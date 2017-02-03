These REITs Reigned Supreme Till Rates Rained On Their Parade

Subscribers to "Retirement: One Dividend At A Time" got an early look at this material and receive instant text message trade alerts which often produce lower entry price points and higher yield and income.

The close correlation between interest rate movement and interest rate-sensitive stocks is observable and highly correlated.

The general stock market has developed wobbly legs the last few days, as the narrative seems to have changed. Continuing drama from the new administration in Washington and from protesters demonstrating their dislike of executive orders has begun to take a toll on traders.

They're getting nervous that all of the daily important developments are distracting the new president and his team from moving forward on the expansionary growth policies that he's advocated to kick the economy into higher gear. The Monday Night Massacre didn't help, either.

While traders expressed anxiety, pushing the Dow Jones down over 200 points the last few days, interest rates had begun to retreat.

Sensing that economic growth may be on hold, especially with Friday's GDP report showing only a 1.9% increase in gross domestic product for the fourth quarter, traders saw less of a demand for money, so interest rates were declining.

In addition, nervousness in the equity market drove investors to the perceived safety of the bond market. Increased demand for bonds pushes their prices higher and their yields lower.

On Wednesday, the ten-year Treasury bond declined 1.29%, resulting in a yield of 2.47%.

Here's a picture of the ten-year bond movement over the last couple of weeks. The yield has traversed from an intraday low of 2.31% on January 17th to an intraday high of 2.56% on January 26th. This may, on the surface, not seem to be much of a change, but when you do the math, another picture emerges:

2.56% - 2.31% = .25%

.25%/ 2.31% = 10.82%

Interest rate movements of this magnitude, occurring over such short periods of time, are perceived as tectonic in some bond circles.

Date Open High Low Close Adj. Close* Feb 02, 2017 2.45 2.47 2.43 2.47 2.47 - Feb 01, 2017 2.49 2.52 2.46 2.47 2.47 - Jan 31, 2017 2.48 2.50 2.43 2.45 2.45 - Jan 30, 2017 2.49 2.50 2.47 2.48 2.48 - Jan 27, 2017 2.52 2.53 2.48 2.48 2.48 - Jan 26, 2017 2.54 2.56 2.50 2.51 2.51 - Jan 25, 2017 2.48 2.54 2.48 2.52 2.52 - Jan 24, 2017 2.44 2.47 2.42 2.47 2.47 - Jan 23, 2017 2.46 2.47 2.38 2.40 2.40 - Jan 20, 2017 2.50 2.51 2.46 2.47 2.47 - Jan 19, 2017 2.43 2.50 2.43 2.46 2.46 - Jan 18, 2017 2.36 2.40 2.36 2.39 2.39 - Jan 17, 2017 2.33 2.35 2.31 2.33

Rates declined 3 basis points on the back of Friday's poor 1.9% GDP growth report, and rates continued their retreat for two more days. At the same time, many REITs reflected the knee-jerk reaction of traders as compressing rates fed into rising stock prices and lower yields for the REITs.

Strong Price Action for REITs as Averages And Rates Decline

January 31 brought a crescendo of buying back into the REITs as rates were sliding for the third consecutive day, reacting to the perceived slowing of the economy that came with the weak GDP report for the fourth quarter.

Among the biggest gainers were the mall REITs like Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) +3% and General Growth Properties (NYSE:GGP) +4.2% after both posted solid Q4 results amid a tough retail environment.

The iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEArca:IYR) gained +1.1% and the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEArca: VNQ) rose +1.3%. Both advanced alongside the S&P 500's 0.5% decline and a four basis point dip in the 10-year Treasury yield.

Other REITs We Keep Tabs On

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) +3.1%

+3.1% Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) +0.7%

+0.7% Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG ) +2%

) +2% Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) +1.6%

Wednesday Brought A Reversal

Wednesday, February 1st brought a sudden reversal to the bond and REIT rally. A stronger economy signals there will be greater inflation and an increased demand for money. It was reported that U.S. factory activity accelerated to more than a two-year high in January amid sustained gains in new orders and raw material costs, pointing to a recovery in manufacturing as domestic demand strengthens and the drag from low oil prices ebbs.

Other data on Wednesday showed that private employers boosted hiring last month. While construction spending slipped in December, the underlying trend remained strong. The signs of strength in the economy at the start of the year were acknowledged by the Federal Reserve's policy-setting committee.

At the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Fed said it expected that economic activity would expand at a "moderate pace" and the labor market strengthen "somewhat further."

The U.S. central bank, which has forecast three rate hikes this year, kept its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in a range of 0.50-0.75 percent

Janet Yellen, the Fed chair, remarked that both consumer and business sentiment were improving and that she expected the Fed's inflation target of 2% was in sight.

What Do The Numbers Indicate?

Though the economic picture seems to swing from slowing growth to faster growth and then back again, my take is that the overall preponderance of the data points to a continuing strengthening of the economy this year.

Manufacturing appears to be recovering. Their comments on business conditions last month ranged from good to stronger. Some described demand as very steady, and others reported that sales bookings were exceeding expectations.

The new president pledged to cut taxes, reduce regulations and spend $1 trillion on rebuilding infrastructure. He has yet to offer more details about the anticipated fiscal stimulus package, but he signed an executive order requiring two regulations be cut for every new regulation put in place.

January's data so far suggests that the economy is poised for acceleration after gross domestic product increased at a weak 1.9 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter. The deceleration from the third quarter's brisk 3.5 percent pace reflected a wider trade deficit.

Latest Jobs Report

Also on Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report indicated private employers added 246,000 jobs in January, up from 151,000 in December. The report, jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, came ahead of the Labor Department's more comprehensive employment report on Friday, which includes both public and private sector payrolls.

Strategy Session

The Fed chose to leave rates unchanged at their February FOMC meeting. Ms. Yellen was more positive on her outlook for the economy, jobs creation and inflation. I have every reason to believe she will follow through on her promise to raise rates three times this year. She has kept past commitments, and I can only posit that the future will be as reliable.

We can count on the tried and true knee-jerk reaction of traders to give us one, two or three more cracks at the bat this year to pick up bargains of our favorite REITs.

Watch List Candidates

Dividend growth investors' favorite monthly payer, Realty Income (NYSE:O), has already declined from a lofty $72.30 level in August of this year to Wednesday's $58.31 close. This $13.99 retraction amounts to a 19.35% correction. Another fractional loss from there will have investors buzzing about a REIT bear market. Due to the fall in price and a recent increase in the dividend, its yield has risen, from 3.3% to a current yield of 4.32%.

Another REIT holding common to many dividend growth investors, and also a constituent in our Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, is Omega Healthcare Investors. It too saw its high this past summer, on August 15th, of $37.48 intraday. At its then annual dividend of $2.44, investors obtained a yield of 6.51%. At Wednesday's close of $31.58, counting its recently raised dividend to $2.48, it is now sporting a greatly enhanced yield of 7.85%.

That 16% fall in price translated directly into a 20.6% higher yield and income for today's buyer.

Some investors might be tempted to wade in now at these lower prices. Not me. I like to get the biggest bang for my buck in terms of yield and income production.

If we are to believe that three more rate hikes of ¼% are coming this year, and we're willing to invest our hard-earned money on this proposition so that our money works as hard as possible for us, then we can examine the possible consequences these rate hikes might have on stock price and therefore dividend yield.

Remember, dividend stocks are regarded as bond proxies by many investors. So if bond rates rise ¼%, dividend investors contemplating a new purchase want to see a similar rise in the yield of their dividend stock if it is to preserve its attractiveness in respect to bond yields.

Omega Healthcare Investors - Yield And Price Analysis

If this were a long-term bond, the prices shown in this table would be a very close approximation of how far price would have to fall in order to give new investors a yield equivalent to a newly issued bond, taking into consideration a ¼% jump in yield for each segment shown.

Because this is not a bond, but a stock, we must acknowledge that additional factors regarding pricing may come into play. For instance, if the company has a poor quarter, the price may decrease more than shown in the above chart to reflect investors' disappointment. If the company has a temporary setback dealt to it by decreasing Medicare reimbursement rates, the stock price may also contract.

On the other side of this risk, the company may report good earnings or increase the dividend yet again. These would necessarily give investors confidence and lend support to the stock price. All else being equal, if none of these factors come into play, and rates rise ¼%, then another ¼%, and another ¼% as promised by Chair Yellen this year, we could expect price action as depicted in the above chart.

Along with this price action, of course, will come a greatly enhanced yield. It will closely follow the ten-year bond in upward trajectory, handing patient investors an 8.60% yield compared to today's 7.85% current yield.

This 75 basis point increase in yield will translate to a 9.6% higher yield and 9.6% higher income. Will you be among the patient investors who profit from the coming move in interest rates this year?

One of the few things we can control in the stock market is the price we're willing to pay for a stock we'd like to own. Rather than letting the market dictate prices, we set our own targets to achieve our goals.

Here are some other examples of high-quality dividend growth stocks from the FTG Portfolio where we exercised patience, set targets and were successful in establishing positions at yield and income levels that we chose.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

The first article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc., Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.55% since launch on December 24, 2014.

In order to manage this portfolio in real time and stay on top of all of our positions, I use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker. When dips occur, I'm able to easily monitor the impact on each equity's dividend yield. This always helps in the process of layering in slowly with gradual share additions to help grow income further going forward.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

Here, I've used the tracker to input various target prices. Because the app calculates prices, dividends yields and investment cost all in real time, it is simple to let the app manipulate target prices to quickly arrive at the results we're seeking.

From Wednesday's closing price of $31.58 for Omega Healthcare, we're able to quickly determine how much price compression it will take (Column E) to give us a .25% bump in yield (Column L). As the price compresses to $30.63, we see the effect on yield rising from 7.85% to 8.10%. A further price contraction to $29.70 results in our yield rising yet another .25%, to 8.35%. One more price rollback to $28.83 gives us yet another .25% bump up in yield to 8.60%, circled in red.

For the same 100 share position contemplated, we are able to see the effect on our investment cost with each price contraction, also circled in red in Column G.

In real time, the app also feeds us with important metrics that include the current value of each of our positions, the percentage change in value from our buy price, current dividend yields, yields on cost based on our buy price, the dollar income each constituent contributes to overall portfolio income, the percent of income each represents and our capital gain from each position as well as the total portfolio.

This is how we monitor the FTG Portfolio in real time and make adjustments to holdings as opportunities present themselves.

FTG Close, February 2, 2017

Your Takeaway

Interest rates movements have been all over the map and have lately made large moves in short periods of time. Prices of interest rate-sensitive stocks are closely correlated with these movements. High predictability can give patient investors an edge as they search for ways to enhance their income. Being patient, being proactive and setting targets can result in much higher income than otherwise would be the case.

If you agree that three increases in the Fed funds rate are in the cards, think of this as Janet Yellen dealing you three aces this year.

Author's note: Should you be interested in reading any of my other articles detailing various strategies to enhance your returns on a dividend growth portfolio, you will find them here.

I invite you to follow me in order to be notified of all of my new work on a real-time basis. Simply click "Follow" next to my picture, then choose "Follow this author" and "Real-time alerts on this author."

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion and questions. Please share your own methods that you use to target more income from your portfolio for your retirement.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.