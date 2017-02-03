Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:CY)

Q4 2016 Earnings Call

February 02, 2017 4:30 pm ET

All information discussed in our press release and on this call is based on preliminary unaudited results, and we encourage you to review our 10-K once filed.

During the call, management will make statements that should be considered forward-looking, and as such they're subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Please refer to our earnings release, the risk factors in our 10-K filed with the SEC, and our other SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements are based on the information available to us as of today. We undertake no obligation to update these statements.

Please note that the financial measures to be discussed by management today are non-GAAP measures, unless they are specifically identified as GAAP measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings press release issued today.

I'll now turn the call over to Hassane.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thank you, Melanie, and thank you all for joining us. This is now our fifth consecutive quarter of meeting or exceeding our guidance and is actually our highest quarterly revenue ever reported since the SunPower era.

Looking at 2016, it was an exciting year. We drove growth in our automotive and industrial segments. We acquired and integrated the Broadcom IoT business, and are seeing growth exceeding our expectations. I spent the last quarter talking to our customers and investors, and I'm pleased to report that Cypress 3.0, my vision for Cypress, and our focus on selling complete solutions for embedded systems in markets that are growing faster than the overall semi industry, is now deployed internally and externally across all of our partners and channels.

We have fully aligned our go-to-market strategy with our target markets. Our focus, moving forward, will be to provide our customers with combinations of our MCUs, wireless connectivity, analog, USB and memory solutions, along with the software that enables everything to work together seamlessly. We've constructed our product portfolio to contain everything our customers need for a typical embedded system, with the goal of becoming a single source for them, consolidating their supply chain and accelerating their time-to-market.

I want to highlight a few examples of progress in our target markets. First, automotive is a key growth vector for us, as connectivity in cars is growing and we are in a strong position to capitalize on it. For 2016, automotive grew 37% over 2015. We're now in 19 of the top 25 auto OEMs globally and we are shipping revenue in 10 of the top 15 Tier 1 suppliers.

We are just starting to grow our presence with Chinese OEMs, as shown by our robust design-in activity. We are maintaining our leadership position and instrument clusters and gaining in automotive body electronics, securing competitive wins with two major auto suppliers for our Traveo 2 (03:32) MCUs, thanks to our low power and advanced security advantages.

In terms of connectivity in the car, seven of the top eight automotive OEMs have integrated Cypress Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combination technology into production vehicle development programs. Lastly, a leading computing and computer graphics company is now using Cypress NOR Flash on their automotive artificial intelligence platform for driving and mapping in autonomous vehicles.

Next, our industrial business, including MCU wireless connectivity, analog and memory solution, aligns with our overall Cypress 3.0 blueprint and represents additional growth opportunities for Cypress. For 2016, industrial grew by 5% over 2015. Our solutions target Industry 4.0 factory automation, along with motor control, beacon, smart city, and agricultural applications, anything that involves monitoring systems and collecting and processing information instead of having guys walking around with clipboards. We're capturing share and factory automation, including asset tracking with Zebra.

Other parts of the connected world, such as home security, audio/video equipment, LED lighting, smart health application, anything our customers want to connect quickly and easily, also become a target for us, like our latest win with a leading connected camera company's eyeglasses for social media posting. Revenue from wireless solutions acquired from Broadcom in July 2016 has already exceeded our expectations, increasing over 15% quarter-on-quarter in Q4.

The major barriers to entry in IoT are ease-of-use, ultra-low-power, and security. We have aggressively solved the power and security part of the equation. We'll tell you more in an announcement around the Embedded World event in Germany next month. On ease-of-use, we are uniquely positioned to win, because we have a true plug-and-play solution. Our robust WICED software now has integrated support for the leading cloud services and systems integrators. We already have support for Amazon, IBM, Microsoft and Alibaba in WICED, and our recent partnership announcement with Verizon represents another significant community addition.

The WICED platform also includes a robust community with about 20,000 users and rapidly expanding partnerships. We have the broadest and most robust connectivity portfolio in the industry. Many of our recent wins are for chips that combine multiple pipes of wireless connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth Low Energy, or BLE, something we are uniquely positioned with in the market today ahead of any broad play competition. We have a first-to-market advantage with these solutions and this is where the IoT market is going. Demand is very high for our connectivity solutions and our pricing leverage in this area will contribute to our gross margin plan.

Finally, we are the market leader in the growing USB Type-C controller market, and we expect to maintain our portfolio leadership through integration and programmability. We are in the top three PC OEMs and are now getting designed into second tier PC OEMs as they incorporate USB-C. We collaborated with Panasonic to define HDMI over USB-C for the transmission of high-def video to HD and 4K TVs, and we introduced a joint demo at the CES show in Las Vegas, the market's first solution, continuing our pattern of USB-C industry first. I'm pleased to be starting off 2017 with an energized team that is executing well, a new go-to-market strategy, and full slate plate of design activity to drive our long-term growth.

Now I'll turn it over to Thad to talk in more detail about our numbers.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thanks, Hassane. I'll start today with a summary of the year, then I'll discuss the demand environment, gross margin, and provide additional details on our financials for the fourth quarter.

For 2016, we are pleased to report a very successful year for Cypress, where we completed the integration of Spansion and the acquired IoT business. We exceeded our synergy expectations and we shifted the strategic direction of the company to Cypress 3.0.

For the full year, we reported non-GAAP revenue of $1.9 billion, an increase of 19% over our reported revenue in 2015. Our team's solid execution and focus on long-term growth, gross margin expansion, and expense management generated $0.49 of EPS in 2016, a 133% increase over 2015. So, again, 2016 was a big year for hitting key milestones.

So turning to the demand environment, we believe the semi market remains relatively stable. However, we are seeing better than seasonal results in both our IoT and automotive businesses. Our acquired IoT business saw stronger than expected growth, contributing revenue of $72.3 million due to broad customer demand for our wireless connectivity products, and our base business was down only 2% sequentially in a quarter typically down 3% to 4%.

Our non-GAAP revenue for Q4 was $530.2 million, above the midpoint of our guidance range. And the revenue guidance we provided for Q1 of $495 million to $525 includes $75 million to $80 million in revenue for the IoT business. So for Q1, our base business is projected to be down roughly 6%, in line with normal seasonality.

Next I'd like to turn to gross margin. Our Q4 gross margin came in at 40.1%, as we continue to execute on our margin improvement plan. We increased factory utilization to 63% as we completed our lean inventory initiative initiatives and we burned through over $80 million of excess inventory in 2016, as planned. We continue to transition products out of our Minnesota Fab to Fab 25 in Austin as we prepare for a divesture. As we have said previously, 100% of the transferable products are internally qualified and now over one-third of the total production is being manufactured in Fab 25. As expected, our gross margin will decrease slightly in Q1 to roughly 39% due to seasonal declines and product mix. We expect utilization to be down to flat in Q1 to match the seasonal trends.

So let me give you some additional details on our financials. As Hassane discussed, we reorganized the company, consolidating from four reporting division to two, to improve our go-to-market strategy and operational efficiency. The new Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, or MCD, includes the following; Microcontroller and PSoC product lines of the former Programmable Systems Division; IoT, Connectivity and USB product lines of the former Data Communications Division; the foundry business from the former Emerging Tech Division; and our IP Business Unit, which was formerly part of the Memory Products Division.

So our Memory Products Division, MPD, now includes Flash, SRAM, specialty memories, as well as the AgigA Tech, which was formerly reported as a part of our Emerging Tech Division. And we've included a reconciliation from the old divisions to the new divisions on our website that should help explain these changes.

In Q4, MCD revenue was $294.9 million, up 2% from Q3, as we continue to see growth in our IoT business. As I mentioned, the acquired IoT business revenue was $72.3 million, above our guidance due to strong demand and, as such, we incurred additional expenses to expedite production needed to support the end customer demand. And overall, the industrial and automotive segments represent 51% of total revenues. In Q4, our automotive business grew 14% year-over-year as we continue to see additional cross-selling opportunities across the portfolio.

Moving to MPD, the MPD revenue was $235.3 million, down slightly, as expected, primarily due to declines in our NOR Flash business. While we expect the overall memory market to decline over the long term, we are well-positioned in our focused markets and we'll continue to drive profitability and cash flow in this division.

So let me give you some numbers for your models. Our operating expenses for Q4 were $134 million, as we saw an early benefit from the restructuring we announced in late last September. As we discussed, this restructuring was a shifting of investment and focus in the high growth markets, and would not result in long-term cost reduction. As such, we expect our operating expenses to increase back to normal levels in Q1.

In the quarter, we recognized $47.1 million of synergies from the Spansion merger, or $189 million on an annualized basis, which exceeded our plan. This is broken down to $15.5 million in cost of goods sold, $29.9 million in operating expenses, and $1.7 million in interest and tax. We also recognized $9.6 million of annualized synergies in Q4 from the IoT acquisition, as planned. And our OIE was $21.5 million, which includes interest on the debt as well as foreign exchange impact, and our tax expense in Q4 was $3.2 million. This resulted in net income of $53.8 million, or $0.15 per share, at the high end of our guidance and our diluted share count for Q4 was 355 million shares.

So, turning to the balance sheet, cash and short-term investments totaled $121.1 million and we had $208 million undrawn on our revolver. Cash from operations was $89.8 million, which included $3.8 million cash payments associated with the restructuring, and we expect Q1 restructuring payments to be about $18 million in cash. Debt was flat at $1.3 billion.

Our Q4 non-GAAP EBITDA increased for the third consecutive quarter to $94.6 million, again, the highest level since the Spansion merger. Our accounts receivable at the end of the fourth quarter was $333 million, resulting in DSO of 57 days. Inventory increased $40 million sequentially to $287.8 million, due to an increase in IoT and MCU inventory to support increasing customer demand. Our CapEx was $11.9 million and depreciation was $16.1 million for the quarter.

Now turning over to guidance we published in our press release today. We again entered the first quarter with over 90% of the quarter booked and a book-to-bill of 1.05. We expect Q1 revenue in the range of $495 million to $525 million, in line with normal seasonality in our base business. We estimate gross margins to be 39%, plus or minus, and as always, margin will vary with utilization, product and customer mix.

We expect Q1 operating expenses between $139.5 million and $142.5 million for the quarter. While higher than Q4 due to the benefits of the restructuring, this remains below our target model of 30%. The net interest expense will be approximately $17.1 million, tax expense will be approximately $2.9 million, CapEx is estimated to be $16 million, and depreciation in line at approximately $16 million as well. We anticipate the fully diluted share count to be 359 million shares, and as a result, earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.09 to $0.13 for the quarter.

So to wrap things up, we're pleased with another quarter of solid execution from our teams around the globe. We look forward to providing more details on our solutions and our business at our upcoming Analyst Day on March 28, and we hope to see you all there.

With that, I'll now turn the call back over to the operator to begin Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. Our first question on queue is coming from the line of Vivek Arya of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is open. You may begin.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thanks for taking my question, and a good job on the results and execution. For the first question, it's on gross margins. I think in the past you had set a goal of exiting the year around 43% or so, and hopefully higher than that for next year. Can you remind us again if you are on track for that? What are the milestones? How much of that is dependent on sales growth? How much is operational? Any color around what the milestones are would be very helpful.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So we're still on track for that. So the guide for Q1 was 39%, as we expected, with the normal seasonality. We have line of sight continuing to improve that throughout the year. We expect to exit the year at 43%, and we're still on track and marching to our gross margin initiative to improve gross margins exiting 2018 roughly at 48%. So we're still on track with that. The company has executed very well. Our plans have laid out very nicely.

We don't necessarily need revenue growth to improve those gross margins. Obviously, gross margins will move with customer or product mix. But to lay out what it is, it's really continuing to move the products into Fab 25 from our Minnesota Fab. We've got a few more synergies on the COGS side from the Spansion merger to recognize, and then it's really optimizing and improving our Flash gross margin. So, it's really the plan that we've been talking about for a year now and, like I said, the company has been executing well to that plan.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Got it, very helpful. And as my follow-up, can you talk a little bit more on the memory side about the pricing environment. Is there any improvement? I think you said we should model this business, the Flash side to be a decliner long-term. But is this business strategic longer term to Cypress? And if not, are there options to divest it? I understand that you are able to bundle it with other products and solutions, so it is a useful business to have. But is it strategic longer term? Thank you.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. This is Hassane. So, I'll shed some color on the memory market. So we don't – we see a pretty stable pricing environment in the market across the board. Obviously, we see some strength in specific end markets, like I talked about, because of automotive. So our exposure to the growth markets are driving some of that and the pricing behavior is very good for us.

Now if I – obviously, I'm not going to make any comments on any strategic direction we have, but I would tell you that, given our offering to customers of complete solutions, memory fits pretty well as an adjacency to every MCU we sell. Therefore, it is a BOM play for us, but I'll stop short off commenting on any strategic moves we might or might not make regarding that asset.

Vivek Arya - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Our next question is coming from the line of Anthony Stoss of Craig-Hallum. Your line is open. You may begin.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Hi, guys. Nice execution. Can you – it appears that the IoT businesses, the growth is accelerating. I'd love to hear from you, Hassane, what you think the growth rate might look like in 2017, also any sense on seasonality, how that might shake out. And also I don't know if you gave a number on the amount of USB Type-C revenue in the December quarter, and do you think that will be up sequentially in March. Thanks.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Okay. So I'll cover the IoT part of your question first. So we've talked at the time of the acquisition when we closed, the IoT business will be growing at the 17%. We see the 17% annual growth rate is expected to continue through 2017. Obviously, as we get into the year, we'll be looking more closely and we'll be giving any updated numbers. But for now, I'm very comfortable with the 17% growth continuing through 2017.

For the Type-C, we did see – we are seeing growth sequentially. But if you look at the market for Type-C, the expectation from my side is, that ramp is going to happen in the second half of 2017, and that's really a typical design-in behavior. The expectation is a lot of announcements from end-products will happen at Mobile World, and then as those start getting deployed, hitting the shelves and selling through, we will see an uptick, which will drive, obviously, our growth in that market heavily in the second half 2017. So we will see slight growth in the March quarter, but primarily would expect us to grow much harder in the second half.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Great. Thanks for that. And, Thad, if you could comment on tax rate kind of expectations for 2017 and beyond. Thanks.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah, our tax rate should remain consistent, 5% to 6%, and that essentially matches our cash tax as well. And, Tony, I want to follow-up on the previous question that you had on the Type-C. So from Q2 to Q3 we saw the Type-C revenue double. In Q4, it's essentially flat, but we see it starting to ramp as this onset (22:06) into 2017 and second half of 2017. So just want to clarify that it was essentially flat as we expected in Q4.

Anthony Joseph Stoss - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Great. Thanks for that.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Next question on queue is coming from the line of Betsy Van Hees of Loop Capital Markets. Your line is open. You may begin.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Thanks so much and congratulations on the strong quarter and guidance. I just wanted to go back to the memory question that was asked earlier regarding the pricing environment and supply/demand. So, Hassane, you mentioned automotive and that the pricing is good there, but that's more of a long-term contractual, and then, of course, you guys do a lot of special things there for the automotive suppliers to get higher gross margin. But as we look at the rest of the business, I was wondering how you're seeing the supply/demand dynamics, if pricing is getting better, if there's any – any kind of thoughts on that from a pricing perspective, which would, obviously, help the gross margins that you guys are striving to get to.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Hi, Betsy. It's Mike Balow. So right now in the memory market we are seeing a tightening in both the NAND and NOR space, which has allowed, I think, the pricing to get a little bit better, and that's across all markets consumer, set-top box, so number of different markets in there. So, overall, we're seeing a lot of growth right now quarter-over-quarter and some tightening in demand.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

So then, although, Thad, you mentioned that we could see declines or we should be looking for declines, it looks like we could actually have a good year in the NOR Flash market, which has been a long time since we've seen that.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. When I talked about the decline, I'm thinking over a multi-year period, so not quarter-over-quarter. But, as Mike said, we are seeing strength in memory in the short-term here. In over a multi-year, five-year period I think you're going to see that market decline low to mid-single-digits, the entire of memory.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. If you look – just to add some. If you look at overall market in the memory, we've always said it was declining. Obviously, you'll have an uptick if there is strength in some markets we're more exposed to than others with our end market focus. But overall, the short-term that we are looking at is not going to modify or change the decline that we've always expected.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then are you also seeing that in the SRAM market, is that spilling over to you seeing some tightness and good supply/demand environment is there as well?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

No, I think that's primarily on the Flash – topic on the Flash, not on the SRAM.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Okay. And then, Thad, congratulations on the nice move with the cash getting up. And I was wondering if you could please provide us some color on what your plans are for cash and potentially getting back into your stock buyback.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So, the number one priority right now with the excess cash flow is to pay down debt. And as I've been saying, the goal is to exit 2017 below a 3 times leverage, which we thought we could take a full turn off of the leverage in 2017. I think we can still do that. So that's the focus for 2017. I think at that point – until that point, we won't be doing any buybacks. After that point we get down into that comfort zone, we'll be opportunistic on buybacks at that point. But for now, it's all going towards paying down debt.

Betsy Van Hees - Loop Capital Markets LLC

Thanks so much for the additional color and congratulations again on the quarter and guidance.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thanks.

Operator

Thank you, ma'am. Next question will come from Robert Mertens of Needham & Company. Your line is open. You may begin.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Robert, are you there?

Robert B. Mertens - Needham & Co. LLC

Yeah, sorry. Can you hear me?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. We can hear you.

Robert B. Mertens - Needham & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you. So a quick question on behalf Rajvi Gill. I just wanted to get a little bit more clarity on the automotive memory side of things and what sort of drivers you're seeing there and the timeframe of ramping design wins?

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Sure. The memory strength in automotive is primarily if I were to look at an end segment is a lot of the autonomous driving, so ADAS market, that market is growing. Obviously, it's growing from a smaller base. These are wins we're getting today on platforms, and if I look at typical automotive ramps, those will be generating revenue in the next three to five years. So, that's a typical automotive latency design win to revenue, but the beauty of automotive is we have that visibility way in advance.

Robert B. Mertens - Needham & Co. LLC

Okay, great. Thank you, and just one quick follow-up. How should we think about your OpEx throughout 2017?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

You should think about OpEx remaining 27%, 28% of revenue. We are artificially low in Q4, as I mentioned. With the restructuring, we saw early benefit of some of the savings, but we're reinvesting those dollars back into the business as we always said we would. But on an ongoing basis, we're below our 30% target. We're going to run the company somewhere around 27%, 28% of revenue and you can just lock that into your models. Next question?

Operator

Thank you, sir. Next question will come from Suji De Silva of ROTH Capital. You may now begin.

Suji De Silva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Hi, Hassane. Hi, Thad. Can you talk about in IoT the strength there, which end markets we're seeing particular strength from?

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Sure. This is Mike Balow. So, we're seeing a lot of strength right now in the consumer space. We've got a lot of design wins that won't show revenue today in the automotive space, and then some in the industrial factory automation as well. I think in the consumer space, applications like printers, TVs, gaming, is where we're getting a lot of traction. And then some of the non-traditional users of – people that wouldn't normally semiconductors as well, where they just want connected devices. So, we're seeing a lot of traction there. It's really a very long tail across all markets, whether it's design-in or revenue, but that's the beauty of it and that was really the basis of our acquisitions to take that as broad (28:54).

<: Yeah. Suji, this is Thad. I would add that for two quarters now this business has exceeded our expectations. And it's not – the growth is not being driven by one or two customers. It's very broad, as Mike said, and we're seeing a lot of design activity as we continue to take that product broad. But we're seeing really end unit sales from our customers being above expectations, which is putting more demand on us to supply.

(29:20)

Suji De Silva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Yeah, great color there. And also, maybe a higher level question for Hassane, big picture. The changing from four segments to two segments, you guys had four segments for a long time. What do you think will be done perhaps more optimally with two segments versus before? If there is any thoughts there. Thanks.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Sure. If you look at the alignment that drove our consolidation to two segments is really aligning with the end markets. I'll take, for example, MCD, which was a combination of PSD and DCD. The reasoning behind it, if you look at our end-markets and end-application, with every microcontroller, there is a radio. And by vice versa, with radio opportunity, we can sell a MCU. That's part of our BOM control, but also cross-selling opportunity that we've talked about since the merger with Spansion, and also the Broadcom IoT acquisition.

So putting those two together, strengthen our go-to-market, strengthen our ability to leverage our portfolio to leverage our roadmaps. So all of that makes it more aggressive for us and more aligned with our customers to be able to sell everything we have into those markets. And that, obviously, proliferates through the marketing organization, but also more importantly the sales organization and the channel, having that streamlined approach from design all the way to selling through revenue.

So that was really the background behind the consolidation that we went through, and it's a great opportunity for us. As you know, since the merger, for example, for automotive we've had a very specific go-to-market. We have a dedicated sales force sales force for automotive. And that worked out very well. You've seen the results that we've talked about this quarter and last. And now we're structuring ourselves to align with the other markets.

Suji De Silva - ROTH Capital Partners LLC

Thanks. Good job on the quarter, guys.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thank you.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Thanks, Suji.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Next question will come from the line of John Vinh of Pacific Crest Securities. You may now begin.

John Vinh - Pacific Crest Securities

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Your inventories kind of bumped up a little bit in Q4. I assume that was due to some of the upside you guys were seeing in IoT. Could you talk a little bit about that, and what are your expectations for how inventories trend into Q1?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So the inventory was up roughly $40 million quarter-on-quarter, driven by IoT, obviously, as we ramp inventory there, as well as the MCU platform as well. So we've been building inventory there to ramp for customer demand. Both of those product lines have been under pressure in terms of just keeping up with demand. So I think as we go forward, you're probably going to see some slight increase, but we don't want to increase inventory too much. So you're going to see it kind of in this – floating around in this level. There will be some upticks and downticks just depending on demand within the quarters, but kind of you might see it tick-up a little bit, but not much more.

John Vinh - Pacific Crest Securities

Great. Thank you. And then my follow-up question is on automotive. Hassane, you talked about seeing very good traction with 19 of the top 25 OEMs and 10 of the 15 Tier 1s. Is your strategy going forward is to expand that customer base? Could we see you adding additional OEMs and Tier 1s in 2017, or are you expanding – focus on expanding your footprint at the existing customer base? And how should we think about kind of the overall growth for your automotive business this year?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

It's actually going to be – we're doing both. I'll take the expansion of our footprint within – to new OEMs and new Tier 1s. Obviously, we've been working through 2016 and we talked a little bit about our progress last quarter on the design-in and design wins. Those will start proliferating into revenue in the next two to three years now, and that will add to our end OEM and end Tier 1 revenue generation when those turn into revenue, and we'll add those. So that activity we have visibility to and we are expanding our presence.

Now, also we are expanding our footprint within every customer that we engage with, and that really has been our strategy of, what I call, BOM control, where we own the microcontroller, we own the memory, we own a PEMIC, we own an SRAM and so on. And the perfect example, when we acquired Broadcom, there needs to be a microcontroller (34:06) radio. We are able to sell that radio right next to our microcontroller.

So, that's an example of expanding within a customer footprint, while we generate and, obviously, turn our design win into revenue with new customers. So, that's a pure play of exactly where our strategy is going as a company and the results so far are showing it.

John Vinh - Pacific Crest Securities

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Next question will come from Harlan Sur of JPMorgan. Your line is open, you may begin.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good afternoon and congratulations on the solid quarterly execution. Utilizations were 63% in the December quarter. I'm a bit surprised, because typically in your seasonally weaker Q1 I'd expect utilizations to be down. But I think, Thad, you said they'd be flat to maybe slightly down. So, is that a commentary on the potential demand profile beyond the March quarter? I guess that's my first question.

And then on top of that, I think part of your goal to get to your 43% gross margins end of this year is predicated on utilizations being sort of about 10 percentage points higher versus where they were in the December quarter last year. Just wondering if that's still the same assumption we should be using.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah, it's Thad. That's correct. So, utilization I guided for Q1 would be flat to down with seasonality. That, obviously, will depend on the mix as well, so there is always that fluctuation. And that mix is not just for Q1, but it's for other quarters as well as you start to build inventory for Q2 shipment. But to answer your question, assuming we're flat to down slightly in Q1, yes, we'll take the utilization back up. We'll continue to crank it up through the rest of 2017, and I think we should be exiting 2017 probably just north of a 70% utilization rate in the fab, assuming the market continues the way what we're seeing – kind of the environment that we're seeing today.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thanks for the insights there. And, obviously, congratulations on the double-digits growth rates in the automotive business. Your design win rate, though, has been much higher than that. I know a couple of quarters back you gave us some metrics around that. And, obviously, that tends be a good leading indicator of sort of continued growth on a longer term. Wondering, Hassane, if you could sort of quantify year-over-year what the design win trajectory is like. Is that still trending well above your revenue growth?

And I'm surprised that you mentioned body electronics today. I know we've talked about – you and I about the leadership in the digital dashboard and infotainment and some of the traction you're getting in ADAS. But I'm just wondering what kind of traction and where are you guys getting traction in body electronics.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

All right. I'm glad you picked up on that, so that's a good TF (37:16) for me. So, you're right. The design win is a very high rate. Obviously, it's – which is a great thing for us as we add more and more content through our end applications. And as you know I've talked about, we have a very good laser focus on specific end application because of their growth rates within automotive. And that has – the momentum is still there. We are getting closer to generating the revenue from these design wins that we've been talking about. But again, I mean, we're talking about two to three years, depending on when the design win hit our funnel.

But part of the expansion – part of the prior question of are we expanding our footprint at existing customer is exactly the body electronics story that we just entered in Q4, and that's going to add or layer on a lot of the growth that we have been talking about. We have deployed – we have designed and worked with customers, Tier 1s and OEMs, on a new body electronics platform. I'm not talking about a project. A platform is basically what ends up going in almost every car that Tier 1 supplies or the OEM manufactures. Those are wins we have secured on our new growth segment or our new growth vector, which is body electronics, and those we will start seeing revenue, obviously, four years out given that we're just getting started. But that's exactly right down the path of exactly where our strategy is – or exactly what we want to do and exactly how we're organizing to achieve. It's a great play for us.

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great. Thank you for the insights.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Next question is from Craig Hettenbach of Morgan Stanley. You may begin.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Yes, thank you. Hassane, question on connectivity in autos. Can you talk about the competitive landscape there? And then also, given your strong presence in autos, kind of what you are able to leverage as you try to bring connectivity into the mix as well?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah, absolutely. That's a easy question. There are none today. We are number one in that market. There is no other competitor, is able to service automotive with our automotive footprint. So we're in a great position to capitalize on the opportunity that is getting deployed today. The design-ins are getting today for connected cars of tomorrow, we're the only ones that are able to service that. Number one being an automotive company, over a third of our revenue is automotive. So we are an automotive company, but two is the technology that we did acquire, which fits perfectly in automotive and what they are trying to do, whether it's a vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle infrastructure, or connectivity within a vehicle.

Infotainment is the first area where you see connectivity happening, where you connect your phones to stream media or even front media infotainment to your rear entertainment center, which is getting more and more common in cars. So everywhere you are seeing connectivity in a car, we are there and we are playing to win. And that's going to – the track record is there for us in auto, but also I talked about seven of the eight already use connectivity in development. So we're in it, we're the leader, and we'll maintain that leadership as that market develops.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

And, Craig, just to remind you that at the time of the acquisition, 10% of that business was automotive. And since closing the acquisition, we've seen a lot of cross-selling opportunities with our relationships with those automotive customers, pulling of designs from those customers, and so there's big demand and we're seeing the design pipeline pick up. So over a multi-year period, we're not going to see much of an impact for those designs today, but three years out we're going to start to see that start to ramp even further.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. And then if I can switch gears to the industrial market. It doesn't get as much attention as automotive. But, can you talk about the growth drivers there? Is it kind of an overlay of macro or any specific product applications or segments within industrial that you think you can drive above average growth?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

I think – this is Hassane again. It's across a lot of the segments within industrial. But if you look at the trend of why there is an uptick that is driving content in those is connectivity really. So, every time a customer opens up a design for connectivity, we're there. We service that connectivity part of it, but it's also an opportunity for us to cross-sell, and that's going to layer in of the vector for industrial that I keep talking about as exceeding the – we will grow faster than the industry grows. So, that's kind of the trend, the connectivity driving other content to be revisited, because a lot of these are legacy and they are getting a refresh because of the radios.

Now, within industrial, the need for radio are very different. Everybody requires Wi-Fi. We're the only show in town that are able to provide a broad Wi-Fi solution, and I mean we are the only ones in town today that are able to do the broad Wi-Fi along with every other connectivity in a combo, which puts us in a great place for industrial. But, industrial design cycles talk about 24 months. So, we're going to start seeing that revenue – or the funnel generating revenue in next 18 to 24 months based on our design-in cycle. But connectivity, I would say, is a big driver in that market that is driving it.

Craig M. Hettenbach - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Next question will come from Blayne Curtis of Barclays. Your line is open. You may begin.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my question, a couple. Just on the IoT business, you're seeing the strong growth. Just curious – I know when you bought, the business had come down a little bit, so maybe hard to do year-over-year. I was just kind of curious if you normalized out for the products that are kind of growing, what rate is that tracking at? I know you said 17% for the year, but is it tracking better than that? And then if you could just update us on – I know you're trying to put in your distribution channel, what status is that? Is it fully in the channel at this point?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. I'll just say that the 2017, 17% is – I'm very comfortable with that today, and obviously, as we move through the year and we see how the end sell-through will happen, we'll talk about a different trajectory, if any. Overall on the channel, it's fully deployed. I would say that IoT products and solutions were fully deployed on – before we even closed the acquisition. We had our complete sales force was trained. Our distribution channel regional, in every branch were all trained. Our technical experts were up to speed on WICED. We hit the ground running and that's the reason we are able to really quickly take those products and solutions broadly. And like I said, we're seeing the results of that.

Michael Balow - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

I'll maybe just add one other thing on the channel side. A number of our channel partners now have already implemented and hired specialized, centralized training to help take this broad. So they're making a big investment in the IoT space as well with us.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Got you. And then, Thad, just a quick – I'm just trying to work through your reconciliation on the segments. It looks like a little bit of programmable went to memory. Where did that come out of?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

So, there was some auto business that has historically been reported into the PSD, a small portion of it. It just got cleaned up and moved over into the memory side.

Blayne Curtis - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Okay. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from John Pitzer of Credit Suisse. Your line is open. You may begin.

John William Pitzer - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Yeah. Good afternoon, guys. Congratulations on the strong results. I guess my first question, Thad, you spent a good deal of time kind of explaining the trajectory for gross margins. I'm just kind of curious on the margin line, especially with some of this outsized growth you're seeing in the IoT business. I guess, there is two schools of thought that you can either drive a lot of leverage in op margins as revenue growth comes in above plan or you have such a large potential opportunity set that you can spend on R&D to try to capture even more future growth. How are you thinking about kind of the op margin leverage independent of sort of fab utilization and gross margin leverage?

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Well, that's a good question. It's actually a combination of the two. It's the second-half of 2016 we said we would be breakeven for the IoT acquisition after you burden it with the interest expense. We were actually slightly accretive in that business coming out of 2016. As we go into 2017, obviously, there is accretion that we talked about, but there is opportunity for us to reallocate some of the dollars through our restructuring plan that we implement in Q4 to move those dollars into that IoT group to capitalize and spend more on R&D to capitalize on that fast moving market. So, it's really kind of a combination of the two. I don't think you're going to see a dollar-for-dollar fall-through because of that incremental spend on R&D, but you are going to see leverage of that gross falling through to the bottom line.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

John, if you remember, I've always focused on – we're going to focus on markets and we're going to play to win. If there is an opportunity and there is for us to play to win in IoT, we're not going to let it pass us by. We will invest and we will win and we will dominate, or maintain our dominance in that market.

John William Pitzer - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

And then, guys, relative to the cross-selling opportunity between IoT and kind of core Cypress, I understand in the auto market design cycles are long. But as you think about other markets like industrial, how quick can you drive that? And then, is there any sort of attach rate or kind of dollar content metrics you can give us as to how we should think about cross-selling opportunities?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

So we are, obviously, doing cross-selling already since we closed the acquisition. If you look at the industrial segment, the design rate as far as – or design latency from design-in to revenue think of it as being 18-month to 24-month, the comment I made earlier, and that's going to put some revenue from cross-selling towards the end of 2017, but primarily it will hit in 2018 as we convert the funnel into revenue. But that's typical design-in, and we have good visibility on that activity moving forward; same as automotive, just a few years earlier.

John William Pitzer - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Got it. And if I could sneak one quick one. Thad, you said primary use of cash is going to be paying down debt in the near-term. If you look share count's kind of been creeping up here. Any guidance you can give us on share count for calendar year 2017, given the cash priorities? And just in general, if you look at your stock-based comp, it tends to run higher as a percent of your earnings in a lot of peers, and so I'm just kind of curious around – philosophy around that stock-based comp.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So, it's an emphasis for the company, we've actually been reducing our burn rate on the share count. And, obviously, it takes a while for that to catch up through the stock-based comp, the way that's calculated from an accounting perspective. But if you think about the share count, we plan kind of a 2% to 2.5% normal dilution per year, and that's what you should be thinking about for 2017. Obviously, we would love to be buying that back and offsetting that. But for 2017, right now, the focus is the debt pay down, but we're not planning a lot of dilution. We're managing it very tightly, and then you'll see that slowly start to catch up through the stock-based comp charge that comes through.

John William Pitzer - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Perfect. Thanks, guys. Congratulations.

Operator

Thank you, sir. For our last question, this will come from William Stein of SunTrust. Your line is open. You may begin.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. Thanks for taking my question. First I wanted to ask about USB Type-C traction. It sounds like your view is that, your position here is going to be bigger than what your position has been in USB in the past, and I'm wondering if you can try to quantify that. Is it that you think the market's bigger or your position is bigger, that you're taking share? And then also related to that, do you anticipate growth to be very broad-based through all these industrial and perhaps even automotive applications, or should we expect something more concentrated in the consumer space?

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

First, I'll – there are few questions in that. I'll target first the position for USB-C in the market. We have a leadership position today, but if I compare Type-C today from USB 2.0 today, it's a fragmentation that you have not seen in the USB-C yet. To illustrate it, USB, standard USB, there are very segmented end-market and players. The number one and number two player are, let's say, 11%, 12% each. We're number two in that market. And then you go to 7%, and then a tail of decimal point percent market share. That's the market in the USB 2.0 that happened over time. Type-C today, you have a handful of players that matter, but as that market expands and as that market matures, I expect the same fragmentation to happen at the supplier base also.

We are focusing on the integration and programmability side of it. So as the commoditization of Type-C will happen in the low-end, which I expect the cables to be the first, then we will just not participate in that and will focus where really the gross margin dollars and innovation is going to happen. We already started that focus with our HDMI first-to-market approach, where we integrated HDMI in a single chip. So that's the behavior you're going to see us do and keep in the future.

Then your next question is, do I expect USB Type-C to proliferate beyond consumer? Yes, the answer is yes. It will start catching up in the ecosystem as the connector of choice becomes USB Type-C for all of the video, audio and specifically power, you're going to start seeing the ecosystem catching up, while they go through their design cycle. You're not going to have a USB adapter in your car that is the old USB connector that you want to plug your USB Type-C phone into it, given that the phone needs a reciprocating connector on it. So those will start happening. There is some design activity happening there, and those who follow us, their own latency from design-in to revenue. So you're talking about three to four years in auto, the two years I talked about in industrial, but the activity is happening. It's not going to be just on consumer.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

And then if can squeeze one more in. At the last Analyst Day, the company offered long-term growth views in each of the four segments. Now we're consolidated down to two. I'm wondering if you can offer us a long-term growth view in the two that are remaining.

Thad Trent - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Yeah. So it's Thad. I mentioned the memory, over a multi-year period I think that's going to be declining. You can think about that declining low to mid single-digits. There is going to be puts and takes each quarter, each year, but over a multi-year period that's what you should plan. On the MCD division, which is the auto, the IoT, the MCU connectivity, you're going to see higher than market growth there. When I think about a combination for that, it should be high single-digits. Some markets are going to go faster; some of the sub-segments in auto are going to go faster than that. But I think when you think about that division, it's going to be kind of high single-digits. And that should put us in a position to outgrow the market, that's really what we're shooting for.

William Stein - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Great. Thank you.

Hassane El-Khoury - Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

All right. Thank you all for joining us today. We're pleased to once again report results that were in line with our expectations. In 2017, we're focused on growing faster than the overall semiconductor market, driven by automotive, connectivity, and USB-C. We look forward to providing more detail at our Analyst Day on March 28. We have an exciting day planned. Let's just say you are not going to recognize this company when you walk in the door. We hope to see many of you there. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you everyone for participating on today's Cypress Semiconductor conference call. You may now disconnect.

