream appeal to it, a higher amount of demand for it to be developed into a true platform for gaming and general storytelling both in long and short format. Facebook must vigorously invest in this market because the company is a solid fit for the theme (consider that Facebook members overlap the demo target for the entertainment technology) and because of the revenue streams it will eventually offer. I think Zuckerberg has a good understanding of what virtual reality is destined to become.

The Stock

Here is a chart showing Facebook's stock movement over the last three years.

The above chart shows a stock that has performed well over the last few years. Obviously there will be corrections, but I think on a long-term basis that the stock will continue to increase in value. This isn't because I am stating some technical reason based on the movement I see in the image - although there probably are long-term technical cases to be made - but it is predicated on the fact that the company's core social businesses seems to be stable and are bringing in cash flow that can be invested in high-growth areas. This to me is a winning combination: a stock that Wall Street is buying plus a stock that is backed by a company with strong fundamental appeal.

The Risk

There is risk, and it should not be dismissed with any sort of cavalier argument. At the end of the day, Facebook is a social network, and any venture capitalist can start the next Facebook. The Internet supplies many examples of once-hot properties that have fallen from bigger heights: MySpace, AOL, Yahoo. Remember that. Personally, I believe the positive parts of the Facebook thesis outweigh (to a great extent) the negative parts, but the reader may feel differently after some digging into the company and its capital-investment ambitions.

I own Facebook and I like what I read in the earnings report and in the transcript of the conference call. For me, it is a buy.