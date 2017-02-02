AAII Sentiment Survey: Neutral Sentiment Rises To Highest Level Since Early November

Over half of survey respondents said that the Dow’s recent performance has little to no influence on their expectations.

Pessimism was below 30% for the third week in a row, the first streak of its kind since the election.

The percentage of individual investors describing their short-term market outlook as "neutral" decreased from last week, while pessimism has now been above 30% for three consecutive weeks for the first time since the election, according to the latest AAII Sentiment Survey. Optimism bounced back slightly after declining three weeks in a row.

Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, increased 1.2 percentage points to 32.8%. Optimism was last lower on November 2, 2016 (23.6%). The historical average is 38.5%.

Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, declined 1.9 percentage points to 33.0%. This is the fourth time neutral sentiment has been above its historical average of 31.0% since the election.

Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, edged up 0.7 percentage points to 34.2%. Pessimism was last higher on November 2, 2016 (34.3%). This is the first time that bearish sentiment is above its historical average of 30.5% for three weeks in a row since the election.

Since starting 2017 at 46.2%, bullish sentiment has pulled back by a cumulative 13.4 percentage points. Over the same period, neutral sentiment and bearish sentiment have risen by 4.5 and 8.9 percentage points, respectively. (The numbers are rounded.) All three of the indicators remain within their typical historical ranges.

At time of publication, the Dow Jones industrial average (DJA), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and NASDAQ Composite (NASDAQ:QQQ) are all on course for weekly losses. U.S. indexes have pulled back in recent sessions, as investors weigh the potential headwinds and tailwinds of President Trump's potential policies. On the one hand, tax cuts and fiscal stimulus could boost the U.S. economy, but on the other, protectionist policies could hamper foreign trade.

Also influencing investor sentiment are valuations, earnings, consumer sentiment and the magnitude and timing of future interest rate increases. According to Thomson Reuters, roughly 44% of S&P 500 companies have reported quarterly earnings, and of those that have reported, 66% have beaten earnings expectations while 48% have beaten revenue expectations.

This week's special question asked AAII members to explain how, if at all, the Dow's rise above 20,000 influences their expectations for the stock market. Over half of the respondents said that the Dow's recent performance has little to no influence on their expectations. Roughly 15% of respondents said that the Dow's recent performance gives them a more optimistic stance on what's to come; some even mentioned the possibility of an improving economy because of Trump's election. Slightly over a quarter of respondents said that the Dow's performance presents a selling opportunity, or confirms that the market is overvalued.

Here is a sampling of the responses:

"20,000 on the Dow does not influence my expectations. My investment focus is long-term."

"It's just a number, but I sense a turning point for the better under our new president."

"I am more interested in the financials of individual stocks than the Dow Jones industrial average."

"Bad things happen after you hit all-time highs. The fundamentals are just not there to support these high market valuations."

"Phony rally based on wild expectations of what a Trump presidency really means. The market is way overvalued and heading for a major fall."

"The number is meaningless but I do think the market is currently overvalued. Expectations are too high."

This week's AAII Sentiment Survey results:

Bullish: 32.8%, up 1.2 percentage points

Neutral: 33.0%, down 1.9 percentage points

Bearish: 34.2%, up 0.7 percentage points

Historical averages:

Bullish: 38.5%

Neutral: 31.0%

Bearish: 30.5%

The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987 and asks AAII members whether they think stock prices will rise, remain essentially flat or fall over the next six months. The survey period runs from Thursday (12:01 a.m.) to Wednesday (11:59 p.m.). The survey and its results are available online at: http://www.aaii.com/sentimentsurvey.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.