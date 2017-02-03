2017 Catalysts Point To Upside In Galapagos

Risks include targeting highly competitive markets and the possibility of disappointing data in the coming year. Galapagos is well capitalized, and dilution is a minimal concern.

There are multiple ways for investors to win in the medium to long term.

Shares of mid-cap European biotech Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) are up over 20% since my initial write-up on the company, in which I called it a long-term buy based on a strong cash position, potentially lucrative partnerships with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), and multiple ways to win in its deep pipeline targeting several high-potential markets.

In the last article, we touched on filgotinib, for which Gilead paid $300 million upfront in cash and purchased a 15% stake in Galapagos valued at $425 million. Galapagos also stands to receive up to $1.3 billion in milestone payments, tiered royalties from 20% on upward, and a 50/50 profit split in co-promoting territories.

On November 22nd, the company announced the first patient was dosed in a phase 3 trial in Crohn's disease, thereby resulting in receiving a $50 million milestone payment from Gilead. This worldwide study will enroll 1320 patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease to receive 100mg and 200mg of the drug candidate or placebo.

In mid-December, it was announced that results from the prior FITZROY study with filgotinib in Crohn's disease was published in The Lancet, wherein the intention to treat population of 60 of 128 patients (47%) treated with 200mg of filgotinib achieved clinical remission at week 10, versus 23% of patients in a smaller placebo group (n=44).

On December 8th, the company also announced of a phase 2b/3 study in ulcerative colitis, resulting in a $10 million milestone payment from Gilead. Progression into the phase 3 portion of the study is expected by the end of the year.

The Gilead-led FINCH phase 3 program in rheumatoid arthritis is recruiting as well, which includes three separate phase 3 studies. FINCH 1 is a 52-week, randomized, placebo- and adalimumab-controlled study in combination with methotrexate (NYSE:MTX) in 1650 patients who've not responded adequately to methotrexate. FINCH 2 is a 24-week study in 423 patients who have had inadequate response to biological treatment. FINCH 3 is a 52-week study in 1200 methotrexate-naive patients testing filgotinib in combination with MTX or as a monotherapy. This broad program is a testament to Gilead's conviction of the utility of the asset.

On February 1st, the company announced the dosing of its first patient with GLPG2222, its novel CF corrector, as an add-on to Vertex's Kalydeco in a phase 2a study. This resulted in a $10 milestone payment from partner AbbVie, as the two companies seek a triple-combination therapy that would target 90% of all cystic fibrosis patients. Galapagos stands to receive $600 million in milestones as well as a 50/50 profit split in co-promotion territory and mid-teens to 20% royalties.

In the multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled study dubbed ALBATROSS, up to 35 evaluable patients will be enrolled to receive one of two active doses of GLPG2222 or placebo for 29 days. While primary objectives include safety and tolerability, investors will be keeping an eye on ppFEV1 (changes in sweat chloride) and CFQ-R. Results are expected by the end of the year, representing another important catalyst for the company.

Other catalysts for the CF program in the first half of the year include data readouts for early-stage studies in candidates GLPG2737, GLPG2451, GLPG2222, as well as, and more importantly, the initiation of a phase 2 triple combination study mid-year.

Data involving potentiator GLPG1837 was announced December 20th, showing comparable results to Kalydeco in G551D patients. Data was intriguing, but first thoughts from experts in the CF community are that Kalydeco might be the superior candidate. Additionally, one patient in the study dropped out to a safety event (increase in non-cardiac creatine phosphokinase), which is a potential concern.

I remain hopeful yet somewhat skeptical of the company's efforts in trying to come up with a triple combination therapy to best Vertex's (NASDAQ:VRTX) efforts, as the latter company has quite the head start. Still, much value could be derived from this program through 2017 as management pushes forward.

Lastly, I would be remiss to mention top line results from a phase 2a study in IPF in the second quarter. If successful, this wholly owned asset could significantly boost the value of the company. For a frame of reference, remember that Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) acquired Intermune for $8.3 billion.

Figure 2: IPF market snapshot (Source: Company presentation)

After one year of treatment with Esbriet, a 48% slowdown of loss of lung function was observed in patients, giving us a benchmark to compare GLPG1690 to. Also, there exists the potential for combination therapy with Esbriet, which would make the asset a gamechanger, in my opinion.

Figure 3: GLPG1690 reduces fibrosis in BLM models, reduces LPA levels in BALF (Source: Company presentation)

Ending the third quarter with over 900 million euros in cash, with a reduced operating loss of €14.8 million (compared to €48.5 million), Galapagos is well capitalized to push its pipeline forward in 2017 and beyond.

As is the case with quite a few of my picks, investors have multiple ways to win here. Galapagos shareholders could profit in the coming year and in 2018 as partnered pipeline assets mature, while also being exposed to potential upside surprises in IPF and other earlier-stage candidates.

Additionally, I still wouldn't be surprised if the company gets caught in the crosshairs of Gilead, as it would be a smart move for management of the struggling company to acquire its partner and avoid sharing profits in the future. Another author on Seeking Alpha came up with a very insightful piece on this last scenario, and I highly recommend reading it as well.

Risks include the high level of competition in the company's initial targeted markets with partnered programs and the possibility of disappointing data or other negative developments with trials in 2017.

As in my prior article, I still conclude Galapagos is a long-term buy in biotech, although it might be better to establish a pilot position at this point and wait for dips or market volatility to provide better points to add to the position in the future. For those already holding a full position, 2017 should be a very interesting and potentially profitable year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.